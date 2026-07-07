Michelin-starred Chef Fabrice Rosso brings Masters of Food & Wine to Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa

Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa has announced an exclusive culinary collaboration with MICHELIN-Starred Executive Chef Fabrice Rosso of IDAM by Alain Ducasse, Doha, presenting two exceptional dining experiences on 17 and 20 July 2026. Set amidst the pristine beauty of one of the Maldives’ most untouched island sanctuaries, the events promise an immersive gastronomic journey celebrating contemporary French cuisine, Mediterranean influences, and world-class wine pairings.

A signature initiative of the Park Hyatt brand, Masters of Food & Wine is a global series of sophisticated culinary and beverage experiences that brings together award-winning chefs, sommeliers, and masters of their craft. Since its inception in Carmel in 2003, the program has celebrated Park Hyatt’s passion for exceptional food and beverage through immersive experiences that connect guests with culinary artistry, wine culture, and meaningful destination-driven storytelling. Each event is designed to showcase both world-class expertise and the unique character of its host destination.

Renowned for its pristine natural beauty and understated luxury, Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa provides the perfect backdrop for two immersive gastronomic experiences that celebrate the connection between destination and cuisine. Through menus inspired by the flavors of the Mediterranean and the French Riviera, Chef Rosso will present dishes that reflect his contemporary culinary philosophy while embracing the exceptional ingredients found in and around the Maldives.

Chef Rosso, Executive Chef of IDAM by Alain Ducasse in Doha, has built an impressive career spanning more than fifteen years, working alongside some of the world’s most respected culinary figures, including Joël Robuchon, Yannick Alléno, Jacob Jan Boerma, and Ronan Kervarrec. Under his leadership, IDAM by Alain Ducasse was awarded a MICHELIN Star for two consecutive years since the inaugural MICHELIN Guide Qatar 2025 ceremony. Celebrated for his ingredient-driven approach and refined creativity, Chef Rosso brings a distinctive blend of technique, innovation, and respect for seasonality to every dining experience.

The culinary journey begins on 17 July 2026 with “A Taste of the Mediterranean from the French Riviera,” an exclusive MICHELIN-Starred Wine Pairing Dinner at The Island Grill. The six-course menu will showcase contemporary cuisine infused with Mediterranean influences, featuring dishes inspired by the bounty of the island and surrounding waters, complemented by premium wines from France and Italy.

On 20 July 2026, guests will experience the resort’s first-ever MICHELIN-Starred Four Hands Wine Dinner, a collaborative culinary showcase between Executive Chef Fabrice Rosso and Executive Chef Davide Allievi of Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa. Bringing together French and Italian culinary traditions, the six-course menu celebrates Mediterranean heritage while highlighting seasonal ingredients and authentic flavors that reflect the natural rhythms of the island.

Executive Chef Davide Allievi brings more than fifteen years of international culinary experience across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and the Maldives. Inspired by authenticity, craftsmanship, and a deep respect for ingredients, his culinary style reflects both his Italian roots and the unique character of Hadahaa.

A curated wine pairing will elevate both evenings, guiding guests through an exceptional journey of distinguished wines from France and Italy. Enhancing the 20 July event is Harsh P. S. Chauhan, a WSET-certified sommelier and wine educator from Grape Expectations whose expertise spans wineries, luxury hospitality, wine importation, and retail. His handpicked selections and engaging storytelling will offer an exclusive, deeply immersive experience for the night.

“At Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa, we are committed to creating experiences that are deeply connected to our destination,” said Anshul Sharma, General Manager of Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa. “We are delighted to welcome MICHELIN-starred Executive Chef Fabrice Rosso for this exclusive culinary collaboration, bringing his world-class expertise to the extraordinary natural setting and rich culinary bounty of Hadahaa. As part of the Masters of Food & Wine program, these dining experiences bring together exceptional talent, remarkable ingredients, and the unique spirit of our island, offering guests a truly memorable culinary journey.”

“Whenever I cook in a new destination, I seek inspiration from the ingredients and environment that make it unique,” said Fabrice Rosso, Executive Chef of IDAM by Alain Ducasse, Doha. “For these dinners at Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa, I wanted to bring the spirit of the Mediterranean while embracing the remarkable seafood, herbs, and flavors found in the Maldives. The result is a menu that reflects both my culinary roots and the character of this extraordinary island.”

“It is a privilege to welcome Executive Chef Fabrice Rosso to Hadahaa for this unique culinary collaboration,” said Davide Allievi, Executive Chef of Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa. “Our shared passion for authenticity, craftsmanship, and respect for ingredients has inspired a menu that reflects both our individual backgrounds and the spirit of the island. Together, we have created a dining experience that celebrates Mediterranean flavors while highlighting the purity and beauty of the Maldives.”

EVENT DETAILS

A Taste of the Mediterranean from the French Riviera | Michelin-Starred Wine Pairing Dinner

Date: 17 July 2026

Time: 7:30 PM onwards

Venue: Island Grill

Price: USD 249++ per person

The Harmony of French & Italian Delights | Michelin-Starred Four Hands Wine Dinner

Date: 20 July 2026

Time: 7:30 PM onwards

Venue: Island Grill

Price: USD 249++ per person

Reservations are now open, with limited seating available for both events. For reservations and further information, please visit the resort’s website or contact +960 682 1234, maldives.parkhadahaa@hyatt.com.