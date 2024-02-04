Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa Appoints Simone Berti as Director of Sales and Marketing, Elevating Luxury Experience

Atmosphere Core has announced the promotion of Ali Shakir to the position of General Manager at OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO with effect from 1 February 2024. This is a significant achievement for Ali Shakir and local talent is increasingly seen taking on leadership positions within the company.

Ali Shakir has successfully overseen the resort’s renovation and relaunch as the sole leader on property. He will be heading the resort’s operations, ranging from guest services to the intricacies of food and beverage to creating spectacular tropical experiences for global travellers.

Regarding his promotion, Ali Shakir says “My journey with Atmosphere Core has been truly remarkable, and I am excited about this new role. Working closely with HR and L&D, I will lead the charge in developing and implementing growth strategies for our team. Keeping the team motivated and maintaining top-notch product and service delivery is paramount. We will infuse the essence of the Joy of Giving philosophy, not only for our guests but also within our team dynamics.”

Ali Shakir joined Atmosphere Core in 2019 as the Resort Manager at VARU By Atmosphere. Since then, he has been a part of the successful pre-opening of four properties: OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi, OBLU SELECT Lobigili, OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, and VARU By Atmosphere.

“Ali Shakir’s promotion to General Manager at OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO is a testament to his expertise and commitment. At Atmosphere Core, we prioritise developing internal talent and providing opportunities for skill building and career growth. I’m confident that under Ali’s leadership, the resort will evolve into a delightful haven where guests can immerse themselves in nature and enjoy thoughtful, graceful service” says Ashwin Handa Senior Vice President Operations at Atmosphere Core.

Ali brings over 27 years of invaluable experience in the hospitality industry. Before his appointment at Atmosphere Core, he worked at reputed resorts such as Angsana Velavaru, Hulhule Island Hotel, and Paradise Island Resort and Spa. Ali Shakir has completed the General Managers Program from Cornell University, USA and holds a General Hotel Service certification from the Institute of Hotel and Catering Service, Maldives. He won the prestigious Maldives CX Leader Of The Year 2018 Award by the Customer Experience Foundation Maldives.

OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO reopened on 21 December 2023 with an all-new vibrant look set to entice the senses. Showcasing 153 beach and water villas, the four-star superior resort is located at the tip of the Northern Malé Atoll. Helengeli island offers an incomparably exotic house-reef and superb channel diving experience, just metres from the shoreline.