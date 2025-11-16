JOALI Maldives celebrates seventh anniversary as art-immersive icon

JOALI Maldives marks its seventh anniversary, celebrating a journey defined by artistry, service excellence, and the Joy of Creative Living — the philosophy that continues to shape its vision of meaningful luxury. In just seven years, this design-led resort has evolved from a bold newcomer into one of the most admired names in luxury hospitality across the Maldives.

Launched in 2018, JOALI emerged as a lifestyle brand built on the philosophy of sharing the Joy of Living, a celebration of creativity, connection, and conscious luxury. As the debut property, JOALI Maldives has since refined this vision into the Joy of Creative Living, a philosophy that expresses its distinct identity as the first and only art-immersive resort in the Maldives.

With 73 villas that embody sustainable glamour, every detail is crafted to inspire. From an iconic arrival jetty that offers different imaginative perspectives to hand-carved panels and bespoke artworks curated from around the world, the resort’s architecture and design tell a story of elegance and emotion. JOALI Maldives quickly established itself as a destination where art and life intertwine.

At the heart of JOALI’s success lies its deep-rooted culture of genuine hospitality. Each experience is crafted with warmth and intuition, guided by a team whose grace and attention to detail embody the spirit of the brand. Over the years, JOALI Maldives has become a sanctuary for discerning travellers seeking both privacy and soulful connection, a place where every gesture feels personal, and every moment leaves a lasting impression.

This devotion to excellence has earned JOALI Maldives global recognition, including consecutive Forbes Five-Star Ratings, Indian Ocean’s No. 1 Resort by the Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards for two years in a row, and being named Asia’s No. 1 Resort and World’s No. 7 by Travel + Leisure in 2025. These honours affirm JOALI Maldives’ position among the world’s most exceptional escapes, marking a remarkable achievement for a young, independent brand.

Seven years on, the resort’s story continues to be written by the people who bring it to life, its loyal guests and long-standing team members. Many of JOALI Maldives’ original hosts remain part of the journey, shaping the island’s character with their creativity and care. Equally, a growing number of returning guests have turned their first visit into a cherished tradition, drawn back by the familiar faces and heartfelt moments that define the JOALI Maldives experience.

“This milestone is deeply meaningful for us,” shared Shifaz Hassan, General Manager of JOALI Maldives. “In seven years, JOALI Maldives has evolved from a vision into one of the leading names in the region’s ultra-luxury space, a testament to the dedication of our team and the loyalty of our guests. We are immensely grateful to everyone who has been part of this journey of joy.”

As JOALI Maldives celebrates seven years of artistry and excellence, the brand continues to redefine the landscape of luxury in the Maldives. In November 15, JOALI Maldives hosted a day of celebrations to mark this special milestone, bringing guests and hosts together in true JOALI spirit. The festivities featured an elegant afternoon tea hosted by South African visiting artist Peni Petersen — complete with creative tablescapes and hands-on art experiences, a reflection of JOALI’s philosophy, that joy and creativity are meant to be shared. The celebration continued into the evening with a sunset cocktail reception and a beachfront feast accompanied by live music.

JOALI Maldives has villas from $2,072 per night based on two persons sharing a Water Villa with Pool on B&B basis. To book your stay at JOALI Maldives, please visit joali.com.