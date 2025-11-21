SO/ Maldives announces 4-day culinary collaboration with Chef Kareem Atef for UAE National Day

SO/ Maldives, the bold luxury island fashion-resort known for its avant-garde spirit and playful sophistication, turns the spotlight onto the art of flavour with an electrifying culinary collaboration. The resort welcomes award-winning chef, TV personality, and fusion-flavour trailblazer Chef Kareem Atef for a four-day gastronomic celebration titled “Savour the Unexpected: Fusion, Fire & Flair.”

A two-time Africa Cup culinary champion, Harvard-trained in “Science & Cooking,” and renowned for his standout appearances on Top Chef All Stars, Chef Kareem is globally recognised for his artistic fusion cuisine, modern culinary techniques, and a passion for transforming food into emotion. From private fine-dining creations to dynamic masterclasses across the Middle East, Chef Kareem brings a world of innovation, storytelling, and sensory delight, now landing exclusively at SO/ Maldives.

Across four days, the island becomes an immersive stage of taste, theatre, and tropical energy. Each experience is designed to intrigue the senses, ignite curiosity, and invite guests to indulge in a fresh, fearless approach to luxury dining.

29 November 2025 | 18:30–22:00

Five-Course Signature Dinner at Hadaba

The journey begins with an elevated five-course dining experience at Hadaba, where Chef Kareem blends Middle Eastern soul with global technique. Expect bold contrasts, elegant plating, and stories carried through every bite.

30 November 2025 | 15:00–16:00

Interactive Cooking Class at The Citronelle Club

A rare chance to step into the chef’s creative mind. Guests learn, taste, and play under Kareem’s guidance as he breaks down the art of modern fusion with hands-on techniques, tips, and one-on-one interaction.

01 December 2025 | 18:30–22:00

Four-Course Beach Dinner at Lazuli Beach Club

Barefoot luxury meets culinary theatre. A stunning sunset backdrop sets the mood for a curated beachside dinner where fire, flavour, and artistry collide.

02 December 2025 | 19:00–22:00

Grand Finale Dinner Buffet at The Citronelle Club

The collaboration closes with a lavish buffet crafted by Chef Kareem and the SO/ Maldives culinary team a vibrant celebration of global influences, island flair, and pure creative synergy.

SO/ Maldives is built on the energy of discovery fashion-forward design, bold experiences, and a spirit that dares to be different. Chef Kareem Atef, with his fearless fusion approach and award-winning culinary mastery, is a natural collaborator for a resort dedicated to redefining island luxury.

A powerhouse of talent and innovation, Chef Kareem Atef has led teams to victory in the Africa Cup (2022 & 2024), earned recognition from the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy, and showcased his craft on Top Chef Middle East Seasons 3 & All Stars. His portfolio spans executive kitchen leadership, fusion cuisine masterclasses, bespoke private dining, and global culinary collaborations. With a passion for pushing boundaries, Kareem continues to shape the future of modern gastronomy.

For more information or to book your perfect getaway, please visit SO-Maldives.com or contact SO.Maldives.Reservations@so-hotels.com.