Insiders
Hussain Ishan promoted from Executive Rooms Manager to Finolhu Maldives’ Resort Manager
Seaside Finolhu Baa Atoll has announced the promotion of Hussain Ishan to the position of Resort Manager. This promotion marks a significant milestone in the illustrious 24-year career of a man who started as an aspiring Marine Engineer and transformed into a celebrated Hotelier.
Hussain’s journey in the hospitality industry began 24 years ago when he embarked as a receptionist, stepping into an unfamiliar world with boundless possibilities. From that humble beginning, he rapidly ascended the ranks, taking on roles such as reservations manager, front office manager, where he consistently showcased his unwavering commitment to excellence.
Throughout his career, Hussain has drawn inspiration from numerous mentors and colleagues who have guided and worked alongside him. His path to success is a testament to the profound impact of collaboration, shared knowledge, and the positive influence of those he encountered along the way.
When asked about his journey, Hussain emphasised the importance of listening as his first teacher. He noted that this fundamental skill, coupled with his ability to focus on the positives even in challenging circumstances, has been a cornerstone of his own success and that of his teams. He firmly believes that maintaining an optimistic attitude during difficult times is the key to overcoming challenges and achieving great results. He’s dedicated to nurturing this positive outlook in others, emphasizing that you don’t need exceptional talent to be positive in life.
Beyond his professional life, Hussain is a devoted family man who cherishes the moments spent with his wife and children.
As Seaside Finolhu Baa Atoll’s new Resort Manager, Hussain Ishan is poised to continue inspiring his team and bringing a fresh, positive outlook to the resort. His promotion is not just a testament to his dedication and hard work but also a celebration of the incredible journey that has led him to this moment.
Hussain Ishan’s story serves as a beacon of inspiration for those looking to enter the world of hospitality, reminding them that it’s not just a profession; it’s an opportunity to spread positivity and passion. We congratulate Hussain on his well-deserved promotion and look forward to the exceptional leadership he will provide in his new role as Resort Manager
Insiders
One&Only Reethi Rah welcomes Pierre Edlund as Resort Manager
One&Only Reethi Rah, the iconic ultra-luxury, all-villa resort in the Maldives, has announced the appointment of Pierre Edlund as its new Resort Manager. With an extensive background in the international tourism and hospitality sectors, Pierre Edlund is set to take the helm at this prestigious destination, known for its unrivaled luxury, unique experiences, and limitless activities.
In his role as Resort Manager, Pierre Edlund will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the resort, strategic development, and ensuring the delivery of extraordinary guest experiences. With 17 years of experience in the industry, he brings a wealth of expertise to the role.
Pierre’s illustrious career has been marked by notable positions in diverse properties, showcasing his exceptional skills in pre-openings, re-brandings, refurbishments, and global leadership. Prior to joining One&Only Reethi Rah, he served as the Resort Manager at Niyama Private Islands, also located in the Maldives. His extensive experience has equipped him with the knowledge and insight needed to excel in his new position.
Educationally, Pierre has multiple degrees in social science and holds various certifications in key hospitality subjects. Notably, he completed his thesis in cultural geography, focusing on research related to pre-opening procedures, franchise management, and the cultural dynamics within the hospitality sector. This academic background is sure to complement his practical experience in his new role at One&Only Reethi Rah.
Originally from Sweden, Pierre Edlund has a passion for discovering delicious foods and flavors, which he balances with an active fitness lifestyle. He also has a keen interest in staying updated on emerging trends, technologies, and socializing with others in the industry. His dedication to keeping up with global developments and industry advancements is expected to drive innovation and excellence at One&Only Reethi Rah.
One&Only Reethi Rah is celebrated for its breathtaking natural beauty and world-class luxury, making it one of the most sought-after destinations for discerning travelers. With the appointment of Pierre Edlund as Resort Manager, the resort continues its commitment to providing unparalleled experiences, where guests can expect the highest standards of service and hospitality.
For travelers seeking a truly exceptional and luxurious escape, One&Only Reethi Rah remains a top choice, and with Pierre Edlund at the helm, guests can anticipate a new era of unforgettable experiences.
Insiders
Leevan, the extraordinary waiter: Taking tableside service to the pool and beyond at Six Senses Laamu
At Six Senses Laamu, the concept of “tableside service” takes on a whole new meaning. Guests from all around the world have come to expect exceptional hospitality at this breathtaking Maldivian resort, but the experiences they have often transcend mere expectations. Leevan, a dedicated host at the resort, exemplifies this commitment to creating unique and memorable moments for every visitor.
Six Senses Laamu is renowned for its aspiration to foster meaningful connections with each guest, emphasizing personal and authentic experiences. Whether it’s a special celebration or a leisurely afternoon spent sipping a refreshing juice by the pool, this luxury resort is dedicated to ensuring that every moment spent here is filled with warmth, genuine hospitality, and out-of-the-ordinary encounters.
The story of Leevan, the extraordinary waiter, encapsulates this ethos perfectly. It was a warm, sunny day when a group of guests decided to enjoy the stunning poolside area. The tranquil blue waters of the pool seemed inviting, and Leevan, always eager to go the extra mile, noticed an opportunity to surprise and delight his patrons.
Without hesitation, Leevan donned his swim trunks, grabbed a tray with their orders, and took a refreshing detour through the pool. Guests looked on in amazement as their waiter waded through the sparkling water, their drinks and snacks impeccably balanced on his tray. The look of sheer surprise on their faces was a testament to the commitment to excellence that Leevan brings to his role.
In this single act, Leevan had transformed a simple poolside order into an unforgettable memory. The guests, initially expecting a conventional poolside service, were treated to an experience that transcended their wildest expectations. It was an embodiment of the resort’s motto, “Out of the Ordinary,” a reminder that Six Senses Laamu doesn’t just meet guests’ expectations; it consistently exceeds them.
The photograph captured by Stevie Mann Photography of Leevan navigating the poolside with a beaming smile, tray in hand, has become an emblem of the resort’s commitment to going above and beyond. It has been shared far and wide on social media, spreading the story of Leevan and the resort’s extraordinary service.
The hashtags #GoingTheExtraMile and #ServiceWithASmile find their perfect embodiment in Leevan. He’s not just a waiter; he’s a host who creates unforgettable experiences. His dedication and genuine care for each guest highlight what makes Six Senses Laamu exceptional.
So, the next time you visit Six Senses Laamu, keep an eye out for Leevan. He’s the embodiment of the resort’s philosophy – a philosophy that ensures that every guest’s experience is personal, authentic, and out of the ordinary. Your time at this stunning Maldivian paradise is bound to be filled with extraordinary moments, thanks to exceptional hosts like Leevan. #SixSensesLaamu #VisitMaldives
Insiders
Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas welcomes award-winning Chef Joachim Textor as new Executive Chef
Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas has announced the appointment of Joachim Textor as the luxury resort’s new executive chef. With over 40 years of experience in delivering premium culinary services around the world, Chef Joachim is now ready to bring his exciting new variety of innovative dining experiences to the resort’s discerning guests.
A native of Germany, Chef Joachim Textor began his illustrious career as a cook at various world-class hotels in Switzerland. After honing his skills at the Hilton in Basel, the Park Hotel in Vitznau and the Hyatt Hotel in Montreux, he decided to expand his culinary repertoire by exploring the tastes and cuisines of the world. Across 42 years of travelling, his amazing culinary journey has taken him to 93 countries and countless five-star kitchens across the planet.
Chef Joachim’s incredible journey of gastronomic discovery has led him to gain invaluable experience as an executive chef in some of the world’s most prestigious hotel chains, including The Peninsula Hotels, InterContinental, Hilton, Mandarin Oriental, Shangri-La, and Hyatt. He has received critically acclaimed awards and was also the Opening Executive Chef of Anantara Dubai Palm where he spearheaded the opening of the resort’s signature restaurants and dining experiences back in 2013.
Regarded as one of the most pioneering chefs in the industry, Chef Joachim has also opened multiple award-winning hotels and dozens of restaurants in both the Middle East and the Far East, while he has also cooked for a number of famous politicians, Hollywood celebrities, and royalty all over the world. His past assignments include the G12 Asian Summit Conference in Busan, where he cooked for such prestigious world leaders as George W. Bush, Vladimir Putin, Angela Merkel and Li Peng.
A positive and cheerful personality with an energetic passion for innovation in his creations, Chef Joachim is now set for the next adventure in his culinary journey. Still as hungry to learn and explore as ever, Chef Joachim will bring phenomenal dining experiences for gastronomes at Anantara Kihavah with a number of new innovations already planned. Sharing the knowledge he has accumulated through his travels across six continents, Chef Joachim will also act as a mentor for budding young cooks, introducing his repertoire of world cuisines to the next generation of aspiring gastronomic innovators. In Chef Joachim’s own words, “The best is yet to come. Life is a journey and not a destination; travel it safe and well.”
