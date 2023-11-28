News
Get creative this winter with launch of Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island’s MURACA Art Studio
Get creative at Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island this winter, with the launch of the impressive new creative space, the MURACA Art Studio. Offering a diverse range of activities, both couples and families alike can unleash their artistic flair with a range of exciting art-related activities while enjoying an idyllic island escape.
Inspired by the mesmerising coral reefs and surrounding crystalline turquoise waters of the North Malé Atoll, Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island’s MURACA Art Studio invites guests to explore their creative side in a playful and unique space. From immersive watercolour workshops to engaging seashell jewellery making sessions, the resort’s resident artist is on hand to assist and inspire. Dive into the art of T-shirt painting, explore the intricacies of paper crafting, or craft a personalised tote bag – each activity is a brushstroke in the canvas of unforgettable memories. Leave with not only a handmade piece of the Maldives but memories to last a lifetime.
This December, guests can also look forward to a calendar of events which embrace the magic of the festive season. From crafting tree ornaments made from special local seashells, to diving into the art of clay pottery or painting on the beach under the stunning Maldivian sunsets – there is something for everyone this Christmas. On 01 January 2024, indulge in a delightful afternoon of culinary delights complemented by the grand debut of the majestic Festive Mural, an exquisite celebration of opulent artistry and boundless creative splendour. A street market will also be taking place on 05 January 2024, which champions local artisans and showcases one-of-a-kind artwork, handcrafted treasures, and unique crafts from local talents at the heart of the island.
Once guests have experimented with their creativity, they can delight in the resort’s luxurious wellness facilities. Whether relaxing with a nature-inspired signature massage in the captivating overwater treatment rooms of the Talise Spa or revitalising with sunrise yoga and meditative Tibetan Bowl sound healing experience, the resort will leave them feel rejuvenated and refreshed.
Surrounded by a breathtaking natural landscape, Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island is a luxurious haven for travellers seeking a tranquil escape. The resort offers 67 beach and over-water villas, each designed in a contemporary style, including the exclusive two- and three-bedroom villas which are perfect for families this festive season. With five distinct restaurants and bars serving the season’s finest flavours and showcasing unparalleled views, exceptional dining experiences await.
Guests are invited to explore the festivities waiting for them here, and elevate their experience by reserving with exclusive perks from the festive offer here.
News
LUX* South Ari Atoll unveils new Romantic Beach Pool Villas
LUX* South Ari Atoll, the award -winning resort of The Lux Collective and one of the largest resorts in the Maldives, has unveiled its newest accommodation – Romantic Beach Pool Villas.
Luxury meets elegance at LUX* South Ari Atoll. Thatched-roof beach bungalows and villas perched over the Maldivian waters create a stylish seaside haven. Ten one-bedroom Romantic Beach Pool Villas of 136m2 offer direct access to the beach and lagoon along with private swimming pools set in lush gardens. Ideal for couples and small families, they feature their own secluded beach spot and an infinity pool overlooking the panoramic ocean. Tropical indoor-outdoor bathrooms each with spacious bathtub elevate the island chic style of the villas.
The villas feature master bedrooms facing the ocean made to start every morning with a breathtaking view. The signature LUX* South Ari Atoll colour palette with the abundance of warm whites ensures the room captures maximum natural light. Designed in an elegant minimalistic style, the interiors feature soothing tones and natural materials chosen to ‘blend in’ with the environment.
To make every stay in the Romantic Beach Pool Villa truly extraordinary, the resort team has curated a collection of private experiences. A bikini lunch served in the pool, a dedicated in -villa mixology experience and an exclusive cinema screening on the beach await the guests. The new villas are available for bookings from 1 December 2023.
Voted The Best Resorts In The World for Indian Ocean 2022 by Conde Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards, LUX* South Ari Atoll features a variety of activities full of fun and modern soul including bicycle rides along the jetty, swimming alongside whale sharks, dining at any of the eight restaurants for a culinary adventure and partaking in marine conservation. Its LUX* ME Spa offers curated wellness journeys.
To book the all-new Romantic Beach Pool Villa stay at LUX* South Ari Atoll, visit www.luxresorts.com, email the resort at stay@luxmaldivesresort.com, or call +960 668 0901.
Action
Umair Badheeu sets new, national freediving record at AIDA Philippines National Championship
Maldivian freediver Umair Badheeu has achieved a new national record with a dive to a depth of 62 meters in the bi-fin category. His accomplishment was made possible with the support of Kaimoo Resorts and Hotels, a key sponsor and advocate for Umair’s pursuit of excellence in freediving.
Competing among 14 international participants, Umair’s performance not only secured a new national record but also surpassed his previous bi-fin category record of 60 meters by a margin of two meters.
Reflecting on the challenges of transitioning from his training in Egypt to competing in the Philippines, Umair said: “Adapting to reduced buoyancy due to warmer waters and encountering jellyfish were part of the new environment.”
This marks the third national record Umair has achieved. He previously set two national records of 62 and 64 meters in the free immersion category of free diving at the Andrea Zuccari World Cup held in Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt in October. Free immersion freediving is a discipline that requires divers to descend and ascend pulling a rope.
Umair’s switch from training in free immersion in Egypt to the bi-fin category for this tournament demonstrated his adaptability: “It felt like shifting gears, utilising distinct techniques, and returning to a more familiar discipline. This dive marks a confident depth for me, focusing not just on depth but also on refining dive times for a more enjoyable experience,” he remarked.
“Kaimoo’s support has been instrumental, offering me the freedom to train. This support has allowed me to focus on honing my skills and achieving new heights in my freediving,” Umair added.
“Umair’s third record-breaking dive this year is a testament to his exceptional skill and determination. Kaimoo is thrilled to continue supporting Umair’s journey in the world of freediving. His achievements inspire us, and we congratulate him on this impressive feat, looking for-ward to his continued success,” said Mohamed Manih Ahmed, Kaimoo’s Managing Director.
With this record-breaking achievement, Umair now looks forward to a period of rest before gearing up for the upcoming freediving season.
Kaimoo Resorts and Hotels is a leading tourism company in the Maldives that manages five properties across the country. In addition to Embudu Village and Summer Island Maldives, Kaimoo also operates Equator Village in Addu Atoll, and the Mookai Hotel and Mookai Suites in Male’.
Events
A night of celestial wonders, luxury, and cosmic inspiration at Anantara Kihavah SKY Observatory by British astronaut Tim Peake
Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas celebrated a historic milestone with the exclusive visit of the renowned British astronaut, Tim Peake. On the evening of November 2, Astronaut Peake hosted an exclusive space talk at SKY Observatory, the finest overwater observatory in the Indian Ocean, housing the most powerful telescope in the Maldives.
Perched gracefully over the pristine Maldivian waters, SKY Observatory provided an idyllic setting for this extraordinary event, complemented by a stunning sunset. The exclusive gathering attracted a full house of eager guests to a delightful evening that seamlessly blended science, luxury, and natural beauty.
The evening commenced with a lovely cocktail reception, where guests were serenaded by the soulful tunes of a live saxophone band. Attendees savoured exquisite cocktails and canapés as they eagerly awaited Tim Peake’s presentation.
Tim Peake’s talk unveiled his personal journey, where he shared his path to becoming an astronaut and narrated the rigorous training that astronauts undergo. He provided insights into life in space, the daily challenges faced by astronauts, and the awe-inspiring experiences he encountered during his
historic mission. He also offered a glimpse into his exciting future projects, leaving the audience both inspired and spellbound.
Following Tim’s presentation, an interactive Q&A session allowed guests to engage directly with the British astronaut. The audience posed thoughtful questions, deepening their understanding of astronauts’ unique experiences and the intricacies of space exploration.
The event was further enriched by the presence of the resort’s three SKY gurus, Hammadh Rasheed, Zunnoon Ahmed, and Ali Arushal, who conducted a stargazing session for the guests afterward.
The success of the event was evident in the overwhelmingly positive feedback from attendees, who left with a deeper appreciation for space exploration and a memorable evening to cherish.
The evening marked a significant moment in Anantara Kihavah’s history, showcasing the resort’s commitment to offering unique and memorable experiences for its guests. The presence of Tim Peake, a celebrated astronaut and highly accomplished author, added an extraordinary dimension to the resort’s already spectacular offerings.
Tim Peake is a renowned British astronaut who made history as the first official British astronaut to visit the International Space Station (ISS) and conduct a spacewalk during his six-month mission. He also achieved the remarkable feat of running the London Marathon from space. Beyond his extraordinary space endeavours, Tim is also a bestselling author with his most recent book Space: A thrilling human history published earlier this month.
An astronomer’s paradise, Baa Atoll in the Maldives, is one of the best places on earth to enjoy stargazing due to its proximity to the equator. Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas promises a voyage of discovery on a private Indian Ocean Island, with Sky—an overwater observatory and luxury cocktail bar—providing guests a chance to sip champagne under the stars and explore the Universe.
