Get creative this winter with launch of Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island’s MURACA Art Studio

Get creative at Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island this winter, with the launch of the impressive new creative space, the MURACA Art Studio. Offering a diverse range of activities, both couples and families alike can unleash their artistic flair with a range of exciting art-related activities while enjoying an idyllic island escape.

Inspired by the mesmerising coral reefs and surrounding crystalline turquoise waters of the North Malé Atoll, Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island’s MURACA Art Studio invites guests to explore their creative side in a playful and unique space. From immersive watercolour workshops to engaging seashell jewellery making sessions, the resort’s resident artist is on hand to assist and inspire. Dive into the art of T-shirt painting, explore the intricacies of paper crafting, or craft a personalised tote bag – each activity is a brushstroke in the canvas of unforgettable memories. Leave with not only a handmade piece of the Maldives but memories to last a lifetime.

This December, guests can also look forward to a calendar of events which embrace the magic of the festive season. From crafting tree ornaments made from special local seashells, to diving into the art of clay pottery or painting on the beach under the stunning Maldivian sunsets – there is something for everyone this Christmas. On 01 January 2024, indulge in a delightful afternoon of culinary delights complemented by the grand debut of the majestic Festive Mural, an exquisite celebration of opulent artistry and boundless creative splendour. A street market will also be taking place on 05 January 2024, which champions local artisans and showcases one-of-a-kind artwork, handcrafted treasures, and unique crafts from local talents at the heart of the island.

Once guests have experimented with their creativity, they can delight in the resort’s luxurious wellness facilities. Whether relaxing with a nature-inspired signature massage in the captivating overwater treatment rooms of the Talise Spa or revitalising with sunrise yoga and meditative Tibetan Bowl sound healing experience, the resort will leave them feel rejuvenated and refreshed.

Surrounded by a breathtaking natural landscape, Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island is a luxurious haven for travellers seeking a tranquil escape. The resort offers 67 beach and over-water villas, each designed in a contemporary style, including the exclusive two- and three-bedroom villas which are perfect for families this festive season. With five distinct restaurants and bars serving the season’s finest flavours and showcasing unparalleled views, exceptional dining experiences await.

Guests are invited to explore the festivities waiting for them here, and elevate their experience by reserving with exclusive perks from the festive offer here.