Celebrate UAE National Day with exclusive island escape at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort

Soaked in sunshine year-round and packed full of adventure, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort is the go-to destination for families, couples, solo travellers, and groups of friends celebrating life’s special moments. Ensuring you can schedule in some quality time with loved ones before the end of the year, this stunning island resort presents an exclusive offer for GCC travellers, complete with complimentary Half Board, Club InterContinental benefits, and free stays for kids. What’s more, those who book an extended stay will unlock further savings and daily resort credit, presenting the ultimate occasion to curate an unforgettable UAE National Day escape this year.

Located just a short flight from Dubai and with direct connections from major GCC cities, the Maldives offers a seamless escape from the ordinary. Once you reach Velana International Airport, guests will be escorted to the InterContinental Resort’s private lounge before taking a breathtaking 35-minute seaplane trip to the resort, with 30% off for those who book a stay of four nights or more. Upon arrival at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort, the team is on hand to ensure every moment of your stay is effortless, with Arabic-speaking staff on site, an Island Curator, and 24-hour e-Curator service.

Nestled on the tranquil shores of the Raa Atoll, the property is home to a variety of opulent villas and spacious private residences, all complete with pools. The Sunset Overwater Pool Villa is an idyllic sanctuary for couples with a secluded sundeck and infinity pool overlooking the Indian Ocean, while the Three Bedroom Lagoon Pool Residence offers ample space for larger families and groups. The ultimate base to retreat to after a day of exploring, each villa and residence also comes with premium Byredo bathroom amenities, perfect for a relaxing soak after sunset.

Wake up to a hearty daily breakfast with your toes in the sand at Café Umi before enjoying an array of complimentary non-motorised water sports, including catamaran sailing, windsurfing, and stand-up paddling. Meanwhile, little ones can join the action with games, arts and crafts, and mini-island expeditions at the Planet Trekkers Kids’ Club. Later, get the whole family involved with a scenic cycle, a 30-minute resort photoshoot, or venture out to sea with boat trips, dolphin watching, or snorkelling in the house reef.

For added indulgence, guests can take advantage of exclusive Club InterContinental benefits, starting with a chance to cool off by the pool while sipping complimentary drinks. Then enjoy a leisurely afternoon tea with delicate bites and sweet treats, followed by an early evening aperitif served with a side of sea breezes.

Finally, as the sun dips below the horizon, make your way to one of the resort’s exceptional restaurants for a delightful dinner included as part of the experience. Head to the Fish Market to savour the taste of the sea with family or soak in the 360-degree views of the resort and the Indian Ocean on top of The Lighthouse as you toast to the evening with loved ones.

To further elevate your escape, guests staying four nights or more can enjoy 30% off meal plans, packing even more flavour into the experience. Alternatively, book direct and stay seven nights or longer to receive USD 50 in daily resort credit, perfect for trying a new activity or unwinding with a soothing treatment at AVI Spa.

Don’t miss your chance to book the ultimate island escape at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort before December 23rd, complete with gourmet dining, unforgettable adventures, and family-friendly perks.

When: Available from now until December 23rd, 2025

Package Inclusions:

Complimentary meal plan upgrade to Half board dine-around (Breakfast and Dinner).

Daily breakfast at Café Umi and dinner at a selection of dining venues

Club InterContinental benefits of daily afternoon tea from 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm, evening aperitif from 5.00 pm to 7.00 pm, and Poolside soft beverages and refreshments available daily from 11.00 am to 6.00 pm

A range of complimentary non-motorised water sports activities including catamaran sailing, windsurfing and stand-up paddling

Stay four nights or more and enjoy 30% savings on seaplane transfers and all meal plans

Book direct and stay seven nights or more to receive USD 50 per day in resort credit

Other Inclusions:

Private lounge access at Seaplane terminal

Planet Trekkers kids club access

Island Curator and 24 hours e-Curator service

Byredo luxury bathroom amenities

30 minutes resort photoshoot session

Island bicycles for use during stay

Terms & Conditions:

Children aged 12 and above will be considered as adults, and an additional supplement will be applied during the payment process for accommodation and transfers

For reservations and more information, please visit www.maldives.intercontinental.com or email reservations.icmaldives@ihg.com.