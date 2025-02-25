Seaside Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives unveils 2025 wedding packages for unforgettable celebrations

Seaside Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives, a tropical paradise known for its vibrant energy and playful luxury, is elevating the destination wedding experience with the launch of its exclusive 2025 packages. These packages offer couples the chance to celebrate their love in one of the most extraordinary settings in the world. Located in the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, Finolhu is celebrated for its pristine natural beauty, world-class service, and seamless fusion of Maldivian charm and contemporary luxury. Surrounded by a secluded environment, a mile-long sandbank, and stunning kaleidoscope-inspired architecture, Finolhu offers the perfect canvas for couples to create a truly unforgettable celebration.

The resort’s bespoke wedding packages have been thoughtfully designed to cater to a variety of tastes and preferences, from intimate beachfront ceremonies to grand celebrations under the stars. Each package combines the highest level of service, attention to detail, and the unparalleled beauty of the Maldivian landscape. Couples can choose from four exclusive packages, each offering a distinctive ambiance and luxurious inclusions:

ISHGI “Romantic”: A serene ceremony on a secluded sandbank, featuring elegant floral decor, a dedicated wedding coordinator, a one-tier wedding cake, and Taittinger Brut Reserve Champagne. Additional touches include 10 digital photos, a decorated buggy for the ceremony, in-villa bed decoration, a bridal bouquet. Package pricing starts at $1,600 USD.

DHAAIMEE “Everlasting”: Building on the ISHGI package, this elevated experience features a Maldivian drumming performance, a four-course sandbank dinner, and an intimate in-villa celebration with beautifully arranged bed and bath decor. Package pricing starts at $2,600 USD.

HITHU VINDHU “Heartbeat”: A stunning ceremony at Finolhu’s iconic 5° North venue, a sunset cruise on the “Little Seahorse” Dhoni, a four-course dinner at 5° North, in-villa romantic decor with a floating breakfast, two-tier wedding cake, and a 20-photo digital album. Package pricing starts at $3,400 USD.

LOABIVERIN “Lovers”: Offering the ultimate wedding experience, the LOABIVERIN package features Champagne Billecart-Salmon Brut Rose, flower ladies, traditional Maldivian drummers, and a choice of a Beach Bubble experience or a private sandbank four-course dinner for the newlyweds. Package pricing starts at $5,000 USD.

To make their day even more memorable, couples can indulge in a rejuvenating day at the property’s Fehi Spa, with beauty services available to pamper the bride and groom before the ceremony. Finolhu also offers a range of personalised enhancements, including pre-wedding hair and makeup services, private fireworks displays, saxophonist performances, a romantic night under the stars in the exclusive Beach Bubble Experience, and curated wedding photography and videography packages by IM Studio.

“We believe that every love story deserves a one-of-a-kind celebration,” said Steven Philips, General Manager of Finolhu Baa Atoll. “Our new 2025 wedding packages have been curated to offer not only a stunning setting but also a level of service that is tailored to each couple, ensuring their special day exceeds all expectations.”

For a fully immersive property experience, couples are encouraged to arrive at Finolhu at least two days before their ceremony. Finolhu’s dedicated wedding specialists will work closely with each couple to curate a personalized and unforgettable celebration. Please note, package prices do not include accommodation, meal plans, transfers, or any additional items not specified in the package.