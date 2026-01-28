News
A lifestyle-led island escape takes shape at Ifuru Island Maldives
At Ifuru Island Maldives, tropical escapes are designed for travellers who crave both adventure and relaxation, making every day an opportunity to move, connect, and recharge. Guests start their mornings their own way, diving into the turquoise lagoon with snorkelling, watersports, or curated dive packages that reveal some of the Maldives’ most vibrant reefs. On land, the island offers endless ways to stay active; challenge friends or take on the resort’s Tennis coach, who provides expert guidance to help improve skills, enjoy a spirited game of pool volleyball, or explore the island through guided excursions that combine discovery with playful competition.
For those seeking wellness alongside adventure, Ifuru Island offers a range of mindful experiences. Guests can join Pilates, Yoga, and Sound Healing sessions to stretch, strengthen, and restore balance, or take part in the island’s signature Ice Bath & Bubbles Challenge, a unique experience that invigorates the body with cold-water therapy before relaxing in sparkling bubbles, awakening the senses and creating playful social connections.
Evenings at Ifuru Island transform into a stage of immersive entertainment. Guests are captivated by mesmerising Tanoura performances, live music sessions, DJ nights, and dazzling LED and Fire Shows, while weekly pool parties and themed events bring the island’s vibrant social energy to life under the stars.
For those who crave quiet moments or restorative downtime, the resort’s luxurious rooms provide a serene retreat where guests can unwind, enjoy the ocean views, or simply soak in the peaceful rhythm of island life. The premium all-inclusive offering adds freedom and flexibility for guests to dine and imbibe at their leisure, with a wide selection of meals and beverages included, allowing every guest to fully enjoy their Maldivian escape without worrying about planning every bite or sip.
Ifuru Island isn’t just a destination, it’s a lifestyle. From energising mornings and skill-building activities to wellness rituals, playful challenges, and immersive evening entertainment, every experience is designed to help guests move, connect, and unwind in perfect harmony, creating a Maldivian escape that feels both exhilarating and restorative.
Love
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa invites couples to a season of romance and refined indulgence
From February 9 – 27, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa presents celebration of love, culture and togetherness a week-long seasonal programme combining Valentine’s Day and Chinese New Year through immersive culinary, wellness, and cultural experiences. Set on the pristine shores of Vagaru Island in Shaviyani Atoll, the celebration is thoughtfully designed for couples and families to connect, celebrate, and create meaningful moments through refined luxury, cultural expression, and personalised service.
A stay at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa is defined by intuitive island living, with a dedicated Thakuru (personal butler) attending to every detail. From private in-villa pool breakfasts to intimate beachfront dining at sunset, each moment unfolds as an effortlessly memorable escape. Here, personalised service and indulgent experiences set the stage for cherished moments, allowing guests to create memories that will last a lifetime. Guests are also invited to explore the natural beauty of the island by bicycle, encouraging unhurried discovery and meaningful moments across the island’s lush pathways.
Romantic moments
At the heart of the celebrations is A Day of Love, a bespoke Valentine’s experience created for couples seeking intimacy and indulgence. The journey begins with a floating breakfast served in the privacy of one’s villa, followed by a rejuvenating couples’ spa ritual at Spa by JW, offering pampering experiences like “The Power of Touch”—a unique, sensual journey designed to deepen connection through therapeutic touch. a unique, sensual journey designed to deepen connection through therapeutic touch. Couples can craft their own body scrubs, enjoy the process together, and conclude with a relaxing massage
For an extraordinary culinary journey, RIHA offers an unforgettable and romantic concept, promising a unique and private experience around a sunken outdoor Tandoor & Tawa. Here, personal Chef Rohit Agarwal crafts a private five-course menu upon the couple’s arrival. Each course brings together flavours and regional influences in a way that feels natural, layered, and quietly distinctive.
Culinary moments continue across the resort’s five dining venues, three full-service bars, and an intimate Wine Room housing more than 1,200 labels, complemented by bespoke destination dining experiences. Romance comes to life at Hashi Pier, where a candlelit setting overlooking the ocean frames an exclusive surf-and-turf menu, indulgent caviar, and perfectly paired Champagne. For a more intimate celebration, couples may retreat to the privacy of their villa for an elegant four-course dinner, crafted to celebrate romance through flavours and an intimate setting.
For couples seeking ultimate relaxation and privacy, Pool 18, the resort’s adults-only infinity pool, offers a tranquil sanctuary above the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean, provides an exclusive setting for sun-soaked afternoons or evening cocktails beneath the sky’s ever-changing hues.
Flavours of the Lunar New Year
Complementing the romance of Valentine’s Day, the resort transitions seamlessly into the vibrant spirit of Chinese New Year, as the island is animated with colour, rhythm, and time-honoured tradition. The celebrations commence with an auspicious lion dance, setting a tone of prosperity and renewal, and before unfolding into a thoughtfully curated Asian-inspired culinary week.
Throughout the Lunar New Year period, dining becomes a central expression of the season. Experiences range from Asian-inspired dinner buffets and festive breakfasts honouring cultural customs, to refined ocean selection celebrating the freshest seafood, and an elevated Asian fusion wine dinner that pairs nuanced flavours with carefully selected vintages. Each culinary moment is designed with intention, blending authentic heritage with JW Marriott’s craftsmanship to create meaningful dining experiences centred on togetherness, discovery, and mindful indulgence.
Premium villas with an azure view of the Indian Ocean
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa offers selections of private villas, including its most prestigious accommodation, the premium Duplex Villa, ideal for families seeking space and privacy. This two-storey sanctuary features expansive living areas, a private pool, direct lagoon access, and sweeping views of the Indian Ocean. Elegant interiors are complemented by a master bedroom with a king-sized bed and a luxurious bathroom complete with a deep soaking tub, creating a refined retreat designed for effortless island living.
The resort also presents Overwater and Beach Pool Villas with sunrise or sunset views, modern design, and private pools. Beach Pool Villas offer secluded beachfront living amid lush greenery, while Overwater Pool Villas provide serene oceanfront settings with expansive decks and uninterrupted sea views.
The Endless Summer package elevates the stay with a USD 300 resort credit per stay, complemented by daily breakfast, a three-course lunch, and a three-course dinner for two at select restaurants. A one-time floating breakfast served in the privacy of the villa adds an indulgent highlight, while a 60% reduction on food at Hashi and Shio invites guests to explore the resort’s culinary offerings. Complimentary non-motorised watersports provide effortless enjoyment on the lagoon, alongside the attentive service of a dedicated Thakuru (personal butler), complimentary bicycles, and a one-time 30-minute photography session with one printed keepsake to preserve moments in paradise.
Action
Four Seasons Landaa Giraavaru shares manta sightings forecast for 2026 and 2027
The ocean’s gentle giants are calling once again. Drawing on two decades of meticulous research, the resident Manta Trust experts at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru have revealed the prime manta encounter dates for 2026 and 2027. Located in the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, home to the largest-known manta population, the Resort offers an unparalleled opportunity to swim alongside these majestic marine creatures.
Mantas on Speed Dial
To help guests maximise their chance of a manta meet-up, the Manta Trust analyse decades of data on manta ray movements and environmental factors. The resulting “hot dates” are peak periods when mass aggregations are most likely to occur close to the Resort.
The Manta On Call experience alerts guests the moment mantas are spotted, whisking them by speedboat for a thrilling snorkelling adventure. Along the way, they can learn from the globally renowned Manta Trust team, featured on CNN’s Call to Earth series, about manta ray biology and conservation.
A Manta Haven
The 2025 manta season, which ended in November, brought sightings of an estimated 4,265 reef manta rays, as well as 28 whale sharks, 16 devil rays and 10 oceanic mantas. The Manta Trust conducted 1282 manta surveys over 143 research days, adding to the ongoing database.
This season also brought exciting conservation news. Through the Manta Trust’s dedicated work, all 10 manta and devil ray species have been uplisted to CITES Appendix I – meaning they have the highest level of protection. International commercial trade of these species is now prohibited, helping to safeguard their future.
Education is key to the Trust’s vision. Over the 2025 season, six interns and apprentices immersed in marine biology by collecting data on the research boat, identifying mantas, and running guest trips. The team also work closely with local schools to inspire the next generation of conservationists. 2025 saw them engage with 969 community members, while 19 students graduated from their Moodhu Madharusa (Ocean School).
“Watching people interact with mantas reminds us why we do this work,” says Armando Kraenzlin, Regional Vice President and General Manager of Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru. “These encounters go beyond awe; they create a real connection to the ocean and its inhabitants. Since 2005, the Maldives Manta Conservation Programme at Landaa Giraavaru has been dedicated to protecting these remarkable creatures, and every snorkel, survey or moment spent alongside them helps build a community committed to their survival.”
Hot dates for manta sightings in 2026 and 2027:
2026
- May 14–18
- May 29 – June 2
- June 13–17
- June 27 – July 1
- July 12–16
- July 27–31
- August 10–14
- August 26–30
- September 9–13
- September 24–28
- October 8–12
- October 24–28
- November 7–11
- November 24
2027
- May 4–8
- May 18–22
- June 2–6
- June 16–20
- July 2–6
- July 16–20
- July 31 – August 4
- August 15–19
- September 28 – October 2
- October 13–17
- October 27–31
- November 12–16
- November 26–30
Please note: Manta ray sightings are subject to weather conditions and the temperament of these gentle oceanic giants.
To book a Maldives manta experience, click here, email: reservations.mal@fourseasons.com or call the central reservations department of Four Seasons Resorts Maldives at tel: (960) 66 00 888.
Cooking
Chef Heiko Nieder brings two-Michelin-starred culinary artistry to Sirru Fen Fushi
This February, Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort, a proud member of The Leading Hotels of the World, welcomes acclaimed chef Heiko Nieder for an exclusive gastronomic showcase celebrating culinary innovation, precision, and artistry kicking off The Michelin Series for 2026.
Recognised as one of Switzerland’s most celebrated chefs and the visionary culinary force behind The Dolder Grand in Zurich, Chef Heiko will headline two exceptional dining events designed for discerning travellers and food connoisseurs seeking a truly elevated island experience.
Events at a Glance:
14 February 2026: Four Hand Dinner with Chef Heiko x Chef Girish
In celebration of Valentine’s Day and Lunar New Year, Chef Heiko Nieder joins Sirru Fen Fushi’s Executive Chef Girish Sharma for an intimate Four-Hand Dinner, where two distinct culinary worlds meet in one extraordinary evening. Expect imaginative compositions, elevated island elegance, and a dining experience crafted to ignite the senses.
18 February 2026: Haute Cuisine Cooking Class with Chef Heiko Nieder
The celebration continues with a rare and intimate cooking class, where Chef Heiko will guide guests through two dishes, offering a behind-the-scenes glimpse into his culinary philosophy and artistry.
18 February 2026: Chef Heiko’s Exclusive Signature Dinner & Cooking Class
Guests are invited to indulge in an exclusive four-course dinner featuring Chef Heiko’s signature dishes, showcasing his hallmark style: daring creativity balanced with refined technique.
Born in Germany in 1972, Chef Heiko is one of Switzerland’s most celebrated chefs and currently serves as Culinary Director at The Dolder Grand in Zurich. He completed his classical culinary training at the Fairmont Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten in Hamburg, before refining his craft in some of Germany’s most respected kitchens, including Restaurant Le Canard in Hamburg, Hotel Zur Traube in Grevenbroich, and Restaurant Vau in Berlin. He further refined his culinary philosophy during five formative years at Restaurant L’Olivo in Bonn.
A multi-awarded culinary leader, Chef Heiko has received global recognition including:
- GaultMillau “Discovery of the Year” in 2003
- First Michelin Star (2004)
- Two Michelin Stars awarded by The Michelin Guide.
- GaultMillau “Chef of the Year” (2018)
- Currently holding 19 GaultMillau points
In 2014, he launched THE EPICURE, The Dolder Grand’s prestigious international gourmet festival, now recognised globally as a culinary platform of excellence. In 2023, Chef Heiko published his first cookbook, “Heiko Nieder – The Restaurant,” which was met with wide critical acclaim. And most recently in November 2025 – Chef Heiko has released his newest cook book, “Heiko Nieder – Private Dining.” The publication offers an intimate insight into his personal approach to haute cuisine, private dining culture, and the philosophy behind creating bespoke, highly exclusive culinary experiences.
The Michelin Series is Sirru Fen Fushi’s signature calendar of culinary icons and global tastemakers, designed to deliver immersive reconnection through flavours and unforgettable dining journeys in the Maldives.
