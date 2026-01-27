Meditation
Dr Shakkeel AM to offer visiting practitioner sessions at Ifuru Island Maldives
Ifuru Island Maldives is welcoming Dr Shakkeel AM as a Visiting Wellness Practitioner, marking a step in the resort’s plans to develop a curated Visiting Practitioner programme.
Dr Shakkeel, a CIDESCO-certified naturopath and acupuncturist, will be in residence at the resort from 28 January to 30 March. The residency forms part of Ifuru Island Maldives’ strategy to introduce rotating international wellness specialists and expand its holistic wellbeing offering.
With more than ten years of experience in luxury wellness hospitality across the Maldives, India and Bahrain, Dr Shakkeel brings a personalised and integrative approach to wellbeing. His practice is influenced by classical Ayurveda and modern therapeutic methods, drawing inspiration from his grandfather, an Ayurvedic healer.
He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences and advanced acupuncture training from the Jing Well Academy. Each guest programme begins with a comprehensive consultation, including Tridosha assessment, tongue diagnosis and pulse analysis, to tailor treatments to individual needs.
During his residency, guests will have access to a range of therapies, including therapeutic and cosmetic acupuncture, Kalari Marma therapy, sleep-enhancing treatments, detoxification programmes, posture alignment therapy, immersive Ayurvedic rituals, restorative bodywork and guided meditation sessions.
Ifuru Island Maldives said the residency supports its long-term plan to establish a rotating Visiting Practitioner programme, aimed at offering guests access to internationally experienced wellness experts and structured, results-driven wellness journeys.
Guests will be able to begin their experience with a complimentary Ayurveda or wellness consultation during the residency period.
Featured
Milaidhoo Maldives introduces high-end wellness residency led by Dr Lim Xiang Jun
Milaidhoo, an intimate island retreat located within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, has announced a once-in-a-season wellness residency with internationally renowned integrative medicine specialist Dr Lim Xiang Jun, taking place from 22 to 28 February 2026.
For the first time, guests will have the opportunity to experience Dr Lim’s integrative approach to wellbeing in a private island setting. The founder of a leading modern Acupuncture and Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) practice in Singapore, Dr Lim brings more than 20 years of experience and a rare mastery of both Eastern and Western healing traditions, including acupuncture, TCM, energy medicine, yoga, Ayurveda, meditation and metaphysics Bazi astrology.
During her residency, Dr Lim will offer bespoke one-on-one consultations and signature therapies aimed at restoring vitality, balancing energy and supporting transformation of mind, body and spirit. Guests will have access to her globally recognised treatments, including facial acupuncture, gua sha, reflexology and Chi Nei Tsang, as well as immersive sessions in meditation, qigong, yoga, sound healing and energy therapy. The residency’s distinctiveness lies in its integration of ancient wisdom, modern clinical practice and metaphysical insight, creating a personalised journey for every guest.
“Milaidhoo is an ideal sanctuary for guests seeking to reset, recharge and reconnect with themselves,” said Paul van Frank, General Manager of Milaidhoo. “By pairing the island’s serene, barefoot elegance with Dr Lim’s transformative expertise, this residency delivers an experience that is intimate, exceptional and truly unique.”
Dr Lim Xiang Jun added: “I am honoured to bring my holistic practices to Milaidhoo Maldives for the first time. The island’s natural tranquillity and energy provide an ideal environment for guests to embark on a personalised wellbeing journey. I look forward to guiding each guest through integrative traditional therapies, meditation and energy healing to help them reconnect with their vitality.”
With a limited number of consultations and treatments available, the residency is designed for guests seeking a holistic reset and a deeply personalised wellness experience within Milaidhoo’s peaceful island surroundings.
Guests wishing to secure their stay for this exclusive residency may visit the resort’s Special Offers page to reserve their wellness journey.
Featured
Kuramathi Maldives announces private wellness programmes with Imron Zulfikar
Kuramathi Maldives has announced the arrival of esteemed holistic wellness practitioner Imron Zulfikar, who will undertake an exclusive residency at the resort from 15 December 2025 to 3 January 2026. During this period, guests will have the opportunity to participate in bespoke wellness experiences crafted by a recognised expert in integrative health.
Throughout his residency, Imron will conduct a series of private wellness sessions designed to restore balance, promote renewal, and enhance long-term wellbeing. His practice brings together ancient therapeutic traditions and contemporary fitness science, resulting in personalised programmes that support harmony, mobility, and emotional resilience. Signature offerings include:
- Watsu Water Healing Journey: A restorative treatment conducted in warm water, combining elements of shiatsu, massage, and gentle movement to release deep tension, soothe the nervous system, and foster a sense of tranquillity.
- Chakra Balance Therapy: A holistic session that aligns mind and body through crystal healing, guided meditation, and calming massage techniques.
- Meridian Deep Release Massage: A therapeutic blend of deep tissue massage and acupressure aimed at easing chronic tension, improving flexibility, and stimulating energy flow.
- Accu Glow Facial: A rejuvenating facial incorporating acupuncture and customised skincare to activate collagen production, detoxify the skin, and enhance natural luminosity.
- Oriental Slim Detox Massage: A treatment grounded in Traditional Chinese Medicine, combining acupuncture and massage to promote lymphatic drainage and support detoxification.
Imron is an accomplished wellness lifestyle coach and holistic fitness specialist with more than ten years of experience in acupuncture, tension release therapies, yoga, Pilates, and personal training. His integrative methodology nurtures physical alignment, emotional balance, and overall vitality.
He has worked with numerous luxury resorts and an impressive roster of high-profile clients, including Serena Williams, Emma Watson, Richard Branson, and members of the UAE Royal Family. Celebrated for his intuitive approach and refined technique, Richard Branson has previously referred to Imron as having “golden hands.”
Kuramathi Maldives looks forward to offering guests this exceptional opportunity to engage in transformative, individually tailored wellness experiences during Imron’s residency.
Featured
From spa rituals to sunrise yoga: Angsana Velavaru champions mindful living
Surrounded by the crystal-clear waters of South Nilandhe Atoll, Angsana Velavaru invites guests to embark on a holistic journey of renewal that nurtures both body and mind.
At the centre of this experience is the award-winning Angsana Spa, inspired by the timeless essence of Asian wellness traditions. Here, the healing power of touch, scent, and nature come together in harmony. Guests can enjoy a range of treatments designed for both relaxation and family bonding, including restorative massages, revitalising body polishes, and signature rituals that incorporate natural ingredients such as coconut, honey, and tropical herbs. Each therapy aims to rejuvenate, soothe, and restore a deep sense of inner calm that reflects the island’s natural rhythm.
Wellness at Angsana Velavaru extends far beyond the spa. The resort’s approach to wellbeing embraces movement, mindfulness, and meaningful connection. Its modern tropical fitness centre provides a tranquil setting for guests to stay active while remaining close to nature. Activities such as aqua aerobics in the Kuredhi Pool and sunrise yoga on the beach combine physical vitality with mindful awareness.
Across the island, guests are encouraged to slow down and reconnect with their surroundings. Guided meditation, breathwork sessions, and sunset yoga create opportunities for reflection and relaxation. These practices are seamlessly woven into the resort’s environment, offering a sense of serenity that lingers long after the stay.
Under the guidance of Wellbeing Director Artemasius Harefa, Angsana Velavaru’s holistic programmes align with Banyan Group’s Eight Pillars of Wellbeing, with a focus on rest, movement, mindfulness, and connection. The result is a collection of experiences designed to inspire balance and renewal, giving guests the opportunity to embrace a more mindful way of living.
“Modern travellers seek more than rest; they seek renewal,” said Artemasius Harefa, Wellbeing Director at Angsana Velavaru. “Our goal is to create experiences that help guests reconnect with themselves and the natural world, turning wellness into a meaningful way of life.”
At Angsana Velavaru, wellbeing is not a moment but a continuous journey shaped by nature, connection, and the healing spirit of the Maldives.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Ambani family members holiday in Maldives again
-
Featured1 week ago
Pulse Hotels & Resorts unveils eco-chic Eri Maldives in North Malé Atoll
-
News1 week ago
InterContinental Maldives unveils luxury experiences designed for solo traveller
-
Featured1 week ago
Endless Summer awaits at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa
-
Featured1 week ago
From Lunar New Year to Easter: Sirru Fen Fushi reveals seasonal line-up
-
Cooking7 days ago
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives hosts Campania Wine Dinner with Mastroberardino
-
Featured1 week ago
The Standard, Maldives unveils romantic Valentine’s Day experiences
-
News1 week ago
Maldives named among world’s top destinations in Tripadvisor’s 2026 awards