Henry’s Pizza goes global: Verdy’s vision debuts at Patina Maldives

Anantara Veli Maldives Resort has announced the return of its Around The World Michelin Star Guest Chef Series for 2025, promising unforgettable culinary journeys with a sustainable twist.

In alignment with the resort’s commitment to sustainability, this year’s Michelin-starred guest chefs are incorporating eco-friendly elements into their menus. These initiatives include the use of local ingredients from the resort’s Chef’s Garden, adapting menus to feature the catch of the day, or creating zero-waste dishes.

Reflecting on the inaugural series, Chef Francis Purification, Culinary Director of Anantara Veli Maldives Resort, recalled how Chef Gary Foulkes of Angler Restaurant prepared a remarkable wahoo dish, utilising the fish to its fullest extent, even creating a rich bouillabaisse with its bones. Inspired by that memory, Chef Francis decided to challenge this year’s lineup of chefs to bring their own innovative approaches to the table.

Chef Francis remarked, “The Maldives presents unique challenges in terms of sustainability in the kitchen since most ingredients need to be imported. Fortunately, we have a passionate purchasing team working with suppliers who share our sustainability goals.”

The 2025 series begins on February 27 with culinary power couple Chef Michelle Goh and Chef Pongcharn “Top” Russell of Mia Restaurant in Bangkok, who will introduce modern European cuisine infused with Asian influences.

On March 13, Chef Melvin Chou of Terra Tokyo Italian in Singapore will showcase his signature fusion of Japanese food culture and Italian cuisine. Known for his creative use of seasonal ingredients, Chef Melvin’s omakase menu masterfully merges two distinct culinary traditions.

Chef Oli Marlow of Roganic Hong Kong, renowned for his commitment to zero-waste cooking, will appear on April 17. Inspired by his mentor Simon Rogan, Chef Marlow is on a journey to establish his own culinary legacy.

On May 22, Malaysian-born Chef Victor Liong of Lee Ho Fook in Melbourne, Australia, will bring a Chinese culinary experience, while Chef Arnaud Dunand of Maison Dunand in Bangkok will deliver refined French cuisine on June 5.

Michael Parker, Complex General Manager of Anantara Veli Maldives Resort, expressed excitement for Chef Victor Liong’s visit, noting, “Having lived in China for eight years, I appreciate the diversity and provincial influences in Chinese cuisine. I look forward to seeing how Chef Victor’s creations might evoke nostalgic memories.”

British culinary talent will also be spotlighted, with Chef Ricki Weston of The Dining Room at Whatley Manor cooking on July 24 and Chef Adam Smith of Woven by Adam Smith in Ascot appearing on September 4.

Returning on October 30 for the second consecutive year, Chef Simon Hulstone of the Michelin-starred Elephant in Torquay will once again captivate guests. Last year, Chef Hulstone impressed with his squid risotto and a beautifully cured sea-bass dish. He expressed enthusiasm for the sustainability element this year, noting that he enjoys collaborating with the resort’s kitchen team and interacting with guests.

The series will conclude on December 4 with Chef Jeremy Gillon, known as the “vegetable whisperer,” who will present a menu featuring sustainable innovations during his second appearance at Anantara Veli.

Chef Francis highlighted the series as not only an exceptional dining experience for guests but also an invaluable opportunity for the resort’s culinary team. “Over the last two series, our chefs have had the privilege of working alongside world-renowned talents, gaining exposure to a range of techniques and perspectives,” he said.

The Around The World Michelin Star Guest Chef Series offers an exclusive dining experience for 24 guests at Anantara Veli’s Japanese restaurant, Origami. Each evening features a curated menu paired with fine wines.