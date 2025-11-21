Cooking
SO/ Maldives announces 4-day culinary collaboration with Chef Kareem Atef for UAE National Day
SO/ Maldives, the bold luxury island fashion-resort known for its avant-garde spirit and playful sophistication, turns the spotlight onto the art of flavour with an electrifying culinary collaboration. The resort welcomes award-winning chef, TV personality, and fusion-flavour trailblazer Chef Kareem Atef for a four-day gastronomic celebration titled “Savour the Unexpected: Fusion, Fire & Flair.”
A two-time Africa Cup culinary champion, Harvard-trained in “Science & Cooking,” and renowned for his standout appearances on Top Chef All Stars, Chef Kareem is globally recognised for his artistic fusion cuisine, modern culinary techniques, and a passion for transforming food into emotion. From private fine-dining creations to dynamic masterclasses across the Middle East, Chef Kareem brings a world of innovation, storytelling, and sensory delight, now landing exclusively at SO/ Maldives.
Across four days, the island becomes an immersive stage of taste, theatre, and tropical energy. Each experience is designed to intrigue the senses, ignite curiosity, and invite guests to indulge in a fresh, fearless approach to luxury dining.
29 November 2025 | 18:30–22:00
Five-Course Signature Dinner at Hadaba
The journey begins with an elevated five-course dining experience at Hadaba, where Chef Kareem blends Middle Eastern soul with global technique. Expect bold contrasts, elegant plating, and stories carried through every bite.
30 November 2025 | 15:00–16:00
Interactive Cooking Class at The Citronelle Club
A rare chance to step into the chef’s creative mind. Guests learn, taste, and play under Kareem’s guidance as he breaks down the art of modern fusion with hands-on techniques, tips, and one-on-one interaction.
01 December 2025 | 18:30–22:00
Four-Course Beach Dinner at Lazuli Beach Club
Barefoot luxury meets culinary theatre. A stunning sunset backdrop sets the mood for a curated beachside dinner where fire, flavour, and artistry collide.
02 December 2025 | 19:00–22:00
Grand Finale Dinner Buffet at The Citronelle Club
The collaboration closes with a lavish buffet crafted by Chef Kareem and the SO/ Maldives culinary team a vibrant celebration of global influences, island flair, and pure creative synergy.
SO/ Maldives is built on the energy of discovery fashion-forward design, bold experiences, and a spirit that dares to be different. Chef Kareem Atef, with his fearless fusion approach and award-winning culinary mastery, is a natural collaborator for a resort dedicated to redefining island luxury.
A powerhouse of talent and innovation, Chef Kareem Atef has led teams to victory in the Africa Cup (2022 & 2024), earned recognition from the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy, and showcased his craft on Top Chef Middle East Seasons 3 & All Stars. His portfolio spans executive kitchen leadership, fusion cuisine masterclasses, bespoke private dining, and global culinary collaborations. With a passion for pushing boundaries, Kareem continues to shape the future of modern gastronomy.
For more information or to book your perfect getaway, please visit SO-Maldives.com or contact SO.Maldives.Reservations@so-hotels.com.
VARU by Atmosphere unveils Teppanyaki Over Water and Cellar at NÜ
Celebrating the spirit of modern Maldivian hospitality, VARU by Atmosphere has expanded its culinary offering with two new dining venues: Teppanyaki Over Water and Cellar at NÜ. Designed for both first-time and returning guests seeking authentic, inventive experiences, the additions broaden the resort’s gastronomic landscape.
At Teppanyaki Over Water, seasoned chefs transform the art of teppan grilling into a live culinary performance above the lagoon. Premium seafood, wagyu and sushi are prepared with precision and flair, complemented by sake cocktails and fine soju. The speciality restaurant delivers dishes straight from the grill to the plate, in an ambience that reflects the spirit of Japanese hospitality.
As sunset draws over the Indian Ocean, Cellar at NÜ offers an elegant overwater wine-degustation lounge where evenings unfold with sophistication. Guests can explore rare vintages and special selections paired with curated chocolate, cheese and charcuterie platters. The centrepiece is a six-course Royal Wine Pairing Dinner.
“At VARU, our cuisine, design and service are intuitive and inventively curated,” said Maurice Van Den Bosch, General Manager of VARU by Atmosphere. “We continue to evolve in meaningful ways. With Teppanyaki Over Water and Cellar at NÜ, we’ve created culinary journeys that are intimate, enriching and true to the island’s generous spirit — offering guests new reasons to return, season after season.”
For special occasions, romantic evenings or those wishing to discover new cuisines, the two overwater venues add an extra layer of indulgence and celebration beyond the VARU Plan™, and are available for guests to pre-book.
Located in North Malé Atoll, VARU by Atmosphere has been recognised in Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best 2025, ranking among the top 1% of listings worldwide. Its signature restaurant, Kaagé, has also received the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2025 for the fifth consecutive year, underscoring the resort’s reputation for dining excellence. With these thoughtfully introduced experiences, VARU by Atmosphere invites guests to embrace an unforgettable, Naturally Maldivian island adventure.
Atmosphere Core, BBM to host Michelin-starred events with Chef Pasquale Palamaro
Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, a brand by the international hospitality company Atmosphere Core, presents “Mediterranean Soul, Maldivian Heart”, a culinary series in November 2025 that brings international expertise to the Maldives. Italian One-Michelin-Star Chef Pasquale Palamaro will host events at RAAYA by Atmosphere, VARU by Atmosphere, and in Malé City, where Bestbuy Maldives (BBM) will run a special masterclass session for the country’s culinary professionals. The series gives travellers and hospitality professionals a chance to connect, collaborate, and share their love of food.
Chef Pasquale Palamaro, celebrated for his artistry at Indaco Restaurant in Amalfi, Italy, shares, “Cooking, to me, is a dialogue with nature — an art of transforming simplicity into beauty. Bringing Indaco’s spirit to the Maldives is an opportunity to merge two coasts and two cultures through taste, technique, and emotion.”
At RAAYA by Atmosphere, on 18th and 19th November, guests will savour specially curated harvest-to-table-to-soul experiences. On the first day, hands-on farm activities, introduce guests to the cultivation of local produce, followed by a five-course dinner at Seb’s Farm showcasing freshest seasonal ingredients. The following day, guests can participate in a masterclass led by Chef Pasquale, learning firsthand the techniques and philosophy behind his creations, before enjoying an exquisite five-course dinner at The Village restaurant.
Following the RAAYA experience, Chef Pasquale will host an exclusive Culinary Masterclass organized by Bestbuy Maldives (BBM) on 24th November at Hulhule Island Hotel (HIH). The event will bring together 100 chefs from leading resorts and restaurants across the Maldives for an immersive, learning experience. Participation will be on a registered, first-come, first-served basis, ensuring dedicated interaction and focused learning from the Michelin-starred chef himself.
As the authorised distributor of world-class hospitality brands, BBM continues to drive culinary innovation and professional development in the Maldives through its signature Masterclass Series, empowering local talent and strengthening industry standards.
Over at VARU by Atmosphere, it’s all about a feast for the senses that honours sustainability, storytelling of the rich Maldivian fishing tradition, and culinary artistry. Guests can indulge in a 4-Hands Dinner at speciality restaurant Kaagé on 27th November, recently recognised as winner of the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2025 for the fifth consecutive year, followed by a masterclass and five-course dinner at the overwater restaurant NÜ on 28th November.
Known for transforming fresh coastal ingredients and garden produce into refined, soulful dishes, Chef Pasquale brings a culinary philosophy shaped by innovation, sustainability, and respect for nature. His approach mirrors Atmosphere Core’s commitment to ethical gastronomy. “All our island resorts have long been recognised for their culinary offerings,” says Anupam Banerjee, Vice President, Food & Beverage, Atmosphere Core. “Through Chef Pasquale’s artistry and our island-inspired ethos, we are crafting an evocative dialogue between Mediterranean and Maldivian gastronomies that not only captivates the palate but also champions environmental stewardship and celebrates the cultural richness of both regions”.
Maldives secures spot in Condé Nast Traveller’s top 10 countries for food
The Maldives has been ranked among the Top 10 Countries for Food in the World in the Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards 2025, securing the 10th position with a score of 94.55.
The prestigious annual list, curated from thousands of reader votes worldwide, celebrates destinations that have delighted travellers with their culinary offerings and dining experiences. This year’s results highlight the Maldives’ growing global reputation not only as a luxury holiday destination, but also as a rising culinary powerhouse.
Condé Nast Traveller writes: “The Maldives is abundant with dreamy island resorts, all of which have their own even dreamier restaurants. It’s not every day that you glide straight onto the supper table, but at Soneva Fushi, your journey to its treetop private dining space involves a breathtaking, 200-metre zipline. Plus, with most of the gorgeous Maldives hotels offering extensive all-inclusive packages, there’s never a moment spare to go hungry. Scattered across almost 1,200 beautiful coral islands, the Maldives is a master of all things seafood, so expect the catch of the day to make an appearance in breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus. Don’t worry if a tuna flatbread doesn’t excite your morning taste buds either, as the myriad of coconut, mango, and papaya trees here make a wonderful fruit salad too.”
The recognition places the Maldives alongside globally celebrated culinary destinations such as Italy, Japan, and France, reaffirming its unique appeal where world-class dining meets unparalleled natural beauty. From underwater restaurants and treetop tables to island-inspired tasting menus, Maldivian resorts continue to innovate in gastronomy — blending international techniques with local ingredients such as reef fish, coconut, and tropical fruits.
Resorts such as The Nautilus Maldives, Soneva Fushi, JOALI Maldives, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, and Velaa Private Island have become synonymous with exceptional dining experiences that redefine island cuisine. Many of these properties feature Michelin-starred collaborations, sustainable sourcing practices, and culinary concepts that celebrate both global diversity and Maldivian heritage.
The Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards remain one of the most respected benchmarks of excellence in the travel industry, reflecting the opinions of discerning travellers around the world.
The full list of Best Countries for Food in the World 2025 can be found on Condé Nast Traveller’s official website.
