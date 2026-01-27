Kandooma Maldives to mark Lunar New Year with week-long island celebration

This February, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives invites guests to welcome Lunar New Year 2026 with a vibrant island celebration honouring the Year of the Fire Horse. Running from 16 to 21 February, the programme blends festive dining, restorative wellness, and family-friendly fun set against the breathtaking natural beauty and stunning sunsets of the Maldives.

In Chinese culture, the Horse symbolises energy, confidence, freedom and forward momentum, qualities intensified by the Fire element, which represents passion, renewal and bold new beginnings. At Kandooma, this spirit comes to life through a thoughtfully prepared celebration that balances relaxation with movement, and time-honoured traditions with the freedom of a private island escape.

Festive dining sits at the heart of the celebrations. Guests are invited to share in a Prosperity Yu Sheng (Lo Hei) experience, where fresh fish, vibrant shredded vegetables and condiments are tossed together to invite abundance, unity and good fortune. Traditionally, the higher the toss, the greater the luck. Interactive Hot Pot evenings at The Asian Kitchen on the beach include the Yu Sheng set, a choice of two savoury broths, fresh vegetables, chewy noodles, premium Angus beef slices, juicy Tiger prawns, pork belly and an assortment of tasty fish balls. (US$99++ per person available 16-21 February except 19 February). Seafood lovers will be delighted with the Seafood Fiesta at The Asian Kitchen on 19 February where an indulgent spread will welcome guests, including fresh sushi and sashimi, sand lobster, Norwegian salmon and more. Meat lovers are catered for too, with a choice of grass-fed beef sirloin, succulent lamb cutlets, roasted Beijing Duck, crispy pork belly and more. (US$99++ per person).

The Lunar New Year also invites renewal and reflection. Throughout the week (16-21 February), guests can unwind with special offers on spa rituals focused on balance and gentle rejuvenation. Refresh the skin and spirit with the Kandooma Spa’s Express Facial using SUNDARI skincare products (US$45, normally $70). Rejuvenate the body with a gentle Full-body Exfoliation (US$40, normally US$80). Beyond signature treatments at Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala, a programme of wellness and movement activities encourages reconnection and vitality, including sunrise and sunset yoga, ‘Float & Flow’ SUP yoga, and the immersive new ‘Salt & Sound’ healing sessions, ensuring you begin the year feeling refreshed and aligned.

Designed as a family-friendly celebration, Lunar New Year at Kandooma offers added value with IHG’s Kids Eat & Stay Free (for up to two children under 13). On Lunar New Year’s Day, 17 February, younger guests are welcomed at Kandoo Kids’ Club for hands-on festivities including wishing tree creations, red-envelope treasure hunts, crafts and festive games, creating fun memories for the whole family.

Surrounded by turquoise waters, vibrant marine life and white-sand beaches fringed with palms, guests are free to shape their celebration their own way. For some, the New Year begins with adventure: snorkelling, jet-ski safaris, scuba diving and ocean excursions. For others, it’s about slowing down and simple pleasures: spa time, hammock lounging with a good book, or a refreshing swim in crystal-clear waters.

Accommodation options cater to couples and families alike, from lush garden villas and beachfront villas to the resort’s popular two-storey beach houses. Among the most sought-after are the spacious overwater villas featuring a signature hammock suspended above the lagoon and direct ladder access into the water below, presenting an array of opportunities for the perfect selfie.

Throughout the festive period, guests are supported by Chinese-language menus and the resort’s multilingual team, with Mandarin-speaking colleagues available to ensure comfort, ease and a seamless stay.

Welcome Lunar New Year 2026 at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, where island beauty, meaningful traditions and fun for all ages come together to usher in the Year of the Fire Horse. The resort’s Lunar New Year programme is available here. For getaways to the Maldives please contact your travel agent or visit www.maldives.holidayinnresorts.com.