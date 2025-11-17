Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives launches biggest Black Friday sale with up to 80% off, free transfers

Cinnamon Hotels and Resorts Maldives has launched its most significant Black Friday offer to date, giving travellers the chance to experience the Maldives with exceptional value. With up to 80% off stays and complimentary round trip transfers, the promotion brings the beauty of the Maldives within closer reach for guests seeking turquoise lagoons, soft white sands, and the signature warmth of the brand’s hospitality.

This year’s Black Friday promotion also includes a selection of Book Direct Benefits available once during the stay. Guests may choose from exclusive dining experiences, spa treatments, marine excursions, or resort credits depending on the property, enabling them to personalise their island holiday with added value.

Set in the sparsely populated Vaavu Atoll, Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives offers guests uninterrupted access to abundant marine life, a wide lagoon, and expansive ocean views. Its contemporary overwater villas and strong culinary positioning, including the acclaimed Marlin Restaurant, make it ideal for travellers seeking tranquillity with a touch of adventure. Guests booking direct can further enhance their stay with experiences such as a dolphin watching excursion, one of the resort’s available Book Direct Benefits, offering the chance to witness pods of spinner dolphins in their natural habitat. View offer.

Spanning a spacious island, Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives is ideal for families and travellers seeking a lively atmosphere, offering a range of activities for both adults and children, from water sports to guided excursions. Its close proximity to Malé makes it a convenient choice for both long and short stays. Guests booking direct can enhance their experience with a swim and snorkel excursion, one of the available Book Direct Benefits, providing the chance to explore vibrant coral reefs and marine life. View offer.

Now elevated as a five star adults only island, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives offers a peaceful escape shaped by expansive white sand banks and a distinctive split island concept. Designed for travellers seeking quiet seclusion and an unhurried pace, it is an ideal choice for couples. Guests booking direct can indulge in a 45 minute spa treatment, one of the available Book Direct Benefits, for a rejuvenating experience that blends traditional techniques with ocean view serenity. View offer.

Recognised for its easily accessible house reef, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon is well suited for divers and snorkellers eager to explore marine life directly from the resort. Its strong diving heritage and intimate island layout make it a favourite among underwater enthusiasts. Guests booking direct can enjoy a sunset fishing excursion, one of the available Book Direct Benefits, offering the chance to experience Maldivian waters as the sun sets over the horizon. View offer.

The Black Friday offer applies to a minimum stay of four nights. Booking is valid from 18 November to 4 December 2025 and stay dates run from 18 November 2025 to 30 November 2026. At Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, stay dates are available until 31 March 2026 due to renovation schedules.

Travellers seeking more information or wishing to make a reservation may visit the dedicated Black Friday page here.