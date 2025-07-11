Cooking
W Maldives welcomes acclaimed ‘Dessert King’ Reynold Poernomo for Flavours Unscripted culinary takeover
W Maldives is turning up the flavor dial this August with a high-profile culinary collaboration that is equal parts bold, artful, and wildly indulgent. As part of the resort’s Dare To Taste programming under the Flavors Unscripted series, W Maldives will welcome acclaimed chef and culinary creative Reynold Poernomo for a two-part takeover on August 10 and 12, 2025. This exclusive collaboration is set to redefine island dining—one plate at a time.
Born in Indonesia and raised in Sydney, Chef Reynold is no stranger to pushing culinary boundaries. A self-taught prodigy who rose to fame as a finalist on MasterChef Australia, he quickly became known as the nation’s “Dessert King” for his intricate, art-driven creations. In 2016, he co-founded KOI Dessert Bar with his family, which has since become one of Sydney’s most iconic culinary destinations with a cult following. The brand expanded in 2017 with KOI Dessert Kitchen, a production space that also hosts exclusive masterclasses and guest chef collaborations. Reynold’s approach to food is anything but ordinary—his plates are immersive, imaginative, and unapologetically bold. This August, he brings that same creative fire to W Maldives.
The main event unfolds on August 12, when guests will have the rare opportunity to experience Chef Reynold’s culinary artistry firsthand at FISH, the resort’s signature overwater venue renowned for its sustainable ocean-to-table fine dining. For one night only, Chef Reynold will present a specially curated three-course dinner inspired by island ingredients, global technique, and his unmistakable visual flair. Guests can expect bold plating, layered flavors, and a few unexpected turns—this is Reynold unleashed, Maldives-style.
As part of this exclusive collaboration, W Maldives presents Marriott Bonvoy Moments–a once-in-a-lifetime experience for members to bid on a Private Castaway Dining Experience with Chef Reynold, paired with a luxurious four-night villa stay in a Premier Overwater One-Bedroom Villa from August 9 to 13, 2025. The package includes roundtrip shared seaplane transfers from Velana International Airport, daily breakfast, and a one-time signature treatment at AWAY Spa for the bid winner and their guest.
The highlight of the stay begins on August 10, with an intimate starlit dinner on Gaathafushi, W Maldives’ private castaway island, where Chef Reynold will personally host and curate a bespoke tasting menu. On August 12, the duo will receive front-row seats to his culinary showcase at FISH. With only one package available, anticipation is high and competition will be fierce.
To mark the collaboration, Chef Reynold will also unveil an exclusive signature dessert, created just for W Maldives and available on the menu for six months following his visit. Daring, decadent, and destined to be the most photographed dish on the island, it is a lasting tribute to this unforgettable partnership.
“There’s something electric about the Maldives—its textures, its moods, its light,” said Chef Reynold Poernomo. “This menu is my response to that. A dreamscape of flavor brought to life through technique, imagination, and a little island heat.”
Amila Handunwala, General Manager of W Maldives, added, “At W Maldives, we’re all about pushing boundaries—on the plate, behind the bar, and in the guest experience. Reynold brings a daring, creative energy that aligns perfectly with our vision. This isn’t just a dinner; it’s a story told in flavor.”
This collaboration is part of Flavors Unscripted, W Maldives’ platform for culinary expression where global tastemakers meet untamed island creativity and nothing is ever scripted. It is food without rules. Flavor without borders.
Tucked away in the heart of the North Ari Atoll and a 25-minute scenic seaplane journey from Velana International Airport, W Maldives is a bold luxury escape featuring 77 private villas—each with a plunge pool and unobstructed access to the Indian Ocean. Following a recent design refresh, the resort seamlessly blends contemporary luxury with the island’s raw natural beauty.
Members can now bid for a Private Castaway Dining Experience with Chef Reynold Poernomo and a four-night stay at W Maldives until July 21, 2025 through Marriott Bonvoy Moments.
Guests looking to stir things up in paradise can book the Stay, Dine, and Fly package, which includes daily breakfast, a three-course dinner, and roundtrip seaplane transfers. For more information, visit www.wmaldives.com or contact reservations.wmaldives@whotels.com.
Cooking
From garden to gourmet: Dusit Thani Maldives celebrates local, responsible cuisine
Widely recognised as a premier luxury resort in the Maldives, Dusit Thani Maldives is redefining the concept of sustainable dining. Central to the resort’s culinary ethos is a strong commitment to sourcing ingredients locally and responsibly, crafting exceptional, globally inspired dishes that reflect the natural abundance of the Maldivian archipelago.
Located just a short stroll from the resort’s kitchens, the organic Chef’s Garden thrives with fragrant herbs, edible flowers, vegetables, and fruits. Ingredients such as lemongrass, basil, papaya, and chillies are carefully hand-harvested at peak ripeness, ensuring that vibrant flavour and freshness are brought directly to the plate.
All fish featured on the resort’s menus is sustainably sourced from within the Maldives, provided by local fishermen who utilise traditional, low-impact fishing techniques. Wherever possible, produce is also procured from Maldivian farmers—an approach that supports island communities, reduces carbon emissions, and celebrates the rich biodiversity of the atolls.
“Our approach is rooted in a respect for the land and sea,” explains Executive Chef Olivier Portret. “Every dish reflects the story of the Maldives—not just its flavours, but its culture and its people. We want guests to experience something truly meaningful with every bite.”
Guests can enjoy these thoughtfully sourced ingredients across a variety of dining experiences, from fine Thai cuisine at Benjarong, to freshly grilled seafood served al fresco at Sea Grill, or even through interactive cooking classes led by the resort’s culinary team.
Through this garden-to-table philosophy, Dusit Thani Maldives offers more than exceptional cuisine—it fosters a deeper connection to place, purpose, and the planet. This commitment not only sets the resort apart as one of the finest in the Maldives, but also as a destination where sustainability and luxury exist in perfect harmony.
Cooking
Savour July: Exceptional dining awaits at Barceló Nasandhura Male
Located in the vibrant heart of Malé, Barceló Nasandhura is fast becoming a sought-after destination for dining, casual coffee catchups, and laid-back city experiences. This July, guests are invited to indulge in a series of exclusive promotions across the hotel’s distinctive food and beverage outlets, the perfect opportunity to discover what’s on offer.
At Oivaru, the hotel’s signature all-day dining restaurant located on the 3rd Floor, guests can treat themselves to an irresistible Chocolate Dessert Station, available during dinner service from 4th to 7th July only. A decadent addition to the renowned international buffet, it promises to satisfy every sweet tooth. To complement the dining experience, enjoy live music on selected evenings, creating the perfect atmosphere for a relaxed, flavorful night out.
To mark World Chocolate Day on 7th July, a special Chocolate Indulgence Station will be set up in the Nasandhura Lobby from 4 PM to 8 PM. Featuring free tastings and handcrafted desserts by the hotel’s renowned pastry chef, the experience is open to all guests and walk-ins. Guests can also purchase limited-edition treats while enjoying a beautifully styled chocolate-themed setup designed for sweet moments and social sharing.
Alimas Coffee Lounge is the ideal spot to escape the city heat. From 20th to 26th July, enjoy 10% off all ice creams, making it the perfect excuse to cool down with a sweet treat in style.
For those seeking elevated views and an unforgettable ambience, B.Heaven, the hotel’s rooftop lounge, offers signature mocktails and light bites, best savored with panoramic sunset vistas. On selected evenings, the energy rises with live DJ performances, making it the perfect setting to unwind, socialize, or celebrate under the stars.
This July, Barceló Nasandhura invites you to experience a taste of Malé’s most exciting culinary and social destination.
Cooking
Jumeirah Olhahali Island welcomes Shimmers’ Chef Emanuele for exclusive culinary residency this July
Jumeirah Olhahali Island has announced a culinary residency in collaboration with Chef Emanuele De Leo, Head Chef of the award-winning Shimmers at Jumeirah Mina Al Salam in Dubai. Taking place from 7 to 10 July 2025, this exclusive experience will bring the vibrant flavours of the Mediterranean to the Maldives through a specially curated tasting-style menu.
Following a stint as Sous Chef at L’Olivo at Al Mahara, the two Michelin-starred restaurant at Jumeirah Burj Al Arab, Chef Emanuele took up his position as Head Chef at Shimmers in 2023. There, he leads the kitchen, where his menu pays homage to his Sicilian heritage, while embracing bold, contemporary interpretations of classic Mediterranean cuisine. Under his direction, Shimmers has earned recognition from Gault&Millau UAE in 2025, a testament of the restaurant’s elevated dining experience and Chef Emanuele’s distinctive culinary vision. With a strong focus on seasonality, he draws inspiration from the freshest market produce, transforming each ingredient into flavour-driven, elegantly presented creations.
For his residency at Jumeirah Olhahali Island, Chef Emanuele has crafted a bespoke menu that fuses Greek influences with his Sicilian roots, showcasing refined coastal flavours and thoughtfully sourced seasonal ingredients. In true Shimmers fashion, the evening will be presented as a series of small, shareable plates, designed to bring guests together around the table. Highlights include a fresh cauliflower salad, zingy tuna tartare, and grilled octopus with Santorini fava. These are followed by indulgent mains such as slow-braised beef cheek paired with celery purée and red wine jus, alongside orzo with red prawns, lemon, and caviar. The experience concludes, with a duo of desserts: Greek yoghurt ice cream and orange crème brûlée, offering a refreshing and indulgent finale.
The exclusive dinner experience with Chef Emanuele is priced at USD 195 plus taxes per person. For more information or to reserve, visit the Jumeirah Olhahali Island website here.
Trending
-
Action6 days ago
Netflix’s ‘All the Sharks’ puts global spotlight on tiger shark paradise in Maldives’ Fuvahmulah
-
Featured1 week ago
Dusit launches second Maldivian property with all-inclusive dusitD2 Feydhoo
-
Featured1 week ago
JOALI Maldives welcomes FIX’s iconic chocolate in first-ever global expansion
-
Featured1 week ago
Angsana Velavaru shines in T+L Luxury Awards 2025 with top pool and GM honours
-
Featured1 week ago
Oaga Art Resort’s Samaasaa takes centre stage in Dubai’s art scene
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Game on! Kandima unveils Maldives’ most exciting all-ages entertainment hub
-
Awards1 week ago
Equator Village wins Indian Ocean’s Leading Airport Hotel 2025 at World Travel Awards
-
Awards1 week ago
Dhawa Ihuru recognised among Maldives’ Best House Reefs by Travel + Leisure Asia