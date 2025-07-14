Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa unveils stylish new Beach Villas with Pool

With twice the outdoor space, an extended pool, a reimagined layout, and a fresh, airy design palette, the new Beach Villas with Pool at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa represent a remarkable transformation from their former Beach Bungalow form. The rich, dark wood tones and enclosed garden settings have been replaced with lighter, brighter, more spacious and refined options tailored for couples, honeymooners, and young families alike.

Set just steps from the shoreline and offering picturesque views of the ocean, lagoon, and sunrise, each Beach Villa accommodates up to three adults or two adults and two children under the age of 12. The interior living space now spans 70 square metres (753.5 sq. ft.), while outdoor areas have been extended to 285 square metres (3,068 sq. ft.).

Commenting on the culmination of the resort’s ongoing regeneration project, General Manager Didier Jardin remarked, “Kuda Huraa has long served as a sanctuary for those in search of a cosy Maldivian home-away-from-home. However, we recognised that our former bungalows posed limitations in layout, natural light and space. Our new Beach Villas encapsulate the soul of the island, blending comfort, care and the timeless magic of the Maldives into one seamless experience.”

Key highlights of the new Beach Villas with Pool include:

A Fresh and Inviting Aesthetic: The former darker colour scheme has been replaced with a lighter, more vibrant palette, featuring subtle sea- and sun-inspired tones of teal, turquoise, and tangerine.

Redesigned Interior Layout: A more functional layout begins with a bright porch leading into a light-filled en suite bedroom, complete with a study and dining area. A window-side daybed now offers serene ocean views, while a reconfigured walk-in wardrobe allows direct access to the bathroom. All villas include an outdoor shower garden, and select units feature additional family rooms.

Enhanced Outdoor Living: The previous plunge pool has been expanded to a 36-square-metre (388 sq. ft.) swimming pool, optimally positioned to showcase the ocean vistas. A new pergola fitted with a custom-designed round swing adds an Instagram-ready spot for lounging, dining, or simply basking in the sun.

Stylish Architecture and Interiors: Contemporary furnishings, including iconic pieces such as the B&B Italia armchair, elevate the visual appeal. A sophisticated mix of contrasting materials and textures, soft organic lines, and elegant architectural curves blend each villa harmoniously into its natural surroundings.

Each Beach Villa includes a host of complimentary features, such as daily fresh fruit, Kuda Spring bottled water, tea and coffee, twice-daily housekeeping with evening turndown, and beach essentials for children aged 12 and under.

For guests seeking a seamless and indulgent island retreat, the Bed & Breakfast package is available, offering a lavish buffet breakfast each morning at Café Huraa. This is included for two guests per bedroom (or four in a family villa or bungalow, and for all guests in suites). The package is available for stays up to 20 December 2026, subject to availability.