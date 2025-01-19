Celebration
Immersive festivities and exquisite dining await at Jumeirah Olhahali Island
During the Year of the Snake, Jumeirah Olhahali Island offers an extraordinary escape, combining cherished traditions, culinary artistry, and serene wellness amid the stunning beauty of the Maldives. From January 21 to February 7, 2025, the resort presents a thoughtfully curated program to celebrate the Year of the Serpent, honouring time-honoured traditions with meaningful and immersive experiences.
A highlight of the festivities is the return of the ‘Flavours of China’ culinary pop-up event, now in its second year. Led by Chef Charles Liu, the Chinese Executive Chef at Jumeirah Guangzhou with over two decades of experience in prestigious five-star hotels and grand banquets, the event features an exquisitely crafted six-course menu. Guests can indulge in dishes such as Typhoon Shelter Crispy Fried Oysters and Deep-sea Grouper Broth, with main courses including slow-cooked Abalone with Fish Maw and braised Maldivian Lobster with Caviar. Additional offerings include pan-fried Australian MB9 Wagyu Beef, steamed Alaskan King Crab Leg, and a refreshing Raspberry Cheesecake paired with tropical fruits. To elevate the dining experience, a curated selection of fine Chinese wines is available to complement each course.
The culinary festivities also include a range of seasonal dining experiences. Guests can start their day with an Asian-inspired floating breakfast served in a private pool, featuring a vibrant medley of flavours. Evenings bring the charm of fragrant broths and fresh ingredients at an oceanside hot pot dinner, while the Asian market nights offer a lively atmosphere to savour regional delicacies against the backdrop of gentle waves.
For those seeking tranquility and renewal, the Talise Spa provides a sanctuary of pure bliss. Suspended overwater with glass floors, the spa allows guests to observe marine life during treatments, adding a distinctive element to relaxation. Mia Liu, a visiting spa therapist from Jumeirah Guangzhou, introduces moxibustion therapy—an ancient Chinese ritual combining therapeutic heat and deep tissue massage to promote harmony and well-being. Additionally, Dr. Shagnika Pradhan, a specialist in naturopathy and holistic wellness, hosts Reiki sound healing sessions, blending energy therapy with sound vibrations to restore balance and rejuvenate the spirit.
Immersive island activities further enrich the celebrations. At the MURACA Art Studio, guests can participate in creative workshops such as zodiac-inspired ceramic painting, candle crafting, and decorating traditional Maldivian coconut bowls, each reflecting the spirit of the season. For adventurers, opportunities abound to explore the surrounding marine ecosystem, with snorkelling excursions alongside turtles and tropical fish or dolphin-spotting in the open sea.
These bespoke experiences are complemented by Jumeirah Olhahali Island’s modern overwater and beach villas. Each of the 67 villas is bathed in natural light, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows with panoramic views of palm-fringed shores and the vast ocean. Every villa is equipped with a private rooftop and infinity pool, offering unique spaces for relaxation and connection, whether through an intimate dinner or a personalised art class, ensuring that guests leave with lasting memories of their island retreat.
Tradition and romance: twin-island escapes at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru
This New Year, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru invite travellers to embark on an extraordinary twin-island escape. Nestled in the pristine North Malé Atoll, these sister resorts offer curated experiences that blend tradition, intimacy, and luxury to celebrate two cherished occasions: Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day.
Guests are encouraged to reconnect with family and honour time-honoured traditions through a sumptuous Chinese New Year feast. The curated menu includes a lavish seafood bar, handcrafted dim sum, and decadent desserts, symbolising unity and abundance. Featuring the freshest oysters, seafood, and artfully prepared traditional dishes, the feast is set against the stunning backdrop of the Indian Ocean.
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru offers couples an opportunity to embrace love amidst the breathtaking beauty of the Maldives. For Valentine’s Day, the resort presents exclusive intimate experiences designed to create lasting memories.
Enchanting Experiences Include:
- Couple’s Spa Retreat: Couples can reconnect with a 60-minute massage at the Banyan Tree Signature Spa, which combines ancient Asian healing philosophies with the soothing touch of locally sourced herbs.
- Blissful Floating Breakfast: Guests can begin their day with a romantic floating breakfast served in their private pool. The menu includes freshly baked pastries, tropical fruits, and gourmet delicacies, complemented by a bottle of champagne and charming floral arrangements.
- To Infinity and Beyond Private Beach Dinner: Couples can enjoy an enchanting evening beneath the stars with a chef-curated five-course gourmet dinner, paired with Veuve Clicquot Brut. This experience features dining on soft sands, candlelight, red roses, and a special setup for an unforgettable celebration of love.
- Sakura Omakase Set Dinner: The award-winning Madi Hiyaa restaurant offers an intimate dining journey with a chef-curated four-course Japanese menu, paired with Whispering Angel Rosé. The romantic ambiance is enhanced with delicate floral touches and attentive service. Guests staying at Dhawa Ihuru can enjoy a 20% discount.
- Chocolate and Wine Pairing: Guests can indulge in a curated pairing experience featuring artisanal chocolates, berries, and four premium wines. This offering is available in several serene settings, including Naiboli Bar, Madi Hiyaa, or by the tranquil lagoon.
Exclusive Valentine’s Day Offers (available for bookings with a minimum three-night stay):
- One complimentary 60-minute massage for two
- 20% off the Private Beach Dinner and Floating Breakfast
- 20% off the Sakura Omakase set menu
- 20% off Chocolate & Wine Pairings
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru provide a haven of barefoot luxury, inviting guests to create unforgettable moments with their loved ones.
Tropical elegance meets cultural heritage: SO/ Maldives’ festive celebration
Step into a realm of unparalleled luxury and avant-garde elegance as SO/ Maldives prepares to celebrate Chinese New Year in high style from 28 January to 31 January 2025. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Maldives, this iconic celebration promises a curated experience of haute cuisine, holistic indulgence, and captivating festivities, transforming the holiday into a statement of sophistication.
Renowned for vibrant celebrations and rich heritage, this year’s Chinese New Year program offers an unforgettable lineup. Highlights include a spectacular light-up ceremony, spellbinding cultural performances, a chic DJ party, and elegant festive fairs, all steeped in glamour and refinement.
The theme for 2025, “Ushering Fortune and Unity for a Prosperous New Year,” emphasises joy, harmony, and good fortune. Anchored in multiculturalism and diversity, the festivities aim to bring families and couples together for a stylish celebration of new beginnings. Through vibrant events and a glamorous ambiance, SO/ Maldives sets the stage for a bright and prosperous year.
Guests can immerse themselves in a fusion of cultural traditions and tropical luxury. Highlights include the energetic Lion Dance, which winds through the resort, and thrilling adventures such as snorkelling in crystal-clear waters. Culinary experiences like the Asian Street Market and Beach BBQ showcase Chinese-inspired gourmet delights, while creative workshops such as Handmade Pottery and Canvas Bag Painting ensure magical moments for younger guests.
SO/ Maldives elevates the festive allure with dazzling red lantern installations and breathtaking dragon dance performances on pristine beaches. Villas adorned with bespoke Chinese New Year decor blend cultural heritage with contemporary chic, creating an atmosphere of bold sophistication.
“At SO/ Maldives, we reinvent luxury celebrations, merging vibrant traditions with a cutting-edge, fashion-forward perspective. This Chinese New Year, the experience will be as bold and dazzling as the Year of the Wood Snake itself,” says Olivier MOIESDELVAL, General Manager of SO/ Maldives.
SO/ Maldives invites guests to embrace the finer things in life, where every taste, touch, and moment sparkles with creativity and glamour.
Experience renewal and celebration at The Westin Maldives this Lunar New Year
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort invites guests to celebrate the Chinese New Year with its event, ‘Lunar Reflection: An Uplifting Beginning in the Year of the Wood Snake’. Situated within the Maldives’ first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, the resort provides a serene environment for a rejuvenating holiday that harmoniously combines Maldivian hospitality with vibrant New Year festivities.
From January 28 to February 12, 2025, the resort offers a range of thoughtfully curated experiences. The celebrations commence with the Prosperity Buffet Dinner at Island Kitchen, featuring an Asian-inspired menu in a festive atmosphere. For a more intimate dining experience, the Taste of Asia at Hawker showcases a family-style sharing menu infused with regional flavours.
Festivities continue with a Lunar Pool Party, where music, cocktails, and festive cheer create a lively atmosphere under the Maldivian sun. As the evening unfolds, guests can enjoy a buffet dinner blending international and Chinese cuisines at Island Kitchen. Additional culinary highlights during the celebration include Izakaya Night at Pearl and the exclusive Chef & Sommelier Dinner, where Executive Chef Fahdrul and his team present a meticulously crafted menu paired with fine wines.
The Heavenly Spa by Westin offers rejuvenation through the ‘Lunar Detox Ritual’, available throughout the celebration period. This restorative spa package includes a detoxifying green tea body wrap followed by a 60-minute massage with a herbal poultice, designed to leave guests refreshed and invigorated for the year ahead.
Families are also catered to with engaging activities at the Westin Family Kids Club. Children can participate in creative workshops such as crafting Hong Bao, making snake puppets, and designing lanterns. Adventure seekers can explore the vibrant marine life and coral reefs of the Baa Atoll using complimentary snorkelling and ocean kayaking equipment, immersing themselves in the underwater wonders that make the region a diver’s paradise.
Renowned for its thoughtful design, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort emphasises comfort and sustainability. Its spacious overwater and beach villas, featuring the award-winning Heavenly Bed and panoramic ocean views, offer a luxurious retreat. Guests are encouraged to embrace the resort’s wellness pillars, which promote eating, sleeping, moving, feeling, and playing well.
