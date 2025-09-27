Maldives welcomes first PADI TecRec Dive Center

The Maldives has reached a new milestone in its diving industry with the launch of the country’s first PADI TecRec diver training center. Established by Aquaventure Dive Center in Addu City, the facility marks the beginning of a new era for technical diving in the Maldives, creating opportunities for divers to explore greater depths beyond recreational limits.

As the first of its kind in the region, the PADI TecRec center is fully equipped to offer a wide range of technical diving courses, from entry-level Discover Tec programs to advanced Tec 50 certifications. The center’s team of PADI-certified technical instructors are prepared to guide both recreational divers who are curious about technical diving and experienced divers looking to challenge their skills.

With access to some of the most spectacular underwater environments in the world—including deep wrecks, current-swept channels, and uncharted reefs—the Maldives is now firmly positioned on the global map as a destination for serious technical divers.

“This is more than just a certification—it’s an opportunity to experience the Maldives like never before,” said Marc Kouwenberg of Aquaventure Dive Center.

In addition to courses, Aquaventure offers technical diving equipment and custom expedition packages designed for those ready to take the plunge into the Maldives’ most adventurous underwater landscapes.

Contact:

Marc Kouwenberg

WhatsApp / Viber: +960 797 4310