Featured
Celebrate love and marine wonders this Valentine’s Day at Nova Maldives
Couples are invited to experience a unique underwater romance with extraordinary ocean adventures in the South Ari Atoll this Valentine’s Day. Nova Maldives offers a natural retreat where connections are cherished, and unforgettable moments are created. Surrounded by crystalline lagoons rich in marine life, the island’s beach and overwater villas provide an ideal setting for relaxation, reconnection, and the pure enjoyment of paradise. The serene environment and exceptional marine biodiversity create a perfect backdrop for deepening bonds with nature, loved ones, and oneself. Visitors have the opportunity to dive alongside whale sharks, encounter manta rays, and explore vibrant coral reefs within the Atoll. Nova’s specially curated Valentine’s Day itinerary offers couples a one-of-a-kind getaway filled with shared experiences.
For those captivated by marine life, Nova presents opportunities to explore the underwater world together. Guests can capture timeless moments through a personalised underwater GoPro photoshoot, diving hand in hand to create cherished memories. As evening falls, private night dives reveal the reef’s nocturnal wonders beneath the moonlight. For couples seeking a bonding experience, “His & Hers” diving lessons offer a chance to develop skills and share the joy of discovery side by side. Located within the South Ari Marine Park (SAMPa), the Maldives’ largest protected area spanning 42 km² of coral reef habitat, Nova provides a unique chance to observe whale sharks and manta rays throughout the year. Snorkelling excursions alongside these gentle giants allow visitors to explore the Atoll’s underwater marvels while forming special connections with these majestic creatures.
Eco-conscious visitors can celebrate Valentine’s Day with purposeful experiences. A guided Marine Biodiversity Tour, led by Nova’s Aquaholics Soulmates, offers snorkelers and divers an opportunity to explore diverse marine life and foster a deeper appreciation for the region’s ecosystem. A couples’ coral planting session invites participants to contribute to reef restoration, leaving a lasting positive impact on Nova’s environment. Guests who adopt corals receive bi-annual updates on their growth, ensuring a continued connection to the conservation effort.
Relaxation and rejuvenation are also at the heart of Nova’s offerings. Couples can prepare for their aquatic adventures or unwind with a revitalising treatment at Eskape Spa, designed to relax both body and mind. For an unforgettable shared experience, a tranquil sunset cruise during golden hour provides stunning views, while a dolphin cruise offers a chance to observe playful pods in their natural habitat. Evenings at Nova are marked by serenity, with options for a private beach dinner, a secluded sandbank feast under the stars, or a gourmet meal at Flames or Mizu, all enhanced by the island’s natural beauty.
Nova Maldives invites guests to create lasting romantic memories and immerse themselves in its extraordinary adventures this Valentine’s Day.
Featured
Henry’s Pizza goes global: Verdy’s vision debuts at Patina Maldives
The celebrated Japanese artist and designer Verdy brought his distinctive creative vision to the tranquil shores of the Maldives through a pop-up experience that left a lasting impression on enthusiasts of art, fashion, and culinary arts. Hosted at Patina Maldives, the exclusive event marked the global debut of Henry’s Pizza outside Osaka and featured a meticulously curated line of limited-edition merchandise.
At the centre of the pop-up was Henry’s Pizza, Verdy’s iconic concept, known for its bold, handcrafted flavours inspired by Osaka’s vibrant food culture. Guests enjoyed signature creations reimagined to reflect the relaxed luxury of Patina Maldives.
The event also showcased a compelling merchandise collection. This creative collaboration with Chef Natsuko Shoji of the Michelin-starred restaurant été in Tokyo celebrated the fusion of art and culinary excellence. The collection embodied Verdy’s playful aesthetic while paying homage to the dynamic cultural exchange between Japan and the Maldives.
Verdy described the pop-up as an opportunity to bring the essence of Osaka to an unexpected setting. He highlighted the collaboration with Chef Natsuko and the Patina Maldives team as a unique blend of creativity, taste, and design that resulted in a memorable experience.
The pop-up attracted global tastemakers, including art enthusiasts, fashion insiders, and gastronomes, further solidifying Verdy’s reputation as a cultural innovator. Although the event has concluded, its impact continues to resonate as a benchmark for blending multidisciplinary creativity with luxury hospitality.
Cooking
Around the world with Michelin Stars: Anantara Veli unveils 2025 guest chef lineup
Anantara Veli Maldives Resort has announced the return of its Around The World Michelin Star Guest Chef Series for 2025, promising unforgettable culinary journeys with a sustainable twist.
In alignment with the resort’s commitment to sustainability, this year’s Michelin-starred guest chefs are incorporating eco-friendly elements into their menus. These initiatives include the use of local ingredients from the resort’s Chef’s Garden, adapting menus to feature the catch of the day, or creating zero-waste dishes.
Reflecting on the inaugural series, Chef Francis Purification, Culinary Director of Anantara Veli Maldives Resort, recalled how Chef Gary Foulkes of Angler Restaurant prepared a remarkable wahoo dish, utilising the fish to its fullest extent, even creating a rich bouillabaisse with its bones. Inspired by that memory, Chef Francis decided to challenge this year’s lineup of chefs to bring their own innovative approaches to the table.
Chef Francis remarked, “The Maldives presents unique challenges in terms of sustainability in the kitchen since most ingredients need to be imported. Fortunately, we have a passionate purchasing team working with suppliers who share our sustainability goals.”
The 2025 series begins on February 27 with culinary power couple Chef Michelle Goh and Chef Pongcharn “Top” Russell of Mia Restaurant in Bangkok, who will introduce modern European cuisine infused with Asian influences.
On March 13, Chef Melvin Chou of Terra Tokyo Italian in Singapore will showcase his signature fusion of Japanese food culture and Italian cuisine. Known for his creative use of seasonal ingredients, Chef Melvin’s omakase menu masterfully merges two distinct culinary traditions.
Chef Oli Marlow of Roganic Hong Kong, renowned for his commitment to zero-waste cooking, will appear on April 17. Inspired by his mentor Simon Rogan, Chef Marlow is on a journey to establish his own culinary legacy.
On May 22, Malaysian-born Chef Victor Liong of Lee Ho Fook in Melbourne, Australia, will bring a Chinese culinary experience, while Chef Arnaud Dunand of Maison Dunand in Bangkok will deliver refined French cuisine on June 5.
Michael Parker, Complex General Manager of Anantara Veli Maldives Resort, expressed excitement for Chef Victor Liong’s visit, noting, “Having lived in China for eight years, I appreciate the diversity and provincial influences in Chinese cuisine. I look forward to seeing how Chef Victor’s creations might evoke nostalgic memories.”
British culinary talent will also be spotlighted, with Chef Ricki Weston of The Dining Room at Whatley Manor cooking on July 24 and Chef Adam Smith of Woven by Adam Smith in Ascot appearing on September 4.
Returning on October 30 for the second consecutive year, Chef Simon Hulstone of the Michelin-starred Elephant in Torquay will once again captivate guests. Last year, Chef Hulstone impressed with his squid risotto and a beautifully cured sea-bass dish. He expressed enthusiasm for the sustainability element this year, noting that he enjoys collaborating with the resort’s kitchen team and interacting with guests.
The series will conclude on December 4 with Chef Jeremy Gillon, known as the “vegetable whisperer,” who will present a menu featuring sustainable innovations during his second appearance at Anantara Veli.
Chef Francis highlighted the series as not only an exceptional dining experience for guests but also an invaluable opportunity for the resort’s culinary team. “Over the last two series, our chefs have had the privilege of working alongside world-renowned talents, gaining exposure to a range of techniques and perspectives,” he said.
The Around The World Michelin Star Guest Chef Series offers an exclusive dining experience for 24 guests at Anantara Veli’s Japanese restaurant, Origami. Each evening features a curated menu paired with fine wines.
Featured
Moo Ge: Oaga Art Resort’s new creative hub redefines artistic experiences
Oaga Art Resort has introduced Moo Ge, a significant addition to its artistic offerings. More than a gallery, Moo Ge serves as a versatile space where creativity flourishes. Designed to be flexible and multifunctional, it operates as a movement studio, performance venue, exhibition centre, and creative haven. This dynamic environment supports artists across various disciplines, fostering an atmosphere of inclusivity, collaboration, and warmth.
As part of the Suvaasthi ecosystem, which emphasises the expression of happiness, Moo Ge enhances Oaga’s dedication to celebrating art as a source of joy and personal growth. Together, these spaces contribute to building a connected artistic community that resonates within the Maldives and extends beyond.
Moo Ge officially opened on January 7th with a curated collection from Watercolour Journals of Nazimbe, an exhibition first showcased at the National Art Gallery in January 2024. This extraordinary collection, featuring over 100 paintings by renowned Maldivian artist Ahmed Nazim (Nazimbe), highlights his shift from oil to watercolour and his introspective maritime storytelling. Selected works from this celebrated series are on display at Suvaasthi Gallery from January 7th to January 21st, marking Moo Ge’s inauguration as a sanctuary for creativity and inspiration.
Guests are encouraged to experience the resort’s all-inclusive offerings by booking their stay at Oaga Art Resort. The Greatest All-Inclusive plan includes unique experiences such as Free Flow (art) sessions, Take Notes (music) experiences, floating meals, excursions, motorised water-sports, and more.
