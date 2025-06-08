ELE|NA and VOYA unite for ocean-inspired wellness at THE OZEN COLLECTION

In celebration of World Ocean Day, ELE|NA Elements of Nature has announced an exclusive partnership with VOYA, the globally renowned organic seaweed skincare brand. Launching in July, this collaboration introduces a new era of ocean-inspired wellness at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO. Guests will experience a deeply immersive and personalised spa journey, rooted in the healing power of the sea.

The new spa menu is crafted around three core wellness pillars—REST, ZEST, and BALANCE—each designed to meet individual needs, from deep relaxation and stress relief to energy rejuvenation and emotional renewal.

Each guest begins their spa experience with a personalised consultation to align treatments with their wellness goals. The journey starts with a calming aromatic foot ritual and a mindful breathing ceremony, establishing a foundation for a meaningful and restorative session.

The spa menu features marine-inspired massages, facials, and body therapies that incorporate VOYA’s certified organic, seaweed-based ingredients, sustainably harvested from the Atlantic coast. Key offerings include:

Massage Therapies: Deep Muscle Melter, Tranquil Touch, and the signature VOYAGER Massage Journey

Marine Facials: Pro-Age, Skin Renewal, and Bespoke Touch Facials

Marine Exfoliations & Wraps: Detoxifying body buffs, nourishing sugar polishes, and sun-soothing wraps

Sleeping Rituals: Mindful Dreams Massage and Herbal Cocoon Wrap with singing bowls

ELE|NA extends the wellness experience beyond the treatment room through group sessions such as guided meditations, sea and sound therapies, and aroma-intent practices. Guests can also enjoy bespoke VOYA bathing rituals in-spa or in-villa, including Detoxifying Seaweed Baths and Warm Spiced Mud Baths.

Guests are encouraged to continue their wellness journeys at home with a curated retail collection of VOYA products, including body oils, essential oils, pulse point oils, and aromatic room scents—each inspired by the tranquility and vitality of the ocean.

With a shared commitment to sustainability, ELE|NA and VOYA honour the ocean through ethical sourcing and eco-conscious practices. This partnership goes beyond providing luxurious spa experiences—it pays tribute to the sea’s natural rhythms and healing energy.

As part of the World Ocean Day celebration, ELE|NA invites guests to reconnect with nature and their inner selves. The transformative power of the ocean is available starting this July at THE OZEN COLLECTION.