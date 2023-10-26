Patina Maldives unveils exclusive culinary collaborations

At LUX* South Ari Atoll, the acclaimed resort of The Lux Collective in the Maldives, Diwali will be marked with an extraordinary celebration, followed by a week of culinary experiences presented by top Indian Celebrity Chef, Avinash Martins from 16 to 20 November 2023.

On the day of Diwali, all guests can start the morning with sun salutation at the resort’s Yoga Grove followed by the signature LUX* Tree of Wishes ceremony. It is believed that writing a wish on a ribbon and tying it to an ancient banyan tree, can make one’s dream come true. Here, guests also have the chance to contribute to a local charity. Creative minds will enjoy the rangoli competition, open for all.

Diwali is a time when families and friends come together to celebrate the triumph of goodness, while lamps are lit, and presents are exchanged. A pampering spa experience at the LUX* ME Spa would make a great Diwali gift for the loved one. Guests can reserve and immerse in the resort’s curated Extraordinary Experiences: from yoga and sound healing onboard a traditional dhoni to jet ski safari adventures.

Food is key to celebration and Diwali is no exception. Recently awarded as a Leading Food & Beverage Resort by South Asian Travel Awards, LUX* South Ari Atoll features 8 restaurants with international cuisine. Indian street food workshop and Maharaja Night Dinner will be the highlights of the Diwali celebration. From 16 to 20 November, guests can savour exclusive dining experiences hosted by Indian Celebrity Chef Avinash Martins.

Voted as one of the India’s Top Chefs 2023 by Culinary Culture and Sustainable Chef of The Year at Travel + Leisure India Delicious Dining Awards, Chef Martins is known for his unconventional approach to fine dining. Coming to the Maldives from Goa, he brings along his passion for slow food, and sustainable farm-to-table cuisine. He infuses local flavours into contemporary cooking while highlighting traditions of his homeland with the use of fresh, sustainably sourced ingredients. His restaurant Cavatina by Avinash Martins recently ranked number 12 on Condé Nast Traveller India’s Top Restaurant Awards 2023.

Senses, the open-air restaurant will host exclusive lunch and dinner culinary experiences available for pre-booking. Chef Avinash will present a curated Maldivian-Indian fusion menu, prepared with a Goan twist. The unique 5-course menu will be paired with his recommended beverages. For a culinary voyage, Chef Avinash will host one-of-a-kind Master Chef class set in the island’s Amaa’s Kitchen. Using the fresh greens from the herb garden, guests will learn the secrets behind rich and flavourful cuisine of India and the Maldives. The experience will conclude with a certification ceremony for participants.

LUX* South Ari Atoll aims to delight its guests with new experiences, to make every holiday truly memorable. Kids will love the build-your-own menu at all restaurants, and vegan lovers will be delighted with the healthful LUX* Keen On Green concept. The Maldivian Night buffet and the Amaa’s Kitchen experience showcase intriguing local flavours and island hospitality seasoned with entertainment.

To indulge in Extraordinary Experiences or book a stay with hosted dining experiences by Chef Avinash Martins at LUX* South Ari Atoll, visit www.luxresorts.com, email the resort at stay@luxmaldivesresort.com, or call +960 668 0901.