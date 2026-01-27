News
Kandooma Maldives to mark Lunar New Year with week-long island celebration
This February, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives invites guests to welcome Lunar New Year 2026 with a vibrant island celebration honouring the Year of the Fire Horse. Running from 16 to 21 February, the programme blends festive dining, restorative wellness, and family-friendly fun set against the breathtaking natural beauty and stunning sunsets of the Maldives.
In Chinese culture, the Horse symbolises energy, confidence, freedom and forward momentum, qualities intensified by the Fire element, which represents passion, renewal and bold new beginnings. At Kandooma, this spirit comes to life through a thoughtfully prepared celebration that balances relaxation with movement, and time-honoured traditions with the freedom of a private island escape.
Festive dining sits at the heart of the celebrations. Guests are invited to share in a Prosperity Yu Sheng (Lo Hei) experience, where fresh fish, vibrant shredded vegetables and condiments are tossed together to invite abundance, unity and good fortune. Traditionally, the higher the toss, the greater the luck. Interactive Hot Pot evenings at The Asian Kitchen on the beach include the Yu Sheng set, a choice of two savoury broths, fresh vegetables, chewy noodles, premium Angus beef slices, juicy Tiger prawns, pork belly and an assortment of tasty fish balls. (US$99++ per person available 16-21 February except 19 February). Seafood lovers will be delighted with the Seafood Fiesta at The Asian Kitchen on 19 February where an indulgent spread will welcome guests, including fresh sushi and sashimi, sand lobster, Norwegian salmon and more. Meat lovers are catered for too, with a choice of grass-fed beef sirloin, succulent lamb cutlets, roasted Beijing Duck, crispy pork belly and more. (US$99++ per person).
The Lunar New Year also invites renewal and reflection. Throughout the week (16-21 February), guests can unwind with special offers on spa rituals focused on balance and gentle rejuvenation. Refresh the skin and spirit with the Kandooma Spa’s Express Facial using SUNDARI skincare products (US$45, normally $70). Rejuvenate the body with a gentle Full-body Exfoliation (US$40, normally US$80). Beyond signature treatments at Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala, a programme of wellness and movement activities encourages reconnection and vitality, including sunrise and sunset yoga, ‘Float & Flow’ SUP yoga, and the immersive new ‘Salt & Sound’ healing sessions, ensuring you begin the year feeling refreshed and aligned.
Designed as a family-friendly celebration, Lunar New Year at Kandooma offers added value with IHG’s Kids Eat & Stay Free (for up to two children under 13). On Lunar New Year’s Day, 17 February, younger guests are welcomed at Kandoo Kids’ Club for hands-on festivities including wishing tree creations, red-envelope treasure hunts, crafts and festive games, creating fun memories for the whole family.
Surrounded by turquoise waters, vibrant marine life and white-sand beaches fringed with palms, guests are free to shape their celebration their own way. For some, the New Year begins with adventure: snorkelling, jet-ski safaris, scuba diving and ocean excursions. For others, it’s about slowing down and simple pleasures: spa time, hammock lounging with a good book, or a refreshing swim in crystal-clear waters.
Accommodation options cater to couples and families alike, from lush garden villas and beachfront villas to the resort’s popular two-storey beach houses. Among the most sought-after are the spacious overwater villas featuring a signature hammock suspended above the lagoon and direct ladder access into the water below, presenting an array of opportunities for the perfect selfie.
Throughout the festive period, guests are supported by Chinese-language menus and the resort’s multilingual team, with Mandarin-speaking colleagues available to ensure comfort, ease and a seamless stay.
Welcome Lunar New Year 2026 at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, where island beauty, meaningful traditions and fun for all ages come together to usher in the Year of the Fire Horse. The resort’s Lunar New Year programme is available here. For getaways to the Maldives please contact your travel agent or visit www.maldives.holidayinnresorts.com.
‘Rosé All the Way’: SO/ Maldives plans beachfront Valentine’s Day celebration
Love doesn’t arrive loudly at SO/ Maldives, it drifts in with the tide, glows at sunset, and lingers long after the last note of music fades. This Valentine’s Day, the island invites couples to slow down, lean in, and write their own love story in paradise with Rosé All the Way, an intimate beachfront celebration at Lazuli Beach on 14 February 2026.
As the sky blushes pink and the lagoon mirrors the stars, Lazuli Beach transforms into a romantic sanctuary. Soft candlelight flickers, a soulful live band sets the rhythm of the evening, and the gentle sound of waves becomes part of the melody. Here, time feels suspended just two hearts, one island, and a moment that belongs only to you.
Couples are treated to a thoughtfully curated four-course dining experience, paired with a bottle of rosé champagne, designed to be savoured slowly, sip by sip, course by course. Every detail is intentional, every moment effortless romance without rules, elegance without pretense.
Celebrate love starting on The Citronee Club Beach with Rosé All the Way, an exclusive Valentine’s Day dining experience:
- USD 380++ per couple for Bed & Breakfast guests
- USD 240++ per couple for Half Board, Full Board and All Inclusive guests
Valentine’s Day is not confined to a single setting it’s a feeling that can unfold anywhere. From quiet moments on your private villa deck to laughter by the pool or barefoot walks along the shore, the island becomes a canvas for love, painted in your own style.
And for those who dream beyond the expected, romance takes on new dimensions. Drift across the lagoon aboard a traditional Maldivian dhoni, or descend beneath the surface for an underwater celebration, where silence speaks louder than words and love knows no boundaries.
This Valentine’s Day, forget the clichés. Follow the feeling. Paint your story in paradise Rosé All the Way, only at SO/ Maldives.
For more information or to book your perfect festive getaway, please visit so-maldives.com or contact so.maldives.reservations@so-hotels.com.
OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI to host Janice Wong’s ‘Chocolate Art & Serenity’ experience
The whispers of innovation are sweetening the Maldivian air once more as THE OZEN COLLECTION heralds the celebrated return of culinary visionary, Janice Wong. This April, the pristine shores of OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI will again become a canvas for her genius, hosting the exclusive ‘Chocolate Art & Serenity’ pop-up from the 27th to the 29th. Here, against the iconic overwater backdrop of the resort’s world-class outlets, CUVÉE, ORIGINꓱ and Vista del Mar, indulgence is redefined transformed into an immersive journey of edible artistry and sublime flavour.
The ‘Chocolate Art & Serenity’ pop-up will present a meticulously curated series of exclusive engagements. From intimate masterclasses for adults, where the alchemy of chocolate is unveiled, to engaging guided cooking activities for children, and a bespoke Cacao Bonfire Meditation Ceremony with Chef Janice Wong combining a guided sound healing session and an intention-setting ritual with a cacao-infused culmination, the programme is designed to enchant every guest.
Leading the series is Chef Janice Wong, a visionary often hailed as Asia’s “Queen of Desserts.” Over a celebrated 18-year career, Chef Janice has revolutionised the world of patisserie, transforming desserts into multi-sensory works of art. Her eponymous restaurant, 2am:dessertbar, became a global phenomenon, earning her two consecutive spots on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list and establishing her as a formidable force in the industry.
“My passion for culinary art has always been driven by a desire to test the limits of dessert making,” said Chef Janice Wong. “At OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, chocolate becomes more than a confection, it is a medium where art meets design and mindfulness. Each creation is thoughtfully composed to encourage presence and curiosity, inviting guests to engage their senses and experience dessert as a moment of balance, creativity and wellbeing within this tranquil island environment.”
The event also underscores Atmosphere Core’s continued dedication to curating world-class gastronomic experiences. Anupam Banerjee, Vice President of Food & Beverage for Atmosphere Core, remarked, “Hosting a culinary artist of Janice’s calibre once again is a testament to our ongoing mission to deliver unparalleled, memorable moments to our guests. This collaboration reflects our company vision that true gastronomy transcends indulgence – it becomes a ritual of wellness, weaving artistry and nourishment into every experience. Her innovative approach aligns perfectly with our vision for OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI as an invitation to savour health, joy and artistry in every bite.”
This highly anticipated 2026 series builds upon the resort’s distinguished legacy, a narrative woven from pioneering gastronomy, the restorative wellness of ELE|NA Elements of Nature and deeply engaging guest experiences. Since its inception, OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI has masterfully curated moments where artistic expression and world-class hospitality converge, establishing an unwavering precedent for excellence that defines the very ethos of THE OZEN COLLECTION.
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi introduces reimagined water villas in design refresh
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi has unveiled the first phase of its resort-wide design transformation, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of the property under Sun Siyam’s newly launched Luxury Collection. The five-star resort introduces a reimagined portfolio of overwater accommodation, setting a new design direction rooted in refined island luxury and Maldivian craftsmanship.
Reimagined Water Villas & Horizon Water Villas with Private Pool
The newly reimagined over water villas are the first chapter of this design transformation. Sublime in form and feeling, they introduce a contemporary expression of rustic Maldivian luxury. Each villa frames the ocean, offering a serene open-plan layout and a spacious bathroom with a bathtub overlooking the lagoon. Private decks feature multiple lounging zones, suspended hammocks, and intimate corners in soft green tones, creating a sense of refined, lived-in luxury.
All Horizon Water Villas now feature a 22 sqm private pool and sunken seating, transforming the space into a sanctuary for sunrise rituals, slow afternoons, and cinematic sunsets. For couples and honeymooners, bespoke moments ensure every stay feels beautifully tailored.
The overwater portfolio features 40 Water Villas with Pool (123 sqm), 16 Horizon Water Villas with Pool (128 sqm), and 19 Sunset Horizon Water Villas with Pool (128 sqm), each offering a seamless blend of comfort and privacy.
Design Excellence Guided by Vision
Driven by the group’s commitment to positioning Sun Siyam Iru Fushi among the Maldives’ leading luxury resorts, Sun Siyam appointed international interior design consultants Lee McNichol and Jose Rivero—Founders and Creative Directors of the London-based Studio Sixty7—to lead the transformation. Their approach introduces a characterful aesthetic with muted tones, natural textures, and softly sculpted forms that evoke effortless barefoot luxury. Gently imperfect plastered walls, tactile finishes, and layers of breathable linen create a relaxed yet elevated atmosphere.
“Every element has been chosen to feel grounded and sensorial, inviting guests into a deep sense of calm,” said Lee McNichol and Jose Rivero.
“This transformation goes beyond aesthetics—it’s a careful orchestration of space, service excellence, and emotional detail,” highlighted Abdulla Atham, the hotel’s Resort Manager. “From villa layouts and in-villa experiences to the minibar selection, outdoor offerings, views, and quiet gestures from your butler, each moment is designed to immerse guests into the spirit of chic island living”.
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi continues its transformation into a destination defined by understated luxury and island authenticity.
Book your stay now on Sun Siyam Iru Fushi’s website and indulge in Premium Island Indulgence with Signature Moments.
