Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives honoured with 2024 Travel + Leisure China Travel Awards and Travelling Scope Star Awards
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has reached new heights of recognition, proudly claiming two prestigious industry awards that highlight its unmatched luxury and guest experience. The five star luxury resort, located in North Male’ Atoll, was recently honoured as the “Reader’s Favourite Overseas Hotel” at the 2024 Travel + Leisure China Travel Awards and the “Best Luxury Resort of the Year” by the Travelling Scope Star Hotel Awards, affirming its status as a global icon in luxury hospitality. These recognitions highlight the resort’s unwavering commitment to exceptional service and unparalleled vacation experiences, further solidifying its position as a leading resort in the luxury travel sector.
The Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards, originally launched by the U.S. edition of Travel + Leisure in 1998, have since become a trusted guide for the global travel industry and a source of inspiration for millions of travellers. The Travel + Leisure China Travel Awards, established over a decade ago, continues to spotlight excellence across various categories, including hotels, airlines, and destinations. With a meticulous six-phase evaluation process—including reader feedback, public voting, hotel experience surveys, professional polling, expert panel reviews, and editorial audits— these awards have become a key benchmark in the industry.
The Travelling Scope Star Awards, established by Travelling Scope, China’s longest-running travel publication, are known for their authoritative and professional recognition within the travel sector. Celebrating trailblazers in the industry, these awards honour the innovators and forces driving progress in the world of travel. Now in their eighth year, the Star Awards continue to highlight excellence and inspire the future of travel.
Amjad Thaufeeg, Commercial Director of Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives, said: “We are deeply honoured to receive both the ‘Reader’s Favourite Overseas Hotel’ award from Travel + Leisure China and the ‘Best Luxury Resort of the Year’ by the Travelling Scope Star Hotel Awards. These accolades are a testament to our commitment to delivering world-class luxury and service. The Chinese market holds immense importance for Kuda Villingili as one of the Maldives’ key tourist segments, and we are dedicated to continuously enhancing and diversifying our offerings to meet the expectations of our Chinese guests. At the same time, we remain committed to creating extraordinary experiences for all our visitors, ensuring that Kuda Villingili is a sanctuary of elegance and comfort for travellers from around the globe.”
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives is just a 30-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, providing easy access to a serene tropical retreat. Surrounded by white sands, crystal-clear waters, and lush greenery, the resort offers a seamless blend of luxury and tranquillity, with warm hospitality ensuring an unforgettable stay.
The resort features 75 luxurious villas, including beach and overwater options with private pools. At the heart of the resort is the Maldives’ largest pool, a 150-meter haven with jacuzzis, shallow zones for children, and an Olympic-size lap area. By night, this pool transforms into an enchanting dining venue under the stars.
Dining options include seven restaurants and three bars, offering global cuisines like Mediterranean, Peruvian-Japanese fusion, and interactive teppanyaki. The whisky and cigar lounge boasts the Maldives’ largest whisky collection, paired with stunning lagoon views.
For relaxation, the spa features eight ocean-view villas with treatments inspired by South Asian therapies. Adventure abounds with activities such as surfing, deep-sea fishing, diving, and e-foil rides. Land sports include tennis, padel tennis, and a Technogym, while a kids’ club ensures younger guests enjoy immersive activities.
In addition to these accolades, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives was also recognised as the 8th best resort in the Indian Ocean in Condé Nast Traveller’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards. This prestigious ranking underscores the resort’s dedication to delivering world-class luxury, exceptional service, and unforgettable experiences in one of the world’s most stunning destinations.
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives is more than a holiday destination; rather, it is a home, a safe nook for one and for all. From couples to families to friends to even solo travellers, Kuda Villingili offers unmatched experiences and a haven for everyone to be themselves and their best selves.
Maldives ranks among world’s best destinations in Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards
Maldives has secured the 23rd spot in the prestigious Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best list for the World’s Top Destinations. This recognition highlights the archipelago’s enduring appeal as a dream destination, renowned for its pristine beaches, turquoise waters, and luxurious offerings.
The Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best represent the highest level of excellence in travel, celebrating destinations that consistently receive outstanding reviews and opinions from the Tripadvisor community over a 12-month period. With over 8 million listings on Tripadvisor, fewer than 1% achieve this coveted milestone.
Tripadvisor describes the Maldives as a place that evokes envy and awe, urging travellers to consider its idyllic beauty for their next getaway.
“Want to make your co-workers insanely jealous? Just casually drop ‘I’m vacationing in the Maldives this year’ into conversation, preferably in the dead of winter,” the platform suggests, capturing the allure of the destination in a lighthearted yet compelling manner.
Being ranked among the World’s Top Destinations is a testament to the Maldives’ commitment to offering unparalleled experiences. From overwater villas and vibrant coral reefs to world-class hospitality, the Maldives continues to attract travellers seeking relaxation and adventure alike.
Forbes Travel Guide ranks Maldives among top destinations for 2025
Maldives has been named one of Forbes Travel Guide’s top destinations for 2025, solidifying its position as a premier global travel hotspot. Known for its pristine beaches, overwater villas, and unrivalled natural beauty, the Maldives continues to capture the imagination of travelers seeking far-flung luxury and wellness experiences.
Forbes Travel Guide’s selection reflects a growing trend among travellers gravitating toward remote locales and wellness-focused getaways. Highlighting this shift, Forbes notes, “From the tranquil beaches of the Maldives to the vibrant cultural landscape of Bhutan, these destinations offer a diverse range of experiences that go beyond a typical vacation.”
Travel to the Maldives is set to become even more seamless with the anticipated 2025 completion of renovations at Velana International Airport. The expansion will include a new passenger terminal, an additional runway, and a state-of-the-art seaplane terminal, significantly enhancing connectivity and convenience for international travellers. These upgrades aim to complement the Maldives’ allure as a destination that epitomises exclusivity and ease.
The Maldives is increasingly recognized as a leader in wellness tourism, offering transformative experiences that prioritise personal well-being and connection with nature. Forbes highlights two Five-Star resorts that are setting benchmarks in this sector:
- JOALI BEING: Renowned for its immersive wellness programs, JOALI BEING offers a comprehensive approach to personal transformation, with tailored experiences that cover everything from mindful nutrition to restorative sleep therapies.
- Velaa Private Island: The recently launched Velaa Wellbeing Village is redefining wellness luxury. With a focus on Ayurvedic, osteopathic, and medical services, the facility includes a Pilates and yoga studio, as well as a healthy dining option, ensuring holistic care for guests.
While the Maldives’ resorts are iconic, the destination’s appeal extends far beyond luxury accommodations. The archipelago’s rich marine life, vibrant coral reefs, and unique cultural heritage provide unparalleled opportunities for exploration and discovery. From snorkelling with manta rays to enjoying traditional Maldivian cuisine, visitors are immersed in experiences that highlight the natural and cultural treasures of this idyllic destination.
Being featured among Forbes Travel Guide’s top destinations for 2025 underscores the Maldives’ enduring appeal in the international travel landscape. With enhancements to infrastructure and a growing emphasis on wellness, the Maldives is poised to welcome discerning travellers seeking the ultimate blend of luxury, tranquility, and personal enrichment.
As Forbes aptly puts it, “The Maldives makes for the ultimate faraway dream vacation.” With 2025 on the horizon, it’s the perfect time to start planning your escape to paradise.
Atmosphere Core celebrates multiple wins at NSURE Safety and Sustainability Awards
International hospitality company Atmosphere Core achieved significant recognition at the prestigious Recognition of Safety and Sustainability Achievements Awards 2023-2024, organised by NSURE, a leading authority in Food Safety, Health and Safety, and Sustainability in the Maldives.
Atmosphere Core received the prestigious ‘Outstanding Overall Performance Award for Resort Group 2023-2024’ award for the unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest food safety standards across its properties and setting a benchmark in the hospitality industry. Anupam Banerjee, Vice President Food & Beverage at Atmosphere Core, accepted the accolade on behalf of the company, reflecting the collective drive across the portfolio of nine resorts to ensure excellence in food safety.
OBLU SELECT Sangeli received the ‘Innovative Sustainability Project 2023-2024’ award, which acknowledges the resort’s exceptional contributions to sustainability and its dedication to preserving the pristine ecosystem it calls home. Representing the OBLU SELECT Sangeli team, Marine Biologist Giorgia Maggioni and Executive Assistant Manager Sribanta Kumar Acharya accepted the awards.
The awards also honoured outstanding individual contributions. Sourish Bishnu Jana, Learning and Development Manager from Atmosphere Kanifushi was celebrated for his dedication, receiving the award for ‘Outstanding Commitment by an L&D Manager in Food Safety 2023-2024’. His efforts in leading food safety training have been pivotal in maintaining high standards within the resort.
Mei P. Pun, General Manager at VARU by Atmosphere, was honoured as the 1st Runner-up for the ‘Outstanding Leadership by a General Manager in Food Safety’ award. The 1st Runner-up accolades also included Ravikant Reddy, from VARU by Atmosphere, for ‘Outstanding Commitment by an L&D Manager in Food Safety’ and Chef Chaitanya Sharma from OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI for ‘Exceptional Leadership by An Executive Chef in Food Safety’.
The award ceremony was also attended by four nominees from Atmosphere Core. Chef Sandeep Kumar from OBLU SELECT Sangeli and Chef Ajay Sahoo from OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO, who were both were nominated for ‘Exceptional Leadership by an Executive Chef in Food Safety’ award. Baiju Asokan from OBLU SELECT Sangeli and Rahul Pillai from VARU by Atmosphere were nominated for ‘Outstanding Leadership in Engineering for Safety Excellence’ award.
Ashwin Handa, Senior Vice President of Operations at Atmosphere Core, said “I am immensely proud of our team’s dedication to upholding the highest standards across our resorts, ensuring exceptional experiences for our guests while staying true to our ethos of Joy of Giving. This philosophy drives us to create meaningful and memorable moments for our guests, teams, and communities alike, while fostering a culture of responsibility and innovation. These accolades reflect our unwavering commitment to safety, sustainability, and excellence”.
NSURE, renowned for its rigorous evaluation and high standards, acknowledged Atmosphere Core’s ongoing efforts in integrating sustainability and safety into its operations while delivering exceptional guest experiences. These accolades serve as a reflection of the company’s unwavering dedication to leading by example in the hospitality sector.
