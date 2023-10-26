Food
Patina Maldives unveils exclusive culinary collaborations
Patina Maldives, the epitome of luxury nestled in the heart of the Maldives, is set to elevate the culinary experience for its discerning guests with a series of exclusive collaborations with renowned international chefs and mixologists.
Hanky-Panky Pop-Up: 20 – 23 October 2023
Hanky Panky, the celebrated establishment hailing from the vibrant city of Mexico, has been honoured as the 22nd Best Bar in the world. Founded in the ethos of camaraderie and exceptional libations, this pop-up event promises an immersive journey into the heart of Hanky Panky’s spirited world. Guests at Patina Maldives will have the unique opportunity to revel in a vibrant mix of friendship and exquisite drinks, perfectly curated by the skilled team behind Hanky Panky.
Gelato Maker, Emilio Panzardi: 5 November – 1 December 2023
Emilio Panzardi, the maestro behind the art of gelato making, takes guests on an extraordinary voyage through taste and culture. Each delectable creation is a testament to his heritage and the global journey that inspired palate. At Patina Maldives, guests will be treated to a symphony of flavors, where every scoop is a revelation of world-class craftmanship.
Paradiso Pop-Up: 14 – 16 November 2023
Prepare to be dazzled by the enchanting offerings of Paradiso, the reigning champion of the 2022 World’s Best Bar. Delight in the theatrical presentation of the Supercool Martini and savor an innovative menu crafted by the ingenious Giacomo Giannotti, the creative force behind Paradiso’s success. This limited-time experience promises an unforgettable evening of world-class mixology and culinary artistry.
For further information, please visit Patina Maldives or contact us at reservations.maldives@patinahotels.com.
Foodie highlight of year: Renowned The Breakfast Club takes over Kandima Maldives this November
Kandima Maldives and the UK’s very own The Breakfast Club will be cooking up a storm from the 13 – 19 November in a unique, border-crossing, union of exceptional ingredients and experience. Bringing about a groundbreaking dining collaboration for the first time ever, the trendy multi-site eatery is taking its culinary odyssey abroad, for a sizzling week-long extravaganza packed with gastronomic delights, overwater floating breakfast deliveries, interactive pancake creation classes, and island-infused, Brunch Bingos!
Nestled in the heart of the Indian Ocean, Kandima Maldives is a game-changing, tropical paradise renowned for striking natural settings, abundant offering of activities, ten bars and eateries, and vibrant contemporary atmosphere. The five-star island resort reimagines affordable Maldivian getaways for families, groups and couples, boasting breathtaking
views of the Dhaalu Atoll. Surrounded by its three kilometre-long white sandy beach, crystal-clear waters teeming with nature’s gentle giants, and lush vegetation, Kandima provides an idyllic backdrop for an unforgettable stay.
Since 2005, The Breakfast Club has been serving up appetising, iconic dishes paired with a retro-inspired ambiance, providing guests with a welcoming and nostalgic experience. The Breakfast Club born & bred in Soho London in 2005, has been serving up breakfast for over 18 years. Good food and drinks for all, always with a warm, arms wide open welcome. Uplifting hospitality in everything they do making ‘Today a Good Day’ for their guests, teams and communities. With the latest branch opening at Gatwick Airport this June, London’s caf master is taking their culinary voyage to new heights, by bringing a touch of the UK to the Maldives.
This November, The Breakfast Club are teaming up with oh so stylish Kandima Maldives to curate a variety of hosted customer events and experiences, in a pioneering partnership. The beloved cafe and the Maldivian island resort and set to sous-chef in Kandima’s kitchens, providing guests with some signature recipes and breakfast dishes with a twist.
During the week, guests are treated to a series of events, kicking off with the Big Breakfast Boozy Brunch, picture a UK bottomless, but make it Asian inspired! This interactive Breakfast Club style brunch affair will be hosted at Kandima’s Forbidden Bar and Sea Dragon, with panoramic Indian Ocean views. While guests feast on a menu of All-American breakfast spreads, British fry-ups, Breakfast Mai Tai’s and Rine & Shine Mimosas, they can also enjoy a host of games and rounds of Boozy Breakfast Bingo to the sound of live retro DJ tunes. Winners are in for incredible prizes, so, get set for a day of dabbing and dancing!
Cocktails in bed? Yes, please! Early mornings in the Maldives just got even sweeter with The Breakfast Club’s sumptuous Floating Breakfast in your villa. From the 14- 17 November, this unique room service brekkie will be up for grabs which guests can either sign up when booking their stay, or order a day prior on first-come-first-serve basis. Start the day off right with some sweet and savoury breakfast favourites in this curated menu, with specific munchies available for meat lovers, veggies and vegans alike, delivered straight to your villa for you to enjoy from the comfort of your cosy island home, with vistas of the crystal-clear waters.
Rounding off the week, the experienced team of chefs will guide a class of guests through The Breakfast Club’s Maldivian Pancake Masterclass. Offering adults and kids alike their
shot at cheffing, guests will follow along to create a limited-edition version of The Breakfast Club’s best-selling breakfast item, this time, infused with flavours of the sunny side of life. With a spread of toppings to personalise your plate, the best stack will receive prizes – so flip, to win!
Feed your wanderlust and tummy with a foodie-themed visit to Kandima Maldives this November like no other! The Breakfast Club’s three-in-one rendezvous is set to make its mark and bring the most symphony of flavours to the island.
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa’s Week of Gastronomic Bliss with Michelin Star Chef Bernd Bachofer and Winemaker Kai Schubert
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa recently concluded its remarkable week of gastronomic excellence in collaboration with Michelin-starred Chef Bernd Bachofer and renowned winemaker Kai Schubert. This exclusive event, which took place from October 4 to October 8, brought together culinary enthusiasts and wine connoisseurs for an unforgettable experience.
Hailing from the distinguished Bachofer restaurant in Germany, Chef Bernd Bachofer’s culinary journey is a blend of French haute cuisine and diverse Asian influences. On the other hand, award-winning winemaker Kai ventured to New Zealand to establish the renowned boutique winery, Schubert Wines. Kai’s wines, including his iconic Pinot Noir, have consistently ranked among the finest in New Zealand, making him a true visionary in the world of oenology.
Guests at the resort were treated to a series of exclusive events, each offering a unique culinary and oenological journey:
Exclusive Collaboration with Kai Schubert at RIHA
The gastronomic week kicked off at RIHA, the new destination dining and private experience at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa. The menu featured a blend of exquisite ingredients, including gourmet products such as foie gras, scallops, lobster, and wagyu beef, all paired with selected Schubert wines, and was personally hosted by the visionary winemaker himself.
Michelin Star Dinners, hosted by Chef Bernd Bachofer and Kai Schubert
The highlight of the week was on October 5 and 6, when guests were treated to an exceptional dining experience featuring a limited-time menu crafted by Michelin-starred Chef Bernd Bachofer and winemaker Kai Schubert. From langoustines in tempura batter with Thai basil gel and pak choi to scallops with Japanese hollandaise and shiitake dim sum and Wagyu short ribs with green curry, smoked potato cream, and yuzu melon, each dish was expertly paired with wine varieties selected by Kai Schubert.
Private Masterclass and Wine Tasting with Kai Schubert
On October 7, guests had the opportunity to participate in a private masterclass with winemaker Kai Schubert. This was an opportunity to delve into the art of winemaking and appreciate the nuances of his exceptional wine production.
Mohit Dembla, Resort Manager of JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, expressed his excitement, saying, “We are delighted to have hosted this collaboration between Michelin-starred chef Bernd Bachofer and winemaker Kai Schubert. It was a week filled with gastronomic excellence and fine wines, and I’m sure it left our guests with unforgettable memories.”
LUX* South Ari Atoll celebrates Diwali with Indian celebrity chef Avinash Martins
At LUX* South Ari Atoll, the acclaimed resort of The Lux Collective in the Maldives, Diwali will be marked with an extraordinary celebration, followed by a week of culinary experiences presented by top Indian Celebrity Chef, Avinash Martins from 16 to 20 November 2023.
On the day of Diwali, all guests can start the morning with sun salutation at the resort’s Yoga Grove followed by the signature LUX* Tree of Wishes ceremony. It is believed that writing a wish on a ribbon and tying it to an ancient banyan tree, can make one’s dream come true. Here, guests also have the chance to contribute to a local charity. Creative minds will enjoy the rangoli competition, open for all.
Diwali is a time when families and friends come together to celebrate the triumph of goodness, while lamps are lit, and presents are exchanged. A pampering spa experience at the LUX* ME Spa would make a great Diwali gift for the loved one. Guests can reserve and immerse in the resort’s curated Extraordinary Experiences: from yoga and sound healing onboard a traditional dhoni to jet ski safari adventures.
Food is key to celebration and Diwali is no exception. Recently awarded as a Leading Food & Beverage Resort by South Asian Travel Awards, LUX* South Ari Atoll features 8 restaurants with international cuisine. Indian street food workshop and Maharaja Night Dinner will be the highlights of the Diwali celebration. From 16 to 20 November, guests can savour exclusive dining experiences hosted by Indian Celebrity Chef Avinash Martins.
Voted as one of the India’s Top Chefs 2023 by Culinary Culture and Sustainable Chef of The Year at Travel + Leisure India Delicious Dining Awards, Chef Martins is known for his unconventional approach to fine dining. Coming to the Maldives from Goa, he brings along his passion for slow food, and sustainable farm-to-table cuisine. He infuses local flavours into contemporary cooking while highlighting traditions of his homeland with the use of fresh, sustainably sourced ingredients. His restaurant Cavatina by Avinash Martins recently ranked number 12 on Condé Nast Traveller India’s Top Restaurant Awards 2023.
Senses, the open-air restaurant will host exclusive lunch and dinner culinary experiences available for pre-booking. Chef Avinash will present a curated Maldivian-Indian fusion menu, prepared with a Goan twist. The unique 5-course menu will be paired with his recommended beverages. For a culinary voyage, Chef Avinash will host one-of-a-kind Master Chef class set in the island’s Amaa’s Kitchen. Using the fresh greens from the herb garden, guests will learn the secrets behind rich and flavourful cuisine of India and the Maldives. The experience will conclude with a certification ceremony for participants.
LUX* South Ari Atoll aims to delight its guests with new experiences, to make every holiday truly memorable. Kids will love the build-your-own menu at all restaurants, and vegan lovers will be delighted with the healthful LUX* Keen On Green concept. The Maldivian Night buffet and the Amaa’s Kitchen experience showcase intriguing local flavours and island hospitality seasoned with entertainment.
To indulge in Extraordinary Experiences or book a stay with hosted dining experiences by Chef Avinash Martins at LUX* South Ari Atoll, visit www.luxresorts.com, email the resort at stay@luxmaldivesresort.com, or call +960 668 0901.
