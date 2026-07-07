Cooking
Michelin-starred Chef Fabrice Rosso brings Masters of Food & Wine to Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa
Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa has announced an exclusive culinary collaboration with MICHELIN-Starred Executive Chef Fabrice Rosso of IDAM by Alain Ducasse, Doha, presenting two exceptional dining experiences on 17 and 20 July 2026. Set amidst the pristine beauty of one of the Maldives’ most untouched island sanctuaries, the events promise an immersive gastronomic journey celebrating contemporary French cuisine, Mediterranean influences, and world-class wine pairings.
A signature initiative of the Park Hyatt brand, Masters of Food & Wine is a global series of sophisticated culinary and beverage experiences that brings together award-winning chefs, sommeliers, and masters of their craft. Since its inception in Carmel in 2003, the program has celebrated Park Hyatt’s passion for exceptional food and beverage through immersive experiences that connect guests with culinary artistry, wine culture, and meaningful destination-driven storytelling. Each event is designed to showcase both world-class expertise and the unique character of its host destination.
Renowned for its pristine natural beauty and understated luxury, Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa provides the perfect backdrop for two immersive gastronomic experiences that celebrate the connection between destination and cuisine. Through menus inspired by the flavors of the Mediterranean and the French Riviera, Chef Rosso will present dishes that reflect his contemporary culinary philosophy while embracing the exceptional ingredients found in and around the Maldives.
Chef Rosso, Executive Chef of IDAM by Alain Ducasse in Doha, has built an impressive career spanning more than fifteen years, working alongside some of the world’s most respected culinary figures, including Joël Robuchon, Yannick Alléno, Jacob Jan Boerma, and Ronan Kervarrec. Under his leadership, IDAM by Alain Ducasse was awarded a MICHELIN Star for two consecutive years since the inaugural MICHELIN Guide Qatar 2025 ceremony. Celebrated for his ingredient-driven approach and refined creativity, Chef Rosso brings a distinctive blend of technique, innovation, and respect for seasonality to every dining experience.
The culinary journey begins on 17 July 2026 with “A Taste of the Mediterranean from the French Riviera,” an exclusive MICHELIN-Starred Wine Pairing Dinner at The Island Grill. The six-course menu will showcase contemporary cuisine infused with Mediterranean influences, featuring dishes inspired by the bounty of the island and surrounding waters, complemented by premium wines from France and Italy.
On 20 July 2026, guests will experience the resort’s first-ever MICHELIN-Starred Four Hands Wine Dinner, a collaborative culinary showcase between Executive Chef Fabrice Rosso and Executive Chef Davide Allievi of Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa. Bringing together French and Italian culinary traditions, the six-course menu celebrates Mediterranean heritage while highlighting seasonal ingredients and authentic flavors that reflect the natural rhythms of the island.
Executive Chef Davide Allievi brings more than fifteen years of international culinary experience across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and the Maldives. Inspired by authenticity, craftsmanship, and a deep respect for ingredients, his culinary style reflects both his Italian roots and the unique character of Hadahaa.
A curated wine pairing will elevate both evenings, guiding guests through an exceptional journey of distinguished wines from France and Italy. Enhancing the 20 July event is Harsh P. S. Chauhan, a WSET-certified sommelier and wine educator from Grape Expectations whose expertise spans wineries, luxury hospitality, wine importation, and retail. His handpicked selections and engaging storytelling will offer an exclusive, deeply immersive experience for the night.
“At Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa, we are committed to creating experiences that are deeply connected to our destination,” said Anshul Sharma, General Manager of Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa. “We are delighted to welcome MICHELIN-starred Executive Chef Fabrice Rosso for this exclusive culinary collaboration, bringing his world-class expertise to the extraordinary natural setting and rich culinary bounty of Hadahaa. As part of the Masters of Food & Wine program, these dining experiences bring together exceptional talent, remarkable ingredients, and the unique spirit of our island, offering guests a truly memorable culinary journey.”
“Whenever I cook in a new destination, I seek inspiration from the ingredients and environment that make it unique,” said Fabrice Rosso, Executive Chef of IDAM by Alain Ducasse, Doha. “For these dinners at Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa, I wanted to bring the spirit of the Mediterranean while embracing the remarkable seafood, herbs, and flavors found in the Maldives. The result is a menu that reflects both my culinary roots and the character of this extraordinary island.”
“It is a privilege to welcome Executive Chef Fabrice Rosso to Hadahaa for this unique culinary collaboration,” said Davide Allievi, Executive Chef of Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa. “Our shared passion for authenticity, craftsmanship, and respect for ingredients has inspired a menu that reflects both our individual backgrounds and the spirit of the island. Together, we have created a dining experience that celebrates Mediterranean flavors while highlighting the purity and beauty of the Maldives.”
EVENT DETAILS
A Taste of the Mediterranean from the French Riviera | Michelin-Starred Wine Pairing Dinner
- Date: 17 July 2026
- Time: 7:30 PM onwards
- Venue: Island Grill
- Price: USD 249++ per person
The Harmony of French & Italian Delights | Michelin-Starred Four Hands Wine Dinner
- Date: 20 July 2026
- Time: 7:30 PM onwards
- Venue: Island Grill
- Price: USD 249++ per person
Reservations are now open, with limited seating available for both events. For reservations and further information, please visit the resort’s website or contact +960 682 1234, maldives.parkhadahaa@hyatt.com.
Cooking
Chef Jesper Koch to lead culinary collaboration at Vakkaru Maldives
Vakkaru Maldives is set to welcome acclaimed Danish Chef Jesper Koch from 16 to 28 July 2026, marking the beginning of a collaboration that will continue with an expanded programme later this year.
Regarded as one of Denmark’s most influential gastronomic figures, Chef Jesper brings more than three decades of experience spanning hospitality, gastronomy and entrepreneurship.
During his July visit, Chef Jesper will work closely with the resort’s culinary and service teams through a series of training sessions, workshops and hands-on experiences, ahead of his return with a broader culinary programme later this autumn.
The programme includes kitchen training sessions, service workshops, coffee and hospitality training, and collaborative sessions alongside Vakkaru’s chefs. Through these exchanges, Chef Jesper will share insights built on his extensive experience as a restaurateur, entrepreneur, mentor and judge at leading culinary competitions.
While the primary focus of the visit is team development and the exchange of culinary expertise, guests staying at Vakkaru Maldives during this period will also have the opportunity to enjoy a preview of what lies ahead. Exclusive guest cooking classes hosted by Chef Jesper will take place on 22 and 25 July, while a management cocktail reception will offer a further opportunity to celebrate the collaboration.
Ahead of his visit, Chef Jesper Koch shared his thoughts on the collaboration: “Vakkaru Maldives brings together exceptional gastronomy, authenticity, and world-class hospitality in an extraordinary setting. I’m looking forward to experiencing the natural beauty of the Baa Atoll and working alongside the talented culinary team to share ideas inspired by Nordic traditions while creating memorable dining experiences for Vakkaru’s guests. I am delighted to be part of this collaboration and look forward to connecting with guests while creating memorable moments together.”
Commenting on the upcoming partnership, Teddy Susanto Wiryawan, General Manager of Vakkaru Maldives, said: “At Vakkaru Maldives, we believe exceptional dining begins with curiosity, learning and a genuine passion for hospitality. Chef Jesper’s visit provides a valuable opportunity for our teams to exchange ideas with one of Scandinavia’s most respected chefs while offering guests an early introduction to his approach to cooking. This is the beginning of a collaboration with real depth, and we look forward to welcoming him back for the next chapter.”
Known for his dedication to exceptional ingredients and his ability to reinterpret Danish culinary heritage with a modern sensibility, Chef Jesper has been recognised as one of Scandinavia’s most decorated culinary figures. Having led restaurants that earned Michelin recognition, he has also been named Danish Chef of the Year, represented Denmark at the prestigious Bocuse d’Or competition, received an Honorary Diploma from the Danish Gastronomic Academy, and been recognised as “Chef’s Chef” by the Danish Gastronomy Foundation. He is also widely known as a long-standing judge on the Danish edition of MasterChef.
When Chef Jesper returns to Vakkaru Maldives later this autumn, guests can look forward to a more extensive programme inspired by his Nordic approach to cooking. Further details will be announced in the coming months, with a series of dining experiences planned across the resort.
For further information about the resort, please visit vakkarumaldives.com or contact reservations@vakkarumaldives.com to make a reservation.
Cooking
A culinary journey across the globe at Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives
Set within the tranquil waters of North Malé Atoll, just a short luxury speedboat journey from Velana International Airport, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives presents a refined expression of contemporary Maldivian living. Elegant overwater and beachfront villas and residences are thoughtfully designed with modern amenities, offering privacy, comfort, and a seamless connection to the island’s breathtaking natural surroundings.
At the heart of the resort lies a curated culinary world defined by six distinctive restaurants and four chic bars, each elevating dining into an immersive journey of flavour, atmosphere, and discovery. From interactive live cooking stations and theatrical Teppanyaki and tandoor experiences at The Gallery, to the refined Mediterranean character of Bluefin, every venue offers a distinct interpretation of global and island-inspired cuisine. Suan Bua reimagines authentic Thai flavours through a contemporary lens, while Acqua brings the warmth of Italian coastal dining to the Maldives. The Sailhouse offers relaxed beachfront dining in an open-air setting, and The Club provides a refined space for breakfast, sundowners, and canapés, defined by curated culinary moments and elevated service.
Complementing these are four distinctive bars: Coco Drift, a swim-up bar with views of the horizon; Sunset Social, featuring catamaran-style seating where golden-hour views meet signature cocktails; Rum Bar, a relaxed tropical escape with infused spirits and island-inspired cocktails; and Dolphin Bar, a laid-back swim-up venue for light refreshments and all-day leisure.
Beyond dining, the resort offers a holistic lifestyle experience anchored by three distinctive wellness concepts: SPA Cenvaree Retreat and SPA Cenvaree, delivering restorative wellbeing journeys through signature Thai-inspired therapies rooted in traditional healing philosophies; and Candy Spa, a vibrant concept designed for younger guests. Multiple kids’ clubs and E-Zones create engaging environments for children and teens, while fully equipped fitness centres support active wellbeing throughout the stay. A curated selection of water sports and marine adventures further enriches the experience, inviting guests to explore the lagoon through movement, discovery, and connection with nature.
Together, these elements define a seamless and elevated island experience where refined living, culinary artistry, wellness, and recreation come together in harmony, positioning Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives as a distinctive expression of modern Maldivian hospitality.
Cooking
Chef Nicolas Isnard to lead exclusive culinary residency at Meyyafushi Maldives
Meyyafushi has announced an exclusive culinary residency with acclaimed French chef Nicolas Isnard from 20 to 26 July 2026, bringing Michelin-starred expertise and contemporary French gastronomy to the heart of the Indian Ocean.
Renowned for his innovative approach to French cuisine and his passion for celebrating exceptional ingredients, Chef Nicolas Isnard has built an international reputation through his Michelin-starred restaurants, culinary collaborations and appearances at prestigious gastronomic events around the world.
During his week-long residency, guests of Meyyafushi Maldives will have the rare opportunity to experience a series of bespoke culinary events curated by Chef Nicolas, including signature menus, dining experiences and chef-hosted evenings designed to showcase the artistry and elegance of modern French cuisine.
A highlight of the residency will be a specially curated 5-course dining experience at Bubble, Meyyafushi Maldives’ spectacular underwater restaurant, where guests will enjoy Michelin-inspired creations surrounded by the vibrant marine life of the Maldives. Additionally, another 5-course wine-pairing dinner will take place at the overwater Raa Wine Cellar, creating unforgettable moments for culinary enthusiasts and wine connoisseurs alike.
Chef Nicolas will also collaborate closely with the resort’s culinary team, sharing his expertise through professional training sessions and knowledge exchange initiatives aimed at further enhancing the guest dining experience across the island.
“We are honoured to welcome Chef Nicolas Isnard to Meyyafushi,” said Ahmed Siaar, Cluster General Manager of BeKind Hospitality Group. “His creativity, passion and commitment to culinary excellence align perfectly with our vision of delivering extraordinary experiences for our guests. This residency represents an exciting opportunity to further elevate our culinary offering and position Meyyafushi as a leading destination for gastronomic travel in the Maldives.”
Located in the pristine Lhaviyani Atoll, Meyyafushi Maldives is redefining luxury island escapes through a collection of distinctive experiences, including Bubble Underwater Restaurant, the world’s first fixed overwater padel tennis court, an overwater wine cellar, adults-only Sky Bar and Sunken Lounge, and a Premium All-Inclusive concept designed to offer guests unparalleled freedom and choice.
The Michelin-starred Chef Nicolas Isnard collaboration forms part of Meyyafushi’s ongoing commitment to bringing world-class talent and exceptional experiences to the destination, creating memorable moments that inspire connection, discovery and celebration.
Reservations for the exclusive dining experiences will be available on a limited basis and are expected to be in high demand. For bookings, please contact reservations@meyyafushi.com or visit www.meyyafushi.com.
Trending
-
Awards1 week ago
Five Marriott Maldives resorts recognised across all seven Travel + Leisure Award categories
-
Action1 week ago
Hideaway Beach Resort to host Maldives Hideaway Resort Run 2026
-
Awards1 week ago
InterContinental Maldives earns second consecutive Travel + Leisure family resort honour
-
Family1 week ago
Travel + Leisure honours Sun Siyam Iru Fushi as no. 2 family resort
-
Awards1 week ago
Tripadvisor places The Standard, Maldives among global top 10% hotels
-
Action1 week ago
Nova Maldives celebrates Women’s Dive Day with Zoona Naseem
-
News1 week ago
Graduate, then dive in: Eri Maldives unveils summer getaway
-
Cooking6 days ago
Chef Jesper Koch to lead culinary collaboration at Vakkaru Maldives