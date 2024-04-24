Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort appoints Thaaif Ahmed appointed as Director of Sales & Marketing

Angsana Velavaru, an all-inclusive premium resort nestled in South Nilandhe Atoll and a leading advocate for environmental stewardship in the Maldives, celebrated Earth Day on 22 April with a series of impactful initiatives. With an emphasis on its dedication to sustainability, the resort hosted a range of activities aimed at raising awareness and promoting responsible practices. Earth Day is an annual event demonstrating support for environmental protection, coordinated globally by EARTHDAY.ORG, which began in 1970.

The celebration commenced with the launch of “SustainLinen: Apron Collection” at Kaani Restaurant’s interactive breakfast pancake station. The linens, once adorning the resort’s villas and providing guests with comfort, were repurposed instead of being discarded – symbolising a remarkable transformation.

In July 2023, the Green Sustainability Team, comprising dedicated associates from various resort departments and sharing a vision of a greener, more sustainable future, introduced the “SustainLinen Tote Bag with Purpose” to resort associates. This initiative aimed to offer an eco-friendly alternative to disposable plastic bags, thereby reducing plastic waste. Since September 2023, the team has extended this initiative to neighboring communities and in-house guests. To mark Earth Day, skilled tailors at the resort crafted 30 tote bags from discarded beach umbrellas for distribution to guests.

A tree planting session was held at 10:00 am led by the Angsana Velavaru’s Executive Assistant Manager – Food and Beverage Neil Firman with a total of 77 trees planted, followed by a reef cleanup from 11:00 am to 12:15 pm. During the cleanup, 14 participants removed 25 Pin Cushion Sea Stars, safeguarding the precious corals that adorn the underwater realm.

Meanwhile, kids engaged in bracelet making workshops at the Ranger’s Club from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm, using repurposed fishing nets to create trendy accessories. This hands-on activity not only fostered creativity but also highlighted the importance of recycling and reducing marine pollution. Furthermore, families joined in an island cleanup effort from 4:00 pm to 4:30 pm. Together, participants worked to ensure the island remained a sanctuary for both guests and natural ecosystem.

“We are thrilled to lead the Earth Day celebration with a renewed commitment to sustainability,” said Abdul Nasir Ibrahim, Executive Housekeeper, and Sustainability Champion at Angsana Velavaru. “Through initiatives such as repurposing fishing nets for trendy bracelets and engaging in eco-friendly activities, we aim to inspire positive change and foster a deeper connection to our environment.”

“At Angsana Velavaru, we invite guests, associates, and the local community to embrace sustainability and contribute to a more resilient and harmonious future,” added Muhamad Izuan, Marine Environment Officer. “We believe in the power of small ideas and collaborative efforts. There is always room for innovation and a deep sense of responsibility to nature and the community. Therefore, let us make every day Earth Day.”

Part of Banyan Group, a renowned international hospitality company committed to a greater purpose, Angsana Velavaru, an EarthCheck Gold-certified for eight years, presents a blissful tropical retreat. Boasting 79 secluded beachfront villas and a collection of 34 InOcean Villas, it offers a vibrant and immersive experience amidst the azure waters.

Angsana Velavaru walks the talk with a series of best practices that contribute to its sustainable journey: