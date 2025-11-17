News
Milaidhoo introduces new spa menu featuring exclusive, innovative treatments
Milaidhoo Maldives has announced the launch of its new Serenity Spa menu, introducing a collection of therapies designed to support physical and mental wellbeing. The refreshed menu encourages guests to relax, reconnect and experience moments of calm on the boutique island.
Set above the turquoise waters of the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Serenity Spa offers an elevated setting for rest and renewal. With four overwater treatment suites and an oceanfront yoga pavilion, the spa provides an environment where guests can slow down and unwind. From facials and body treatments to massages, each experience is crafted to guide guests towards a sense of inner peace.
Wellbeing at Milaidhoo follows a holistic philosophy, drawing on natural elements and time-honoured healing traditions. The new therapies reflect this approach, offering intuitive, personalised care that aims to restore balance. Each treatment is designed with the understanding that wellness is individual, and the spa team tailors every session to meet the guest’s specific needs.
A highlight of the new menu is the LYMA Laser, a skin treatment available exclusively at Milaidhoo in the Maldives. Using advanced technology, the LYMA Laser promotes skin regeneration, reduces fine lines and improves overall tone, providing visible results without invasive procedures. Guests can enjoy the treatment while taking in the soothing atmosphere of the island.
The updated spa menu also features treatments using premium products from Natura Bissé, Aromatherapy Associates and Obsidian Skincare for Men, selected for their quality and effectiveness. Locally inspired remedies, informed by island traditions, complement the offering, bringing together authenticity and contemporary wellbeing. Milaidhoo has also partnered with Margaret Dabbs London to introduce its globally recognised nail and grooming services to the resort.
Personalisation remains central to Milaidhoo’s approach to wellbeing. This extends beyond the spa to include nourishing cuisine and opportunities for digital disconnection, encouraging guests to experience the island at an unhurried pace. The aim is to create an atmosphere where relaxation emerges naturally.
Serenity Spa is positioned not only as a place for pampering but as a refuge for reflection and reconnection. It offers guests the chance to engage with the island’s calming environment and rediscover a sense of equilibrium.
Guests wishing to explore the full menu of treatments can download the new Serenity Spa brochure, which outlines the complete range of offerings available at the spa.
News
Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives launches biggest Black Friday sale with up to 80% off, free transfers
Cinnamon Hotels and Resorts Maldives has launched its most significant Black Friday offer to date, giving travellers the chance to experience the Maldives with exceptional value. With up to 80% off stays and complimentary round trip transfers, the promotion brings the beauty of the Maldives within closer reach for guests seeking turquoise lagoons, soft white sands, and the signature warmth of the brand’s hospitality.
This year’s Black Friday promotion also includes a selection of Book Direct Benefits available once during the stay. Guests may choose from exclusive dining experiences, spa treatments, marine excursions, or resort credits depending on the property, enabling them to personalise their island holiday with added value.
Set in the sparsely populated Vaavu Atoll, Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives offers guests uninterrupted access to abundant marine life, a wide lagoon, and expansive ocean views. Its contemporary overwater villas and strong culinary positioning, including the acclaimed Marlin Restaurant, make it ideal for travellers seeking tranquillity with a touch of adventure. Guests booking direct can further enhance their stay with experiences such as a dolphin watching excursion, one of the resort’s available Book Direct Benefits, offering the chance to witness pods of spinner dolphins in their natural habitat. View offer.
Spanning a spacious island, Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives is ideal for families and travellers seeking a lively atmosphere, offering a range of activities for both adults and children, from water sports to guided excursions. Its close proximity to Malé makes it a convenient choice for both long and short stays. Guests booking direct can enhance their experience with a swim and snorkel excursion, one of the available Book Direct Benefits, providing the chance to explore vibrant coral reefs and marine life. View offer.
Now elevated as a five star adults only island, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives offers a peaceful escape shaped by expansive white sand banks and a distinctive split island concept. Designed for travellers seeking quiet seclusion and an unhurried pace, it is an ideal choice for couples. Guests booking direct can indulge in a 45 minute spa treatment, one of the available Book Direct Benefits, for a rejuvenating experience that blends traditional techniques with ocean view serenity. View offer.
Recognised for its easily accessible house reef, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon is well suited for divers and snorkellers eager to explore marine life directly from the resort. Its strong diving heritage and intimate island layout make it a favourite among underwater enthusiasts. Guests booking direct can enjoy a sunset fishing excursion, one of the available Book Direct Benefits, offering the chance to experience Maldivian waters as the sun sets over the horizon. View offer.
The Black Friday offer applies to a minimum stay of four nights. Booking is valid from 18 November to 4 December 2025 and stay dates run from 18 November 2025 to 30 November 2026. At Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, stay dates are available until 31 March 2026 due to renovation schedules.
Travellers seeking more information or wishing to make a reservation may visit the dedicated Black Friday page here.
News
Ifuru Island Maldives creates ultimate private group sanctuary
Ifuru Island Maldives is inviting families, friends, and groups to rediscover the joy of travelling together through its newly introduced large-scale island retreats: the 20-Bedroom Family Retreats and the world’s first and only 32-Bedroom Island Reserve. Designed for reunions, celebrations, multi-generational escapes, or group adventures, these retreats offer a rare opportunity to enjoy a private island-style experience with abundant space, comfort, and personalised service.
20-Bedroom Family Retreats
Guests may choose from three distinct options—the Ocean Retreat Island Reserve, the Island Retreat Reserve, and the Seaside Retreat Island Reserve. Each comprises five thoughtfully designed duplexes, offering two rooms upstairs and two downstairs. These expansive retreats allow guests to enjoy privacy when required, while providing generous communal spaces for shared moments.
At the heart of every retreat is a large outdoor social lounge, created for relaxed gatherings, shared meals, games, cocktails, and quality time with those who matter most.
32-Bedroom Island Reserve
For larger groups or milestone occasions, the Reef Retreat Island Reserve features an exceptional 32-bedroom enclave capable of hosting up to 60 guests in one private setting. Elegantly furnished suites, spacious social areas, and an effortless sense of luxury come together to create a setting ideally suited for big families, celebrations, and group getaways.
Each retreat booking offers an extensive range of amenities, activities, and services tailored for group enjoyment, including:
- Welcome goodies in every suite
- Private domestic group transfers for 50–60 guests
- A dedicated Island Buddy to coordinate the stay
- Family sunset cocktails and a BBQ in the Sunken Lounge
- Cocktail and mocktail classes
- Waterfront lunch and sunset high tea
- Choice of a sunset cruise or a local island excursion
- Group scavenger hunt
- Group wellness session: yoga or sound healing
- Access to beach volleyball and tennis/multi-purpose court
- Tree-planting activity
- Private cinema movie night
- 20-minute group photo session
- Complimentary laundry (five pieces per room)
- Departure gift for every guest
These inclusions ensure that groups can share meaningful experiences while enjoying the convenience and warmth of Maldivian hospitality.
Ifuru Island Maldives features 147 sunset suites and villas, along with six dining venues—including two signature restaurants and four bars—offered within its 24-hour Premium All-Inclusive experience. Whether for a long-awaited reunion, a milestone celebration, or a private group holiday, the resort’s new retreats provide the space, privacy, and personalised service to create unforgettable shared memories.
News
JOALI Maldives celebrates seventh anniversary as art-immersive icon
JOALI Maldives marks its seventh anniversary, celebrating a journey defined by artistry, service excellence, and the Joy of Creative Living — the philosophy that continues to shape its vision of meaningful luxury. In just seven years, this design-led resort has evolved from a bold newcomer into one of the most admired names in luxury hospitality across the Maldives.
Launched in 2018, JOALI emerged as a lifestyle brand built on the philosophy of sharing the Joy of Living, a celebration of creativity, connection, and conscious luxury. As the debut property, JOALI Maldives has since refined this vision into the Joy of Creative Living, a philosophy that expresses its distinct identity as the first and only art-immersive resort in the Maldives.
With 73 villas that embody sustainable glamour, every detail is crafted to inspire. From an iconic arrival jetty that offers different imaginative perspectives to hand-carved panels and bespoke artworks curated from around the world, the resort’s architecture and design tell a story of elegance and emotion. JOALI Maldives quickly established itself as a destination where art and life intertwine.
At the heart of JOALI’s success lies its deep-rooted culture of genuine hospitality. Each experience is crafted with warmth and intuition, guided by a team whose grace and attention to detail embody the spirit of the brand. Over the years, JOALI Maldives has become a sanctuary for discerning travellers seeking both privacy and soulful connection, a place where every gesture feels personal, and every moment leaves a lasting impression.
This devotion to excellence has earned JOALI Maldives global recognition, including consecutive Forbes Five-Star Ratings, Indian Ocean’s No. 1 Resort by the Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards for two years in a row, and being named Asia’s No. 1 Resort and World’s No. 7 by Travel + Leisure in 2025. These honours affirm JOALI Maldives’ position among the world’s most exceptional escapes, marking a remarkable achievement for a young, independent brand.
Seven years on, the resort’s story continues to be written by the people who bring it to life, its loyal guests and long-standing team members. Many of JOALI Maldives’ original hosts remain part of the journey, shaping the island’s character with their creativity and care. Equally, a growing number of returning guests have turned their first visit into a cherished tradition, drawn back by the familiar faces and heartfelt moments that define the JOALI Maldives experience.
“This milestone is deeply meaningful for us,” shared Shifaz Hassan, General Manager of JOALI Maldives. “In seven years, JOALI Maldives has evolved from a vision into one of the leading names in the region’s ultra-luxury space, a testament to the dedication of our team and the loyalty of our guests. We are immensely grateful to everyone who has been part of this journey of joy.”
As JOALI Maldives celebrates seven years of artistry and excellence, the brand continues to redefine the landscape of luxury in the Maldives. In November 15, JOALI Maldives hosted a day of celebrations to mark this special milestone, bringing guests and hosts together in true JOALI spirit. The festivities featured an elegant afternoon tea hosted by South African visiting artist Peni Petersen — complete with creative tablescapes and hands-on art experiences, a reflection of JOALI’s philosophy, that joy and creativity are meant to be shared. The celebration continued into the evening with a sunset cocktail reception and a beachfront feast accompanied by live music.
JOALI Maldives has villas from $2,072 per night based on two persons sharing a Water Villa with Pool on B&B basis. To book your stay at JOALI Maldives, please visit joali.com.
