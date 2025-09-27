Action
Maldives welcomes first PADI TecRec Dive Center
The Maldives has reached a new milestone in its diving industry with the launch of the country’s first PADI TecRec diver training center. Established by Aquaventure Dive Center in Addu City, the facility marks the beginning of a new era for technical diving in the Maldives, creating opportunities for divers to explore greater depths beyond recreational limits.
As the first of its kind in the region, the PADI TecRec center is fully equipped to offer a wide range of technical diving courses, from entry-level Discover Tec programs to advanced Tec 50 certifications. The center’s team of PADI-certified technical instructors are prepared to guide both recreational divers who are curious about technical diving and experienced divers looking to challenge their skills.
With access to some of the most spectacular underwater environments in the world—including deep wrecks, current-swept channels, and uncharted reefs—the Maldives is now firmly positioned on the global map as a destination for serious technical divers.
“This is more than just a certification—it’s an opportunity to experience the Maldives like never before,” said Marc Kouwenberg of Aquaventure Dive Center.
In addition to courses, Aquaventure offers technical diving equipment and custom expedition packages designed for those ready to take the plunge into the Maldives’ most adventurous underwater landscapes.
Contact:
Marc Kouwenberg
WhatsApp / Viber: +960 797 4310
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives partners with Martin brothers as 2025 Surfing Ambassadors
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has announced Australian teenage surfers Will and Luca Martin as the resort’s Surfing Ambassadors for 2025. The brothers are scheduled to visit the resort from 9 to 17 October 2025, bringing their skills to one of the Maldives’ most recognisable surf locations. The resort was recently named Maldives’ Best Surf Resort at the Travel Trade Maldives 2025 Awards for the second consecutive year.
Luca Martin, aged 14, is currently ranked second in Australia in the under-16 category. He has secured a series of junior titles, including the 2025 Queensland State Titles and the Billabong Occy Grom Comp at Snapper Rocks. Known for his speed and fluid style, Luca is already sponsored by Quiksilver.
Will Martin, aged 17, is ranked sixth in Australia in the under-18 category. A rider for Mad Huey’s, he began surfing at the age of three and has achieved notable results, including winning the 2025 Open Men’s Barney Miller Surf Comp. Training stints at Hawaii’s Billabong Pipe House have further refined his barrel-riding skills. Originally from Coffs Harbour and now based on the Gold Coast, the brothers share ambitions to compete on the professional world tour.
The brothers will surf ‘Kandooma Right’, a sought-after right-hander located directly in front of the resort. In partnership with Perfect Wave, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives provides exclusive access to the wave, which has become a bucket-list destination for Australian surfers. During their stay, Perfect Wave will introduce the Martin brothers to the local surf breaks. The brothers intend to document and share their experiences through social media, inspiring young Australian surfers to consider the Maldives.
Mark Eletr, General Manager of Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, welcomed the partnership: “Together with our partners Perfect Wave, we are delighted to appoint Will and Luca Martin as our Surfing Ambassadors. It is rewarding to see the Kandooma Maldives brand represented alongside their sponsors, including Quiksilver. Australians have always had a strong connection with the Maldives surf scene, and we look forward to the inspiration the brothers will bring to our guests and the wider surf community.”
The resort works closely with Perfect Wave to manage its surf operations, ensuring a balance between high-quality guest experiences and environmental sustainability. Efforts are made to maintain a crowd-free atmosphere and to protect the reef ecosystem while tailoring packages for different levels of surfers.
Speaking ahead of their visit, Will Martin said on behalf of himself and his brother: “We are excited to be heading to Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives. It is a dream to surf a perfect right-hander directly in front of where you are staying. We are grateful for the opportunity and look forward to experiencing everything the resort has to offer.”
Beyond Kandooma Right, several other surf breaks are accessible by boat, including:
- Tucky Joes/Boatyards – a left-hander with long, intense rides.
- Riptides – a right-hand reef break extending up to 150 metres, suitable for confident intermediates, longboarders, and shortboarders.
- Quarters – a versatile wave with sections catering to beginners, longboarders, and advanced surfers.
Guests visiting Kandooma during this period will have the opportunity to watch Will and Luca surf at Surf Corner. Those booked through Perfect Wave may also have the chance to join them in the line-up.
Finolhu replants 1,200 coral colonies to strengthen house reef
Finolhu, a Seaside Collection Resort, has completed a four-day coral transplantation programme, reinforcing its ongoing commitment to marine conservation. Led by the resort’s marine biologist, Ivanna Tobar, the initiative involved the replanting of approximately 1,200 coral colonies from Finolhu’s nurseries to its house reef, strengthening one of the Maldives’ most critical marine ecosystems.
The programme was notable for its collaborative approach, bringing together four marine biologists from neighbouring resorts—JOALI BEING, Westin, Coco Palm, and Dusit Thani. Visiting experts Philippa Darby-shire Jenkins (JOALI BEING), Rosalie Bailie (Coco Palm), Harry Longin (Westin), and Louna Marchand (Dusit Thani) took part in hands-on transplantation dives, equipment preparation, and reef health management activities, including the removal of invasive pincushion sea stars.
Steven Phillips, General Manager of Finolhu, said the initiative extended beyond coral restoration: “This represents a unique opportunity to unite resorts, share expertise, and promote marine conservation at the highest level. Healthy reefs are essential not only for the Maldives’ biodiversity but also for the wellbeing of local communities and the sustainable future of tourism. Through this collaborative effort, we have created a lasting impact in safeguarding these underwater landscapes for our guests and for generations to come.”
Coral conservation remains crucial in the Maldives, where reefs provide natural protection against coastal erosion, support fisheries relied upon by local communities, and sustain the nation’s tourism industry. Pressures such as rising sea temperatures, pollution, and human activity have intensified threats to these ecosystems, making restoration work increasingly vital to preserve the country’s natural heritage and marine resilience.
The four-day initiative combined restoration activities with knowledge exchange. Morning briefings prepared participants for the day’s dives, while afternoon sessions focused on reef assessments and equipment readiness for subsequent activities. This integrated approach not only accelerated restoration but also enhanced regional expertise in reef management.
The event forms part of Finolhu’s wider environmental stewardship strategy. Alongside coral restoration, the resort manages a coral nursery, monitors reef health, and develops sustainable marine practices to ensure the vitality of its house reef. Guests are also encouraged to engage with conservation initiatives through experiences such as the Coral Conservation Package, which combines education with hands-on involvement in reef restoration projects.
Freediving with tiger sharks: Shark Expedition Fuvahmulah collaborates with marine biologist Andriana Fragola
Shark Expedition Fuvahmulah, renowned for its world-class scuba diving encounters, has announced an exciting expansion: the chance to freedive with tiger sharks in the Maldives’ southernmost atoll.
Fuvahmulah, often hailed as the “Tiger Shark Capital of the World,” is the only place on the planet where year-round encounters with tiger sharks are virtually guaranteed. With more than 280 identified resident tiger sharks, the island has become a bucket-list destination for divers and marine enthusiasts alike.
The newly introduced freediving experience offers a unique way to interact with these apex predators. Unlike scuba diving, freediving takes place without bubbles or heavy gear, allowing participants to connect with tiger sharks in a quieter, more natural way. This approach often makes the encounter more comfortable for the sharks and more intimate for the diver.
Guiding these expeditions is Andriana “Andy” Fragola, a marine biologist, shark diver, and conservationist currently based in Hawaii. Andy holds a Master’s Degree in Marine Conservation Biology with a focus on shark microbiology and has dedicated her career to shark research, conservation, and public education. Through her work in media and content creation, she strives to raise awareness about the importance of shark conservation and inspire people to take action to protect marine ecosystems.
“Freediving with tiger sharks is a raw and transformative experience,” says Andy. “Being eye-to-eye with these incredible animals without the barrier of scuba gear allows you to see them for what they truly are—powerful, intelligent, and essential to the health of our oceans.”
Shark Expedition Fuvahmulah ensures that all freediving activities are conducted under strict safety protocols. With experienced professionals like Andy leading the dives, participants can expect both an exhilarating and responsible adventure.
Why this experience stands out:
- Eye-to-eye encounters with tiger sharks in their natural habitat.
- A deeper, more personal connection with marine life.
- Expert-led guidance ensuring safety and conservation awareness.
In addition to freediving, Shark Expedition Fuvahmulah offers a range of packages, including accommodation options, making it easier for adventurers to fully immerse themselves in the island’s extraordinary marine environment.
For bookings and more information:
📧 Email: sales@scuba-expeditions.com
📱 WhatsApp: +960 9894653
🌐 www.scuba-expeditions.com
