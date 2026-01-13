Excursions
Discover Raa Atoll: Ifuru Island Maldives adds new dive packages for 2026
Ifuru Island Maldives has introduced a new collection of curated dive packages, inviting guests to explore the exceptional underwater world of the Maldives through programmes designed for beginners, aspiring divers and certified enthusiasts alike.
Located in the pristine waters of Raa Atoll, Ifuru Island Maldives provides access to vibrant house reefs, calm lagoon conditions and several of the region’s most celebrated dive sites, including the renowned Ifuru Thila. The newly launched dive packages are crafted to combine professional training, guided exploration and the convenience of a premium island stay.
The collection begins with an introductory diving experience tailored for first-time divers seeking to discover the underwater world in a safe and relaxed setting. Guests undergo lagoon-based training before progressing to the house reef, offering an ideal entry point into scuba diving with no prior experience required.
For guests ready to advance further, the resort offers a globally recognised scuba certification course. Designed for confident swimmers and snorkellers, the programme includes professional instruction, open water dives and an internationally valid certification, opening access to dive destinations worldwide.
Certified divers can choose a three-day dive escape that highlights the best sites in Raa Atoll. Featuring guided morning dives across renowned locations, the experience showcases the atoll’s rich marine biodiversity, striking reef structures and clear waters.
“Diving is an essential part of the Maldivian experience, and we wanted to create a collection that feels both accessible and exceptional,” said Marcel Sawyer, General Manager of Ifuru Island Maldives. “Whether it marks a guest’s first dive or their next significant underwater journey, these packages are crafted to offer confidence, comfort and memorable experiences beneath the surface.”
All dive packages may be booked alongside the resort’s premium accommodation offerings, including the Exclusively Yours Premium All-Inclusive meal plan, daily resort touches, complimentary non-motorised water sports, snorkelling equipment and return domestic flight transfers for qualifying stays.
The dive packages are available for booking and travel throughout 2026 and must be confirmed ahead of arrival. Package rates apply in addition to accommodation and are subject to availability.
Action
Niyama Private Islands enhances surf lifestyle with stylish new surf venue
Niyama Private Islands Maldives now offers what is considered the most luxurious surf experience in the Maldives, enhanced by the introduction of its new Surf Shack — a stylish beachfront hangout serving gourmet bites, drinks, sunset views and lively parties.
Known as Nature’s Playground, the resort has long attracted surf professionals from around the globe. Located in the southern Maldives, where swells are at their strongest, it is a preferred base during peak surf season. Waves break directly on shore, with additional surf spots accessible within minutes by speedboat.
Niyama’s signature waves roll in at Vodi Point, situated on the westernmost tip of its twin islands. It is here that the resort has unveiled the new Surf Shack, designed to make time off the waves equally appealing. The thatched-roof venue encourages a barefoot, relaxed atmosphere, offering an upper deck for sunset viewing and picnic-style seating below. Reflecting Niyama’s sustainability ethos, Area Chief of Engineering Michael Patrick Slevin notes that 75 per cent of construction materials were repurposed, blending beach casual with environmentally conscious design.
Guests can enjoy gourmet dishes served from service windows, with a menu inspired by iconic surf destinations worldwide: Australian fish and chips, Indonesian satay, Mexican nachos and Japanese takoyaki. The drinks list pays tribute to rum, featuring an extensive collection and signature cocktails inspired by renowned surf breaks.
While the Surf Shack maintains a laidback feel during the day, the beachfront transforms at dusk as the tides shift and the DJ elevates the atmosphere. The resort’s rum and reggae Sundays have already become a celebrated weekly event.
Surfers at Niyama can design their days as they wish — chasing waves or relaxing ashore. The Surf Centre offers equipment and guidance, while Drift by Niyama provides recovery treatments to soothe muscles, repair sun-exposed skin and restore energy. Resident professional surfers remain available to advise on technique and wave conditions.
“The new Surf Shack forms part of the renewed Niyama experience, which includes significant refurbishments across the resort, inventive culinary additions and a greater emphasis on active living and wellness,” said Hafidh Al Busaidy, General Manager of Niyama Private Islands Maldives. “With more developments on the way, we look forward to sharing what comes next.”
Action
A season of discovery at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives continues to offer unforgettable encounters as manta season begins in the Raa Atoll, with recent marine sightings delighting guests and setting an exciting tone for the months ahead. This past week, a large playful group of dolphins cruised very close along the resort’s house reef, while a rare ornate eagle ray was spotted for several days gliding gracefully through the lagoon — remarkable moments that highlight the rich biodiversity surrounding the island.
These encounters are made all the more special by the resort’s commitment to preserving the natural serenity of its marine environment. At Alila Kothaifaru Maldives, sustainability goes beyond words — it shapes every experience offered through the watersports and dive center. By focusing exclusively on non-motorized watersports, the resort helps protect delicate reefs, safeguard marine life, and reduce noise and pollution, ensuring that guests experience the ocean in its purest, most harmonious form.
Encounter Majestic Mantas in Raa Atoll
While the resort offers a wide range of aquatic experiences to explore the atoll’s vibrant marine world, now is the ideal time to encounter one of its most majestic creatures – the manta ray. Although mantas can be seen all year round, sightings peak in the Raa Atoll during this season, (December to May) as they migrate in numbers, drawn by plankton-rich waters and multiple cleaning stations.
In the waters surrounding the resort, guests can embark on dive excursions at shallow depths of 10–15 meters, offering remarkable opportunities to see groups of mantas gliding gracefully, as well as observe their social interactions and cleaning behavior. Enriched by the dive team’s insightful storytelling, each experience becomes even more meaningful.
Early morning dives often provide the most rewarding encounters, while beginner and non-divers can enjoy guided private snorkel trips — a peaceful way to witness these gentle giants from the surface.
From kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding to sailing, snorkeling, and diving, every ocean adventure at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives is thoughtfully designed to inspire a deeper connection with the sea while respecting its fragile beauty. This mindful approach ensures that Raa Atoll’s underwater paradise can continue to thrive for generations to come.
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives Welcomes New Euro-Divers Team
Further enhancing these experiences, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives is delighted to welcome new members to its Euro-Divers team, bringing fresh energy, diverse expertise, and a shared passion for marine conservation to the resort’s in-house dive center.
Hailing from Colombia, Lorena Diaz is an experienced instructor known for her warmth, professionalism, and multilingual skills. Passionate about sharing the underwater world, she has a natural ability to put guests at ease both above and below the surface.
Joining her is Fabio Gerosa from Italy, a certified dive instructor and marine biologist from the University of Bicocca Milano. His scientific background adds depth to every dive, offering guests fascinating insights into marine ecosystems while reinforcing the importance of ocean conservation.
Also part of the team is Yuan, originally from China, who has been diving since 2010 and brings extensive international experience from Egypt, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Palau, and the Maldives. Having worked with Euro-Divers Maldives since 2017, Yuan loves both pelagic species and tiny ocean creatures, but for her, the true magic of diving lies in the feeling of complete freedom underwater. On land, she enjoys unwinding with a good movie or an engaging story.
Leading the team as Dive Center & Watersports Manager is Igor Semenov, who brings 15 years of experience managing dive centers and watersports operations around the world. A seasoned leader with a wealth of international expertise, Igor is focused on delivering innovative, memorable guest experiences while maintaining the highest standards of safety and environmental responsibility.
With their blend of international experience, scientific knowledge, and passion for marine conservation, the Euro-Divers team is perfectly placed to guide guests through unforgettable ocean adventures.
New and enriched offerings include enhanced eco-diving programs, guided marine biology sessions, tailored non-motorized watersports activities, and more beginner-friendly snorkel excursions with private guides, making the underwater world accessible to everyone.
Reflecting on what makes operating at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives in Raa Atoll so special, Igor shares, “The pristine reefs, rich biodiversity, and unique manta encounters make it a dream location. Every dive feels like a discovery, and sharing that with guests is incredibly rewarding.”
“Year after year, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives continues to deliver the experiences that make it a standout destination for ocean lovers,” says Thomas Weber, General Manager. “From awe-inspiring marine encounters to the guidance of our exceptional dive team, we are committed to inspiring discovery, adventure, and a lasting appreciation for the world beneath the surface.”
With manta season in full swing and spectacular wildlife sightings unfolding around the island, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives and its Euro-Divers team invite guests to discover the beauty and wonder of the Raa Atoll’s mesmerizing marine world.
Action
New Year’s voyage of indulgence: InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau’s private yacht experience with Chef Tom Aikens
Nestled within its own pristine lagoon on the serene southernmost tip of the Raa Atoll, on the edge of a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort is redefining high-end travel with an exclusive invitation to celebrate New Year’s Day in unparalleled luxury. For those seeking an unforgettable start to 2026, guests can indulge in an intimate private yacht escape, blending Michelin-starred dining, luxurious comfort, ocean exploration, and stargazing beneath the Maldivian sky. This first-class experience is crafted for those who wish to welcome the year ahead with indulgence, privacy, and personalised luxury on the glistening Indian Ocean.
The journey begins with a one-hour Sunset Cruise, paired with premium Champagne, setting the tone for an evening of elegance. Guests can delight in a Caviar & Oyster Tasting, savouring the freshest ocean delicacies, followed by an intimate private dining experience featuring a set menu expertly curated by Michelin-starred Chef Tom Aikens, showcasing the finest in culinary mastery. As the youngest British chef ever to be awarded two Michelin stars, Tom Aikens is revered for his ingredient-led, deeply personal approach to modern European cuisine. The onboard Wine Cellar at Sea, led by a dedicated sommelier, also ensures impeccable pairings throughout the evening, creating a true voyage for the senses.
For opulent entertainment, a live musician will perform onboard, setting the perfect ambiance beneath the stars, while unforgettable moments are captured with a professional minute drone video for a cinematic keepsake. As darkness falls, guests will enjoy a guided stargazing session, whilst drifting along the ocean’s gentle waves, before returning to their refined onboard suite for the night, beautifully decorated and with a homemade chocolate box to conclude a perfect evening of serenity.
The following morning, guests will awaken to a surprise gourmet breakfast accompanied by Champagne served onboard, and depart with a personalised gift from Chef Tom Aikens as a cherished memento of this enchanting escape.
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort promises exceptional, personalised service for this once-in-a-lifetime experience. As part of the resort’s festive programme, a thoughtfully curated overnight yacht journey offers discerning travellers the perfect way to celebrate the New Year, creating unforgettable moments in a truly breathtaking setting.
The full festive brochure can be found here.
Rates for exclusive overnight yacht hire start from USD 16,500 ++ per night. This rate includes up to two adults. Rates for four adults and two children, or alternatively up to six adults, start from USD 20,000 ++.
This exclusive overnight yacht experience is limited and offered by reservation only. For inquiries and reservations, please visit www.maldives.intercontinental.com or email reservations.icmaldives@ihg.com.
