News
Honour UAE National Day with curated escapes at Four Seasons Resorts Maldives
With UAE National Day holidays swiftly approaching, two distinctive island resorts by Four Seasons Resorts Maldives will be offering exclusive benefits for the UAE residents. Guests can enjoy exclusive offers including 20% off Bed & Breakfast rates, daily breakfast for two, and a complimentary fifth night with the Blue Skies Ahead package. Surf enthusiasts can take advantage of the Surf & Spa Escape, featuring four days of guided surf coaching with Tropicsurf pros, boat transfers to local breaks, complimentary equipment, and restorative Islander or Surfer Massages. Families will love the Junior Marine Savers program, where children can discover marine conservation through hands-on activities like coral propagation and turtle rehabilitation.
Blue Skies Ahead – A Special National Day Offer
Celebrate the occasion in style with the ‘Blue Skies Ahead’ package at Kuda Huraa. Guests can enjoy:
- 20% off Bed & Breakfast rates
- Daily breakfast for two
- Complimentary fifth night with every four consecutive paid nights
Wake up to endless horizons, soak in the Maldivian sun, and embrace the island’s signature barefoot luxury, all while taking advantage of this special UAE National Day offer.
Surf & Spa Escape – Ride the Waves
For surf enthusiasts, Kuda Huraa offers the ultimate Surf & Spa Escape. Highlights include:
- Four days of ability-appropriate surf coaching with Tropicsurf professionals
- Guided boat transfers to local breaks
- Complimentary use of surfboards, paddleboards, and equipment
- Restorative Islander or Surfer Massages at the Island Spa
- Daily group yoga classes to stretch and balance
Whether you are a beginner progressing through the Dream or Ride Programs, or an experienced surfer tackling the Perfect Wave or intensive Ride Clinic, this package ensures an unforgettable aquatic adventure.
Junior Marine Savers – A Family-Friendly Experience
Families can dive into the Junior Marine Savers program at Kuda Huraa, introducing young explorers (ages 8–12) to marine conservation through hands-on activities, including coral propagation, turtle rehabilitation, and dolphin research. This unique experience fosters curiosity while creating lifelong memories for children and parents alike.
Baraabaru – A Culinary Journey
No visit to Kuda Huraa is complete without dining at Baraabaru, an award-winning Indian restaurant that offers a unique culinary experience. Inspired by the architecture of Kerala, Baraabaru serves homestyle Indian delights in a dramatic lagoon-top setting. The restaurant also offers a range of beverages, including craft cocktails like the Kuda Huraa Sangria and Sunset Colada, as well as classic options like Champagne Cocktails and Infused Mojitos.
Romance in Paradise
Mark UAE National Day holidays with an escape designed for love at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa and Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru. The journey begins with bubbly and chocolates on arrival, followed by moments of pure relaxation during a 90-minute couples’ massage. As the sun sets, a private candlelit dinner on the beach and a professional photoshoot create timeless memories set against the enchanting Maldivian backdrop.
When: From now until December 20th
Where: Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa and Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru
Offer:
- Bubbly & chocolates on arrival
- 90-minute couples’ massage
- Candlelight beach dinner
- 30-minute photoshoot
Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa
Framed by vibrant tropical gardens and turquoise blue waters, Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa cocoons guests in an enchanting village-like setting. Offering a unique blend of Maldivian heritage and barefoot luxury, each day presents a new adventure with spa retreats, and an array of water activities spanning dolphin cruises, kayaking, scuba diving, and snorkelling with turtles. A haven for families, couples, and solo travellers alike, the resort ensures every moment is effortless with heartfelt, personalised service.
Guests can choose to make themselves at home in a variety of coral-fringed bungalows or the new Beach Villas, featuring twice as much outdoor space, a large private pool, and a fresh, airy design. For those seeking the pinnacle of opulence, the Three-Bedroom Kuda Estate is the resort’s largest and most exclusive accommodation, with space for up to six adults and three children. Comprising three standalone villas surrounding a glistening infinity pool, the villa also includes a dedicated personal assistant.
Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru
Set against the stunning backdrop of the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru allows guests to fully unwind and bask in nature. Promising relaxation and discovery in equal measures, guests can explore the wonders of the shimmering reefs with scuba diving and snorkelling or enjoy fishing, boating, and windsurfing excursions. Later, relish a rejuvenating treatment at AyurMa wellness, sip a refreshing mocktail at the vibrant Blu Beach Club, or simply soak up the sun on the picturesque beach.
Accommodation spans private overwater villas perched above the turquoise lagoon, beach retreats shaded by lush greenery, and the show-stopping Four-Bedroom Landaa Estate designed for families and groups. This reimagined estate offers expansive oceanfront living with an 80-metre private beach, lap pool, sundeck, sunken lounge, air-conditioned library, and kitchen that invites gatherings throughout the day. A dedicated butler elevates the experience with personalised touches, orchestrating everything from curated family adventures to private beach barbecues along the shore.
Choose to honour the holidays at the Forbes Five-Star rated Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa or retreat to Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru, surrounded by a breathtaking UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.
For more details, visit Four Seasons Kuda Huraa or Four Seasons Landaa Giraavaru or call +960 66 00 888.
News
OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI hosts Dr Amit Kumar for ELE|NA Elements of Nature wellness residency
This festive season, ELE|NA at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI invites guests to embrace a period of reflection, renewal and mindful letting go with the arrival of Dr Amit Kumar (Eknath), a globally respected holistic wellness practitioner and master of yoga, meditation and sound healing. Set on one of the Maldives’ most serene private islands, the residency transforms the traditional holiday atmosphere into a sanctuary for clarity, rest and meaningful reconnection. Spanning the festive period and continuing through January, it offers guests the opportunity to reset and realign mentally, emotionally and physically as they welcome the year ahead.
From 15 December 2025 to 31 January 2026, Dr Kumar will guide a deeply immersive program that blends ancient healing arts with modern mind-body practices. Through sacred sound, intuitive movement and restorative therapies, he supports each guest in slowing down, tuning in and rediscovering a sense of inner steadiness. His approach reflects ELE|NA’s Wellness Your Way™ philosophy, empowering guests to shape their own journey toward balance and well-being. This may include sunrise practices, evening sound journeys or personalised therapeutic sessions created according to individual needs.
Signature Experience: The Divine Sound Bath
At the heart of the residency is Dr Kumar’s renowned Divine Sound Bath, a multisensory immersion using Himalayan singing bowls and refined vibrational techniques. The experience guides guests into deep stillness, calming the nervous system and inviting emotional clarity. Many describe this session as a complete energetic reset, emerging grounded, refreshed and more connected to their inner calm.
Complementing this signature offering is a curated selection of transformative experiences including intuitive massage rituals, meditative yoga flows, chakra-inspired energy work and ancient beauty therapies. Each session is intentionally designed to help guests step away from external noise and reconnect with their natural rhythm. The serene surroundings of OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI enhance this process, with its peaceful ambience and spacious private villas ideal for rest and reflection.
“At ELE|NA, we believe wellness should be personal, intuitive and alive,” says Heidi Grimwood, Senior Vice President of ELE|NA. “Dr Kumar brings a presence that perfectly reflects this philosophy. His sessions allow guests to move beyond relaxation and rediscover harmony through sound, movement and mindful awareness.”
With the soothing rhythm of the Indian Ocean as its backdrop, ELE|NA offers an environment where wellness becomes an immersive and transformative experience. Guests are invited to step into the New Year with intention, supported by clarity, calm and a renewed sense of inner balance.
Cooking
SO/ Maldives announces 4-day culinary collaboration with Chef Kareem Atef for UAE National Day
SO/ Maldives, the bold luxury island fashion-resort known for its avant-garde spirit and playful sophistication, turns the spotlight onto the art of flavour with an electrifying culinary collaboration. The resort welcomes award-winning chef, TV personality, and fusion-flavour trailblazer Chef Kareem Atef for a four-day gastronomic celebration titled “Savour the Unexpected: Fusion, Fire & Flair.”
A two-time Africa Cup culinary champion, Harvard-trained in “Science & Cooking,” and renowned for his standout appearances on Top Chef All Stars, Chef Kareem is globally recognised for his artistic fusion cuisine, modern culinary techniques, and a passion for transforming food into emotion. From private fine-dining creations to dynamic masterclasses across the Middle East, Chef Kareem brings a world of innovation, storytelling, and sensory delight, now landing exclusively at SO/ Maldives.
Across four days, the island becomes an immersive stage of taste, theatre, and tropical energy. Each experience is designed to intrigue the senses, ignite curiosity, and invite guests to indulge in a fresh, fearless approach to luxury dining.
29 November 2025 | 18:30–22:00
Five-Course Signature Dinner at Hadaba
The journey begins with an elevated five-course dining experience at Hadaba, where Chef Kareem blends Middle Eastern soul with global technique. Expect bold contrasts, elegant plating, and stories carried through every bite.
30 November 2025 | 15:00–16:00
Interactive Cooking Class at The Citronelle Club
A rare chance to step into the chef’s creative mind. Guests learn, taste, and play under Kareem’s guidance as he breaks down the art of modern fusion with hands-on techniques, tips, and one-on-one interaction.
01 December 2025 | 18:30–22:00
Four-Course Beach Dinner at Lazuli Beach Club
Barefoot luxury meets culinary theatre. A stunning sunset backdrop sets the mood for a curated beachside dinner where fire, flavour, and artistry collide.
02 December 2025 | 19:00–22:00
Grand Finale Dinner Buffet at The Citronelle Club
The collaboration closes with a lavish buffet crafted by Chef Kareem and the SO/ Maldives culinary team a vibrant celebration of global influences, island flair, and pure creative synergy.
SO/ Maldives is built on the energy of discovery fashion-forward design, bold experiences, and a spirit that dares to be different. Chef Kareem Atef, with his fearless fusion approach and award-winning culinary mastery, is a natural collaborator for a resort dedicated to redefining island luxury.
A powerhouse of talent and innovation, Chef Kareem Atef has led teams to victory in the Africa Cup (2022 & 2024), earned recognition from the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy, and showcased his craft on Top Chef Middle East Seasons 3 & All Stars. His portfolio spans executive kitchen leadership, fusion cuisine masterclasses, bespoke private dining, and global culinary collaborations. With a passion for pushing boundaries, Kareem continues to shape the future of modern gastronomy.
For more information or to book your perfect getaway, please visit SO-Maldives.com or contact SO.Maldives.Reservations@so-hotels.com.
News
Celebrate UAE National Day with exclusive island escape at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort
Soaked in sunshine year-round and packed full of adventure, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort is the go-to destination for families, couples, solo travellers, and groups of friends celebrating life’s special moments. Ensuring you can schedule in some quality time with loved ones before the end of the year, this stunning island resort presents an exclusive offer for GCC travellers, complete with complimentary Half Board, Club InterContinental benefits, and free stays for kids. What’s more, those who book an extended stay will unlock further savings and daily resort credit, presenting the ultimate occasion to curate an unforgettable UAE National Day escape this year.
Located just a short flight from Dubai and with direct connections from major GCC cities, the Maldives offers a seamless escape from the ordinary. Once you reach Velana International Airport, guests will be escorted to the InterContinental Resort’s private lounge before taking a breathtaking 35-minute seaplane trip to the resort, with 30% off for those who book a stay of four nights or more. Upon arrival at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort, the team is on hand to ensure every moment of your stay is effortless, with Arabic-speaking staff on site, an Island Curator, and 24-hour e-Curator service.
Nestled on the tranquil shores of the Raa Atoll, the property is home to a variety of opulent villas and spacious private residences, all complete with pools. The Sunset Overwater Pool Villa is an idyllic sanctuary for couples with a secluded sundeck and infinity pool overlooking the Indian Ocean, while the Three Bedroom Lagoon Pool Residence offers ample space for larger families and groups. The ultimate base to retreat to after a day of exploring, each villa and residence also comes with premium Byredo bathroom amenities, perfect for a relaxing soak after sunset.
Wake up to a hearty daily breakfast with your toes in the sand at Café Umi before enjoying an array of complimentary non-motorised water sports, including catamaran sailing, windsurfing, and stand-up paddling. Meanwhile, little ones can join the action with games, arts and crafts, and mini-island expeditions at the Planet Trekkers Kids’ Club. Later, get the whole family involved with a scenic cycle, a 30-minute resort photoshoot, or venture out to sea with boat trips, dolphin watching, or snorkelling in the house reef.
For added indulgence, guests can take advantage of exclusive Club InterContinental benefits, starting with a chance to cool off by the pool while sipping complimentary drinks. Then enjoy a leisurely afternoon tea with delicate bites and sweet treats, followed by an early evening aperitif served with a side of sea breezes.
Finally, as the sun dips below the horizon, make your way to one of the resort’s exceptional restaurants for a delightful dinner included as part of the experience. Head to the Fish Market to savour the taste of the sea with family or soak in the 360-degree views of the resort and the Indian Ocean on top of The Lighthouse as you toast to the evening with loved ones.
To further elevate your escape, guests staying four nights or more can enjoy 30% off meal plans, packing even more flavour into the experience. Alternatively, book direct and stay seven nights or longer to receive USD 50 in daily resort credit, perfect for trying a new activity or unwinding with a soothing treatment at AVI Spa.
Don’t miss your chance to book the ultimate island escape at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort before December 23rd, complete with gourmet dining, unforgettable adventures, and family-friendly perks.
When: Available from now until December 23rd, 2025
Package Inclusions:
- Complimentary meal plan upgrade to Half board dine-around (Breakfast and Dinner).
- Daily breakfast at Café Umi and dinner at a selection of dining venues
- Club InterContinental benefits of daily afternoon tea from 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm, evening aperitif from 5.00 pm to 7.00 pm, and Poolside soft beverages and refreshments available daily from 11.00 am to 6.00 pm
- A range of complimentary non-motorised water sports activities including catamaran sailing, windsurfing and stand-up paddling
- Stay four nights or more and enjoy 30% savings on seaplane transfers and all meal plans
- Book direct and stay seven nights or more to receive USD 50 per day in resort credit
Other Inclusions:
- Private lounge access at Seaplane terminal
- Planet Trekkers kids club access
- Island Curator and 24 hours e-Curator service
- Byredo luxury bathroom amenities
- 30 minutes resort photoshoot session
- Island bicycles for use during stay
Terms & Conditions:
- Children aged 12 and above will be considered as adults, and an additional supplement will be applied during the payment process for accommodation and transfers
For reservations and more information, please visit www.maldives.intercontinental.com or email reservations.icmaldives@ihg.com.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Kandolhu Maldives introduces revamped Deluxe Ocean Pool Villas
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Holiday Inn Kandooma confirms Missy Higgins’ 2026 Maldives residency
-
News1 week ago
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives celebrates one year of family-focused hospitality
-
Featured1 week ago
Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas introduces season of wellness with three practitioners
-
Celebration1 week ago
Villa Park sets holiday line-up with sunset welcome, Santa visit and NYE gala
-
News1 week ago
Rediscover island living through suite experience at Four Seasons Resorts Maldives
-
Featured1 week ago
‘Unlimited Play – Eat. Sip. Repeat.’: New Premium All-Inclusive at The Standard, Maldives
-
News4 days ago
Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives launches biggest Black Friday sale with up to 80% off, free transfers