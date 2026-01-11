Fushifaru Maldives blends cultural experiences with new in-house activities

Fushifaru Maldives has introduced a refreshed programme of guest activities and experiences as it enters 2026, combining cultural elements with new forms of entertainment across the resort.

The boutique resort has expanded its in-house activities to cater to a wide range of age groups. New offerings include circus-style sessions for children, hula hoop classes, aerial performances, fire shows and CYR wheel displays, aimed at providing structured entertainment for both families and adult guests.

The resort marked the end of 2025 with a Gatsby-themed farewell event, featuring a cocktail evening where guests were invited to dress in period-inspired attire. New Year’s Eve celebrations centred on a dinner service prepared by the resort’s culinary team, with a menu that included beef ribs, roasted turkey, grilled lobster, salmon and oysters, alongside seafood selections, Japanese dishes, Asian and Mediterranean cuisine, and live cooking stations. The evening concluded with desserts and tropical fruit offerings.

For 2026, Fushifaru Maldives has also updated its daily activity schedule. Themed dinner nights continue to form a core part of the guest experience, with a Maldivian-themed dinner held every Friday. This includes a live cooking demonstration based on traditional Maldivian preparation methods, highlighting the step-by-step process of making local curries.

According to the resort, the updated programmes are designed to strengthen guest engagement while maintaining links to Maldivian heritage. The focus remains on offering structured experiences that reflect both cultural practices and contemporary resort entertainment.

Fushifaru Maldives stated that it plans to continue developing its activity and dining concepts throughout the year, with further updates to be shared with guests and industry partners.