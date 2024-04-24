News
Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort appoints Thaaif Ahmed appointed as Director of Sales & Marketing
Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort, part of Minor Hotels, has announced the appointment of Thaaif Ahmed as the Director of Sales & Marketing, effective 1 May 2024.
Thaaif brings nearly two decades of experience in the hospitality industry, with a significant portfolio of roles within Minor Hotels. His career includes serving as the Director of Sales at NH Collection Maldives, where he played a pivotal role in driving revenue growth and fostering strategic partnerships.
Throughout his tenure, Thaaif has demonstrated exceptional leadership capabilities and a profound understanding of the industry landscape. His strategic prowess and collaborative approach have consistently delivered outstanding results, making him a respected figure within the organisation.
In his previous capacity as Cluster Director of Sales, overseeing Anantara Dhigu Resort Maldives, Anantara Veli Resort Maldives, and Naladhu Private Island, Thaaif contributed to the success and growth of the brand.
As he assumes the role of Director of Sales & Marketing at Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort, Thaaif is poised to leverage his wealth of experience and expertise to drive brand positioning, enhance revenue streams, and elevate the overall guest experience. His appointment underscores the resort’s commitment to excellence and innovation in the hospitality sector.
Please join Stuart De San Nicolas, Cluster General Manager of Anantara Kihavah, Avani+ Fares and NH Collection Havodda plus Riaan Drever, General Manager of Fares in congratulating Thaaif on his well-deserved promotion. We also express our gratitude to Paul Counihan, for his support during our pre-opening and opening stages. Paul will transition to focus on Anantara Kihavah, our sister property in Baa Atoll, while Thaaif assumes leadership at Avani+ Fares Maldives.
Set on the natural tropical island of Fares and surrounded by the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve’s deep blue hues, the resort offers an abundance of aquatic adventures as well as pristine sandy beaches for pure relaxation. With 176 stylish villas, pavilions, and studios, Avani+ Fares welcomes couples and honeymooners, as well as families and groups, with a focus on multi-room accommodation.
News
Fortifying Angsana Velavaru’s dedication to sustainability with Earth Day celebration
Angsana Velavaru, an all-inclusive premium resort nestled in South Nilandhe Atoll and a leading advocate for environmental stewardship in the Maldives, celebrated Earth Day on 22 April with a series of impactful initiatives. With an emphasis on its dedication to sustainability, the resort hosted a range of activities aimed at raising awareness and promoting responsible practices. Earth Day is an annual event demonstrating support for environmental protection, coordinated globally by EARTHDAY.ORG, which began in 1970.
The celebration commenced with the launch of “SustainLinen: Apron Collection” at Kaani Restaurant’s interactive breakfast pancake station. The linens, once adorning the resort’s villas and providing guests with comfort, were repurposed instead of being discarded – symbolising a remarkable transformation.
In July 2023, the Green Sustainability Team, comprising dedicated associates from various resort departments and sharing a vision of a greener, more sustainable future, introduced the “SustainLinen Tote Bag with Purpose” to resort associates. This initiative aimed to offer an eco-friendly alternative to disposable plastic bags, thereby reducing plastic waste. Since September 2023, the team has extended this initiative to neighboring communities and in-house guests. To mark Earth Day, skilled tailors at the resort crafted 30 tote bags from discarded beach umbrellas for distribution to guests.
A tree planting session was held at 10:00 am led by the Angsana Velavaru’s Executive Assistant Manager – Food and Beverage Neil Firman with a total of 77 trees planted, followed by a reef cleanup from 11:00 am to 12:15 pm. During the cleanup, 14 participants removed 25 Pin Cushion Sea Stars, safeguarding the precious corals that adorn the underwater realm.
Meanwhile, kids engaged in bracelet making workshops at the Ranger’s Club from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm, using repurposed fishing nets to create trendy accessories. This hands-on activity not only fostered creativity but also highlighted the importance of recycling and reducing marine pollution. Furthermore, families joined in an island cleanup effort from 4:00 pm to 4:30 pm. Together, participants worked to ensure the island remained a sanctuary for both guests and natural ecosystem.
“We are thrilled to lead the Earth Day celebration with a renewed commitment to sustainability,” said Abdul Nasir Ibrahim, Executive Housekeeper, and Sustainability Champion at Angsana Velavaru. “Through initiatives such as repurposing fishing nets for trendy bracelets and engaging in eco-friendly activities, we aim to inspire positive change and foster a deeper connection to our environment.”
“At Angsana Velavaru, we invite guests, associates, and the local community to embrace sustainability and contribute to a more resilient and harmonious future,” added Muhamad Izuan, Marine Environment Officer. “We believe in the power of small ideas and collaborative efforts. There is always room for innovation and a deep sense of responsibility to nature and the community. Therefore, let us make every day Earth Day.”
Part of Banyan Group, a renowned international hospitality company committed to a greater purpose, Angsana Velavaru, an EarthCheck Gold-certified for eight years, presents a blissful tropical retreat. Boasting 79 secluded beachfront villas and a collection of 34 InOcean Villas, it offers a vibrant and immersive experience amidst the azure waters.
Angsana Velavaru walks the talk with a series of best practices that contribute to its sustainable journey:
- Single-Use Plastic Bottles Elimination
- Solar Panel Installation
- Food Compost Machine Implementation
- Rainwater Harvesting
- Saltwater Chlorination Project
- SustainLinen: The Story of Tote Bag with a Purpose
News
Dusit Thani Maldives celebrates Earth Day with range of sustainable initiatives
Dusit Thani Maldives has celebrated Earth Day with a series of initiatives aimed at promoting sustainability and environmental conservation. As a responsible luxury resort, Dusit Thani Maldives is committed to reducing its carbon footprint and preserving the natural beauty of the Maldives for future generations.
In honor of Earth Day, Dusit Thani Maldives has implemented several eco-friendly practices, including:
- Beach Clean-Up: Team members and guests joined forces to clean up the beach, removing plastic waste and other debris to protect marine life and preserve the beauty of the island.
- Tree Planting: A tree-planting ceremony was held to contribute to the resort’s efforts to create a greener environment and offset carbon emissions.
- Sustainable Dining: The resort’s restaurants showcased a special menu featuring locally sourced, sustainable ingredients, highlighting the importance of responsible dining practices.
- Conservation Awareness: Educational sessions and activities were organized to raise awareness about environmental conservation and the importance of protecting the planet.
These initiatives are part of Dusit Thani Maldives’ ongoing commitment to sustainability and eco-conscious practices. By taking proactive steps to reduce waste, conserve energy, and protect the environment, Dusit Thani Maldives is setting an example for the hospitality industry and demonstrating its dedication to responsible tourism.
Dusit Thani Maldives, a luxury resort nestled within the stunning landscapes of the Maldives, has announced that it has been awarded the prestigious Google Eco-Certification in recognition of its exceptional commitment to sustainable tourism practices and environmental conservation.
Dusit Thani Maldives has implemented a range of initiatives to reduce its environmental impact and contribute to the well-being of the local ecosystem, including:
- Energy Efficiency: The resort has invested in energy-efficient systems and technologies, such as solar panels and LED lighting, to significantly lower its energy consumption.
- Water Conservation: Dusit Thani Maldives employs advanced water management strategies to minimize water consumption, including desalination processes and water-saving fixtures.
- Marine Conservation: The resort actively participates in marine conservation efforts, including coral propagation programs and regular reef clean-ups, to protect and restore the fragile marine ecosystem of the Maldives.
- Community Engagement: Dusit Thani Maldives collaborates with local communities on education and sustainability projects, fostering a sense of responsibility towards nature and supporting the livelihoods of nearby residents.
- Waste Management: The resort emphasises waste reduction, recycling, and responsible waste disposal practices to prevent pollution of the land and oceans.
In 2022, Dusit Hotels and Resorts became the first hotel chain in Thailand to source 100% organic jasmine rice at all its properties throughout the kingdom. By directly purchasing from small-scale farms in northeastern Thailand, Dusit not only provides nutritional benefits to its guests, customers, and employees, but also generates sustainable income for the communities it supports. The company also began procuring cage-free eggs for six of its hotels, with plans to implement similar projects as it further enhances its supply chain management this year.
Awards
3 world-class resorts at CROSSROADS Maldives get nominations in Condé Nast Traveller 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards
The renowned travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller has unveiled the nominees for the much anticipated 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards. Recognized globally as the longest-running and most respected accolade within the travel industry, this annual recognition spotlights the “best of the best” performers in various categories.
The recognition comes through the nominations of its three resorts, each has been commended for its unparalleled guest experiences within the vibrant Travel and Hospitality industry. The entire CROSSROADS Maldives family takes great pride in this acknowledgement and extends heartfelt gratitude for the opportunity to compete among the industry’s finest resorts.
Condé Nast Traveller readers and travel enthusiasts are invited to cast their votes, with winners determined solely by public endorsement. To cast your vote, simply visit Condé Nast Traveller, navigate to the “Resorts” category, search for the nominated resorts listed below and complete the survey. Voting remains open until the conclusion of June 2024.
- Hard Rock Hotel Maldives
- SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton
- SO/ Maldives
CROSSROADS Maldives encourages its trade partners and travel enthusiasts to participate in the voting process, not only to show their support for their preferred resorts but also to kindle their wanderlust and inspire others to set off on their own adventure in the stunning Maldives.
