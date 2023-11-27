Events
A night of celestial wonders, luxury, and cosmic inspiration at Anantara Kihavah SKY Observatory by British astronaut Tim Peake
Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas celebrated a historic milestone with the exclusive visit of the renowned British astronaut, Tim Peake. On the evening of November 2, Astronaut Peake hosted an exclusive space talk at SKY Observatory, the finest overwater observatory in the Indian Ocean, housing the most powerful telescope in the Maldives.
Perched gracefully over the pristine Maldivian waters, SKY Observatory provided an idyllic setting for this extraordinary event, complemented by a stunning sunset. The exclusive gathering attracted a full house of eager guests to a delightful evening that seamlessly blended science, luxury, and natural beauty.
The evening commenced with a lovely cocktail reception, where guests were serenaded by the soulful tunes of a live saxophone band. Attendees savoured exquisite cocktails and canapés as they eagerly awaited Tim Peake’s presentation.
Tim Peake’s talk unveiled his personal journey, where he shared his path to becoming an astronaut and narrated the rigorous training that astronauts undergo. He provided insights into life in space, the daily challenges faced by astronauts, and the awe-inspiring experiences he encountered during his
historic mission. He also offered a glimpse into his exciting future projects, leaving the audience both inspired and spellbound.
Following Tim’s presentation, an interactive Q&A session allowed guests to engage directly with the British astronaut. The audience posed thoughtful questions, deepening their understanding of astronauts’ unique experiences and the intricacies of space exploration.
The event was further enriched by the presence of the resort’s three SKY gurus, Hammadh Rasheed, Zunnoon Ahmed, and Ali Arushal, who conducted a stargazing session for the guests afterward.
The success of the event was evident in the overwhelmingly positive feedback from attendees, who left with a deeper appreciation for space exploration and a memorable evening to cherish.
The evening marked a significant moment in Anantara Kihavah’s history, showcasing the resort’s commitment to offering unique and memorable experiences for its guests. The presence of Tim Peake, a celebrated astronaut and highly accomplished author, added an extraordinary dimension to the resort’s already spectacular offerings.
Tim Peake is a renowned British astronaut who made history as the first official British astronaut to visit the International Space Station (ISS) and conduct a spacewalk during his six-month mission. He also achieved the remarkable feat of running the London Marathon from space. Beyond his extraordinary space endeavours, Tim is also a bestselling author with his most recent book Space: A thrilling human history published earlier this month.
An astronomer’s paradise, Baa Atoll in the Maldives, is one of the best places on earth to enjoy stargazing due to its proximity to the equator. Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas promises a voyage of discovery on a private Indian Ocean Island, with Sky—an overwater observatory and luxury cocktail bar—providing guests a chance to sip champagne under the stars and explore the Universe.
Business
Visit Maldives website adds atolls segment to showcase diverse regions
Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation’s (MMPRC/ Visit Maldives) has added a new segment to the official Visit Maldives Website specified for atolls showcasing the diversity of the Maldives.
The segment, now live at atolls.visitmaldives.com provides in depth information regarding the different regions of the Maldives, divided by atolls, to refine the traveller’s experience, commencing with an in-depth exploration of Addu Atoll and Fuvahmulah Atoll.
With 26 atolls, the Maldives offers a wide array of unique accommodations and awe-inspiring travel experiences, and this informative section of our website will serve as a gateway to discover the hidden treasures unique to each area. This falls under MMPRC’s initiatives to encourage tourism growth in all regions of the Maldives, broadening exposure to the diverse tourism products available in the Maldives.
The goal is to elevate Visit Maldives’ digital marketing landscape by showcasing the Maldives as more than just a honeymoon destination with various accommodation options. This initiative is driven by a desire to increase awareness about the distinctive offerings within each of the Maldives’ atolls. It aims to positively shape their perception of the Sunny Side of Life brand by curating engaging content that highlights the unique features of the atolls and diverse experiences available in the islands.
Additionally, the initiative will target the affordable luxury market to promote the Maldives as the most appealing option for short holidays and weekend getaways under a unified Maldives brand umbrella.
MMPRC aims to continue exploring other atolls in the Maldives as well, encouraging growth and tourism development in all regions of the Maldives, building on the foundation we have created to promote the destination beyond the traditional paradigms of sun, sand, and sea.
Business
Atmosphere Core, Lootah Biofuels sign MoU for biofuel production in Maldives
Leading Maldives-based hotel group Atmosphere Core on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lootah Biofuels to produce and supply biodiesel and provide waste cooking oil recycling services in the Maldives.
The deal was inked during the second day of the Dubai Business Forum, an influential global gathering of businesses and investors held from Wednesday to Thursday at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai.
The agreement was signed in the presence of Faisal Naseem, Vice President of Maldives, Faisal Juma Khalfan Belhoul, Vice Chairman of Dubai Chambers; and Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers.
The MoU was inked by Yousuf bin Saeed Lootah, CEO of Lootah Biofuels, and Ismail Hilmy, Chairman of Atmosphere Core.
“As one of the countries that has been adversely affected by environmental issues, the objective of the MoU is to reduce the impact of CO2 by replacing normal diesel with biodiesel. The agreement also supports the collection and recycling of used cooking oil from luxury resorts, hotels, restaurants, and households to produce biodiesel in the Maldives,” Lootah Biofuels said in a statement.
“With the UAE poised to host the COP28 climate summit, the agreement supports the country’s ambition to become a leading global hub for sustainability and the circular economy, as well as Dubai Chambers’ drive to promote the overseas expansion of local companies. The MoU will also play a key role in supporting the Maldives’ target to achieve net-zero emissions by 2030.”
Valued at $15 million, the Dubai-based Lootah Biofuels was established in 2010 to address the growing demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly fuel alternatives. In line with the UAE’s vision for sustainable development and the circular economy, the company is committed to innovating and introducing sustainable long-term solutions for energy requirements. Lootah Biofuels collects used cooking oil – which is considered a waste material for households, hotels, and restaurants – and recycles it to produce green biofuel (biodiesel).
The agreement was signed as part of The Deals Hub, a dedicated impact-driven platform for global business leaders and investors to forge and announce major business initiatives, partnerships, investments, and commercial alliances during the Dubai Business Forum. An innovative initiative that reflects Dubai Chambers’ commitment to driving growth in international trade and investment, The Deals Hub further consolidates Dubai’s position as a leading global city for doing business.
Hosted under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai Business Forum brings together key stakeholders from the government and private sectors across the globe to explore strategic economic partnerships, develop international networks, and open new horizons for business, trade, and investments.
Business
JEN Maldives, Male’ by Shangri-La extends commitment to cancer awareness with ‘Many Shades of Pink, One Purpose’ campaign
JEN Maldives, Male’ by Shangri-La has renewed its commitment to supporting cancer awareness once again this year through a series of meaningful initiatives under the campaign of ‘’Many Shades of Pink, One Purpose’.
JEN Maldives joined hands with the Cancer Society of the Maldives to host the Annual Fundraising Gala in JEN Maldives Ballroom. Moreover, throughout the entire month, the dedicated team at JEN Maldives continues to wear the symbolic pink ribbon pin, signifying their unwavering support for the cause.
In a heartfelt effort to involve their valued guests, JEN Maldives has created an opportunity for guests to be a part of this meaningful cause. Guests can now purchase a pink ribbon pin from the hotel reception, with all proceeds from the sales contributing to the Cancer Society of the Maldives, further strengthening their collective impact in the fight against cancer.
As a dedicated expression of support for the Cancer Society of the Maldives, the team at JEN Maldives also joined to take part in the Pink Ribbon Run/Walk, an event designed to raise both awareness and crucial funds for the Cancer Society of the Maldives. The gathering took place on the 14th of October at Central Park Hulhumale, drawing a substantial number of participants who came together to show their unwavering support to cancer warriors and and pay tribute to the lives lost in the battle against cancer.
JEN Maldives, Male’ by Shangri-La will continue with a special promotion of pink high tea at Azur Restaurant where guests can savour in delightful pink canapes and pastries. The hotel will culminate their fundraising efforts on 31st October 2023, presenting the collected proceeds to the Cancer Society of the Maldives.
For more information and reservation, email hjmd@hoteljen.com or call +960 330 0888
Trending
