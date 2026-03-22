W Maldives launches Easter celebration with kayak races and beach feast

W Maldives unveils Tropical Easter, a one-day island takeover on Sunday, 5 April 2026, that transforms the resort into a vivid playground of colour, creativity, and effortless luxury. Set within the luminous blues of the North Ari Atoll, the celebration reframes the traditional holiday through a distinctly Maldivian perspective, where powder soft beaches replace spring meadows and the rhythm of the day moves from sunlit play to starlit revelry. Crafted or a global audience of discerning travellers, the experience balances polished indulgence with the brand’s signature playful edge, inviting couples, families, and friends to celebrate Easter in a a way that feels both elevated and carefree.

The festivities begin with The Great Little Easter Quest at WET Deck, where younger guests embark on a spirited hunt for hidden treasures before channeling their imagination into an open-air painting session. Designed as a joyful expression of creativity rather than a conventional children’s activity, the experience unfolds within the resort’s social heart, surrounded by vibrant energy, turquoise views, and a sense of occasion that resonates across generations.

As the afternoon unfolds, Race The Blue shifts the tempo with a high-energy kayak challenge across the resort’s crystalline lagoon. Participants paddle through waters so clear they reveal the intricate coral gardens of the celebrated house reef below, transforming the race into a breathtaking encounter with the Maldives’ underwater wonder. The event captures the essence of Tropical Easter’s story, playful adventure grounded in the extraordinary natural beauty, offering guests a rare opportunity to engage with the lagoon as both playground and vista.

At sunset, the celebration culminates at FIRE Beach with The Easter Table, a sophisticated alfresco buffet that elevates the holiday meal into a stylish social ritual. Classic Easter flavours are reinterpreted with contemporary flair across interactive live stations and vibrant culinary displays, while music drifts through the warm evening air and the ocean glows just beyond the shoreline. The setting is at once intimate and electric barefoot yet refined, inviting guests to linger long after the final course as the sky deepens into night.

Beyond the day’s curated experiences, Tropical Easter also highlights the resort’s signature lifestyle allure, from overwater villas poised above luminous lagoons to world class snorkelling accessible directly from the beach. Whether seeking adrenaline, indulgence, or pure escapism, guests can chape the celebration entirely to their own rhythm, embodying the freedom and spontaneity that define the W experience in the Maldives.

Travellers inspired to extend the festivities can unlock the exclusive Stay 5, Pay 4, member offer by enrolling in Marriott Bonvoy, transforming a single extraordinary day into a longer island escape. The package offers a compelling reason to plan ahead and immerse fully in the season’s distinctive tropical celebration.

This April, Tropical Easter at W Maldives promises more than a holiday, it delivers a mood, a sun-drenched fusion of playfulness, style and sensory indulgence set in one of the world’s most captivating destinations. For those seeking an Easter that feels fresh, glamorous, and unforgettable, the answer lies where tradition dissolves into turquoise and every moment unfolds with a touch of irreverent luxury.

For more information, visit www.wmaldives.com or connect with the resort’s team at reservations.wmaldives@whotels.com.