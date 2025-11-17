News
Ifuru Island Maldives creates ultimate private group sanctuary
Ifuru Island Maldives is inviting families, friends, and groups to rediscover the joy of travelling together through its newly introduced large-scale island retreats: the 20-Bedroom Family Retreats and the world’s first and only 32-Bedroom Island Reserve. Designed for reunions, celebrations, multi-generational escapes, or group adventures, these retreats offer a rare opportunity to enjoy a private island-style experience with abundant space, comfort, and personalised service.
20-Bedroom Family Retreats
Guests may choose from three distinct options—the Ocean Retreat Island Reserve, the Island Retreat Reserve, and the Seaside Retreat Island Reserve. Each comprises five thoughtfully designed duplexes, offering two rooms upstairs and two downstairs. These expansive retreats allow guests to enjoy privacy when required, while providing generous communal spaces for shared moments.
At the heart of every retreat is a large outdoor social lounge, created for relaxed gatherings, shared meals, games, cocktails, and quality time with those who matter most.
32-Bedroom Island Reserve
For larger groups or milestone occasions, the Reef Retreat Island Reserve features an exceptional 32-bedroom enclave capable of hosting up to 60 guests in one private setting. Elegantly furnished suites, spacious social areas, and an effortless sense of luxury come together to create a setting ideally suited for big families, celebrations, and group getaways.
Each retreat booking offers an extensive range of amenities, activities, and services tailored for group enjoyment, including:
- Welcome goodies in every suite
- Private domestic group transfers for 50–60 guests
- A dedicated Island Buddy to coordinate the stay
- Family sunset cocktails and a BBQ in the Sunken Lounge
- Cocktail and mocktail classes
- Waterfront lunch and sunset high tea
- Choice of a sunset cruise or a local island excursion
- Group scavenger hunt
- Group wellness session: yoga or sound healing
- Access to beach volleyball and tennis/multi-purpose court
- Tree-planting activity
- Private cinema movie night
- 20-minute group photo session
- Complimentary laundry (five pieces per room)
- Departure gift for every guest
These inclusions ensure that groups can share meaningful experiences while enjoying the convenience and warmth of Maldivian hospitality.
Ifuru Island Maldives features 147 sunset suites and villas, along with six dining venues—including two signature restaurants and four bars—offered within its 24-hour Premium All-Inclusive experience. Whether for a long-awaited reunion, a milestone celebration, or a private group holiday, the resort’s new retreats provide the space, privacy, and personalised service to create unforgettable shared memories.
JOALI Maldives celebrates seventh anniversary as art-immersive icon
JOALI Maldives marks its seventh anniversary, celebrating a journey defined by artistry, service excellence, and the Joy of Creative Living — the philosophy that continues to shape its vision of meaningful luxury. In just seven years, this design-led resort has evolved from a bold newcomer into one of the most admired names in luxury hospitality across the Maldives.
Launched in 2018, JOALI emerged as a lifestyle brand built on the philosophy of sharing the Joy of Living, a celebration of creativity, connection, and conscious luxury. As the debut property, JOALI Maldives has since refined this vision into the Joy of Creative Living, a philosophy that expresses its distinct identity as the first and only art-immersive resort in the Maldives.
With 73 villas that embody sustainable glamour, every detail is crafted to inspire. From an iconic arrival jetty that offers different imaginative perspectives to hand-carved panels and bespoke artworks curated from around the world, the resort’s architecture and design tell a story of elegance and emotion. JOALI Maldives quickly established itself as a destination where art and life intertwine.
At the heart of JOALI’s success lies its deep-rooted culture of genuine hospitality. Each experience is crafted with warmth and intuition, guided by a team whose grace and attention to detail embody the spirit of the brand. Over the years, JOALI Maldives has become a sanctuary for discerning travellers seeking both privacy and soulful connection, a place where every gesture feels personal, and every moment leaves a lasting impression.
This devotion to excellence has earned JOALI Maldives global recognition, including consecutive Forbes Five-Star Ratings, Indian Ocean’s No. 1 Resort by the Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards for two years in a row, and being named Asia’s No. 1 Resort and World’s No. 7 by Travel + Leisure in 2025. These honours affirm JOALI Maldives’ position among the world’s most exceptional escapes, marking a remarkable achievement for a young, independent brand.
Seven years on, the resort’s story continues to be written by the people who bring it to life, its loyal guests and long-standing team members. Many of JOALI Maldives’ original hosts remain part of the journey, shaping the island’s character with their creativity and care. Equally, a growing number of returning guests have turned their first visit into a cherished tradition, drawn back by the familiar faces and heartfelt moments that define the JOALI Maldives experience.
“This milestone is deeply meaningful for us,” shared Shifaz Hassan, General Manager of JOALI Maldives. “In seven years, JOALI Maldives has evolved from a vision into one of the leading names in the region’s ultra-luxury space, a testament to the dedication of our team and the loyalty of our guests. We are immensely grateful to everyone who has been part of this journey of joy.”
As JOALI Maldives celebrates seven years of artistry and excellence, the brand continues to redefine the landscape of luxury in the Maldives. In November 15, JOALI Maldives hosted a day of celebrations to mark this special milestone, bringing guests and hosts together in true JOALI spirit. The festivities featured an elegant afternoon tea hosted by South African visiting artist Peni Petersen — complete with creative tablescapes and hands-on art experiences, a reflection of JOALI’s philosophy, that joy and creativity are meant to be shared. The celebration continued into the evening with a sunset cocktail reception and a beachfront feast accompanied by live music.
JOALI Maldives has villas from $2,072 per night based on two persons sharing a Water Villa with Pool on B&B basis. To book your stay at JOALI Maldives, please visit joali.com.
Villa Nautica’s festive glow: Yoga at sunrise, fireworks at midnight
Villa Nautica will embrace the festive spirit from 20 December 2025 to 6 January 2026, offering guests an easy island rhythm that flows from bright mornings by the water to music-filled evenings on the sand. The season begins with illuminated beaches and relaxed barbecues, gradually building through creative afternoons and live performances. Christmas Eve will feature a gala dinner, followed by Santa’s arrival on 25 December. The celebrations will culminate in a vibrant New Year’s Eve countdown with fireworks, before settling into a calm reset on New Year’s Day and concluding with Orthodox Christmas.
The programme balances practicality with a relaxed, unpretentious atmosphere. Mornings will bring sunrise yoga, family pool activities, and interactive cooking sessions, while evenings will feature poolside soirées, wine-paired dinners, and sunset cruises. With simple yet photogenic settings, the lagoon and sky take centre stage in shaping the mood. Guests—whether couples, friends, or families—can participate freely without losing the island’s easy pace.
For younger visitors, the festivities will centre around the kids’ club, where cookie and cupcake decorating, beach games, origami and craft sessions, storytelling, and cosy movie nights will take place. Small groups and attentive care ensure that creativity and play remain the focus, allowing parents to enjoy uninterrupted moments around the island.
A highlight of the season will be the Champagne Lucky Draw & Disco. From 1 to 31 December, each bottle of champagne purchased at resort bars or restaurants will serve as an entry to the draw. Guests are advised to keep their entry stubs for the live draw, held at 01:00 during the New Year’s celebration, where the prize will be a seven-night stay in a Water Villa for two.
Throughout the festive period, private experiences will feel as memorable as the larger celebrations. Guests may enjoy candlelit dinners on the sand, floating breakfasts, or early morning snorkelling sessions to begin the year anew. Whether seeking a lively shoreline celebration or a quiet evening stroll beneath lanterns and palms, Villa Nautica offers an atmosphere where every festive moment can glow in its own way.
JOALI BEING launches global campaign ‘Joyful Journeys of Well-Living’
JOALI BEING, the world’s first well-being island, has announced the launch of its new global brand campaign titled “Joyful Journeys of Well-Living.” The campaign celebrates the art of self-discovery, inviting travellers to reconnect with their inner selves through bespoke and transformative experiences.
Building upon JOALI BEING’s core philosophy of the “Joy of Weightlessness,” the campaign embodies the essence of harmony between mind, body, and spirit. It encourages guests to explore holistic pathways designed to restore balance and inspire personal growth.
Joyful Journeys of Well-Living serves as an invitation to travellers seeking meaningful change and renewal. The campaign narrates stories of individuals discovering joy through purposeful living, mindful connection, and immersive well-being experiences at JOALI BEING.
The visuals capture the island’s tranquil landscapes and nurturing spaces — from oceanfront sanctuaries to treetop villas and transformative healing sessions led by resident experts. The campaign presents JOALI BEING as more than a destination; it is a journey towards well-being, creativity, and self-transformation.
Each guest journey at JOALI BEING is founded on the resort’s Four Pillars of Well-Being — Mind, Skin, Microbiome, and Energy. Through tailored programmes, guests can embark on integrative wellness experiences encompassing sound therapy, movement and fitness, hydrotherapy, nutritional guidance, and energy-healing sessions curated by specialists.
The island features a series of advanced well-being spaces, including:
- CORE: a movement and fitness zone
- AREKA: a transformative treatment centre
- KAASHI: a hydrotherapy hall
- SEDA: a sound-healing room
- Ocean Sala: an open-air meditation and relaxation deck
Each space is designed to nurture a profound connection with nature and the self.
The Joyful Journeys of Well-Living campaign has been conceptualised and produced by JOALI BEING’s in-house team in collaboration with creative partners and visual storytellers from across the globe. The multi-platform campaign integrates film, digital, and print media to convey JOALI BEING’s ethos — a celebration of joy, transformation, and harmony.
The visual narrative draws inspiration from the natural beauty of the Maldives, reflecting JOALI BEING’s immersive design philosophy. The imagery captures the rhythm of the ocean, the play of light, and the flow of energy that define the spirit of the island.
