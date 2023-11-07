Action
New partnership with LUX Tennis at Hurawalhi, Kudadoo Maldives Private Island
In collaboration with LUX Tennis, a company that connects current and former tennis and padel professionals with top-tier luxury resorts, Hurawalhi Maldives and Kudadoo Maldives Private Island’s offers an exclusive tennis and padel programme aimed at enhancing guests’ game development in a stunning beachfront setting.
This partnership with LUX Tennis provides personalised and high-quality coaching, practice regimens, and enjoyable tennis and padel-related events. These offerings are designed to motivate and engage guests of all ages and skill levels, encouraging them to improve their tennis and padel skills during their vacation.
Whether you prefer a private one-on-one lesson, a group session led by an experienced ATP/WTA-level coach, or participation in dynamic clinics, games, exhibitions, or tournaments, LUX Tennis has all your tennis and padel needs covered. Guests can anticipate professional coaching and a variety of tailored packages suitable for players of all skill levels. This programme caters to discerning travellers, delivering a seamless blend of sports and relaxation against the backdrop of the idyllic Maldivian scenery.
Dumitru Fosnea, a 32-year-old professional tennis player from Italy with a FITP ranking of 2.6, has a diverse background in the tennis world. He previously served as a successful LUX Tennis Professional at Pullman Almar Timi Ama Resort & Spa in Italy and has now taken on the role of LUX Tennis Professional at Hurawalhi Island Resort in the Maldives and Kudadoo Maldives Private Island. He also has coaching experience from his time at the Patricio Checkpoint Tennis Academy, catering to luxury European resorts.
Dumitru’s involvement extends to officiating at prestigious tournaments, including the Kremlin Cup and the Davis Cup. He has officiated matches involving renowned players like Andrey Rublev, Daniil Medvedev, Karen Khachanov, Daria Kasatkina, Vitaliya Diatchenko, Aslan Karatsev, and others.
With PTR certifications and a solid educational background in economics and management from Belgorod State University in Russia, Dumitru excels in both teaching and management within the tennis world.
Founded in 2017 and currently present in more than 35 properties worldwide, LUX Tennis specialises in providing personalised tennis management for their luxury resort partners. Managed by Joan Soler (Founder & CEO) and Tony Rajaobelina (Co-Founder & COO), LUX Tennis is overseeing a repertoire of former and current ATP/ WTA level tennis professionals, coaching private clients, VIP’s and celebrities, individually and at luxury resorts globally. In-depth knowledge, education, performance improvement and fun are being perfectly mixed and matched for tennis lovers globally, whether they are on holidays at luxury destinations or at their private residence.
For more information on Hurawalhi and Kuadoo, please visit hurawalhi.com and kudadoo.com, or contact reservations@hurawalhi.com and reservations@kudadoo.com.
Action
Ifuru Island Maldives unveils skydiving paradise: Thrill-seekers rejoice
Thrill-seekers rejoice! Ifuru Island Maldives, the Maldives’ exciting new premium all-inclusive resort, has just added an amazing new addition to its team: its very own skydiving plane. The Cesna 208B, which emerged victorious from an extensive selection process, is now equipped with a rear door ready for skydiving operations. The plane completed its three-day journey from the United Kingdom and touched down at Ifuru Island Maldives on November 3, 2023, at 4:48 PM.
Legendary Skydiver Will Penny Leads the Charge
Spearheading this thrilling initiative is none other than Will Penny, a world-renowned freestyle skydiver with over two decades of experience and more than 21,000 jumps under his belt. Together with his six-person team, Will will ensure that guests have an unforgettable experience, combining safety, breathtaking scenery, and unparalleled excitement.
Maldives’ First Permanent Skydiving Drop Zone
With the opening of the Maldives’ only permanent skydiving drop zone, Ifuru Island Maldives has firmly established itself as a premier destination for adrenaline junkies and adventure enthusiasts. From November 2023 to March 2024, guests will have the opportunity of a lifetime to leap from a plane and free-fall over the mesmerizing turquoise waters. The resort provides all necessary equipment, top-notch gear, and expert guidance to ensure that both seasoned and first-time jumpers have an exhilarating and unforgettable experience.
Partnering with iFly London to Introduce Ifuru Island Maldives in the UK Market
To introduce Ifuru Island Maldives to the British market, the resort partnered with iFly London, a leading indoor skydiving facility. On November 3, 2023, the resort hosted British media journalists, providing them with an exclusive preview of the SkyDive plane landing at Ifuru Island via a live feed.
Quote from Ifuru Island Maldives Island Vibe Boss (General Manager) Rochelle Kilgariff
“Yesterday we had the pleasure of hosting some of the elite travel media in London and watched a live feed of our skydive aircraft landing on Ifuru Island!! A great introduction as we shared the adrenaline of that free flying feeling. Great day and great time to talk about all things magic at Ifuru Island,” said Ifuru Island Maldives Island Vibe Boss (General Manager) Rochelle Kilgariff.
Unmissable Opportunity for Thrill-Seekers
If you’re ready to live out your skydiving dreams and tick off this ultimate bucket-list adventure, look no further than Ifuru Island Maldives. The resort is eager to welcome you and make your skydiving experience truly unforgettable.
Special Offer: Up to 50% Off Stays Until December 23, 2023
To celebrate its new skydiving offering, Ifuru Island Maldives is offering an incredible discount of up to 50% off stays until December 23, 2023. Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to experience the Maldives’ premier skydiving destination at a fantastic price.
Action
Fabrizio Romano to take to the field at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives
In an extravagant takeover for football enthusiasts, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives at CROSSROADS has announced an exclusive event that promises to be a hat-trick of football fandom. From the 14th to the 22nd of November, step onto the pitch with Italian soccer journalist, Fabrizio Romano, a Forbes 30 Under 30 star, with over 25 million social media fans.
Known for his on-point reporting and “Here We Go” declarations, Romano is ready to unleash his football magic at the ultimate luxury retreat in the Maldives. In true Hard Rock style, this event is set to be a free-kick from the ordinary, promising a spectacular volley of football-related experiences for guests:
The game kicks off with a football masterclass for teens— where stars are born, at the Octagon Garden at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives. Budding football maestros will receive expert coaching, tactical insights, and a chance to unlock their football potential, guided by one of the sport’s brightest stars.
Showdowns with Local Football Royalty… Get ready to witness hat-trick after hat-trick as three action-packed football clashes unfold, featuring local league champs, including the formidable Crossroads team. These friendly matches will serve up goals and passes that’ll bring you closer to the world of football or soccer as called in other parts of the world.
For those who can’t get enough of the beautiful game, Romano has a corner kick of surprises that will leave you yelling, “Golazo!” From insightful discussions about the intricate world of football transfers to personal meet-and-greets, this event is the full 90 minutes of pure football enjoyment.
To secure your spot at this extraordinary football fiesta and immerse yourself in the rhythm of the beautiful game at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, visit Hard Rock Hotel Maldives. Here, football’s finesse meets the tranquillity of the Indian Ocean, creating memories that will linger long after the final whistle.
Action
Experience LUX Tennis star events in Maldives featuring Alexander Zverev, Tomáš Berdych
LUX Tennis has announced nine upcoming LUX Tennis Star Events in The Maldives, promising one-of-a-kind experiences set against the exquisite Maldivian scenery. Beginning in November, this programme will feature visits from distinguished tennis stars, at partner resorts in the Maldives.
Irrespective of your skill level, whether you’re a beginner or a rising professional, our tennis masterclass packages offer an exceptional opportunity for tennis enthusiasts. You’ll enjoy private tennis lessons with tennis legends, participate in fun group tennis clinics, and engage in meet and greet events with these tennis champions. LUX Tennis is currently in the process of organising three more LUX Tennis Star Events at their luxury partner resorts in the Maldives.
Patina Maldives
Patina Maldives taps into the forces of nature, well-being, imagination, and adventure to unveil an unparalleled sense of delight throughout your stay. Situated at the vibrant core of the Fari Islands, it allows guests to come together and enjoy a multitude of experiences.
- Alexander Zverev at Patina Maldives | November 22nd – December 2nd, 2023: Alexander Zverev is a German tennis prodigy known for his powerful serve and baseline game. He’s achieved a career-high ranking of World No. 2 and Zverev’s notable achievements also include reaching the US Open final in 2020.
- Mischa Zverev at Patina Maldives | November 22nd – December 2nd, 2023: Mischa Zverev is a German tennis professional celebrated for his unique serve-and-volley style. He reached a career-high ATP singles ranking of World No. 25 in January 2017. His notable achievement includes reaching the fourth round of the 2017 Australian Open.
- Marcelo Melo at Patina Maldives | November 22nd – December 2nd, 2023: Marcelo Melo is a Brazilian doubles tennis sensation. His impressive career includes multiple Grand Slam titles and a career- high ATP doubles ranking of World No. 1.
Book your tennis experience here at Patina Maldives
Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island
At Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island, you’ll find stunning modern overwater and beach villas, each featuring a private rooftop and an infinity pool adorned with a subtle pink hue, blending harmoniously with the inviting azure ocean. Here, you’ll bask in the Maldivian sun, immersed in sheer luxury. Experience unparalleled service, captivating design, inventive dining, and meticulous attention to detail, transforming your vacation from good to flawless.
- Julia Görges at Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island | December 5th -13th, 2023: Julia Görges, is a German professional tennis player known for her powerful and aggressive playing style. She reached a career-high singles ranking of World No. 9 and her notable achievements include reaching the Wimbledon semifinals in 2018.
- Wesley Koolhof at Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island | December 5th – 13th, 2023: Wesley Koolhof, is a Dutch professional tennis player recognized for his outstanding doubles skills. Koolhof reached a career-high doubles ranking of World No. 1, underlining his proficiency in doubles play. He has clinched numerous titles on the ATP Tour, claiming his reputation as one of the most exciting and accomplished doubles players in the contemporary tennis scene
Book your tennis experience here at Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island
Seaside Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives
Nestled in the crystal-clear waters of the Indian Ocean, Seaside Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives is a captivating island oasis. This luxurious Maldivian resort seamlessly marries retro-chic allure with modern extravagance, offering breathtaking overwater villas and pristine sandy shores. With a joyful ambiance and endless chances for both relaxation and excitement, Seaside Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives invites you to explore the epitome of barefoot luxury.
- Sabine Lisicki at Seaside Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives| December 18th–25th, 2023: Sabine Lisicki, the German tennis sensation, is celebrated for her formidable serve and aggressive style. Her career peaked with a single ranking of World No. 12, and her standout achievement includes reaching the Wimbledon final in 2013. With multiple WTA singles titles to her name, Lisicki has left an indelible mark in both singles and doubles tennis.
Book your tennis experience here at Seaside Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives
Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas
Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas, nestled in the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, offers a paradise of turquoise lagoon and white sands. Whether it’s a private pool beach villa or an overwater villa, you’ll experience spacious luxury. Dive with mantas and sea turtles, stargaze, and savor unique dining experiences on this enchanting island.
- Feliciano Lopez at Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas | December 7th–12th, 2023: Feliciano López, the Spanish tennis professional born, has had a remarkable career marked by a career-high singles ranking of World No. 12. Known for his stylish and aggressive play, he’s claimed numerous ATP titles, excelling in both singles and doubles. López has made impressive runs in Grand Slam tournaments, particularly reaching the quarterfinals at Wimbledon and the US Open.
Book your tennis experience here at Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas
Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi
Experience the extraordinary as you find yourself immersed in the pristine white sands and the crystal-clear blue waters of the Indian Ocean. Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi offers a paradise where you can explore 11 renowned dining options, indulge in a world-class spa, and partake in activities suitable for all generations. Across three islands, you’ll find 119 luxurious reef, beach, and overwater villas, each brimming with opulent amenities and endless opportunities for unforgettable experiences.
- Tomáš Berdych at Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi | December 5th -13th, 2023: Tomáš Berdych, the Czech tennis sensation reached a career-high ATP singles ranking of World No. 4. His standout moment came at the 2010 Wimbledon Championships, where he reached the final. Over his career, he claimed numerous ATP titles, and he was a pivotal part of the Czech Republic’s Davis Cup-winning team in 2012. Berdych’s powerful baseline game and competitive spirit strengthened his status as one of the top players in the tennis world until his retirement in 2019.
Book your tennis experience here at Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi
Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi
Nestled in the tranquil Shaviyani Atoll, the award-winning Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi is just a scenic 55-minute seaplane journey away from Malé, the capital city of the Maldives. This stunning island offers a range of all-pool villas – Beach, Jungle, and Water, four dining venues, the Fairmont Spa, and the Maldives’ longest infinity pool.
- Jaume Munar at Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi | November 20th – 26th, 2023: Jaume Munar, a 26-year-old professional tennis player from Spain, embarked on his professional career in 2014. Presently, he maintains an ATP ranking of 100, with a career-high ranking of 52. Munar has left a significant mark on the tennis world, boasting an impressive record of 19 victories and successful qualifications for four ATP Masters 1000 events. Notably, his expertise on clay courts is evident in his remarkable record of 113 wins in Challenger events, featuring 8 final appearances, along with securing titles in Marbella and Perugia in 2022.
Book your tennis experience here at Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi
Trending
-
News6 days ago
S Hotels & Resorts opens SO/ Maldives, its third iconic resort at CROSSROADS Maldives
-
Awards1 week ago
Taj Coral Reef Resort & Spa gains guest adoration at the Conde Nast Traveller Readers Choice Awards 2023
-
Culture1 week ago
Celebrate Diwali at COMO Cocoa Island
-
News1 week ago
Kuramathi Maldives unveils extravagant festive season for 2023-2024
-
Local1 week ago
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef contributes to sustainability with tree planting in F. Magoodhoo
-
News1 week ago
Discover a season of artisanal elegance at One&Only Reethi Rah
-
Places To Go1 week ago
Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives: Where tranquility meets luxury in paradise
-
Awards6 days ago
Maldives wins 4 top Indian Ocean accolades at World Travel Awards