Seaside Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives unveils 2025 wedding packages for unforgettable celebrations
Seaside Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives, a tropical paradise known for its vibrant energy and playful luxury, is elevating the destination wedding experience with the launch of its exclusive 2025 packages. These packages offer couples the chance to celebrate their love in one of the most extraordinary settings in the world. Located in the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, Finolhu is celebrated for its pristine natural beauty, world-class service, and seamless fusion of Maldivian charm and contemporary luxury. Surrounded by a secluded environment, a mile-long sandbank, and stunning kaleidoscope-inspired architecture, Finolhu offers the perfect canvas for couples to create a truly unforgettable celebration.
The resort’s bespoke wedding packages have been thoughtfully designed to cater to a variety of tastes and preferences, from intimate beachfront ceremonies to grand celebrations under the stars. Each package combines the highest level of service, attention to detail, and the unparalleled beauty of the Maldivian landscape. Couples can choose from four exclusive packages, each offering a distinctive ambiance and luxurious inclusions:
- ISHGI “Romantic”: A serene ceremony on a secluded sandbank, featuring elegant floral decor, a dedicated wedding coordinator, a one-tier wedding cake, and Taittinger Brut Reserve Champagne. Additional touches include 10 digital photos, a decorated buggy for the ceremony, in-villa bed decoration, a bridal bouquet. Package pricing starts at $1,600 USD.
- DHAAIMEE “Everlasting”: Building on the ISHGI package, this elevated experience features a Maldivian drumming performance, a four-course sandbank dinner, and an intimate in-villa celebration with beautifully arranged bed and bath decor. Package pricing starts at $2,600 USD.
- HITHU VINDHU “Heartbeat”: A stunning ceremony at Finolhu’s iconic 5° North venue, a sunset cruise on the “Little Seahorse” Dhoni, a four-course dinner at 5° North, in-villa romantic decor with a floating breakfast, two-tier wedding cake, and a 20-photo digital album. Package pricing starts at $3,400 USD.
- LOABIVERIN “Lovers”: Offering the ultimate wedding experience, the LOABIVERIN package features Champagne Billecart-Salmon Brut Rose, flower ladies, traditional Maldivian drummers, and a choice of a Beach Bubble experience or a private sandbank four-course dinner for the newlyweds. Package pricing starts at $5,000 USD.
To make their day even more memorable, couples can indulge in a rejuvenating day at the property’s Fehi Spa, with beauty services available to pamper the bride and groom before the ceremony. Finolhu also offers a range of personalised enhancements, including pre-wedding hair and makeup services, private fireworks displays, saxophonist performances, a romantic night under the stars in the exclusive Beach Bubble Experience, and curated wedding photography and videography packages by IM Studio.
“We believe that every love story deserves a one-of-a-kind celebration,” said Steven Philips, General Manager of Finolhu Baa Atoll. “Our new 2025 wedding packages have been curated to offer not only a stunning setting but also a level of service that is tailored to each couple, ensuring their special day exceeds all expectations.”
For a fully immersive property experience, couples are encouraged to arrive at Finolhu at least two days before their ceremony. Finolhu’s dedicated wedding specialists will work closely with each couple to curate a personalized and unforgettable celebration. Please note, package prices do not include accommodation, meal plans, transfers, or any additional items not specified in the package.
Tropical love affair: Memorable Valentine’s Day celebration at Madifushi Private Island
This Valentine’s Day, Madiufshi Private Island brought romance to life with an array of unforgettable experiences that left couples with cherished memories. From intimate beachfront dinners to soulful live music under the stars, every moment was thoughtfully curated to celebrate love in paradise.
The evening began with an exquisite private dining experience on the beach, where couples enjoyed a specially curated Valentine’s menu by candlelight. For those seeking a fine dining experience, the specialty restaurant, Fahrenheit – offered a sophisticated setting, where guests savored an exclusive Valentine’s Day menu with breathtaking views. Meanwhile, the Bluefin Restaurant delighted guests with a lavish Valentine’s Day buffet, featuring a selection of international delicacies and decadent desserts, all themed under Valentines Day. Adding to the charm of the night, a BBQ beach dinner under the starlit sky offered grilled delights and a cozy, romantic atmosphere, with the soulful melodies of a live saxophonist blending harmoniously with the gentle sounds of the waves.
Beyond dining, the evening was filled with enchanting surprises. Couples staying in the villas returned to find a special Valentines Day turndown bed decoration, adding a magical touch to their night. For an unforgettable sunset experience, guests enjoyed a romantic floating canapé platter served in their private pool, paired with sparkling wine—a perfect moment to toast to their love as the sun dipped below the horizon.
The celebration continued with live entertainment at the Splash Bar, where a talented duo band delighted the guests with romantic melodies. As the guests danced beneath the stars, enjoying handcrafted cocktails and the warm ocean breeze, making it a night to remember.
Valentine’s Day at Madifushi Private Island was more than just an event, it was a celebration of love, connection and unforgettable experiences. With curated dining, thoughtful touches, and captivating entertainment, it was a day that left hearts full and memories that will last a lifetime.
Madifushi Private Island offers an exclusive experience with opulent accommodations, refined service, and diverse recreational activities that capture the essence of Maldivian luxury. Positioned in the tranquil Meemu Atoll, the resort embraces eco-friendly practices, ensuring that the island remains a pristine paradise for future generations.
Luxurious Valentine’s getaways at Kuredhivaru Resort and Spa
This Valentine’s Day, love takes centre stage at Kuredhivaru Resort and Spa as the island transforms into a haven of romance with its enchanting Tropical Love celebration. Nestled in the pristine beauty of the Maldives, the resort invites couples to indulge in an unforgettable escape, curated with passion, luxury, and intimacy in mind. From private island getaways to candlelit beach dinners, every experience is designed to celebrate love in its most magical form.
Throughout the celebration, guests can enjoy a variety of romantic experiences designed to create lasting memories. Exclusive dining options range from elegant wine dinners to intimate beachside feasts under the stars, each featuring expertly crafted menus paired with premium champagnes.
Couples can embark on a breathtaking sunset cruise leading to a secluded island retreat, where an intimate dining experience awaits amidst the serene sounds of the waves. For those seeking relaxation and pampering, indulgent spa treatments and floating breakfasts offer moments of tranquility and connection. Guests can unwind with a luxurious couple’s massage, followed by a serene breakfast served in the comfort of their private pool, where the scent of fresh tropical blooms and the gentle sea breeze enhance the experience.
The Tropical Love affair experiences include:
- Love & Escape – A sunset cruise to a private island, followed by an intimate five-course dinner with Bruno Paillard Rosé and luxury indulgences.
- Celebrate Love in Style – A refined five-course dining experience at Oak Wine Lounge, paired with Taittinger Rosé and exclusive romantic touches.
- A Night of Love – Dining under the stars with a five-course menu, Bottega Rose Gold Spumante, and handcrafted island chocolates.
- A Night of Romance Under the Stars – A candlelit beach dinner featuring a gourmet five-course menu, B&G Sparkling Rosé, and sweet island treats.
- Floating Valentine – A luxurious floating breakfast in a private pool, paired with Taittinger Rosé for a perfect start to the day.
- Floating Champagne with Canapés – A celebration of love with Taittinger Rosé and canapés, served in the tranquility of a villa pool.
- Ruinart Romance Surprise – A timeless romantic gesture with Ruinart Blanc de Blancs Champagne, chocolate-dipped strawberries, and a delicate rose.
Kuredhivaru Resort and Spa’s Tropical Love experience serves as a tribute to romance in its most exquisite form. Whether indulging in fine dining, toasting to love under the stars, or escaping to a private island retreat, each experience is designed to create timeless memories in the heart of the Maldives.
Oaga Art Resort’s unique Valentine’s Day celebration
This Valentine’s Day, Oaga Art Resort is redefining traditional romance, inviting guests to embrace a broader celebration of love—one that honours self-love, friendship, and meaningful connections in all their forms. ‘A Different Kind of Love Story’ at Oaga is more than just an event; it is a movement.
Oaga Art Resort envisions Valentine’s Day as an inclusive celebration, welcoming singles, best friends, and those seeking to deepen their relationship with themselves. By shifting the focus beyond conventional narratives, the resort creates an atmosphere where guests can explore self-worth and celebrate the many dimensions of love.
The resort’s Valentine’s Day program offers curated experiences designed to inspire self-love and joyful connections:
- Self-Love Hours: Rejuvenating sessions at Hoba Spa, promoting self-acceptance and wellness. Guests can participate in a Face Massage Workshop, Harmony and Kindness Meditation, and Hydrotherapy & Skincare Rituals. Pre-booking is required.
- Live Music by Soul Salad: The soothing jazz melodies of Soul Salad set the perfect mood for relaxation and connection.
- Self-Love Celebration: A lively beach party under the stars featuring Digital.flock (Mirah Allly) encourages guests to dance and embrace the joy of self-expression.
- Self-Love Garden: Guests can plant a seedling along with a personal self-affirmation note, contributing to a growing sanctuary dedicated to self-love.
- Dinner for Two: A premium dining experience featuring a curated five- or six-course menu, complemented by wine, live music, and a romantic beachfront setting. Pre-booking is required.
- Colour Splatter Canvas: A large collective art installation invites guests to freely express themselves through painting.
Oaga Art Resort is inviting guests to break free from traditional Valentine’s Day expectations and embrace an unforgettable celebration of self-love, friendship, and joy. By redefining love beyond February 14th, the resort encourages individuals to nurture the most important relationship of all—the one with themselves.
