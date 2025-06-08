Featured
ELE|NA and VOYA unite for ocean-inspired wellness at THE OZEN COLLECTION
In celebration of World Ocean Day, ELE|NA Elements of Nature has announced an exclusive partnership with VOYA, the globally renowned organic seaweed skincare brand. Launching in July, this collaboration introduces a new era of ocean-inspired wellness at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO. Guests will experience a deeply immersive and personalised spa journey, rooted in the healing power of the sea.
The new spa menu is crafted around three core wellness pillars—REST, ZEST, and BALANCE—each designed to meet individual needs, from deep relaxation and stress relief to energy rejuvenation and emotional renewal.
Each guest begins their spa experience with a personalised consultation to align treatments with their wellness goals. The journey starts with a calming aromatic foot ritual and a mindful breathing ceremony, establishing a foundation for a meaningful and restorative session.
The spa menu features marine-inspired massages, facials, and body therapies that incorporate VOYA’s certified organic, seaweed-based ingredients, sustainably harvested from the Atlantic coast. Key offerings include:
- Massage Therapies: Deep Muscle Melter, Tranquil Touch, and the signature VOYAGER Massage Journey
- Marine Facials: Pro-Age, Skin Renewal, and Bespoke Touch Facials
- Marine Exfoliations & Wraps: Detoxifying body buffs, nourishing sugar polishes, and sun-soothing wraps
- Sleeping Rituals: Mindful Dreams Massage and Herbal Cocoon Wrap with singing bowls
ELE|NA extends the wellness experience beyond the treatment room through group sessions such as guided meditations, sea and sound therapies, and aroma-intent practices. Guests can also enjoy bespoke VOYA bathing rituals in-spa or in-villa, including Detoxifying Seaweed Baths and Warm Spiced Mud Baths.
Guests are encouraged to continue their wellness journeys at home with a curated retail collection of VOYA products, including body oils, essential oils, pulse point oils, and aromatic room scents—each inspired by the tranquility and vitality of the ocean.
With a shared commitment to sustainability, ELE|NA and VOYA honour the ocean through ethical sourcing and eco-conscious practices. This partnership goes beyond providing luxurious spa experiences—it pays tribute to the sea’s natural rhythms and healing energy.
As part of the World Ocean Day celebration, ELE|NA invites guests to reconnect with nature and their inner selves. The transformative power of the ocean is available starting this July at THE OZEN COLLECTION.
Featured
Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts introduces curated all-inclusive getaways in Maldives
Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts is redefining stress-free travel with a trio of curated, all-inclusive offers across its Maldives properties. Each resort—Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives, and Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives—presents a unique experience, ranging from surfside excitement to secluded luxury, with every aspect of the stay carefully bundled for a seamless holiday.
At Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, guests are invited to enjoy five nights of barefoot luxury, with packages starting at USD 3,499 nett for double occupancy in a Water Bungalow or USD 3,999 nett in an Over Water Suite. Tailored for travellers seeking a balance of adventure and relaxation, the offer includes:
- Return speed boat transfers
- A 4-course beach dinner featuring steak or seafood
- A 30-minute spa treatment
- Snorkelling and swimming experiences
- A local island visit
- Unlimited laundry services
- Premium All-Inclusive privileges
For those in search of tranquillity, the adults-only Platinum Wing at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives offers a refined escape. With a minimum stay of seven nights in a Platinum Water Bungalow, the package is available at USD 6,999 nett for double occupancy and features:
- Return seaplane transfers with VIP lounge access
- A 4-course steak or seafood dinner by the beach
- A 45-minute spa treatment
- An island-hopping adventure
- A welcome bottle of wine, fruit basket, and bed decorations
- Unlimited laundry services
- Premium All-Inclusive privileges
At Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives, guests can indulge in serene overwater luxury with a seven-night stay starting from USD 6,999 nett for double occupancy in Water Bungalows and higher categories. The package highlights include:
- Return seaplane transfers with VIP lounge access
- Premium All-Inclusive privileges
- A 4-course steak or seafood dinner by the beach
- A 45-minute spa treatment
- An island-hopping adventure
- A dolphin-watching excursion
- Unlimited laundry services
These exclusive offers are available for stays between 1 June and 31 October 2025, with bookings now open.
Whether it’s catching waves at the iconic Pasta Point at Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, enjoying a sunset over the tranquil lagoon at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives, or exploring the pristine waters surrounding Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives, each resort promises a distinct and immersive experience. Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts delivers three unforgettable all-inclusive escapes, designed for effortless relaxation with every detail expertly managed.
Featured
Travel that matters: indulge in sustainability at Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu
With World Environment Day (5 June) and World Oceans Day (8 June) approaching, and Sir David Attenborough’s highly anticipated film Ocean igniting renewed interest in marine conservation, more travellers are seeking meaningful ways to turn environmental concern into impactful action.
Coco Collection, a leading luxury resort brand in the Maldives, demonstrates that responsible travel and indulgent island experiences can coexist harmoniously. At Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, located in the UNESCO-listed Baa Atoll, guests are offered the opportunity to actively engage in ocean conservation efforts while enjoying a tranquil tropical retreat.
Far more than a scenic escape, the resort serves as a centre for daily, impactful sustainability work. Conservation initiatives at Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu include:
- Coral restoration projects, led by the in-house marine biologist to regenerate local reef ecosystems.
- Sea turtle rescue and rehabilitation, hosted at the Maldives’ first veterinary-run turtle rescue centre in partnership with the Olive Ridley Project. Visitors can tour the centre, observe turtle feedings, and register in advance to volunteer.
- Turtle hatching monitoring, involving the observation of protected nests to ensure hatchlings can be safely guided back to the ocean.
- Guided snorkelling and diving excursions in the Baa Atoll’s thriving marine ecosystem, which is home to tropical fish, vibrant coral gardens, and sea turtles.
Following World Turtle Day on 23 May, the resort also commemorates the beginning of turtle hatching season. Weekly marine talks and immersive conservation activities allow guests to deepen their understanding and connection to the ocean.
In 2024, the Olive Ridley Project’s Maldives Research team reported 168 new turtle nests, over 5,264 successful hatchings, and nearly 3,500 turtle sightings. Since 2013, the project has surpassed 40,000 recorded sea turtle encounters, with Coco Collection associates logging the highest number of turtle encounters in the Maldives.
In addition to marine conservation, the resort offers a broad range of water sports — including water skiing, parasailing, paddleboarding, and kayaking — along with cultural experiences through its Coco Experiences programme.
Recognised among the top resorts in the Indian Ocean by the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2024, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu is celebrated for its authentic Maldivian heritage, breathtaking natural surroundings, and steadfast commitment to sustainability.
Whether visitors are nature enthusiasts, aspiring conservationists, or simply seeking a purposeful and mindful retreat, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu provides a rare opportunity to follow in the footsteps of Sir David Attenborough and contribute to lasting environmental stewardship.
As sustainability-focused holidays approach, the resort is preparing a range of experiences for both guests and staff. Planned activities include tree planting, Saifodhu (a traditional Maldivian high tea accompanied by a display of homemade goods), a sustainable dining experience, and a sustainability presentation led by the resort’s Marine Educator and the ORP team in celebration of World Environment Day. For World Oceans Day, the island is also set to host various sustainability-driven events and experiences.
Celebration
Escape to Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru for Eid, wellness, and ocean adventures
This June, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru welcome guests to immerse themselves in a memorable Eid al-Adha celebration, enhanced by a range of wellbeing-focused experiences, sustainability activities, and exclusive seasonal offers. The resorts invite visitors to honour this special time while exploring the Maldives’ rich local culture and breathtaking natural environment.
Tripadvisor has recognised Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru as one of the Top 15 Best All-Inclusive Resorts in the World as part of the 2025 Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards. This accolade reaffirms the resort’s status as a luxury sanctuary, celebrated for its dedication to excellence and delivering authentic, enriching guest experiences.
Throughout June, guests are invited to reconnect with mind, body, and spirit through a series of carefully curated wellbeing experiences offered at both resorts:
- Wellbeing Wednesday: Barefoot Grounding Day – Inspired by walking meditation, this experience encourages guests to rebalance and reconnect with nature, promoting a healthier work-life harmony.
- Global Wellness Day (14 June): Breathwork & Meditation – An intuitive workshop teaching effective breathing techniques to rejuvenate body and mind.
- International Yoga Day (21 June): Guided Sunset Yoga – Held by the beach, this session offers a peaceful opportunity to embrace mindfulness amidst a stunning natural backdrop.
The resorts commemorate World Environment Week with a series of impactful activities that deepen guest engagement with nature and community:
- Reef Awareness Day – Guided snorkelling sessions introduce guests to the vibrant marine life of the house reefs.
- Citizen Science Snorkel & Culture Talk – A morning snorkel followed by an afternoon discussion exploring Maldivian cultural heritage.
- World Environment Day – Guests can participate in a swim between the islands and join a reef clean-up effort.
- World Ocean Day – Activities include the removal of coral predators from a nearby reef to protect marine biodiversity.
- Environment Week Talk – An educational session at the Marine Lab, detailing the Maldives’ environmental narrative.
The resorts celebrate Eid al-Adha with a variety of exclusive experiences and promotions designed to enhance each guest’s stay:
- Dive More, Pay Less – Guests can uncover the Maldives’ underwater wonders with a special diving promotion that offers increasing savings with each dive.
- Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru: Stay 3, Pay 2 – A chance to enjoy an extended stay in a serene island retreat, with a complimentary third night.
- Dhawa Ihuru: Special Eid al-Adha Dinner (6 June) – A festive culinary event celebrating local flavours, culture, and traditions.
- Exclusive Discounts – Offers include 10% off arts and crafts, 30% off selected watersports and diving activities, and 20% off specially curated guest experiences—inviting travellers to rediscover the magic of the Maldives in unforgettable ways.
Trending
