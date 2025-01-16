Centara unveils The Centara Collection; rebrands Centara Grand Maldives as Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa

Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, has announced the launch of The Centara Collection, a curated portfolio of one-of-a-kind properties that celebrate individuality, authenticity and creativity, to immerse guests in the spirit of their destinations.

Formerly known as the Centara Boutique Collection, the portfolio has been transformed and elevated to a new level of distinction. The Centara Collection is committed to “Inspiring Individuality”, and with a refreshed visual identity, a refined curation of member hotels, and an emphasis on the quality and uniqueness of every property, it is set to appeal greatly to travellers with a passion for exploration who seek bespoke experiences which are as unique as they are.

Each member of The Centara Collection will be defined and united by distinguishing features and offerings including distinctive design (whether through eye-catching interiors, innovative architecture or artistic expression), immersive local experiences that reflect the culture and heritage of their locale, and curated creativity. These high-end hotels and resorts will strive to enhance their guests’ lifestyles and connect them with their destinations.

The essence of The Centara Collection is to provide travellers with a true sense of place, which reflects the essence of its neighbourhood, whether it is an intriguing urban district, a culture-rich rural retreat, or an idyllic natural environment.

Centara can now reveal that the acclaimed Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives will be renamed as Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, as it becomes the first international member of The Centara Collection. Blending heartfelt Thai-Maldivian hospitality with best-in-class facilities, including overwater and beachfront villas, this award-winning resort offers experiential stays with a deep connection to nature, including one of the Maldives’ finest house reefs, diving experiences, and aquatic adventures to uncover the underwater treasures of the Indian Ocean. The exclusivity and uniqueness of this natural wonder, makes it the perfect fit for this experiential new brand collection.

This world-class resort is joined in The Centara Collection by two exceptional Thai hotels. The celebrated Roukh Kiri Khao Yai is nestled amid the rolling hills of Northeast Thailand, overlooking the UNESCO World Heritage-listed rainforest of Khao Yai National Park. It features just 13 rustic, barn-inspired villas with private outdoor bathtubs or plunge pools, sweeping mountain vistas, and organic gardens. Showcasing the tropical beauty of Southern Thailand, Varivana Resort Koh Phangan is the place where the mountains meet the sea. The resort offers an eye-catching island retreat with 39 stylish rooms, spacious private balconies and a spectacular 28-metre rooftop saltwater infinity pool.

Looking ahead, Centara is seeking opportunities to expand The Centara Collection with more original properties in extraordinary locations, both in Thailand and around the world, and further exciting announcements can be expected in the near future.

“We are delighted to reveal The Centara Collection, our curated compilation of hotels and resorts that are unified by the fact that they are all completely unique. At Centara, we understand that today’s discerning travellers not only want to visit a destination – they want to experience it. By blending design, creativity and authenticity, all underpinned by our group’s warm, Thai hospitality, we aim to inspire every guest to uncover the spirit of their locale,” said Ron Cusiter, Executive Vice President – Commercial, Centara Hotels & Resorts.

Centara offers six leading brands across all sectors of the market, from affordable lifestyle to luxury. The launch of The Centara Collection marks the latest phase of the group’s brand enhancement strategy, in recognition of the need to continuously evolve product offerings and signature experiences to remain relevant, and to consolidate its position as the pre-eminent Thai hospitality group.