Ifuru Island Maldives creates ultimate private group sanctuary

Ifuru Island Maldives is inviting families, friends, and groups to rediscover the joy of travelling together through its newly introduced large-scale island retreats: the 20-Bedroom Family Retreats and the world’s first and only 32-Bedroom Island Reserve. Designed for reunions, celebrations, multi-generational escapes, or group adventures, these retreats offer a rare opportunity to enjoy a private island-style experience with abundant space, comfort, and personalised service.

20-Bedroom Family Retreats

Guests may choose from three distinct options—the Ocean Retreat Island Reserve, the Island Retreat Reserve, and the Seaside Retreat Island Reserve. Each comprises five thoughtfully designed duplexes, offering two rooms upstairs and two downstairs. These expansive retreats allow guests to enjoy privacy when required, while providing generous communal spaces for shared moments.

At the heart of every retreat is a large outdoor social lounge, created for relaxed gatherings, shared meals, games, cocktails, and quality time with those who matter most.

32-Bedroom Island Reserve

For larger groups or milestone occasions, the Reef Retreat Island Reserve features an exceptional 32-bedroom enclave capable of hosting up to 60 guests in one private setting. Elegantly furnished suites, spacious social areas, and an effortless sense of luxury come together to create a setting ideally suited for big families, celebrations, and group getaways.

Each retreat booking offers an extensive range of amenities, activities, and services tailored for group enjoyment, including:

Welcome goodies in every suite

Private domestic group transfers for 50–60 guests

A dedicated Island Buddy to coordinate the stay

Family sunset cocktails and a BBQ in the Sunken Lounge

Cocktail and mocktail classes

Waterfront lunch and sunset high tea

Choice of a sunset cruise or a local island excursion

Group scavenger hunt

Group wellness session: yoga or sound healing

Access to beach volleyball and tennis/multi-purpose court

Tree-planting activity

Private cinema movie night

20-minute group photo session

Complimentary laundry (five pieces per room)

Departure gift for every guest

These inclusions ensure that groups can share meaningful experiences while enjoying the convenience and warmth of Maldivian hospitality.

Ifuru Island Maldives features 147 sunset suites and villas, along with six dining venues—including two signature restaurants and four bars—offered within its 24-hour Premium All-Inclusive experience. Whether for a long-awaited reunion, a milestone celebration, or a private group holiday, the resort’s new retreats provide the space, privacy, and personalised service to create unforgettable shared memories.