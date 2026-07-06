Love
dusitD2 Feydhoo brings wedding industry together for inaugural showcase
dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives, in collaboration with Bespoke Events Maldives, has hosted the inaugural Maldives Wedding Showcase 2026, bringing together engaged couples, wedding professionals, and leading lifestyle brands for an inspiring evening dedicated to celebrating love, creativity, and unforgettable occasions.
Held at the resort’s elegant Feydhoo Hall, the showcase marked an exciting milestone for both the resort and the Maldives’ wedding industry. Guests explored beautifully curated vendor displays, connected with industry experts, and discovered the endless possibilities for creating bespoke celebrations in one of the Maldives’ newest lifestyle destinations.
The event featured an impressive collection of carefully selected local partners, including wedding planners, bridal fashion specialists, photographers, videographers, florists, jewellery designers, entertainers, beauty professionals, decorators, stationery providers, and luxury service experts. Throughout the evening, guests enjoyed live entertainment, culinary tastings prepared by the resort’s talented culinary team, interactive experiences, and exclusive offers available only to Wedding Showcase attendees.
Located just seven minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives is redefining destination celebrations by combining contemporary island living with stylish accommodation, exceptional dining experiences, and one of the Maldives’ most versatile event venues, Feydhoo Hall.
“The success of our first Maldives Wedding Showcase marks an exciting milestone for dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives,” said Yogeswaran Veerasamy, General Manager of dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives. “Seeing so many couples, families, and industry partners come together to celebrate love and creativity was truly rewarding. Together with Bespoke Events Maldives, we wanted to create more than just an exhibition—we wanted to inspire future celebrations and demonstrate what is possible when exceptional venues, talented local partners, and genuine hospitality come together. The overwhelming response has been incredibly encouraging, and we look forward to making the Maldives Wedding Showcase a signature annual event while creating unforgettable celebrations for years to come.”
As the Maldives continues to evolve as a destination for more than just beach weddings, the event highlighted the growing demand for stylish, purpose-built venues capable of hosting intimate ceremonies, grand receptions, multicultural weddings, corporate gatherings, exhibitions, gala dinners, and private celebrations.
With its contemporary design, flexible event spaces, and convenient location close to Malé, Feydhoo Hall offers one of the Maldives’ largest purpose-built function venues, providing an ideal setting for celebrations of every scale.
The success of the inaugural Maldives Wedding Showcase reflects dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives’ commitment to supporting the local events industry while creating a platform that connects couples with trusted suppliers, innovative ideas, and exceptional experiences. Following the overwhelmingly positive response from guests and exhibitors alike, the resort looks forward to building on this success and establishing the Maldives Wedding Showcase as an annual celebration of love, collaboration, and creativity.
For more information about weddings and events at dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives, please visit the resort’s website.
Honeymoon
Sun Siyam Olhuveli reimagines romance with bespoke honeymoon offering
Sun Siyam Olhuveli, part of the Sun Siyam’s Lifestyle Collection, has introduced a fresh take on the honeymoon experience, designed for couples who want to celebrate their story in a way that feels personal, relaxed and full of life. Set across three interconnected islands in the Maldives, the new concept blends curated romantic touches with flexible, made to measure experiences, giving newlyweds the freedom to shape every moment, from effortless beginnings to unforgettable highlights.
At the heart of the experience are a series of complimentary romantic touches, thoughtfully prepared to make each stay feel personal. Couples are invited to select from a collection of intimate gestures; from a heartfelt love letter awaiting their arrival to personalised notes shared during evening turndown. A playful treasure hunt adds a sense of discovery, while a private sundowner moment offers time to unwind together as the sky turns gold. A mini photoshoot captures these memories, and even a simple “Just Married” bicycle ride becomes a joyful keepsake.
Beyond these thoughtful inclusions, the journey opens into a world of enhanced experiences available as add-ons, designed for those who wish to celebrate in their own unique way. Imagine beginning the day with a floating breakfast in the privacy of your villa or sharing a quiet lagoon breakfast surrounded by endless hues of blue. Evenings can unfold under the stars with a private beach cinema, while deeper relaxation awaits with a tandem spa ritual crafted for two.
For couples seeking something truly unforgettable, exclusive moments take centre stage, whether it is a castaway escape on a secluded sandbank, a beautifully styled private dining experience by the ocean, or a personalised villa setting that transforms the space into your own celebration. For those who dream beyond the ordinary, even an underwater ceremony offers a remarkable way to mark the beginning of a lifelong journey together.
Every element of the experience is designed to feel easy, genuine, and deeply personal. There is no fixed way to celebrate here, only the freedom to create moments that reflect each couple’s rhythm, whether that means quiet mornings by the lagoon, afternoons drifting between island spaces, or evenings filled with soft music and sea breeze.
“Honeymoons should feel effortless and true to each couple,” said the resort’s General Manager, Hassan Adil. “We wanted to create something that allows love to unfold naturally through simple gestures, beautiful settings, and moments that stay with you.”
Sun Siyam Olhuveli unfolds as a haven of abundant romance, where every corner invites couples to indulge, explore, and linger a little longer. Here, honeymoons are shaped by a richness of moments, effortless, intimate, and deeply felt; an invitation to begin your forever in a place made for just the two of you.
Whether newlyweds or celebrating a romantic milestone together, guests can discover the Honeymoon Offer and begin planning their escape at Sun Siyam Olhuveli by booking through the resort’s website.
Honeymoon
Sun Siyam Iru Veli introduces curated wedding and honeymoon experiences
Sun Siyam Iru Veli, part of the Privé Collection within the House of Sun Siyam, invites couples to celebrate love through a collection of intimate and personalised wedding experiences set against the natural beauty of the Maldives. Surrounded by turquoise lagoons, powder-soft beaches, and one of the most peaceful island settings in the Indian Ocean, the resort offers everything from elegant beach ceremonies to fully tailored celebrations and exclusive island buyouts.
At the heart of the resort’s wedding offer is a collection of thoughtfully designed packages that cater to different styles of celebration. The Simple Romance package offers an intimate beach ceremony with sentimental touches inspired by the charm of the Maldives, while Grand Gesture builds on the experience with romantic moments including spa indulgence and a private beach dinner. For couples seeking something even more secluded, Sandbank Magic creates a private affair on a sandbank surrounded entirely by the ocean, complete with a romantic cruise and a candlelit dinner beneath the stars.
Beyond the curated packages, Sun Siyam Iru Veli specialises in fully personalised wedding celebrations that allow couples to design every detail of their special day exactly as imagined. Whether it is intimate barefoot ceremonies at sunset, or larger multi-day celebrations welcoming friends and family from around the world, the resort offers the flexibility to transform each occasion into something entirely unique. Couples may choose bespoke dining experiences, tailored décor concepts, entertainment, wellness rituals, private excursions, and personalised touches woven throughout the entirety of their stay.
For those seeking complete privacy and exclusivity, the island also offers the opportunity for full resort buyouts, transforming Sun Siyam Iru Veli into a private island dedicated entirely to the occasion. The island’s expansive beachfront locations paired with the wide range of curated experiences available make it the perfect destination for weddings, vow renewals and celebratory gatherings.
The Honeymoon Offer at Sun Siyam Iru Veli invites couples to celebrate love through a collection of thoughtfully curated experiences, including complimentary seaplane transfers for extended stays, a couples massage at Ocean Spa, floating breakfast and private beachside dining, and romantic in-villa touches designed for unforgettable moments together. Inspired by the romance of island living and shaped by warm Maldivian hospitality, each celebration at Sun Siyam Iru Veli is curated to feel deeply personal and equally memorable.
For more information and to begin planning your romantic getaway, please visit the resort’s website.
Love
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives unveils romantic getaway offers
Nestled within The Atollia by Centara Hotels and Resorts, just a short speedboat journey from Malé, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives unfolds as the perfect island destination for honeymooners and couples seeking seclusion, privacy, and truly immersive experiences. Surrounded by tranquil lagoon vistas, the resort offers an intimate escape where every moment is designed to be shared, savoured, and remembered.
To elevate the experience, couples can enjoy a range of curated offers including seamless speedboat transfers, spa credit inclusions, and flexible stay packages, allowing them to tailor their escape to suit their ideal pace of travel.
Thoughtfully designed for togetherness, the resort’s collection of elegant beachfront and overwater villas offers a sense of space and exclusivity, allowing couples to retreat into their own private sanctuary. Expansive decks, private pools or Jacuzzis, and uninterrupted views of turquoise waters create a setting where time slows, inviting quiet mornings, unhurried afternoons, and evenings beneath starlit skies.
For honeymooners, each day at Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives is an invitation to connect more deeply. Private dining experiences by the ocean’s edge, sunset cruises across endless horizons, and thoughtfully curated moments of intimacy set the stage for memories that linger long after your stay. Culinary journeys are equally enchanting, with five distinct outlets offering everything from international flavours to teppanyaki and tandoor grills, Asian cuisine, and modern Mediterranean fare. A range of meal plans is available to suit every preference, and depending on the selected plan, couples can also enjoy access to the culinary offerings at the neighbouring underwater-themed Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, adding even more immersive and memorable dining experiences.
Wellness and discovery are at the heart of the resort. Couples can unwind with holistic wellness journeys at SPA Cenvaree Retreat, inspired by Thai healing traditions, or explore the vibrant marine world together through immersive water sports and marine adventures. Each experience is designed to be shared, remembered, and to linger long after your stay.
Beyond honeymoon escapes, the resort offers a timeless setting for couples at every stage of life. Intimate celebrations and vow renewals unfold against turquoise waters and golden light, creating deeply personal moments that are meaningful and memorable.
Rooted in Thai-led hospitality, every detail is delivered with warmth, care, and intuitive attention, allowing guests to immerse themselves fully in the rhythm of the island and experience the Maldives at its most serene and captivating.
Your Seamless Journey to a Romantic Island Escape
Elevate your arrival with a seamless start to your island escape. Designed to enhance longer stays, enjoy a complimentary speedboat transfer for two adults on all stays of four nights or more. This exclusive offer allows guests to experience the Maldives with added ease, where every detail, from arrival to departure, is taken care of.
Booking Dates: From now until June 30th
Stay Dates: From now until October 15th
Offer: Complimentary round-trip speedboat transfers for two adults on stays of four nights or more
Terms & Conditions:
- Applicable for new bookings only and subject to availability
- Guests must remain the same throughout the stay
- This offer is non-transferable and cannot be combined with other promotions or partnership discounts
- All reservations must be guaranteed with a valid credit card
- Centara Hotels & Resorts reserves the right to amend terms without prior notice, with final decision in case of dispute
For bookings and more information, please click here.
Holistic Moments with Spa Credit
Sink into another realm of serenity and immerse yourself in a journey of relaxation and renewal, where lagoon living meets holistic wellbeing. With added spa credit on a range of room types, this experience brings together curated dining and restorative spa rituals, creating a stay that is as rejuvenating as it is indulgent.
Booking Dates: From now until June 30th
Stay Dates: From now until December 31st
Offer: Guests on Half Board Plus, Full Board Plus, All-Inclusive, and Atollia Destination meal plans, or those who book direct, enjoy a spa credit of USD 60 per person per stay
Terms & Conditions:
- Applicable for new bookings only and subject to availability
- Guests must remain the same throughout the stay
- This offer is non-transferable and cannot be combined with other promotions or partnership discounts
- All reservations must be guaranteed with a valid credit card
- Centara Hotels & Resorts reserves the right to amend terms without prior notice, with final decision in case of dispute
For bookings and more information, please click here.
Flexible Stay Offers for Every Romantic Escape
Alongside these experiences, guests can choose from a variety of tailored stay offers designed to suit different travel preferences, with added-value inclusions and exclusive benefits.
To explore the full range of current stay offers, please visit the website here.
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