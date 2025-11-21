Honour UAE National Day with curated escapes at Four Seasons Resorts Maldives

With UAE National Day holidays swiftly approaching, two distinctive island resorts by Four Seasons Resorts Maldives will be offering exclusive benefits for the UAE residents. Guests can enjoy exclusive offers including 20% off Bed & Breakfast rates, daily breakfast for two, and a complimentary fifth night with the Blue Skies Ahead package. Surf enthusiasts can take advantage of the Surf & Spa Escape, featuring four days of guided surf coaching with Tropicsurf pros, boat transfers to local breaks, complimentary equipment, and restorative Islander or Surfer Massages. Families will love the Junior Marine Savers program, where children can discover marine conservation through hands-on activities like coral propagation and turtle rehabilitation.

Blue Skies Ahead – A Special National Day Offer

Celebrate the occasion in style with the ‘Blue Skies Ahead’ package at Kuda Huraa. Guests can enjoy:

20% off Bed & Breakfast rates

Daily breakfast for two

Complimentary fifth night with every four consecutive paid nights

Wake up to endless horizons, soak in the Maldivian sun, and embrace the island’s signature barefoot luxury, all while taking advantage of this special UAE National Day offer.

Surf & Spa Escape – Ride the Waves

For surf enthusiasts, Kuda Huraa offers the ultimate Surf & Spa Escape. Highlights include:

Four days of ability-appropriate surf coaching with Tropicsurf professionals

Guided boat transfers to local breaks

Complimentary use of surfboards, paddleboards, and equipment

Restorative Islander or Surfer Massages at the Island Spa

Daily group yoga classes to stretch and balance

Whether you are a beginner progressing through the Dream or Ride Programs, or an experienced surfer tackling the Perfect Wave or intensive Ride Clinic, this package ensures an unforgettable aquatic adventure.

Junior Marine Savers – A Family-Friendly Experience

Families can dive into the Junior Marine Savers program at Kuda Huraa, introducing young explorers (ages 8–12) to marine conservation through hands-on activities, including coral propagation, turtle rehabilitation, and dolphin research. This unique experience fosters curiosity while creating lifelong memories for children and parents alike.

Baraabaru – A Culinary Journey

No visit to Kuda Huraa is complete without dining at Baraabaru, an award-winning Indian restaurant that offers a unique culinary experience. Inspired by the architecture of Kerala, Baraabaru serves homestyle Indian delights in a dramatic lagoon-top setting. The restaurant also offers a range of beverages, including craft cocktails like the Kuda Huraa Sangria and Sunset Colada, as well as classic options like Champagne Cocktails and Infused Mojitos.

Romance in Paradise

Mark UAE National Day holidays with an escape designed for love at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa and Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru. The journey begins with bubbly and chocolates on arrival, followed by moments of pure relaxation during a 90-minute couples’ massage. As the sun sets, a private candlelit dinner on the beach and a professional photoshoot create timeless memories set against the enchanting Maldivian backdrop.

When: From now until December 20th

Where: Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa and Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru

Offer:

Bubbly & chocolates on arrival

90-minute couples’ massage

Candlelight beach dinner

30-minute photoshoot

Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa

Framed by vibrant tropical gardens and turquoise blue waters, Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa cocoons guests in an enchanting village-like setting. Offering a unique blend of Maldivian heritage and barefoot luxury, each day presents a new adventure with spa retreats, and an array of water activities spanning dolphin cruises, kayaking, scuba diving, and snorkelling with turtles. A haven for families, couples, and solo travellers alike, the resort ensures every moment is effortless with heartfelt, personalised service.

Guests can choose to make themselves at home in a variety of coral-fringed bungalows or the new Beach Villas, featuring twice as much outdoor space, a large private pool, and a fresh, airy design. For those seeking the pinnacle of opulence, the Three-Bedroom Kuda Estate is the resort’s largest and most exclusive accommodation, with space for up to six adults and three children. Comprising three standalone villas surrounding a glistening infinity pool, the villa also includes a dedicated personal assistant.

Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru

Set against the stunning backdrop of the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru allows guests to fully unwind and bask in nature. Promising relaxation and discovery in equal measures, guests can explore the wonders of the shimmering reefs with scuba diving and snorkelling or enjoy fishing, boating, and windsurfing excursions. Later, relish a rejuvenating treatment at AyurMa wellness, sip a refreshing mocktail at the vibrant Blu Beach Club, or simply soak up the sun on the picturesque beach.

Accommodation spans private overwater villas perched above the turquoise lagoon, beach retreats shaded by lush greenery, and the show-stopping Four-Bedroom Landaa Estate designed for families and groups. This reimagined estate offers expansive oceanfront living with an 80-metre private beach, lap pool, sundeck, sunken lounge, air-conditioned library, and kitchen that invites gatherings throughout the day. A dedicated butler elevates the experience with personalised touches, orchestrating everything from curated family adventures to private beach barbecues along the shore.

Choose to honour the holidays at the Forbes Five-Star rated Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa or retreat to Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru, surrounded by a breathtaking UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.

For more details, visit Four Seasons Kuda Huraa or Four Seasons Landaa Giraavaru or call +960 66 00 888.