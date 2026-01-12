Maldives resort holidays included in Golden Globes gift bags

Niyama Private Islands Maldives now offers what is considered the most luxurious surf experience in the Maldives, enhanced by the introduction of its new Surf Shack — a stylish beachfront hangout serving gourmet bites, drinks, sunset views and lively parties.

Known as Nature’s Playground, the resort has long attracted surf professionals from around the globe. Located in the southern Maldives, where swells are at their strongest, it is a preferred base during peak surf season. Waves break directly on shore, with additional surf spots accessible within minutes by speedboat.

Niyama’s signature waves roll in at Vodi Point, situated on the westernmost tip of its twin islands. It is here that the resort has unveiled the new Surf Shack, designed to make time off the waves equally appealing. The thatched-roof venue encourages a barefoot, relaxed atmosphere, offering an upper deck for sunset viewing and picnic-style seating below. Reflecting Niyama’s sustainability ethos, Area Chief of Engineering Michael Patrick Slevin notes that 75 per cent of construction materials were repurposed, blending beach casual with environmentally conscious design.

Guests can enjoy gourmet dishes served from service windows, with a menu inspired by iconic surf destinations worldwide: Australian fish and chips, Indonesian satay, Mexican nachos and Japanese takoyaki. The drinks list pays tribute to rum, featuring an extensive collection and signature cocktails inspired by renowned surf breaks.

While the Surf Shack maintains a laidback feel during the day, the beachfront transforms at dusk as the tides shift and the DJ elevates the atmosphere. The resort’s rum and reggae Sundays have already become a celebrated weekly event.

Surfers at Niyama can design their days as they wish — chasing waves or relaxing ashore. The Surf Centre offers equipment and guidance, while Drift by Niyama provides recovery treatments to soothe muscles, repair sun-exposed skin and restore energy. Resident professional surfers remain available to advise on technique and wave conditions.

“The new Surf Shack forms part of the renewed Niyama experience, which includes significant refurbishments across the resort, inventive culinary additions and a greater emphasis on active living and wellness,” said Hafidh Al Busaidy, General Manager of Niyama Private Islands Maldives. “With more developments on the way, we look forward to sharing what comes next.”