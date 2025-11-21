News
Celebrate UAE National Day at Centara’s collection of Maldives resorts
As one of the most significant dates in the GCC calendar, UAE National Day is the perfect excuse to go all out and book your dream getaway to one of Centara Hotels & Resorts’ Maldivian destinations. Discover your own slice of island paradise with a choice of four distinctive properties, including Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives, and Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection. Boasting the ultimate balance of elegance, comfort, island activities, and relaxing spa journeys, it’s the ideal way to honour tradition with a tropical twist.
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives
A short speedboat ride from Malé International Airport, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives offers an elegant island retreat, perfect for sharing the occasion with loved ones. Featuring an array of elegantly appointed overwater villas and beachfront residences, each complete with a private pool, jacuzzi, or both, this is your chance to truly unwind and switch off from the outside world.
Nestled within The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, guests can celebrate with thrilling water sports and excursions or unlock your inner glow with holistic wellness offerings at the tranquil SPA Cenvaree Retreat. As for dining, explore an array of enticing options, such as lavish international breakfasts at The Gallery with tandoor and teppanyaki grills, and modern Mediterranean delights at Bluefin. Additionally, savour light bites at Coco Drift’s swim-up bar and toast to the occasion with refreshing sips at the Sunset Social.
This UAE National Day, take the time to reconnect with yourself or loved ones, all set against the breathtaking backdrop of Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives with an exclusive indulgence offer. Available on bookings made until December 15th for stays between now and December 20th, guests can enjoy a relaxing 4-night stay while only paying for 3, or relish an extended escape with Stay 7, Pay 5. Ensuring your stay is seamless from check-in to check-out, guests can also benefit from complimentary round-trip transfers.
To make your getaway even more special, guests will also be treated to an upgrade to the Half Board Plus meal plan when booking a Room with Breakfast, as well as Club access, and complimentary bubbly at the Sunset Social on the first night of your stay to start the celebration in style.
For added indulgence, your stay includes a rejuvenating couples’ treatment at the serene SPA Cenvaree Retreat, perfect for unwinding after a day of water sports or exploring the island. On top of this, CentaraThe1 members receive an additional 15% discount and triple points on their booking.
Booking dates: From now until December 15th
Stay dates: From now until December 20th
Offer: Pay for 3 nights and stay for 4 OR pay for 5 and stay for 7
Additional benefits:
- Upgrade to the Half Board Plus meal plan when booking a Room with Breakfast
- Club access
- Complimentary bubbly at Sunset Social on the first evening of the stay, with 2 glasses per 2 guests
- One couple’s spa treatment at Cenvaree Retreat
- Complimentary round-trip transfer
- Additional 15% discount and triple points for CentaraThe1 members
For bookings and more information, please click here.
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives
Located in the picturesque North Male Atoll, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives presents an enchanting, underwater world-themed paradise, offering families boundless fun, activities, and plenty of opportunities to bond over the holiday. Every day brings a new adventure, with a lazy river, water playground, splash zones, the acclaimed SPA Cenvaree, kids’ Candy Spa, and a lively kids’ club, as well as a choice of oceanfront or overwater villas and dynamic dining options.
Gather the whole family for a sun-soaked getaway to Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, where kids stay, play, and dine for free on all stays before December 15th. Perfect for making the most out of the long UAE National Day weekend, dive into endless fun and island adventure as you make this stunning resort your home away from home with special room rates. As if this escape wasn’t enticing enough, the experience also offers complimentary round-trip speedboat transfers alongside an additional 15% discount and triple points for CentaraThe1 members.
Booking dates: From now until December 15th
Stay dates: From now until December 20th
Offer:
- Special room rates
- Up to 2 children aged 11 and under stay, play, and eat for free
- Complimentary round-trip speedboat transfer
- CentaraThe1 members enjoy an additional 15% discount
- Members Earn x3 CentaraThe1 points
For bookings and more information, please click here.
Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives
Alternatively, couples, wellness seekers, and solo travellers seeking indulgence and connection can spend your UAE National Day getaway at Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives, an adults-only paradise. Wake up to stunning sea views from your ocean-front villa or an opulent overwater villa with direct lagoon access. Here, each day unfolds effortlessly with multiple culinary outlets to satisfy every craving, restorative wellness experiences at the award-winning SPA Cenvaree and Yoga Pavilion, water sports like windsurfing, parasailing, jet skiing, and snorkelling.
This UAE National Day, the adults-only island is giving guests the ultimate excuse to book a well-earned getaway with 30% off all villas and 45% off for CentaraThe1 Members, plus 50% off transfers for stays of 2 to 4 nights. Guests booking an Overwater Villa will also be greeted with sparkling grape and fresh fruit on arrival. What’s more, savour world-class dining with 20% off food and drinks, enjoy 10% off water sports and excursions with complimentary snorkelling and kayaking, and indulge in a pampering session at SPA Cenvaree with buy-one-get-one-free treatments.
Booking dates: From now until January 10th, 2026.
Stay dates: From now until January 10th, 2026
Offer:
- 45% off on all villas for CentaraThe1 Members
- 30% off for non-members
- 50% off on transfers with a minimum 2 nights to a maximum 4 nights
- Sparkling grape & fruit basket upon arrival in Overwater villas
- One 3-course poolside dinner under the stars for Half Board Plus and above
- Buy one and get one on select spa treatments
- Special evening turndown service with bed decoration on arrival night
- 20% discount on Food & Beverage from all outlets’ a la carte menu
- 10% discount on water sports and excursions
- Complimentary use of Snorkelling gear, pedalo, and kayak
For bookings and more information, please click here.
Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection
Finally, Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection presents the perfect destination for adventure seekers, surrounded by panoramic views of the Indian Ocean and a UNESCO-protected marine reserve. Home to an award-winning house reef and some of the Maldives’ most iconic dive sites, spend your days exploring vibrant coral reefs and the historic shipwreck. Balancing adventure with relaxation, finish the evening with gourmet dining, unwind with a signature spa treatment, and settle into one of 112 beachfront and overwater villas.
Embrace island bliss at Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection, with 45% off Flexible Rates for CentaraThe1 Members and 30% off seaplane transfers. Guests will be welcomed with handmade chocolates and tropical fruit in your villa before diving into days filled with snorkelling, kayaking, and spa indulgence, complete with a buy-one-get-one treatment offer. In between exploring the resort, savour 20% off dining across all à la carte venues or toast the occasion with a romantic dinner under the stars. Families can also enjoy complimentary stays and meals for little ones, plus free access to snorkelling gear and pedalos for a truly memorable island escape.
Booking dates: From now until January 10th, 2026
Stay dates: From now until January 10th, 2026
Offer:
- 45% off Flexible Rates on all meal plans for CentaraThe1 Members and 30% off for non-members
- 30% off on seaplane transfers for all persons with a minimum stay of 2 to 6 nights until January 10th, 2026
- Homemade chocolates & fruit basket upon arrival in Overwater and Club Pool Villas
- One free picnic lunch – for the whole family (Half Board Plus and above) or one 3-course private beach dinner under the stars for couples (Half Board Plus and above)
- Buy one and get one on select spa treatments
- Kids 6 years and below Stay & Eat for Free as per the meal plan booked by parents
- 20% special discount on indulging floating breakfast (Only in Club pool villas)
- Special evening turn-down service with bed decoration on arrival night
- 20% discount on Food & Beverages in all outlets on the à la carte menu
- 10% discount on Water Sports and Excursions
- Complimentary use of snorkelling gear, pedalo, and Kayak
For bookings and more information, please click here.
OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI hosts Dr Amit Kumar for ELE|NA Elements of Nature wellness residency
This festive season, ELE|NA at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI invites guests to embrace a period of reflection, renewal and mindful letting go with the arrival of Dr Amit Kumar (Eknath), a globally respected holistic wellness practitioner and master of yoga, meditation and sound healing. Set on one of the Maldives’ most serene private islands, the residency transforms the traditional holiday atmosphere into a sanctuary for clarity, rest and meaningful reconnection. Spanning the festive period and continuing through January, it offers guests the opportunity to reset and realign mentally, emotionally and physically as they welcome the year ahead.
From 15 December 2025 to 31 January 2026, Dr Kumar will guide a deeply immersive program that blends ancient healing arts with modern mind-body practices. Through sacred sound, intuitive movement and restorative therapies, he supports each guest in slowing down, tuning in and rediscovering a sense of inner steadiness. His approach reflects ELE|NA’s Wellness Your Way™ philosophy, empowering guests to shape their own journey toward balance and well-being. This may include sunrise practices, evening sound journeys or personalised therapeutic sessions created according to individual needs.
Signature Experience: The Divine Sound Bath
At the heart of the residency is Dr Kumar’s renowned Divine Sound Bath, a multisensory immersion using Himalayan singing bowls and refined vibrational techniques. The experience guides guests into deep stillness, calming the nervous system and inviting emotional clarity. Many describe this session as a complete energetic reset, emerging grounded, refreshed and more connected to their inner calm.
Complementing this signature offering is a curated selection of transformative experiences including intuitive massage rituals, meditative yoga flows, chakra-inspired energy work and ancient beauty therapies. Each session is intentionally designed to help guests step away from external noise and reconnect with their natural rhythm. The serene surroundings of OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI enhance this process, with its peaceful ambience and spacious private villas ideal for rest and reflection.
“At ELE|NA, we believe wellness should be personal, intuitive and alive,” says Heidi Grimwood, Senior Vice President of ELE|NA. “Dr Kumar brings a presence that perfectly reflects this philosophy. His sessions allow guests to move beyond relaxation and rediscover harmony through sound, movement and mindful awareness.”
With the soothing rhythm of the Indian Ocean as its backdrop, ELE|NA offers an environment where wellness becomes an immersive and transformative experience. Guests are invited to step into the New Year with intention, supported by clarity, calm and a renewed sense of inner balance.
SO/ Maldives announces 4-day culinary collaboration with Chef Kareem Atef for UAE National Day
SO/ Maldives, the bold luxury island fashion-resort known for its avant-garde spirit and playful sophistication, turns the spotlight onto the art of flavour with an electrifying culinary collaboration. The resort welcomes award-winning chef, TV personality, and fusion-flavour trailblazer Chef Kareem Atef for a four-day gastronomic celebration titled “Savour the Unexpected: Fusion, Fire & Flair.”
A two-time Africa Cup culinary champion, Harvard-trained in “Science & Cooking,” and renowned for his standout appearances on Top Chef All Stars, Chef Kareem is globally recognised for his artistic fusion cuisine, modern culinary techniques, and a passion for transforming food into emotion. From private fine-dining creations to dynamic masterclasses across the Middle East, Chef Kareem brings a world of innovation, storytelling, and sensory delight, now landing exclusively at SO/ Maldives.
Across four days, the island becomes an immersive stage of taste, theatre, and tropical energy. Each experience is designed to intrigue the senses, ignite curiosity, and invite guests to indulge in a fresh, fearless approach to luxury dining.
29 November 2025 | 18:30–22:00
Five-Course Signature Dinner at Hadaba
The journey begins with an elevated five-course dining experience at Hadaba, where Chef Kareem blends Middle Eastern soul with global technique. Expect bold contrasts, elegant plating, and stories carried through every bite.
30 November 2025 | 15:00–16:00
Interactive Cooking Class at The Citronelle Club
A rare chance to step into the chef’s creative mind. Guests learn, taste, and play under Kareem’s guidance as he breaks down the art of modern fusion with hands-on techniques, tips, and one-on-one interaction.
01 December 2025 | 18:30–22:00
Four-Course Beach Dinner at Lazuli Beach Club
Barefoot luxury meets culinary theatre. A stunning sunset backdrop sets the mood for a curated beachside dinner where fire, flavour, and artistry collide.
02 December 2025 | 19:00–22:00
Grand Finale Dinner Buffet at The Citronelle Club
The collaboration closes with a lavish buffet crafted by Chef Kareem and the SO/ Maldives culinary team a vibrant celebration of global influences, island flair, and pure creative synergy.
SO/ Maldives is built on the energy of discovery fashion-forward design, bold experiences, and a spirit that dares to be different. Chef Kareem Atef, with his fearless fusion approach and award-winning culinary mastery, is a natural collaborator for a resort dedicated to redefining island luxury.
A powerhouse of talent and innovation, Chef Kareem Atef has led teams to victory in the Africa Cup (2022 & 2024), earned recognition from the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy, and showcased his craft on Top Chef Middle East Seasons 3 & All Stars. His portfolio spans executive kitchen leadership, fusion cuisine masterclasses, bespoke private dining, and global culinary collaborations. With a passion for pushing boundaries, Kareem continues to shape the future of modern gastronomy.
For more information or to book your perfect getaway, please visit SO-Maldives.com or contact SO.Maldives.Reservations@so-hotels.com.
Honour UAE National Day with curated escapes at Four Seasons Resorts Maldives
With UAE National Day holidays swiftly approaching, two distinctive island resorts by Four Seasons Resorts Maldives will be offering exclusive benefits for the UAE residents. Guests can enjoy exclusive offers including 20% off Bed & Breakfast rates, daily breakfast for two, and a complimentary fifth night with the Blue Skies Ahead package. Surf enthusiasts can take advantage of the Surf & Spa Escape, featuring four days of guided surf coaching with Tropicsurf pros, boat transfers to local breaks, complimentary equipment, and restorative Islander or Surfer Massages. Families will love the Junior Marine Savers program, where children can discover marine conservation through hands-on activities like coral propagation and turtle rehabilitation.
Blue Skies Ahead – A Special National Day Offer
Celebrate the occasion in style with the ‘Blue Skies Ahead’ package at Kuda Huraa. Guests can enjoy:
- 20% off Bed & Breakfast rates
- Daily breakfast for two
- Complimentary fifth night with every four consecutive paid nights
Wake up to endless horizons, soak in the Maldivian sun, and embrace the island’s signature barefoot luxury, all while taking advantage of this special UAE National Day offer.
Surf & Spa Escape – Ride the Waves
For surf enthusiasts, Kuda Huraa offers the ultimate Surf & Spa Escape. Highlights include:
- Four days of ability-appropriate surf coaching with Tropicsurf professionals
- Guided boat transfers to local breaks
- Complimentary use of surfboards, paddleboards, and equipment
- Restorative Islander or Surfer Massages at the Island Spa
- Daily group yoga classes to stretch and balance
Whether you are a beginner progressing through the Dream or Ride Programs, or an experienced surfer tackling the Perfect Wave or intensive Ride Clinic, this package ensures an unforgettable aquatic adventure.
Junior Marine Savers – A Family-Friendly Experience
Families can dive into the Junior Marine Savers program at Kuda Huraa, introducing young explorers (ages 8–12) to marine conservation through hands-on activities, including coral propagation, turtle rehabilitation, and dolphin research. This unique experience fosters curiosity while creating lifelong memories for children and parents alike.
Baraabaru – A Culinary Journey
No visit to Kuda Huraa is complete without dining at Baraabaru, an award-winning Indian restaurant that offers a unique culinary experience. Inspired by the architecture of Kerala, Baraabaru serves homestyle Indian delights in a dramatic lagoon-top setting. The restaurant also offers a range of beverages, including craft cocktails like the Kuda Huraa Sangria and Sunset Colada, as well as classic options like Champagne Cocktails and Infused Mojitos.
Romance in Paradise
Mark UAE National Day holidays with an escape designed for love at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa and Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru. The journey begins with bubbly and chocolates on arrival, followed by moments of pure relaxation during a 90-minute couples’ massage. As the sun sets, a private candlelit dinner on the beach and a professional photoshoot create timeless memories set against the enchanting Maldivian backdrop.
When: From now until December 20th
Where: Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa and Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru
Offer:
- Bubbly & chocolates on arrival
- 90-minute couples’ massage
- Candlelight beach dinner
- 30-minute photoshoot
Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa
Framed by vibrant tropical gardens and turquoise blue waters, Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa cocoons guests in an enchanting village-like setting. Offering a unique blend of Maldivian heritage and barefoot luxury, each day presents a new adventure with spa retreats, and an array of water activities spanning dolphin cruises, kayaking, scuba diving, and snorkelling with turtles. A haven for families, couples, and solo travellers alike, the resort ensures every moment is effortless with heartfelt, personalised service.
Guests can choose to make themselves at home in a variety of coral-fringed bungalows or the new Beach Villas, featuring twice as much outdoor space, a large private pool, and a fresh, airy design. For those seeking the pinnacle of opulence, the Three-Bedroom Kuda Estate is the resort’s largest and most exclusive accommodation, with space for up to six adults and three children. Comprising three standalone villas surrounding a glistening infinity pool, the villa also includes a dedicated personal assistant.
Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru
Set against the stunning backdrop of the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru allows guests to fully unwind and bask in nature. Promising relaxation and discovery in equal measures, guests can explore the wonders of the shimmering reefs with scuba diving and snorkelling or enjoy fishing, boating, and windsurfing excursions. Later, relish a rejuvenating treatment at AyurMa wellness, sip a refreshing mocktail at the vibrant Blu Beach Club, or simply soak up the sun on the picturesque beach.
Accommodation spans private overwater villas perched above the turquoise lagoon, beach retreats shaded by lush greenery, and the show-stopping Four-Bedroom Landaa Estate designed for families and groups. This reimagined estate offers expansive oceanfront living with an 80-metre private beach, lap pool, sundeck, sunken lounge, air-conditioned library, and kitchen that invites gatherings throughout the day. A dedicated butler elevates the experience with personalised touches, orchestrating everything from curated family adventures to private beach barbecues along the shore.
Choose to honour the holidays at the Forbes Five-Star rated Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa or retreat to Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru, surrounded by a breathtaking UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.
For more details, visit Four Seasons Kuda Huraa or Four Seasons Landaa Giraavaru or call +960 66 00 888.
