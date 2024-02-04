Insiders
Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa Appoints Simone Berti as Director of Sales and Marketing, Elevating Luxury Experience
Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa proudly welcomes Simone Berti as its new Director of Sales and Marketing. With a distinguished background in luxury hospitality, Simone is set to bring his expertise to one of the Maldives’ most iconic resorts.
Born in the heart of Roma, Italy, Simone’s appointment aligns with Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa’s commitment to maintaining its status as a premier luxury destination in the Maldives. His extensive experience in international hotel chains like Shangri-La, Kempenski and other boutique establishments positions him as a key player in elevating the resort’s market presence.
Simone’s strategic vision and proficiency in sales and marketing will play a crucial role in shaping the future of Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa. His previous successes, particularly in strategic repositioning and market-focused initiatives, make him an ideal candidate to lead the resort’s efforts in attracting luxury travelers from around the world.
Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa, known for its commitment to barefoot luxury and environmental sustainability, anticipates that Simone’s luxury background will significantly benefit the resort. As the Director of Sales and Marketing, Simone will contribute to enhancing the resort’s positioning, attracting a discerning clientele, and elevating the overall guest experience.
Kristofer Quadros, General Manager of Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa, expressed his enthusiasm about Simone’s appointment, stating, “Simone’s wealth of experience in luxury hospitality aligns perfectly with resort vision. We believe his strategic approach and proven track record will contribute significantly to our resort’s continued success in providing unparalleled luxury experiences.”Simone Berti shared his excitement about joining Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa, stating, “It’s an honor to be part of the esteemed Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa team. I look forward to leveraging my luxury background to further elevate the resort’s market standing. Together with the team, we aim to create extraordinary experiences for our guests and reinforce the resort’s position as a top-tier luxury destination in the Maldives.”
Insiders
Ali Shakir Promoted to General Manager at OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO
Atmosphere Core has announced the promotion of Ali Shakir to the position of General Manager at OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO with effect from 1 February 2024. This is a significant achievement for Ali Shakir and local talent is increasingly seen taking on leadership positions within the company.
Ali Shakir has successfully overseen the resort’s renovation and relaunch as the sole leader on property. He will be heading the resort’s operations, ranging from guest services to the intricacies of food and beverage to creating spectacular tropical experiences for global travellers.
Regarding his promotion, Ali Shakir says “My journey with Atmosphere Core has been truly remarkable, and I am excited about this new role. Working closely with HR and L&D, I will lead the charge in developing and implementing growth strategies for our team. Keeping the team motivated and maintaining top-notch product and service delivery is paramount. We will infuse the essence of the Joy of Giving philosophy, not only for our guests but also within our team dynamics.”
Ali Shakir joined Atmosphere Core in 2019 as the Resort Manager at VARU By Atmosphere. Since then, he has been a part of the successful pre-opening of four properties: OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi, OBLU SELECT Lobigili, OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, and VARU By Atmosphere.
“Ali Shakir’s promotion to General Manager at OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO is a testament to his expertise and commitment. At Atmosphere Core, we prioritise developing internal talent and providing opportunities for skill building and career growth. I’m confident that under Ali’s leadership, the resort will evolve into a delightful haven where guests can immerse themselves in nature and enjoy thoughtful, graceful service” says Ashwin Handa Senior Vice President Operations at Atmosphere Core.
Ali brings over 27 years of invaluable experience in the hospitality industry. Before his appointment at Atmosphere Core, he worked at reputed resorts such as Angsana Velavaru, Hulhule Island Hotel, and Paradise Island Resort and Spa. Ali Shakir has completed the General Managers Program from Cornell University, USA and holds a General Hotel Service certification from the Institute of Hotel and Catering Service, Maldives. He won the prestigious Maldives CX Leader Of The Year 2018 Award by the Customer Experience Foundation Maldives.
OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO reopened on 21 December 2023 with an all-new vibrant look set to entice the senses. Showcasing 153 beach and water villas, the four-star superior resort is located at the tip of the Northern Malé Atoll. Helengeli island offers an incomparably exotic house-reef and superb channel diving experience, just metres from the shoreline.
People
Sun Siyam Iru Veli, Maldives welcomes accomplished hospitality leader, Masdhooq Saeed, as new general manager
Sun Siyam Iru Veli, Maldives is delighted to announce the appointment of Masdhooq Saeed as General Manager, signifying a pivotal moment in the resort’s quest for the ultimate tropical island getaway while crafting enchanting, but authentic experiences for its guests.
With an impressive track record spanning over 22 years in the hospitality industry, Masdhooq brings a wealth of experience from renowned brands such as One&Only Resorts, Jumeirah Hotels and Resorts, and Six Senses Hotels, Resorts and Spas. His extensive expertise encompasses overseeing all facets of the Rooms Division, leading pre-opening projects in the Maldives and China, and playing a crucial role in the successful rebranding of Diva Maldives into LUX* South Ari Atoll in 2011.
In Masdhooq’s own words, “Luxury is a feeling, not a product. It is an emotional connection that we create with our guests and the myriad experiences we offer. Our guests seek personalised, unique experiences that align with their ethical values over monetary value. This is what makes our guests tick. And when you get that right, when you are able to make that connection, you win—hearts, minds, and so much more.”
Masdhooq consistently stands out as a transformative figure, actively developing others and providing opportunities that one may need. Under his unwavering command and clarion call that “Anything Is Possible,” he has not only built teams but also guided careers and introduced new services, setting the benchmark year after year. He has a style that exudes both humility and supreme confidence, with unwavering devotion to his guests, team, company, and industry.
His exceptional leadership and strategic vision were clearly demonstrated by achieving the number one spot on TripAdvisor for LUX* North Male’ Atoll within just five months of opening in 2019. Masdhooq’s commitment to forging emotional connections with guests, providing personalised and unique experiences aligned with ethical values, underscores his belief that luxury is a feeling.
“With Masdhooq at the helm, we are confident in delivering unparalleled enchanting but truly authentic guests experiences while fostering lasting connections with our valued guests at Sun Siyam Iru Veli. His dedication to identifying talent, building teams, and guiding careers, coupled with a passion for surpassing guest expectations, undoubtedly positions Masdhooq to elevate Sun Siyam Iru Veli to new heights. We eagerly anticipate the continued success and excellence that Masdhooq will bring to our resort,” said Deepak Booneady, CEO at Sun Siyam Resorts.
Insiders
Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi appoints TJ Joulak as General Manager
Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi, the epitome of luxury in the Maldives and leader of unparalleled bespoke service, has announced the appointment of TJ Joulak as General Manager. A veteran in luxury hospitality, Joulak has over 25 years of experience in the industry and worked across markets in Europe, Asia and the Middle East.
Previously having helmed various luxury portfolios in the Shangri-La Group, Joulak for providing memorable experiences for guests. Fluent in English, Arabic, French, Italian and Spanish, his multilingual abilities set him apart and will enable him to establish meaningful relationships with guests to provide a highly personal approach to service that encompasses all nationalities and backgrounds.
As a hands-on and energetic leader, Joulak is perfectly placed to take the helm at the property and lead it into the future, thanks to his unique ability to translate the brand’s strategy into service elements. This coupled with his impressive record of excellence, demonstrated by the accolades he has received in recent years, including Best General Manager Europe 2022 and 2023, will lead Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi to new heights of personalized customer satisfaction.
Joulak received the Lifetime Julian Star Award in 2022 and was named among the 100 Most Inspirational People in Global Hospitality & Travel 2023 by the International Hospitality Institute, exemplifying his commitment to operational excellence which will be integral to his new role at Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi.
Commenting on his appointment, TJ Joulak says: “I am thrilled and honored to join the exceptional team at the Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi. The Maldives has long captivated visitors with its enchanting natural setting , and the Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi complements this with Its commitment to deliver unparalleled personalized experience for every guest. I am excited to continue building upon this legacy, and together with the talented staff, elevate the property to new heights and set new standards in the world of luxury hospitality. “
