Featured
Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa unveils stylish new Beach Villas with Pool
With twice the outdoor space, an extended pool, a reimagined layout, and a fresh, airy design palette, the new Beach Villas with Pool at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa represent a remarkable transformation from their former Beach Bungalow form. The rich, dark wood tones and enclosed garden settings have been replaced with lighter, brighter, more spacious and refined options tailored for couples, honeymooners, and young families alike.
Set just steps from the shoreline and offering picturesque views of the ocean, lagoon, and sunrise, each Beach Villa accommodates up to three adults or two adults and two children under the age of 12. The interior living space now spans 70 square metres (753.5 sq. ft.), while outdoor areas have been extended to 285 square metres (3,068 sq. ft.).
Commenting on the culmination of the resort’s ongoing regeneration project, General Manager Didier Jardin remarked, “Kuda Huraa has long served as a sanctuary for those in search of a cosy Maldivian home-away-from-home. However, we recognised that our former bungalows posed limitations in layout, natural light and space. Our new Beach Villas encapsulate the soul of the island, blending comfort, care and the timeless magic of the Maldives into one seamless experience.”
Key highlights of the new Beach Villas with Pool include:
- A Fresh and Inviting Aesthetic: The former darker colour scheme has been replaced with a lighter, more vibrant palette, featuring subtle sea- and sun-inspired tones of teal, turquoise, and tangerine.
- Redesigned Interior Layout: A more functional layout begins with a bright porch leading into a light-filled en suite bedroom, complete with a study and dining area. A window-side daybed now offers serene ocean views, while a reconfigured walk-in wardrobe allows direct access to the bathroom. All villas include an outdoor shower garden, and select units feature additional family rooms.
- Enhanced Outdoor Living: The previous plunge pool has been expanded to a 36-square-metre (388 sq. ft.) swimming pool, optimally positioned to showcase the ocean vistas. A new pergola fitted with a custom-designed round swing adds an Instagram-ready spot for lounging, dining, or simply basking in the sun.
- Stylish Architecture and Interiors: Contemporary furnishings, including iconic pieces such as the B&B Italia armchair, elevate the visual appeal. A sophisticated mix of contrasting materials and textures, soft organic lines, and elegant architectural curves blend each villa harmoniously into its natural surroundings.
Each Beach Villa includes a host of complimentary features, such as daily fresh fruit, Kuda Spring bottled water, tea and coffee, twice-daily housekeeping with evening turndown, and beach essentials for children aged 12 and under.
For guests seeking a seamless and indulgent island retreat, the Bed & Breakfast package is available, offering a lavish buffet breakfast each morning at Café Huraa. This is included for two guests per bedroom (or four in a family villa or bungalow, and for all guests in suites). The package is available for stays up to 20 December 2026, subject to availability.
Featured
Barceló Nasandhura celebrates World Chocolate Day with sweet surprises in Malé
This July, Barceló Nasandhura is offering guests a taste of the sweeter side of life through a series of limited-time dessert experiences in the heart of Malé.
In celebration of World Chocolate Day, the hotel hosted a Chocolate Indulgence Station in the Nasandhura Lobby on 7th July. Held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, the event featured handcrafted chocolate desserts and tastings led by Head Pastry Chef Mohammed, a certified Continental Judge in Pastry Arts. The occasion attracted a delightful mix of in-house guests and walk-in visitors, who also enjoyed a specially curated photo setup and the opportunity to purchase exclusive, limited-edition treats.
Additionally, from 4th to 7th July, a dedicated Chocolate Dessert Station was presented at the Oivaru dinner buffet, located on the hotel’s third floor, offering a decadent addition to the evening dining experience.
To conclude the month’s celebrations, guests will be able to enjoy a 10% discount on all ice creams at Alimas Coffee Lounge from 20th to 26th July. Featuring house-made flavours, this offering provides the ideal way to cool off and indulge during the warm island afternoons.
Featured
Dive into sustainable luxury at Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, Baa Atoll
Surrounded by flourishing reefs and pristine islands with the whitest of soft sands and crystal-clear waters, Coco Collection – a leading resort brand in the Maldives – invites guests to delve into the extraordinary underwater world of Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu.
Nestled within the crown jewel of the Maldives, the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu is renowned for its commitment to everyday sustainability. Setting the standard for sustainable luxury, the resort has once again been recognised as the Maldives’ Leading Green Resort 2025, marking its third consecutive win at the prestigious World Travel Awards.
While the resort continues its efforts to protect and preserve a thriving marine ecosystem, it also encourages guests to immerse themselves in a range of signature marine experiences, all guided by resident Marine Educator Rosalie Bailie and supported by its long-standing partnership with the Olive Ridley Project.
The signature marine experiences include:
- Guided Snorkelling – Guests may explore the house reef or venture to nearby coral gardens with expert guides. These excursions cater to all skill levels and often include sightings of green sea turtles, parrotfish, and, depending on the season, manta rays and eagle rays. Guests may also encounter hawksbill turtles grazing on coral at nearby turtle points.
- Coral Planting & Restoration Workshop – Conscious travellers are invited to participate in meaningful conservation work through coral planting. With the guidance of the Marine Educator, guests can affix coral fragments onto reef frames which are then placed on the seabed, helping to regenerate damaged reefs and enhance marine biodiversity.
- Discover Scuba Diving – From beginners to advanced divers, the island provides access to over 30 dive sites across the region, led by certified PADI instructors. Guests may dive among coral pinnacles, explore historic wrecks, and visit iconic spots such as Hanifaru Bay, famous for sightings of manta rays and whale sharks.
- ORP Marine Turtle Rescue Centre Tour – Home to the Maldives’ first fully equipped, veterinary-run sea turtle rescue centre, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu offers guests the chance to engage with rescued turtles recovering from injuries or entanglements. Through this partnership with the Olive Ridley Project, guests can feed turtles, learn about conservation challenges, adopt a turtle, and contribute to protecting this endangered species.
- Night Snorkelling – For a truly unique underwater adventure, the resort offers night snorkelling excursions led by the Marine Educator. As the reef transforms after sunset, guests will discover a different side of marine life, spotting lionfish, resting parrotfish, and other nocturnal sea creatures illuminated by torchlight.
Located in one of the world’s most spectacular hubs of marine biodiversity, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu promises an unforgettable escape. With the Discover Coco offers, travellers can enjoy 35% savings on their villa stay, making it the perfect time to plan an extraordinary Maldivian getaway.
Featured
Timeless romance awaits at award-winning Coco Bodu Hithi
Nestled in the heart of the Malé Atoll, the Maldivian-owned resort Coco Bodu Hithi warmly welcomes couples to embrace romance and tranquillity this summer in one of the world’s most idyllic island getaways.
Far removed from the bustle of city life, Coco Bodu Hithi serves as a sanctuary where intimacy, nature, and luxury coexist in perfect harmony. Designed for couples in search of meaningful moments, the island offers a captivating escape – from peaceful barefoot strolls and shared experiences to thrilling adventures.
Recently named the Indian Ocean’s Most Romantic Resort at the 2025 World Travel Awards for the third consecutive year, Coco Bodu Hithi artfully blends modern comforts with traditional Maldivian charm. The resort boasts 98 expansive villas, each offering direct access to either the beach or lagoon. Thoughtfully designed to ensure privacy and relaxation, every villa promises a sense of seclusion and serenity.
Amongst the resort’s most celebrated accommodations are the Beach Villa with Pool and the iconic Coco Residence, both of which offer sweeping, uninterrupted views of the Indian Ocean. These settings provide a picture-perfect backdrop for couples to reconnect, with each moment shaped by a spirit of warm island hospitality that is both personal and unmistakably Maldivian.
Honoured as the Best Service Resort at the Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence 2025, Coco Bodu Hithi presents a carefully curated selection of personalised romantic experiences. Guests may begin the day with a floating breakfast in their private pool, enjoy a five-course candlelit dinner beneath the stars at Pergola, or embark on a serene sunset cruise – each moment tailored to celebrate connection in the most memorable ways.
Celebrated by Weddings & Honeymoons magazine as one of the Top 50 Honeymoon Resorts in the World, Coco Bodu Hithi offers an exquisite backdrop for couples to honour their love. The thoughtfully designed Forever Yours Package delivers a romantic destination wedding experience in the Maldives, with a dedicated team attending to every detail. The package seamlessly blends the island’s natural beauty with traditional elements, all personalised to reflect the couple’s unique story, style, and preferences.
With its heartfelt hospitality, refined elegance, and awe-inspiring surroundings, Coco Bodu Hithi offers the ideal setting to begin a new chapter of togetherness – a private Maldivian paradise where timeless romance truly comes to life.
Trending
-
Action1 week ago
Netflix’s ‘All the Sharks’ puts global spotlight on tiger shark paradise in Maldives’ Fuvahmulah
-
News1 week ago
Niyama Private Islands Maldives unveils transformed resort
-
Culture7 days ago
Milaidhoo Maldives invites guests to discover real island living in Kihadhoo
-
News1 week ago
SIX & SIX PRIVATE ISLANDS appoints Edyta Peszko as Commercial Director
-
Featured1 week ago
Villa Park named leading family resort in Maldives by Travel + Leisure
-
Awards1 week ago
Multiple SATA nominations for Lily Beach Resort & Spa and Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa
-
Action4 days ago
Go behind scenes at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives with new immersive tour
-
Action1 week ago
Ocean, culture, community: sustainable celebrations at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru & Dhawa Ihuru