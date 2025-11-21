Celebrate UAE National Day at Centara’s collection of Maldives resorts

As one of the most significant dates in the GCC calendar, UAE National Day is the perfect excuse to go all out and book your dream getaway to one of Centara Hotels & Resorts’ Maldivian destinations. Discover your own slice of island paradise with a choice of four distinctive properties, including Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives, and Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection. Boasting the ultimate balance of elegance, comfort, island activities, and relaxing spa journeys, it’s the ideal way to honour tradition with a tropical twist.

Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives

A short speedboat ride from Malé International Airport, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives offers an elegant island retreat, perfect for sharing the occasion with loved ones. Featuring an array of elegantly appointed overwater villas and beachfront residences, each complete with a private pool, jacuzzi, or both, this is your chance to truly unwind and switch off from the outside world.

Nestled within The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, guests can celebrate with thrilling water sports and excursions or unlock your inner glow with holistic wellness offerings at the tranquil SPA Cenvaree Retreat. As for dining, explore an array of enticing options, such as lavish international breakfasts at The Gallery with tandoor and teppanyaki grills, and modern Mediterranean delights at Bluefin. Additionally, savour light bites at Coco Drift’s swim-up bar and toast to the occasion with refreshing sips at the Sunset Social.

This UAE National Day, take the time to reconnect with yourself or loved ones, all set against the breathtaking backdrop of Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives with an exclusive indulgence offer. Available on bookings made until December 15th for stays between now and December 20th, guests can enjoy a relaxing 4-night stay while only paying for 3, or relish an extended escape with Stay 7, Pay 5. Ensuring your stay is seamless from check-in to check-out, guests can also benefit from complimentary round-trip transfers.

To make your getaway even more special, guests will also be treated to an upgrade to the Half Board Plus meal plan when booking a Room with Breakfast, as well as Club access, and complimentary bubbly at the Sunset Social on the first night of your stay to start the celebration in style.

For added indulgence, your stay includes a rejuvenating couples’ treatment at the serene SPA Cenvaree Retreat, perfect for unwinding after a day of water sports or exploring the island. On top of this, CentaraThe1 members receive an additional 15% discount and triple points on their booking.

Booking dates: From now until December 15th

Stay dates: From now until December 20th

Offer: Pay for 3 nights and stay for 4 OR pay for 5 and stay for 7

Additional benefits:

Upgrade to the Half Board Plus meal plan when booking a Room with Breakfast

Club access

Complimentary bubbly at Sunset Social on the first evening of the stay, with 2 glasses per 2 guests

One couple’s spa treatment at Cenvaree Retreat

Complimentary round-trip transfer

Additional 15% discount and triple points for CentaraThe1 members

For bookings and more information, please click here.

Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives

Located in the picturesque North Male Atoll, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives presents an enchanting, underwater world-themed paradise, offering families boundless fun, activities, and plenty of opportunities to bond over the holiday. Every day brings a new adventure, with a lazy river, water playground, splash zones, the acclaimed SPA Cenvaree, kids’ Candy Spa, and a lively kids’ club, as well as a choice of oceanfront or overwater villas and dynamic dining options.

Gather the whole family for a sun-soaked getaway to Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, where kids stay, play, and dine for free on all stays before December 15th. Perfect for making the most out of the long UAE National Day weekend, dive into endless fun and island adventure as you make this stunning resort your home away from home with special room rates. As if this escape wasn’t enticing enough, the experience also offers complimentary round-trip speedboat transfers alongside an additional 15% discount and triple points for CentaraThe1 members.

Booking dates: From now until December 15th

Stay dates: From now until December 20th

Offer:

Special room rates

Up to 2 children aged 11 and under stay, play, and eat for free

Complimentary round-trip speedboat transfer

CentaraThe1 members enjoy an additional 15% discount

Members Earn x3 CentaraThe1 points

For bookings and more information, please click here.

Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives

Alternatively, couples, wellness seekers, and solo travellers seeking indulgence and connection can spend your UAE National Day getaway at Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives, an adults-only paradise. Wake up to stunning sea views from your ocean-front villa or an opulent overwater villa with direct lagoon access. Here, each day unfolds effortlessly with multiple culinary outlets to satisfy every craving, restorative wellness experiences at the award-winning SPA Cenvaree and Yoga Pavilion, water sports like windsurfing, parasailing, jet skiing, and snorkelling.

This UAE National Day, the adults-only island is giving guests the ultimate excuse to book a well-earned getaway with 30% off all villas and 45% off for CentaraThe1 Members, plus 50% off transfers for stays of 2 to 4 nights. Guests booking an Overwater Villa will also be greeted with sparkling grape and fresh fruit on arrival. What’s more, savour world-class dining with 20% off food and drinks, enjoy 10% off water sports and excursions with complimentary snorkelling and kayaking, and indulge in a pampering session at SPA Cenvaree with buy-one-get-one-free treatments.

Booking dates: From now until January 10th, 2026.

Stay dates: From now until January 10th, 2026

Offer:

45% off on all villas for CentaraThe1 Members

30% off for non-members

50% off on transfers with a minimum 2 nights to a maximum 4 nights

Sparkling grape & fruit basket upon arrival in Overwater villas

One 3-course poolside dinner under the stars for Half Board Plus and above

Buy one and get one on select spa treatments

Special evening turndown service with bed decoration on arrival night

20% discount on Food & Beverage from all outlets’ a la carte menu

10% discount on water sports and excursions

Complimentary use of Snorkelling gear, pedalo, and kayak

For bookings and more information, please click here.

Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection

Finally, Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection presents the perfect destination for adventure seekers, surrounded by panoramic views of the Indian Ocean and a UNESCO-protected marine reserve. Home to an award-winning house reef and some of the Maldives’ most iconic dive sites, spend your days exploring vibrant coral reefs and the historic shipwreck. Balancing adventure with relaxation, finish the evening with gourmet dining, unwind with a signature spa treatment, and settle into one of 112 beachfront and overwater villas.

Embrace island bliss at Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection, with 45% off Flexible Rates for CentaraThe1 Members and 30% off seaplane transfers. Guests will be welcomed with handmade chocolates and tropical fruit in your villa before diving into days filled with snorkelling, kayaking, and spa indulgence, complete with a buy-one-get-one treatment offer. In between exploring the resort, savour 20% off dining across all à la carte venues or toast the occasion with a romantic dinner under the stars. Families can also enjoy complimentary stays and meals for little ones, plus free access to snorkelling gear and pedalos for a truly memorable island escape.

Booking dates: From now until January 10th, 2026

Stay dates: From now until January 10th, 2026

Offer:

45% off Flexible Rates on all meal plans for CentaraThe1 Members and 30% off for non-members

30% off on seaplane transfers for all persons with a minimum stay of 2 to 6 nights until January 10 th , 2026

, 2026 Homemade chocolates & fruit basket upon arrival in Overwater and Club Pool Villas

One free picnic lunch – for the whole family (Half Board Plus and above) or one 3-course private beach dinner under the stars for couples (Half Board Plus and above)

Buy one and get one on select spa treatments

Kids 6 years and below Stay & Eat for Free as per the meal plan booked by parents

20% special discount on indulging floating breakfast (Only in Club pool villas)

Special evening turn-down service with bed decoration on arrival night

20% discount on Food & Beverages in all outlets on the à la carte menu

10% discount on Water Sports and Excursions

Complimentary use of snorkelling gear, pedalo, and Kayak

For bookings and more information, please click here.