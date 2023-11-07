News
Stimulate healing with traditional Chinese medicine at COMO Maalifushi with visiting practitioner David Mioduski
Embark on a COMO Journey of Wellness at COMO Maalifushi, the only luxury lifestyle resort in Thaa Atoll. From November 15th 2023 to January 24th 2024, seek a transformative wellness experience with visiting Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) practitioner, David Mioduski.
A seasoned TCM practitioner, Mioduski offers a wealth of knowledge and experience in various TCM treatments aimed at enhancing overall health and vitality. Whether you seek to alleviate stress, ease physical discomfort, or simply boost your well-being, his offerings provide a holistic approach to rejuvenation.
The range of treatments offer by Mioduski includes acupuncture, Chinese Medical Massage or Tui Na, cupping therapy and Traditional Martial Arts Exercises such as Tai Qi Chuan and Qi Gong.
For those seeking a deeper wellness experience, the three-hour Private Island Escape session offers a transformative journey to well-being on Lavadhoo, COMO Maalifushi’s very own private island. Guided by David Mioduski, this experience includes Tai Chi at sunrise, a specially prepared healthy breakfast, wellness coaching, personalised treatments from a menu of TCM therapies, and guided meditation.
Additionally, guests can learn more about Chinese herbal medicine and nutrition through COMO Conversations with Mioduski and join him for sunrise Tai Chi, wellness coaching and additional signature programming.
Mioduski will be in residence at COMO Maalifushi over the festive season as part of a comprehensive line-up of events and activities that have been curated while guests revel in the year-end celebrations in the Maldives.
For more information on COMO Maalifushi, Maldives or to book the next stay, please visit https://www.comohotels.com/maldives/como-maalifushi/offers/festive.
Lifestyle
Pooja Hegde enjoys birthday at Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa
Pooja Hegde, the renowned Indian actress, celebrated her 33rd birthday in grand style at the exquisite Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa. Known for her glamorous appearances on and off-screen, Pooja Hegde’s birthday getaway has been making waves on social media, as she continues to inspire her fans with her stunning travel diaries.
An avid social media enthusiast, Pooja Hegde is a globetrotter who regularly treats her followers to breathtaking glimpses of her wanderlust-filled journeys. Her latest escape to the Maldives was no exception, as she shared the highlights of her luxurious birthday celebrations with her Instagram followers.
The actress, who is known for her captivating on-screen presence, took to Instagram to post a video that showcased the breathtaking beauty of the Maldivian paradise. In the video, Pooja could be seen basking in the tropical sun while donning chic swimwear, radiating alluring beach vibes. Her caption for the video read, ‘Tan lines and good time.’ Unsurprisingly, the post quickly went viral, with her fans flooding the comments section with hearts and fire emojis to express their admiration.
Pooja Hegde has never been one to miss an opportunity to escape to the beach and embrace the sun, and her 33rd birthday celebration was a perfect reflection of her love for the sea. With the crystal-clear waters and palm-fringed beaches of the Maldives as her backdrop, she shared her incredible holiday experience on social media.
Her Instagram stories included a dreamy shot of Pooja lounging in an overwater hammock in her villa with the caption, “Currently unavailable ✌🏼,” showcasing the epitome of relaxation. She also posted a heartwarming image with her birthday cake, expressing her gratitude, captioned, “Birthday wishes 🙏🏻☺️ Blessed ❤️.”
In another image, Pooja was seen gleefully riding a bicycle around the resort with the caption, “Thank you for all the birthday love and wishes. Will respond to all your messages soon… for now, be right back… wheeeeee 🙃🚲.” Her infectious joy was evident as she continued to share the joy of her special day with her fans.
Pooja Hegde also flaunted her enviable figure in a green one-piece swimsuit, captioned “Island baby 🌴,” as well as sharing the mesmerizing sunset views from her villa with the caption, “Island baby 🌴.”
The actress encouraged her followers to embrace the healing power of fresh air, with a caption that read, “Would highly recommend some fresh air therapy 🥰👍🏼 #thatgoldenglow #breathe @hiltonmaldives @coastalinofficial #hiltonmaldives #amingiristory.”
In a pink swimsuit, Pooja Hegde brought her beachy birthday celebration to a close with the caption, “Tan lines and good times ☀️🏝️🤸🏽♀️ . @hiltonmaldives @coastalinofficial #HiltonMaldives #AmingiriStory,” encapsulating the essence of her Maldivian adventure.
Pooja Hegde’s birthday celebration at Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa was a glamorous and blissful escape, and her social media posts have undoubtedly sparked wanderlust among her fans. As she continues to take her followers on her mesmerizing journeys, Pooja Hegde remains a source of inspiration for those seeking travel and style inspiration.
Action
Ifuru Island Maldives unveils skydiving paradise: Thrill-seekers rejoice
Thrill-seekers rejoice! Ifuru Island Maldives, the Maldives’ exciting new premium all-inclusive resort, has just added an amazing new addition to its team: its very own skydiving plane. The Cesna 208B, which emerged victorious from an extensive selection process, is now equipped with a rear door ready for skydiving operations. The plane completed its three-day journey from the United Kingdom and touched down at Ifuru Island Maldives on November 3, 2023, at 4:48 PM.
Legendary Skydiver Will Penny Leads the Charge
Spearheading this thrilling initiative is none other than Will Penny, a world-renowned freestyle skydiver with over two decades of experience and more than 21,000 jumps under his belt. Together with his six-person team, Will will ensure that guests have an unforgettable experience, combining safety, breathtaking scenery, and unparalleled excitement.
Maldives’ First Permanent Skydiving Drop Zone
With the opening of the Maldives’ only permanent skydiving drop zone, Ifuru Island Maldives has firmly established itself as a premier destination for adrenaline junkies and adventure enthusiasts. From November 2023 to March 2024, guests will have the opportunity of a lifetime to leap from a plane and free-fall over the mesmerizing turquoise waters. The resort provides all necessary equipment, top-notch gear, and expert guidance to ensure that both seasoned and first-time jumpers have an exhilarating and unforgettable experience.
Partnering with iFly London to Introduce Ifuru Island Maldives in the UK Market
To introduce Ifuru Island Maldives to the British market, the resort partnered with iFly London, a leading indoor skydiving facility. On November 3, 2023, the resort hosted British media journalists, providing them with an exclusive preview of the SkyDive plane landing at Ifuru Island via a live feed.
Quote from Ifuru Island Maldives Island Vibe Boss (General Manager) Rochelle Kilgariff
“Yesterday we had the pleasure of hosting some of the elite travel media in London and watched a live feed of our skydive aircraft landing on Ifuru Island!! A great introduction as we shared the adrenaline of that free flying feeling. Great day and great time to talk about all things magic at Ifuru Island,” said Ifuru Island Maldives Island Vibe Boss (General Manager) Rochelle Kilgariff.
Unmissable Opportunity for Thrill-Seekers
If you’re ready to live out your skydiving dreams and tick off this ultimate bucket-list adventure, look no further than Ifuru Island Maldives. The resort is eager to welcome you and make your skydiving experience truly unforgettable.
Special Offer: Up to 50% Off Stays Until December 23, 2023
To celebrate its new skydiving offering, Ifuru Island Maldives is offering an incredible discount of up to 50% off stays until December 23, 2023. Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to experience the Maldives’ premier skydiving destination at a fantastic price.
News
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives lights up with festive programming for Christmas, New Year 2023
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands has announced its festive journey looking ahead to a season of joyful and heart-warming experiences.
The theme of this year’s celebrations pays tribute to the beauty of the sun, and all that the greatest star bestows through its solar cycles. For those looking to embrace the holidays in warmer climes, the Indian Ocean retreat in the coveted Fari Islands will gift its guests with treats for all the senses, from glittering gourmet trails, celestial spa indulgence, to magical sunset performances.
A programme of theatre begins on the 22nd December with a sparkling evening of light, transforming the resort’s Eau Bar in to an evolving dreamscape for the season. While the Christmas tree is switched on, guests will ring in the celebrations with signature Sangu cocktails in hand, looking ahead to a radiant line-up running until the 9th January 2024.
For the epicures, a journey of gourmet treats will provide culinary theatre across the destination’s jaw-dropping dining venues and curated by the resort’s stable of exceptional talent. Celebratory gastronomy will mark holiday days starting with the Christmas Eve cocktail reception at sundown, a prelude to a night of epicurean splendour at La Locanda. A Christmas Day Dim Sum brunch at Summer Pavilion introduces an Asian flavour to the festivities, followed by a Chef’s Table and sake pairing menu at the resort’s IWAU Japanese restaurant. New Year’s Day never tasted so good as a barbecue brunch of dreams is prepared on an open grill at the resort’s Beach Shack.
Peppered throughout, a decadent series of dining experiences will span lobster feasts under the stars, Champagne dinners with Veuve Clicquot, Ruinart and Taittinger, and pop-up dining events with the resort’s popular Arabesque restaurant. Bringing the festive frosting, exclusive masterclasses will include Panettone and ‘Bean to Bar’ chocolate culinary labs, gingerbread workshops, and from the home of the ‘Behind the Bar’ series – mixology experiences in the footsteps of some of the world’s best bartenders.
For those looking to learn, move and explore, festive programming will ensure a breadth of activities. With Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ambassadors of the Environment program, the resort’s marine naturalists will be on hand to guide exploration in to the big blue, including the ‘Cities under the Sea’ and turtle snorkelling experiences. Above sea-level guests can board a luxury sunset cruise to explore sun-dappled waters at golden hour, or at dawn a more traditional past time of fishing by Maldivian Dhoni boat. On land, a sunset painting and champagne soiree at the Beach Shack will ensure memories captured for a life-time, and to keep the blood pumping, sunrise cardio tennis sessions on the resort’s high spec tennis courts – no stranger to a Wimbledon champion!
If looking to re-set and re-charge, the design masterpiece spa, perched masterly over its sparkling lagoon will provide unadulterated wellness with Bamford. In addition to its menu of holistic treatments, spa-seekers will enjoy workshops to master gua sha self-massage, while in the Mystique Garden, sunrise yoga can be practiced at the foot of the resort’s 98-foot-tall banyan tree, and for those looking to soar, aerial yoga takes practice to another level.
For junior guests, Santa Claus will arrive in a festive surprise to greet families on Christmas Day, followed by a magical parade through the Mystique Garden. Leaving his legacy for the holidays, Santa’s Workshop will keep children aged four to twelve entertained at the Indian Ocean’s first Ritz Kids. Little ones won’t want to leave the futuristic indoor-outdoor space including playgrounds, napping pods, an area for video games and movies, and a pool with jets and slides. Daily festive workshops will include gingerbread house decorating, Christmas wreath making, and Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ambassadors of the Environment program’s fascinating learning for junior guests, where joining marine scientists they will explore the micro world of organisms living in the ocean. For teens, beach water polo, tennis and football camps will keep inspire a healthy dose of competition.
Dazzling performances and headline events will run throughout the season transforming Eau Bar’s iconic spherical pool in to an aquatic stage. A floating string quartet and dance performance by candlelight on Christmas Eve will set an enchanting tone, while a performance-art fantasy in the ‘Twilight Gateways’ show on the 29th December, will open a series of floating doors to spellbinding acts, and a soundtrack of ethereal beats at sundown. Another night, another awe-inspiring set, will transport guests to a surrealist moonlit concerto. As 2023 comes to a close, the resort’s New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner will cast a golden glow in a spectacular culmination of culinary excellence and entertainment. An evening of three chapters will create a dreamscape of aerial dancers, gilded performers and fireworks with champagne flowing until the dawn of 2024.
Gliding over to Fari Marina Village, in the surrounds of international artist James Turrell’s luminous Skyspace Amarta installation, The Fari Marina Carnival will bring together the very best of the unique Fari Islands’ destination. A celebration of gourmet delicacies from The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands and neighbouring Patina resort, local crafts and live DJ, sets a vibe.
Guests can expect the festivities at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands to continue until the 9th January, before welcoming in the lunar new year. On the 6th January an Orthodox Christmas celebration will include a cocktail event at Eau Bar followed by a sumptuous gala dinner at La Locanda, with themed workshops for the kids at Ritz Kids.
For more information on The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands and reservations enquiries, please visit ritzcarlton.com/Maldives
