World-renowned mixologist Hiroyasu Kayama to take over W Maldives

W Maldives, the luxury private-island resort and home to one of the Maldives’ best house reefs, will welcome international acclaimed Japanese cocktail pioneer Hiroyasu Kayama and Tokyo’s legendary Bar Benfiddich from August 18-21, 2026. As part of The Wavemaker Edit’s Island Alchemy series, the exclusive residency brings one of the world’s most sought-after cocktail experiences to the Maldives for a rare international appearance, offering guests immersive mixology events, bespoke cocktails and unforgettable island-inspired creations.

Hidden above the streets of Tokyo, the intimate 15-seat Bar Benfiddich has earned an almost mythical reputation among cocktail enthusiasts. Currently ranked No. 18 in The World’s 50 Best Bars 2026 and No. 9 in Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2026, following its recognition as The Best Bar in Japan 2025, the bar is celebrated for its deeply personal approach to cocktail creation, where craftsmanship, storytelling and discovery converge in every glass.

Every cocktail begins with curiosity. Kayama, a mixologist, farmer, ingredient curator, scientist and collector of forgotten traditions, builds his creations from botanicals harvested on his family’s farm in Saitama, alongside ingredients discovered through years of travel, research and experimentation. Antique tools share the bar with centuries-old books, Indigenous spirits sit beside freshly harvested herbs. Every conversation can inspire a new creation, making each to Bar Benfiddich as personal as the drink itself. It is this philosophy that makes Bar Benfiddich one of the most sought-after reservations in Asia, and one that is rarely experience outside Tokyo.

On August 18 and 19, guests are invited to SIP, the resort’s overwater cocktail bar, for intimate guest shits inspired by the spirit of Bar Benfiddich. Kayama will present four bespoke cocktails, including signature creations and original recipes inspired by the colours, botanicals and rhythms of Island life. Guests are encouraged to lean in, ask questions and discover the stories behind each creation directly from the master himself. Available exclusive at W Maldives during the residency, each cocktail reflects a unique dialogue between Japanese craftsmanship and the natural beauty of the Maldives through his own lens.

The residency culminates on August 21 at WET Deck, where Island Alchemy shifts into celebration. Set against sweeping ocean views and accompanied by a live DJ, Kayama’s inventive creations take on a brighter, more playful expression through an exclusive cocktail menu designed for a vibrant daytime poolside party, where Japanese precision meets the unmistakable energy of W Maldives.

“The Wavemaker Edit was created to connect our guests with the people redefining culture around the world,” said Amila Handunwala, General Manager of W Maldives. “Hiroyasu Kayama embodies everything Island Alchemy stands for–creativity, craftsmanship, curiosity, and a genuine sense of discovery. Experiences like this become part of the island’s story, giving guests the chance to encounter extraordinary talent in a setting unlike anywhere else.”

Guests looking to immerse themselves in the island’s ever-evolving calendar of cultural experience can book the Original Wavemaker package, available until July 31, 2026. This offer includes a minimum four-night stay, seaplane transfers and half-board dining for two adults, creating the perfect base from which to experience eth next wave of The Wavemaker Edit.

For more information, visit wmaldives.com or connect with the resort team at reservations.wmaldives@whotels.com.