JOALI Maldives welcomes FIX’s iconic chocolate in first-ever global expansion

Dubai-based artisanal brand FIX Dessert Chocolatier, renowned for its viral chocolate creations, has partnered with JOALI Maldives – the Indian Ocean’s first art-immersive luxury island resort. Starting 2 July 2025, guests at JOALI Maldives will have the exclusive opportunity to indulge in FIX’s signature creation, The Original Dubai Chocolate, marking the first time the coveted dessert will be available outside the UAE.

Famed for its bold creativity, intricate layering, and unforgettable textures, FIX has redefined the modern dessert experience. This collaboration brings together two worlds of sensory delight – the imaginative world of FIX and the refined, story-driven luxury of JOALI Maldives.

As part of this partnership, FIX introduces Time To Mango, a brand-new chocolate bar inspired by tropical fruits, warm breezes, and the playful spirit of summer. Blending mango-forward flavours with nostalgic childhood treats and a whimsical touch of popping candy, the creation delivers a multi-sensory experience wrapped in rich chocolate.

FIX Dessert Chocolatier’s signature artistry and innovative flavour combinations align seamlessly with the philosophy of JOALI Maldives, a resort celebrated for its immersive art, sublime design, and curated experiences. According to FIX co-founder Sarah Hamouda, “This collaboration is about more than flavour – it’s about sparking wonder and delivering delight in unexpected ways. Seeing our creation featured at JOALI Maldives feels like the perfect match of storytelling and indulgence.”

Guests at JOALI Maldives will encounter FIX’s chocolates across various curated settings – from the private airport lounge and the resort’s artisanal ice cream shop to bespoke in-villa amenities and select evening turndown rituals. Every piece is hand-crafted in Dubai, carefully transported, and presented under the Maldivian sun as a true edible work of art.

Commenting on the partnership, Semiha Askin, Global Director of Sales and Marketing at JOALI, stated, “At JOALI, we embrace art in all its forms – from visual and spatial to culinary. Partnering with FIX Dessert Chocolatier allows us to extend that ethos into the realm of artisanal sweets. Their chocolate is more than a dessert – it’s an immersive experience our guests will remember, one bite at a time.”

This marks FIX’s first international placement, making JOALI Maldives the only destination outside of the UAE to offer the brand’s signature chocolate. The collaboration exemplifies a shared dedication to luxury, creativity, and culinary innovation.

Located in one of the largest and deepest atolls in the world, JOALI Maldives offers 73 elegantly appointed beach and over-water villas, each accompanied by a personal Jadugar (meaning “skilled magician” in Dhivehi). The resort is a sanctuary of sustainability, immersive programming, and next-level wellbeing offerings, including the JOALI BEING Cure – the first outpost of sister retreat JOALI BEING, the Maldives’ pioneering wellness island.