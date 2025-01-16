News
Centara unveils The Centara Collection; rebrands Centara Grand Maldives as Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa
Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, has announced the launch of The Centara Collection, a curated portfolio of one-of-a-kind properties that celebrate individuality, authenticity and creativity, to immerse guests in the spirit of their destinations.
Formerly known as the Centara Boutique Collection, the portfolio has been transformed and elevated to a new level of distinction. The Centara Collection is committed to “Inspiring Individuality”, and with a refreshed visual identity, a refined curation of member hotels, and an emphasis on the quality and uniqueness of every property, it is set to appeal greatly to travellers with a passion for exploration who seek bespoke experiences which are as unique as they are.
Each member of The Centara Collection will be defined and united by distinguishing features and offerings including distinctive design (whether through eye-catching interiors, innovative architecture or artistic expression), immersive local experiences that reflect the culture and heritage of their locale, and curated creativity. These high-end hotels and resorts will strive to enhance their guests’ lifestyles and connect them with their destinations.
The essence of The Centara Collection is to provide travellers with a true sense of place, which reflects the essence of its neighbourhood, whether it is an intriguing urban district, a culture-rich rural retreat, or an idyllic natural environment.
Centara can now reveal that the acclaimed Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives will be renamed as Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, as it becomes the first international member of The Centara Collection. Blending heartfelt Thai-Maldivian hospitality with best-in-class facilities, including overwater and beachfront villas, this award-winning resort offers experiential stays with a deep connection to nature, including one of the Maldives’ finest house reefs, diving experiences, and aquatic adventures to uncover the underwater treasures of the Indian Ocean. The exclusivity and uniqueness of this natural wonder, makes it the perfect fit for this experiential new brand collection.
This world-class resort is joined in The Centara Collection by two exceptional Thai hotels. The celebrated Roukh Kiri Khao Yai is nestled amid the rolling hills of Northeast Thailand, overlooking the UNESCO World Heritage-listed rainforest of Khao Yai National Park. It features just 13 rustic, barn-inspired villas with private outdoor bathtubs or plunge pools, sweeping mountain vistas, and organic gardens. Showcasing the tropical beauty of Southern Thailand, Varivana Resort Koh Phangan is the place where the mountains meet the sea. The resort offers an eye-catching island retreat with 39 stylish rooms, spacious private balconies and a spectacular 28-metre rooftop saltwater infinity pool.
Looking ahead, Centara is seeking opportunities to expand The Centara Collection with more original properties in extraordinary locations, both in Thailand and around the world, and further exciting announcements can be expected in the near future.
“We are delighted to reveal The Centara Collection, our curated compilation of hotels and resorts that are unified by the fact that they are all completely unique. At Centara, we understand that today’s discerning travellers not only want to visit a destination – they want to experience it. By blending design, creativity and authenticity, all underpinned by our group’s warm, Thai hospitality, we aim to inspire every guest to uncover the spirit of their locale,” said Ron Cusiter, Executive Vice President – Commercial, Centara Hotels & Resorts.
Centara offers six leading brands across all sectors of the market, from affordable lifestyle to luxury. The launch of The Centara Collection marks the latest phase of the group’s brand enhancement strategy, in recognition of the need to continuously evolve product offerings and signature experiences to remain relevant, and to consolidate its position as the pre-eminent Thai hospitality group.
Awards
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives honoured with 2024 Travel + Leisure China Travel Awards and Travelling Scope Star Awards
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has reached new heights of recognition, proudly claiming two prestigious industry awards that highlight its unmatched luxury and guest experience. The five star luxury resort, located in North Male’ Atoll, was recently honoured as the “Reader’s Favourite Overseas Hotel” at the 2024 Travel + Leisure China Travel Awards and the “Best Luxury Resort of the Year” by the Travelling Scope Star Hotel Awards, affirming its status as a global icon in luxury hospitality. These recognitions highlight the resort’s unwavering commitment to exceptional service and unparalleled vacation experiences, further solidifying its position as a leading resort in the luxury travel sector.
The Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards, originally launched by the U.S. edition of Travel + Leisure in 1998, have since become a trusted guide for the global travel industry and a source of inspiration for millions of travellers. The Travel + Leisure China Travel Awards, established over a decade ago, continues to spotlight excellence across various categories, including hotels, airlines, and destinations. With a meticulous six-phase evaluation process—including reader feedback, public voting, hotel experience surveys, professional polling, expert panel reviews, and editorial audits— these awards have become a key benchmark in the industry.
The Travelling Scope Star Awards, established by Travelling Scope, China’s longest-running travel publication, are known for their authoritative and professional recognition within the travel sector. Celebrating trailblazers in the industry, these awards honour the innovators and forces driving progress in the world of travel. Now in their eighth year, the Star Awards continue to highlight excellence and inspire the future of travel.
Amjad Thaufeeg, Commercial Director of Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives, said: “We are deeply honoured to receive both the ‘Reader’s Favourite Overseas Hotel’ award from Travel + Leisure China and the ‘Best Luxury Resort of the Year’ by the Travelling Scope Star Hotel Awards. These accolades are a testament to our commitment to delivering world-class luxury and service. The Chinese market holds immense importance for Kuda Villingili as one of the Maldives’ key tourist segments, and we are dedicated to continuously enhancing and diversifying our offerings to meet the expectations of our Chinese guests. At the same time, we remain committed to creating extraordinary experiences for all our visitors, ensuring that Kuda Villingili is a sanctuary of elegance and comfort for travellers from around the globe.”
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives is just a 30-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, providing easy access to a serene tropical retreat. Surrounded by white sands, crystal-clear waters, and lush greenery, the resort offers a seamless blend of luxury and tranquillity, with warm hospitality ensuring an unforgettable stay.
The resort features 75 luxurious villas, including beach and overwater options with private pools. At the heart of the resort is the Maldives’ largest pool, a 150-meter haven with jacuzzis, shallow zones for children, and an Olympic-size lap area. By night, this pool transforms into an enchanting dining venue under the stars.
Dining options include seven restaurants and three bars, offering global cuisines like Mediterranean, Peruvian-Japanese fusion, and interactive teppanyaki. The whisky and cigar lounge boasts the Maldives’ largest whisky collection, paired with stunning lagoon views.
For relaxation, the spa features eight ocean-view villas with treatments inspired by South Asian therapies. Adventure abounds with activities such as surfing, deep-sea fishing, diving, and e-foil rides. Land sports include tennis, padel tennis, and a Technogym, while a kids’ club ensures younger guests enjoy immersive activities.
In addition to these accolades, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives was also recognised as the 8th best resort in the Indian Ocean in Condé Nast Traveller’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards. This prestigious ranking underscores the resort’s dedication to delivering world-class luxury, exceptional service, and unforgettable experiences in one of the world’s most stunning destinations.
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives is more than a holiday destination; rather, it is a home, a safe nook for one and for all. From couples to families to friends to even solo travellers, Kuda Villingili offers unmatched experiences and a haven for everyone to be themselves and their best selves.
Featured
Celebrate love and marine wonders this Valentine’s Day at Nova Maldives
Couples are invited to experience a unique underwater romance with extraordinary ocean adventures in the South Ari Atoll this Valentine’s Day. Nova Maldives offers a natural retreat where connections are cherished, and unforgettable moments are created. Surrounded by crystalline lagoons rich in marine life, the island’s beach and overwater villas provide an ideal setting for relaxation, reconnection, and the pure enjoyment of paradise. The serene environment and exceptional marine biodiversity create a perfect backdrop for deepening bonds with nature, loved ones, and oneself. Visitors have the opportunity to dive alongside whale sharks, encounter manta rays, and explore vibrant coral reefs within the Atoll. Nova’s specially curated Valentine’s Day itinerary offers couples a one-of-a-kind getaway filled with shared experiences.
For those captivated by marine life, Nova presents opportunities to explore the underwater world together. Guests can capture timeless moments through a personalised underwater GoPro photoshoot, diving hand in hand to create cherished memories. As evening falls, private night dives reveal the reef’s nocturnal wonders beneath the moonlight. For couples seeking a bonding experience, “His & Hers” diving lessons offer a chance to develop skills and share the joy of discovery side by side. Located within the South Ari Marine Park (SAMPa), the Maldives’ largest protected area spanning 42 km² of coral reef habitat, Nova provides a unique chance to observe whale sharks and manta rays throughout the year. Snorkelling excursions alongside these gentle giants allow visitors to explore the Atoll’s underwater marvels while forming special connections with these majestic creatures.
Eco-conscious visitors can celebrate Valentine’s Day with purposeful experiences. A guided Marine Biodiversity Tour, led by Nova’s Aquaholics Soulmates, offers snorkelers and divers an opportunity to explore diverse marine life and foster a deeper appreciation for the region’s ecosystem. A couples’ coral planting session invites participants to contribute to reef restoration, leaving a lasting positive impact on Nova’s environment. Guests who adopt corals receive bi-annual updates on their growth, ensuring a continued connection to the conservation effort.
Relaxation and rejuvenation are also at the heart of Nova’s offerings. Couples can prepare for their aquatic adventures or unwind with a revitalising treatment at Eskape Spa, designed to relax both body and mind. For an unforgettable shared experience, a tranquil sunset cruise during golden hour provides stunning views, while a dolphin cruise offers a chance to observe playful pods in their natural habitat. Evenings at Nova are marked by serenity, with options for a private beach dinner, a secluded sandbank feast under the stars, or a gourmet meal at Flames or Mizu, all enhanced by the island’s natural beauty.
Nova Maldives invites guests to create lasting romantic memories and immerse themselves in its extraordinary adventures this Valentine’s Day.
Featured
Henry’s Pizza goes global: Verdy’s vision debuts at Patina Maldives
The celebrated Japanese artist and designer Verdy brought his distinctive creative vision to the tranquil shores of the Maldives through a pop-up experience that left a lasting impression on enthusiasts of art, fashion, and culinary arts. Hosted at Patina Maldives, the exclusive event marked the global debut of Henry’s Pizza outside Osaka and featured a meticulously curated line of limited-edition merchandise.
At the centre of the pop-up was Henry’s Pizza, Verdy’s iconic concept, known for its bold, handcrafted flavours inspired by Osaka’s vibrant food culture. Guests enjoyed signature creations reimagined to reflect the relaxed luxury of Patina Maldives.
The event also showcased a compelling merchandise collection. This creative collaboration with Chef Natsuko Shoji of the Michelin-starred restaurant été in Tokyo celebrated the fusion of art and culinary excellence. The collection embodied Verdy’s playful aesthetic while paying homage to the dynamic cultural exchange between Japan and the Maldives.
Verdy described the pop-up as an opportunity to bring the essence of Osaka to an unexpected setting. He highlighted the collaboration with Chef Natsuko and the Patina Maldives team as a unique blend of creativity, taste, and design that resulted in a memorable experience.
The pop-up attracted global tastemakers, including art enthusiasts, fashion insiders, and gastronomes, further solidifying Verdy’s reputation as a cultural innovator. Although the event has concluded, its impact continues to resonate as a benchmark for blending multidisciplinary creativity with luxury hospitality.
Trending
