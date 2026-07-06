Drink
World-renowned mixologist Hiroyasu Kayama to take over W Maldives
W Maldives, the luxury private-island resort and home to one of the Maldives’ best house reefs, will welcome international acclaimed Japanese cocktail pioneer Hiroyasu Kayama and Tokyo’s legendary Bar Benfiddich from August 18-21, 2026. As part of The Wavemaker Edit’s Island Alchemy series, the exclusive residency brings one of the world’s most sought-after cocktail experiences to the Maldives for a rare international appearance, offering guests immersive mixology events, bespoke cocktails and unforgettable island-inspired creations.
Hidden above the streets of Tokyo, the intimate 15-seat Bar Benfiddich has earned an almost mythical reputation among cocktail enthusiasts. Currently ranked No. 18 in The World’s 50 Best Bars 2026 and No. 9 in Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2026, following its recognition as The Best Bar in Japan 2025, the bar is celebrated for its deeply personal approach to cocktail creation, where craftsmanship, storytelling and discovery converge in every glass.
Every cocktail begins with curiosity. Kayama, a mixologist, farmer, ingredient curator, scientist and collector of forgotten traditions, builds his creations from botanicals harvested on his family’s farm in Saitama, alongside ingredients discovered through years of travel, research and experimentation. Antique tools share the bar with centuries-old books, Indigenous spirits sit beside freshly harvested herbs. Every conversation can inspire a new creation, making each to Bar Benfiddich as personal as the drink itself. It is this philosophy that makes Bar Benfiddich one of the most sought-after reservations in Asia, and one that is rarely experience outside Tokyo.
On August 18 and 19, guests are invited to SIP, the resort’s overwater cocktail bar, for intimate guest shits inspired by the spirit of Bar Benfiddich. Kayama will present four bespoke cocktails, including signature creations and original recipes inspired by the colours, botanicals and rhythms of Island life. Guests are encouraged to lean in, ask questions and discover the stories behind each creation directly from the master himself. Available exclusive at W Maldives during the residency, each cocktail reflects a unique dialogue between Japanese craftsmanship and the natural beauty of the Maldives through his own lens.
The residency culminates on August 21 at WET Deck, where Island Alchemy shifts into celebration. Set against sweeping ocean views and accompanied by a live DJ, Kayama’s inventive creations take on a brighter, more playful expression through an exclusive cocktail menu designed for a vibrant daytime poolside party, where Japanese precision meets the unmistakable energy of W Maldives.
“The Wavemaker Edit was created to connect our guests with the people redefining culture around the world,” said Amila Handunwala, General Manager of W Maldives. “Hiroyasu Kayama embodies everything Island Alchemy stands for–creativity, craftsmanship, curiosity, and a genuine sense of discovery. Experiences like this become part of the island’s story, giving guests the chance to encounter extraordinary talent in a setting unlike anywhere else.”
Guests looking to immerse themselves in the island’s ever-evolving calendar of cultural experience can book the Original Wavemaker package, available until July 31, 2026. This offer includes a minimum four-night stay, seaplane transfers and half-board dining for two adults, creating the perfect base from which to experience eth next wave of The Wavemaker Edit.
For more information, visit wmaldives.com or connect with the resort team at reservations.wmaldives@whotels.com.
Awards
Wine Spectator recognises Ralu and Baani at Heritance Aarah
Ralu Overwater Restaurant and Baani at Heritance Aarah have both earned Wine Spectator’s 2026 Award of Excellence, recognising the strength, quality and depth of their wine programmes.
The Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards, launched in 1981, celebrate excellence in restaurant wine service across three categories: Award of Excellence, Best of Award of Excellence and Grand Award. In 2026, a total of 4,012 restaurants around the world were recognised, with 2,083 receiving the Award of Excellence.
Ralu Overwater Restaurant and Baani received the Award of Excellence, which recognises restaurants whose wine lists offer at least 75 selections, with a well-chosen assortment of quality producers and a thoughtful match to the menu in both price and style.
“Congratulations to the restaurants that earned a Restaurant Award and continue to elevate the wine experience for guests around the world,” said Marvin R. Shanken, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Wine Spectator.
“We are delighted to see Ralu Overwater Restaurant and Baani recognised by Wine Spectator, a global authority in wine,” said Upul Gedarakumbura, General Manager of Heritance Aarah. “These awards reflect the care, knowledge and passion behind our wine programmes, as well as our commitment to creating dining experiences where cuisine, wine and setting come together beautifully. At Ralu, every bottle is selected with purpose, complementing our Mediterranean-inspired menus and the relaxed elegance of our overwater island setting, while at Baani, the wine programme enhances an intimate fine dining experience shaped by modern global gastronomy, personalised service and refined lagoon views.”
Set above the Indian Ocean at Heritance Aarah, Ralu Overwater Restaurant draws inspiration from the relaxed elegance of French and Italian Mediterranean brasseries along the Riviera coast. The restaurant offers an inviting yet refined dining experience, where Mediterranean cuisine, considered wine pairings and panoramic lagoon views come together in an overwater setting.
Baani, located within the resort’s overwater enclave, represents one of the most intimate and refined dining experiences at Heritance Aarah. Designed for guests seeking thoughtful gastronomy and attentive personalised service, Baani presents modern global cuisine through a five-course dinner menu that evolves daily, with each evening offering a singular menu concept shaped by contemporary techniques, clarity of flavour and harmony at the table.
Ralu’s and Baani’s wine programmes feature 175 premium wine labels sourced from 12 leading wine-producing countries, with vintages ranging from 1990 to 2025. The selections have been curated to complement each restaurant’s culinary identity, from Ralu’s Mediterranean classics and contemporary interpretations to Baani’s modern fine dining approach, while offering versatility across styles, regions and guest preferences. The wines are stored in Vinocave and Tecno temperature-controlled cellars and served in Spiegelau crystal, supporting careful preservation, presentation and service.
Highlights at Ralu include Armand de Brignac ‘Ace of Spades’ Gold among its Champagnes, Chavy-Chouet Meursault 1er Cru Les Charmes from Burgundy among its whites, and Tenuta San Guido, ‘Sassicaia’, DOC, Super Tuscan, Tuscany Italy among its reds.
At Baani, the cellar includes Louis Roederer Cristal Millésime Brut among its Champagnes, Chavy-Chouet Puligny-Montrachet Les Enseignières among its whites, and Château Mouton Rothschild Grand Cru Classé among its reds.
Wine Spectator’s special Restaurant Awards issue will be available on newsstands on July 21. This year’s winners will also be featured through Wine Spectator’s Restaurant Search and Restaurant Awards app, where restaurants can be explored by name, location, award level, cuisine, wine specialties and pricing.
Drink
Kuredhivaru Resort and Spa secures three Wine Spectator Awards of Excellence
Kuredhivaru Resort and Spa has been recognised by Wine Spectator with the 2026 Award of Excellence for all three of its dining venues: Oak Lounge Wine Cellar, Bodumas and Latitude 5.5.
The Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards recognise restaurants whose wine lists offer quality selections that complement their cuisine while meeting high standards for accuracy and presentation.The Award of Excellence is presented to restaurants whose wine lists feature at least 75 selections and provide guests with a well-balanced choice of producers, styles and price points.
Under the direction of Head Sommelier Sasho Petereski, the resort’s wine programme spans approximately more than 300 labels across the three restaurants. Each wine list has been carefully developed to complement the individual dining concept of each venue, while all wines are maintained in temperature-controlled storage to preserve their quality and character. The selections range from well-known international producers to rare vintages, offering choices for both casual wine enthusiasts and experienced collectors.
Each restaurant presents a distinct dining experience. Latitude 5.5 pairs Mediterranean-inspired cuisine with an extensive wine selection, Bodumas specialises in Japanese-inspired cuisine complemented by wines from renowned wine regions, while Oak Lounge WineCellar focuses on curated wine experiences, including wine pairing dinners.
Receiving the Award of Excellence for all three restaurants highlights the resort’s commitment to maintaining internationally recognised standards in wine selection, storage and food pairing, while providing guests with wine lists that complement the unique character of each dining venue.
Cooking
A culinary journey across the globe at Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives
Set within the tranquil waters of North Malé Atoll, just a short luxury speedboat journey from Velana International Airport, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives presents a refined expression of contemporary Maldivian living. Elegant overwater and beachfront villas and residences are thoughtfully designed with modern amenities, offering privacy, comfort, and a seamless connection to the island’s breathtaking natural surroundings.
At the heart of the resort lies a curated culinary world defined by six distinctive restaurants and four chic bars, each elevating dining into an immersive journey of flavour, atmosphere, and discovery. From interactive live cooking stations and theatrical Teppanyaki and tandoor experiences at The Gallery, to the refined Mediterranean character of Bluefin, every venue offers a distinct interpretation of global and island-inspired cuisine. Suan Bua reimagines authentic Thai flavours through a contemporary lens, while Acqua brings the warmth of Italian coastal dining to the Maldives. The Sailhouse offers relaxed beachfront dining in an open-air setting, and The Club provides a refined space for breakfast, sundowners, and canapés, defined by curated culinary moments and elevated service.
Complementing these are four distinctive bars: Coco Drift, a swim-up bar with views of the horizon; Sunset Social, featuring catamaran-style seating where golden-hour views meet signature cocktails; Rum Bar, a relaxed tropical escape with infused spirits and island-inspired cocktails; and Dolphin Bar, a laid-back swim-up venue for light refreshments and all-day leisure.
Beyond dining, the resort offers a holistic lifestyle experience anchored by three distinctive wellness concepts: SPA Cenvaree Retreat and SPA Cenvaree, delivering restorative wellbeing journeys through signature Thai-inspired therapies rooted in traditional healing philosophies; and Candy Spa, a vibrant concept designed for younger guests. Multiple kids’ clubs and E-Zones create engaging environments for children and teens, while fully equipped fitness centres support active wellbeing throughout the stay. A curated selection of water sports and marine adventures further enriches the experience, inviting guests to explore the lagoon through movement, discovery, and connection with nature.
Together, these elements define a seamless and elevated island experience where refined living, culinary artistry, wellness, and recreation come together in harmony, positioning Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives as a distinctive expression of modern Maldivian hospitality.
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