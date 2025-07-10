JOALI Maldives ranked Asia’s best and No. 7 in world’s top 100

JOALI Maldives has been named the #1 Resort in Asia and #7 Resort in the World in the prestigious Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2025, reaffirming its place as one of the leading luxury destinations globally and the hallmark of excellence of the Maldives.

Each year, Travel + Leisure readers rate the world’s most exceptional hotels based on rooms and facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. JOALI Maldives’ consistently high ratings reflect an enduring commitment to thoughtful luxury and heartfelt guest experiences.

With an outstanding score of 99.46 this year, the resort stands among the highest-rated properties in the world in this year’s Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards. Guests praised every element of the experience, from the design of the villas to the warmth of the service, with one reader declaring Saoke, the resort’s signature Japanese restaurant, as “the best food in the world.” This level of acclaim reflects not only exceptional facilities, but also the resort’s unwavering commitment to curating personalised, soulful journeys for every guest.

This award adds to an ever-growing list of honours for the resort. JOALI Maldives has proudly upheld Forbes Five-Star status consecutively, has been celebrated in the Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards most recently as the #1 Resort in the Indian Ocean, and continues to earn praise in Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards and previous editions of Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best.

“We are truly humbled by this recognition from Travel + Leisure readers,” says Shifaz Hassan, General Manager of JOALI Maldives. “It’s especially meaningful because it comes from our guests — many of whom return year after year, sharing heartfelt feedback about our island. Our team works with quiet dedication to anticipate needs, honour privacy, and create moments of true joy. The recognition reflects the connections we have built with our guests, and I am immensely proud of this achievement”

A beacon of creativity and conscious living in the Maldives, JOALI continues to elevate luxury hospitality by meaningfulness, beauty, and soul.