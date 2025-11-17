Milaidhoo introduces new spa menu featuring exclusive, innovative treatments

Milaidhoo Maldives has announced the launch of its new Serenity Spa menu, introducing a collection of therapies designed to support physical and mental wellbeing. The refreshed menu encourages guests to relax, reconnect and experience moments of calm on the boutique island.

Set above the turquoise waters of the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Serenity Spa offers an elevated setting for rest and renewal. With four overwater treatment suites and an oceanfront yoga pavilion, the spa provides an environment where guests can slow down and unwind. From facials and body treatments to massages, each experience is crafted to guide guests towards a sense of inner peace.

Wellbeing at Milaidhoo follows a holistic philosophy, drawing on natural elements and time-honoured healing traditions. The new therapies reflect this approach, offering intuitive, personalised care that aims to restore balance. Each treatment is designed with the understanding that wellness is individual, and the spa team tailors every session to meet the guest’s specific needs.

A highlight of the new menu is the LYMA Laser, a skin treatment available exclusively at Milaidhoo in the Maldives. Using advanced technology, the LYMA Laser promotes skin regeneration, reduces fine lines and improves overall tone, providing visible results without invasive procedures. Guests can enjoy the treatment while taking in the soothing atmosphere of the island.

The updated spa menu also features treatments using premium products from Natura Bissé, Aromatherapy Associates and Obsidian Skincare for Men, selected for their quality and effectiveness. Locally inspired remedies, informed by island traditions, complement the offering, bringing together authenticity and contemporary wellbeing. Milaidhoo has also partnered with Margaret Dabbs London to introduce its globally recognised nail and grooming services to the resort.

Personalisation remains central to Milaidhoo’s approach to wellbeing. This extends beyond the spa to include nourishing cuisine and opportunities for digital disconnection, encouraging guests to experience the island at an unhurried pace. The aim is to create an atmosphere where relaxation emerges naturally.

Serenity Spa is positioned not only as a place for pampering but as a refuge for reflection and reconnection. It offers guests the chance to engage with the island’s calming environment and rediscover a sense of equilibrium.

Guests wishing to explore the full menu of treatments can download the new Serenity Spa brochure, which outlines the complete range of offerings available at the spa.