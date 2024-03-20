Love
Romantic escapes: Exquisite weddings unveiled at Kudadoo Maldives Private Island
Instituted in the pristine beauty of the Lhaviyani Atoll, Kudadoo Maldives Private Island beckons couples to embark on a journey of love and enchantment. Renowned for its unparalleled luxury and exquisite attention to detail, Kudadoo presents an extraordinary canvas upon which to paint the perfect wedding celebration.
Imagine exchanging vows amidst the turquoise waters and gentle swaying of palm trees, enveloped by the whispers of the Indian Ocean breeze. Kudadoo embodies romance, providing couples with the chance to forge everlasting memories in a picturesque environment.
The Essence of Anything Anytime Anywhere
At Kudadoo, the concept of “Anything Anytime Anywhere” transcends mere convenience; it becomes the cornerstone of an extraordinary wedding experience. From the moment you step foot on the island, your every desire is catered to with impeccable precision and grace.
Crafting Your Dream Wedding
From intimate ceremonies on the pristine beaches to exclusive celebrations on a private Dream Island, Kudadoo offers a myriad of enchanting venues to say “I do.” Exchange vows barefoot on the sandbank of Dream Island, with the azure waters as your witness, or opt for an underwater ceremony at the iconic 5.8 Undersea Restaurant – the world’s largest all-glass restaurant, situated at the sister property Hurawalhi Island Resort.
Unrivalled Exclusivity and Luxury
Kudadoo’s commitment to unparalleled luxury extends beyond the ceremony itself. With the assistance of dedicated wedding planners and a team of seasoned professionals, couples can curate every aspect of their special day, ensuring that every detail reflects their unique love story.
Indulgence Beyond Imagination
In addition to the stunning ceremony venues, Kudadoo provides an array of indulgent experiences to enhance the wedding celebration to unprecedented levels of luxury. From gourmet dining experiences at the renowned 5.8 Undersea Restaurant to luxurious yacht charters set against the backdrop of a crimson sunset, each moment is significantly crafted to enchant and captivate. Moreover, a romantic beach dinner to commemorate a wedding promises to be a magical and unforgettable experience, adding to the allure of this idyllic setting.
Capturing Memories That Last a Lifetime
To immortalise your special day, Kudadoo offers a range of photography packages, ensuring that every heartfelt moment is captured in stunning detail. From intimate photo sessions on the beach to cinematic videos capturing the essence of your love story, the resort’s team of professional photographers will ensure that your memories last a lifetime.
A Celebration of Love
According to Patrice Aira, General Manager, “Kudadoo and its sustainable heart were thought and created with love, visible from the tiniest design details to the attention in the high-end service offered at every hour of the day. This private island is the perfect place to celebrate love in its every form, creating memories destined to last a lifetime.”
Indulge in the ultimate expression of love and luxury at Kudadoo Maldives Private Island – where dreams become reality and every moment is a celebration of love.
Kudadoo Maldives Private Island by Hurawalhi, designed by Yuji Yamazaki, offers a sanctuary of serenity and luxury. With 15 exclusive Ocean Residences floating above the Indian Ocean, it redefines freedom with personal butlers available 24/7 to curate authentic experiences. From swimming with manta rays to beachside barbecues, Kudadoo blends effortless elegance with intimate luxury. Accessible by seaplane or domestic flight followed by a speedboat transfer, it promises a seamless escape to paradise.
Honeymoon
Romance Reimagined: Unforgettable Weddings and Honeymoons Await at Kagi Maldives Resort and Spa
In the heart of the Maldives, where turquoise waters meet powdery white sands, lies the enchanting paradise of Kagi Maldives Resort and Spa. This idyllic retreat beckons couples to experience the ultimate in romance and luxury amidst breathtaking natural beauty.
Renew Your Vows in Paradise
Imagine the soft caress of the ocean breeze, the gentle lapping of waves against the shore, and the golden hues of the setting sun as you renew your vows in the middle of the Indian Ocean. At Kagi Maldives, your dream wedding becomes a reality, with ceremonies pedantically planned to perfection. Whether you prefer a beach setup, a sandbank celebration, or a luxury yacht affair, every detail is curated to create memories that last a lifetime.
Indulge in Exquisite Amenities
From bridal make-up and hair styling to a heart-shaped wedding cake and champagne toasts, Kagi Maldives pampers couples with unparalleled luxury. Coconut tree planting ceremonies and romantic villa turndown services add a touch of Maldivian charm to your special day. After the ceremony, unwind with a relaxing spa treatment, savor a delectable “A Love Story” dinner under the stars, or embark on a wine and cheese tasting journey in the resort’s cellar.
Capture Precious Moments
The Kagi Memories photography services ensure that every precious moment of your wedding is immortalized in stunning detail. Professional photographers expertly capture the essence of your love against the backdrop of the Maldives’ unique beauty, creating memories to cherish for a lifetime.
Embark on the Ultimate Honeymoon
For honeymooners seeking an unforgettable escape, Kagi Maldives offers the perfect romantic getaway. Picture-perfect beaches, crystal-clear waters, and swaying palm trees set the stage for an unforgettable honeymoon experience. From floating breakfasts in your private villa plunge pool to indulgent spa treatments and intimate candlelit dinners on the beach, every moment is designed to ignite passion and create lasting memories.
Immerse yourself at Kagi, in the unparalleled romance of the Maldives, where every moment is a cherished memory waiting to be made. From the gentle caress of ocean breezes to the breathtaking beauty of the island paradise, Kagi offers an idyllic setting for unforgettable experiences.
Let yourself be captivated by the boundless love that fills the air, as you embark on a journey of romance and enchantment. Whether exchanging vows against the backdrop of a sunset drenched beach or indulging in intimate moments under the starlit sky, Kagi Maldives invites you to create memories that transcend time, where love knows no limits amidst the unparalleled beauty of the Maldives.
News
Discover Romance in Paradise: Hurawalhi Island Resort Unveils Unforgettable Wedding & Honeymoon Experiences
Nestled within the tranquil beauty of the Maldives’ Lhaviyani Atoll, Hurawalhi Island Resort beckons couples to embark on a journey of romance and luxury like no other. Hurawalhi Island is thrilled to unveil their exclusive wedding and Honeymoon packages, meticulously crafted to transform dreams into unforgettable moments amidst breathtaking landscapes and unparalleled opulence.
Unforgettable Proposals and Unique Experiences: Make your proposal truly unforgettable with special setups at the 5.8 Undersea Restaurant, where divers can pop the question on the other side of the glass. Explore other unique proposal arrangements during destination dining experiences, ensuring your love story begins with a touch of magic.
Picture-perfect Wedding Venues: Imagine exchanging vows at one of Hurawalhi’s picturesque wedding locations, where each setting offers a tropical canvas for a ceremony you’ll cherish forever. Feel the soft sand beneath your feet as you declare your love during a traditional Maldivian Beach wedding, creating memories to cherish for a lifetime.
For those seeking an intimate affair, Hurawalhi’s Dream Island provides the perfect backdrop. Stroll barefoot down the petal-strewn isle on the atoll’s most picturesque sandbank, enveloped by crystal-clear waters and gentle sea breezes.
For a truly magical experience, tie the knot at the Champagne Pavilion, Hurawalhi’s prime sunset-watching spot. Bask in the golden hues of the setting sun as you pledge your love amidst the serene beauty of the island and its surroundings.
Unforgettable Wedding Experiences: Elevate your wedding to extraordinary heights with a ceremony at the renowned 5.8 Undersea Restaurant. Choose from morning, midday, or evening ceremonies, and exchange vows surrounded by the mesmerizing underwater world, creating memories that will last a lifetime.
Alternatively, embark on a romantic voyage aboard Hurawalhi’s Luxury Yacht, where you can say “I do” against the backdrop of a crimson sunset over the horizon. Whether you opt for a Half Day or Full Day Yacht Rental, the ocean provides the perfect setting for your love story to unfold.
Luxurious Inclusions and Optional Add-ons: Indulge in a myriad of inclusive amenities, including ceremonial set up, floral bouquet for the bride, buttonhole for the groom, romantic villa turndown, Hurawalhi wedding certificate, wedding plaque, and the rhythmic beats of Boduberu drummers. Toast to your love with a bottle of champagne and savor the sweetness of a decadent wedding cake.
Enhance your experience with optional add-ons such as bridal make-up and hair, intimate candlelight dinners, rejuvenating massage packages, professional photography services, and exciting excursions to explore the wonders of the Maldives.
Welcoming Honeymoon Guests: At the enchanting Hurawalhi Island Resort, the honeymoon unfolds with the captivating melodies of Boduberu performers and a delightful welcome drink to set the mood. As honeymooners step into their villa, they are greeted with the indulgence of half a bottle of Taittinger champagne and tantalizing canapés, beckoning them into a world of romance and luxury. The honeymoon bed, adorned with care, promises nights of blissful serenity under the Maldivian stars. To commemorate their love story, a personalized card and a charming honeymoon T-shirt await the couple on their second day, creating moments of pure enchantment throughout their stay.
At Hurawalhi Island Resort, we invite you to embark on a journey of love, luxury, and unparalleled beauty. Create timeless memories as you begin your happily ever after in one of the world’s most enchanting destinations.
Food
Love Takes Flight: Michelin-Starred Space Restaurant Offers Proposals Among the Stars
In a groundbreaking move that redefines the meaning of “romantic getaway,” ApoteoSurprise, a Parisian agency specializing in extravagant proposals, is launching a unique service: an intimate dinner for two in space, culminating in a breathtaking proposal at an altitude of 35 kilometers.
Starting in 2025, lovebirds can embark on this unforgettable experience aboard a specially designed space capsule lifted by a stratospheric balloon. This futuristic capsule boasts top-notch amenities and a central table elegantly set, reminiscent of the finest Parisian restaurants.
Upon arrival at the spaceport, the couple will be greeted by their pilot and ushered into the capsule. There, they’ll be introduced to StellarEmbrace, an AI-powered robot designed to enhance their experience. Equipped with advanced technology, StellarEmbrace will personalize their journey, addressing the woman by name and presenting her with a bouquet of roses before announcing their gourmet space dinner.
As the helium-filled balloon gently lifts the capsule, the couple will be treated to breathtaking 360° views of our planet through the panoramic windows. Reaching an altitude above 99% of Earth’s atmosphere, they’ll witness the curvature of the Earth, the mesmerizing blue halo, and the vast expanse of space, experiencing the profound “overview effect” that astronauts often describe.
Throughout their three-hour journey, StellarEmbrace will serve a delectable five-course meal prepared by a renowned French Michelin-starred chef, accompanied by specially chosen wines and champagne. A curated playlist featuring iconic space-themed songs will further elevate the experience.
Adding a touch of playful anticipation, StellarEmbrace will “interrupt” the meal before dessert, reminding the man of a forgotten item. A luminous box requiring a secret code for access will appear, prompting the man to unlock it. Inside, nestled in a luxurious case, lies an engagement ring. With the breathtaking backdrop of space as his witness, the man can then pop the question, sealing their love story under the starry expanse.
As the capsule gently descends back to Earth, the newly engaged couple will be presented with a recording of their entire adventure, capturing every special moment from their arrival to their emotional farewell.
This extraordinary service, priced at 750,000 euros, offers an unparalleled opportunity for couples to celebrate their love in a truly out-of-this-world setting. ApoteoSurprise is poised to redefine the landscape of romantic experiences, allowing love stories to take flight among the stars.
