Villa Park, Villa Nautica crowned among world’s top 100 hotels

Two renowned Maldivian resorts, Lily Beach Resort & Spa and Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa, have been nominated across multiple categories at the 2025 South Asian Travel Awards (SATA), a prestigious recognition of excellence in hospitality and tourism across the region.

Lily Beach Resort & Spa has secured nominations in the following categories:

Leading All-Inclusive Resort

Leading Family Resort

Leading F&B Resort

These nominations highlight the resort’s sustained commitment to delivering high-quality hospitality, dining, and family-oriented experiences. As a trailblazer in all-inclusive luxury in the Maldives, Lily Beach offers a refined guest experience through its award-winning Platinum Plan, which includes à la carte dining, curated excursions, wellness services, and an extensive selection of premium wines—crafted to suit the needs of today’s discerning traveller.

Guests at Lily Beach can enjoy a variety of dining options across venues such as Tamarind, Lily Maa, Vibes, AQVA, Teppanyaki, and Les Turquoise d’Aqua. The resort’s wine list has been recognised with a Wine Spectator Award. This August, Lily Beach will host Michelin-starred Chef Igles Corelli for an exclusive ‘Flavour’ dining experience.

A preferred destination for families, the resort features a lively Kids’ Club, the Vibes Family Pool, and year-round entertainment suitable for all ages. A range of activities is available, including tennis, water sports, nightly shows, and treatments at the Tamara Spa. Located adjacent to the South Ari Marine Protected Area, the resort also offers extraordinary opportunities to swim with whale sharks and manta rays, as well as explore a vibrant 360° house reef.

The nominations reflect Lily Beach’s enduring focus on culinary distinction, family-friendly amenities, and meaningful island experiences.

Voting for Lily Beach Resort & Spa is open until 15th July 2025.

Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa, located in the remote and unspoilt Haa Alifu Atoll, has also earned nominations in three categories at SATA 2025:

Leading Beach Resort

Leading Wellness & Spa Hotel/Resort

Most Romantic Resort

Well known for its generous villa sizes and natural surroundings, the resort offers a private and tranquil setting ideal for couples, honeymooners, and families seeking relaxation away from busier destinations. Villas are set among dense tropical greenery and some of the Maldives’ most pristine beaches.

Guests can explore a diverse culinary offering across five restaurants, featuring beachfront fine dining and overwater options. With a focus on fresh seafood and international cuisine, each meal is enhanced by the island’s calm atmosphere and attentive service.

Hideaway is also one of the few natural islands in the Maldives with a double house reef, giving guests direct access to rich marine life from the shore. For those who enjoy staying active, the resort’s Recreation Centre includes tennis courts, a golf simulator, padel, pickleball, a putting green, indoor badminton, beach sports, a waterpark, and a gym.

The Hideaway Spa provides treatments based on Balinese and Ayurvedic traditions, delivered in a serene garden setting. Romantic beachfront dinners and private villa experiences further contribute to the resort’s reputation as a leading destination for couples.

With a focus on space, privacy, and personalised service, Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa offers an experience rooted in the natural beauty of the Maldives, catering to both leisure and wellness seekers.

These nominations collectively reflect the commitment of both resorts to delivering exceptional hospitality, distinctive dining, and memorable stays in the Maldives.

Voting for Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa is open until 15th July 2025.