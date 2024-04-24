News
Fortifying Angsana Velavaru’s dedication to sustainability with Earth Day celebration
Angsana Velavaru, an all-inclusive premium resort nestled in South Nilandhe Atoll and a leading advocate for environmental stewardship in the Maldives, celebrated Earth Day on 22 April with a series of impactful initiatives. With an emphasis on its dedication to sustainability, the resort hosted a range of activities aimed at raising awareness and promoting responsible practices. Earth Day is an annual event demonstrating support for environmental protection, coordinated globally by EARTHDAY.ORG, which began in 1970.
The celebration commenced with the launch of “SustainLinen: Apron Collection” at Kaani Restaurant’s interactive breakfast pancake station. The linens, once adorning the resort’s villas and providing guests with comfort, were repurposed instead of being discarded – symbolising a remarkable transformation.
In July 2023, the Green Sustainability Team, comprising dedicated associates from various resort departments and sharing a vision of a greener, more sustainable future, introduced the “SustainLinen Tote Bag with Purpose” to resort associates. This initiative aimed to offer an eco-friendly alternative to disposable plastic bags, thereby reducing plastic waste. Since September 2023, the team has extended this initiative to neighboring communities and in-house guests. To mark Earth Day, skilled tailors at the resort crafted 30 tote bags from discarded beach umbrellas for distribution to guests.
A tree planting session was held at 10:00 am led by the Angsana Velavaru’s Executive Assistant Manager – Food and Beverage Neil Firman with a total of 77 trees planted, followed by a reef cleanup from 11:00 am to 12:15 pm. During the cleanup, 14 participants removed 25 Pin Cushion Sea Stars, safeguarding the precious corals that adorn the underwater realm.
Meanwhile, kids engaged in bracelet making workshops at the Ranger’s Club from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm, using repurposed fishing nets to create trendy accessories. This hands-on activity not only fostered creativity but also highlighted the importance of recycling and reducing marine pollution. Furthermore, families joined in an island cleanup effort from 4:00 pm to 4:30 pm. Together, participants worked to ensure the island remained a sanctuary for both guests and natural ecosystem.
“We are thrilled to lead the Earth Day celebration with a renewed commitment to sustainability,” said Abdul Nasir Ibrahim, Executive Housekeeper, and Sustainability Champion at Angsana Velavaru. “Through initiatives such as repurposing fishing nets for trendy bracelets and engaging in eco-friendly activities, we aim to inspire positive change and foster a deeper connection to our environment.”
“At Angsana Velavaru, we invite guests, associates, and the local community to embrace sustainability and contribute to a more resilient and harmonious future,” added Muhamad Izuan, Marine Environment Officer. “We believe in the power of small ideas and collaborative efforts. There is always room for innovation and a deep sense of responsibility to nature and the community. Therefore, let us make every day Earth Day.”
Part of Banyan Group, a renowned international hospitality company committed to a greater purpose, Angsana Velavaru, an EarthCheck Gold-certified for eight years, presents a blissful tropical retreat. Boasting 79 secluded beachfront villas and a collection of 34 InOcean Villas, it offers a vibrant and immersive experience amidst the azure waters.
Angsana Velavaru walks the talk with a series of best practices that contribute to its sustainable journey:
- Single-Use Plastic Bottles Elimination
- Solar Panel Installation
- Food Compost Machine Implementation
- Rainwater Harvesting
- Saltwater Chlorination Project
- SustainLinen: The Story of Tote Bag with a Purpose
News
Dusit Thani Maldives celebrates Earth Day with range of sustainable initiatives
Dusit Thani Maldives has celebrated Earth Day with a series of initiatives aimed at promoting sustainability and environmental conservation. As a responsible luxury resort, Dusit Thani Maldives is committed to reducing its carbon footprint and preserving the natural beauty of the Maldives for future generations.
In honor of Earth Day, Dusit Thani Maldives has implemented several eco-friendly practices, including:
- Beach Clean-Up: Team members and guests joined forces to clean up the beach, removing plastic waste and other debris to protect marine life and preserve the beauty of the island.
- Tree Planting: A tree-planting ceremony was held to contribute to the resort’s efforts to create a greener environment and offset carbon emissions.
- Sustainable Dining: The resort’s restaurants showcased a special menu featuring locally sourced, sustainable ingredients, highlighting the importance of responsible dining practices.
- Conservation Awareness: Educational sessions and activities were organized to raise awareness about environmental conservation and the importance of protecting the planet.
These initiatives are part of Dusit Thani Maldives’ ongoing commitment to sustainability and eco-conscious practices. By taking proactive steps to reduce waste, conserve energy, and protect the environment, Dusit Thani Maldives is setting an example for the hospitality industry and demonstrating its dedication to responsible tourism.
Dusit Thani Maldives, a luxury resort nestled within the stunning landscapes of the Maldives, has announced that it has been awarded the prestigious Google Eco-Certification in recognition of its exceptional commitment to sustainable tourism practices and environmental conservation.
Dusit Thani Maldives has implemented a range of initiatives to reduce its environmental impact and contribute to the well-being of the local ecosystem, including:
- Energy Efficiency: The resort has invested in energy-efficient systems and technologies, such as solar panels and LED lighting, to significantly lower its energy consumption.
- Water Conservation: Dusit Thani Maldives employs advanced water management strategies to minimize water consumption, including desalination processes and water-saving fixtures.
- Marine Conservation: The resort actively participates in marine conservation efforts, including coral propagation programs and regular reef clean-ups, to protect and restore the fragile marine ecosystem of the Maldives.
- Community Engagement: Dusit Thani Maldives collaborates with local communities on education and sustainability projects, fostering a sense of responsibility towards nature and supporting the livelihoods of nearby residents.
- Waste Management: The resort emphasises waste reduction, recycling, and responsible waste disposal practices to prevent pollution of the land and oceans.
In 2022, Dusit Hotels and Resorts became the first hotel chain in Thailand to source 100% organic jasmine rice at all its properties throughout the kingdom. By directly purchasing from small-scale farms in northeastern Thailand, Dusit not only provides nutritional benefits to its guests, customers, and employees, but also generates sustainable income for the communities it supports. The company also began procuring cage-free eggs for six of its hotels, with plans to implement similar projects as it further enhances its supply chain management this year.
Awards
3 world-class resorts at CROSSROADS Maldives get nominations in Condé Nast Traveller 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards
The renowned travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller has unveiled the nominees for the much anticipated 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards. Recognized globally as the longest-running and most respected accolade within the travel industry, this annual recognition spotlights the “best of the best” performers in various categories.
The recognition comes through the nominations of its three resorts, each has been commended for its unparalleled guest experiences within the vibrant Travel and Hospitality industry. The entire CROSSROADS Maldives family takes great pride in this acknowledgement and extends heartfelt gratitude for the opportunity to compete among the industry’s finest resorts.
Condé Nast Traveller readers and travel enthusiasts are invited to cast their votes, with winners determined solely by public endorsement. To cast your vote, simply visit Condé Nast Traveller, navigate to the “Resorts” category, search for the nominated resorts listed below and complete the survey. Voting remains open until the conclusion of June 2024.
- Hard Rock Hotel Maldives
- SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton
- SO/ Maldives
CROSSROADS Maldives encourages its trade partners and travel enthusiasts to participate in the voting process, not only to show their support for their preferred resorts but also to kindle their wanderlust and inspire others to set off on their own adventure in the stunning Maldives.
Action
Encounter of majesty: Whale Shark sighting at Vilamendhoo Island Resort
Measuring an impressive 6.5 meters, a majestic whale shark was recently spotted gliding gracefully through the enthralling house reef of Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa, just beyond the main jetty. This awe-inspiring sight captivated guests, who were fortunate enough to snorkel alongside this magnificent creature. As the whale shark meandered through the crystal-clear waters, guests paused their activities, enchanted by the rare opportunity to witness such a spectacular marine spectacle.
Whale sharks, the gentle giants of the ocean, are renowned for their majestic presence in the azure waters of South Ari Atoll where, Vilamendhoo is located. These magnificent creatures frequent the abundant house reefs of this tropical paradise, creating a mesmerizing spectacle for visitors. Alongside them, graceful manta rays glide effortlessly through the crystal-clear waters, while vibrant coral gardens teem with life beneath the surface. Each encounter with these marine wonders offers a glimpse into the rich biodiversity surrounding the island, captivating the hearts of all who venture into its depths, adding to the allure of this tropical paradise.
“The sighting of the whale shark has evoked an overwhelming wave of positivity among our guests, who have shared their sheer delight at the rare opportunity to encounter such a magnificent creature during their stay. For many, this unexpected marvel has transformed their holiday experience at Vilamendhoo into an unforgettable journey, solidifying our resort’s standing as a premier destination for ocean enthusiasts and nature lovers,” elucidated Mohamed Zahir, General Manager of Vilamendhoo.
Located on a pristine island measuring 900 meters long by 250 meters wide, Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa follows the cherished ‘One Island, One Resort’ concept for which the Maldives is renowned. Surrounded by a spectacular house reef teeming with marine life, guests are invited to explore the underwater wonders just a short swim away from the expansive sandy beaches.
Whether it’s diving into the depths of the ocean or snorkeling amidst vibrant coral gardens, Vilamendhoo offers the quintessential island adventure. The resort’s 184 rooms, each adorned in natural island style, provide the perfect sanctuary for relaxation after days filled with oceanic exploration.
To reach this tropical haven, guests embark on a scenic seaplane transfer from Velana International Airport, enjoying a breathtaking 25-minute flight over the mesmerizing atolls of the Maldives.
In conclusion, the sighting of a whale shark at Vilamendhoo serves as a testament to the unparalleled beauty and biodiversity of the Maldives’ marine environment. As travelers seek meaningful encounters with nature, Vilamendhoo stands ready to welcome them into a world where every moment is filled with wonder and awe.
Discover paradise at Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa in the Maldives. With its pristine beaches, azure waters, and luxurious accommodations, Vilamendhoo offers the perfect retreat for relaxation and oceanic exploration. Nestled in the South Ari Atoll, this resort follows the cherished ‘One Island, One Resort’ concept, providing guests with a true tropical escape. Experience the magic of the Maldives with a scenic 25-minute seaplane transfer from Velana International Airport, and indulge in 184 rooms adorned in natural island style.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Sirru Fen Fushi to operate as an independent luxury resort (no longer Fairmont)
-
Awards1 week ago
Summer Island Maldives recognised as Global Hotel Awards Quality Winner 2024 by TUI Group
-
News1 week ago
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Maldives to host International Yoga Day celebration with Yoga expert Preeti Kalia
-
Action1 week ago
Catch the wind with Kitesurfing World Champion Youri Zoon at COMO Cocoa Island
-
News1 week ago
W Maldives promotes Ahmed Zahir and Ismail Saeed to key management positions
-
News1 week ago
Green Globe Recertification for VARU by Atmosphere
-
Love1 week ago
Maldives among top choices for babymoon romance
-
News7 days ago
Guinness world record holder Nathaniel Alapide creates sand art drawing at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi