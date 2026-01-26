‘Rosé All the Way’: SO/ Maldives plans beachfront Valentine’s Day celebration

Love doesn’t arrive loudly at SO/ Maldives, it drifts in with the tide, glows at sunset, and lingers long after the last note of music fades. This Valentine’s Day, the island invites couples to slow down, lean in, and write their own love story in paradise with Rosé All the Way, an intimate beachfront celebration at Lazuli Beach on 14 February 2026.

As the sky blushes pink and the lagoon mirrors the stars, Lazuli Beach transforms into a romantic sanctuary. Soft candlelight flickers, a soulful live band sets the rhythm of the evening, and the gentle sound of waves becomes part of the melody. Here, time feels suspended just two hearts, one island, and a moment that belongs only to you.

Couples are treated to a thoughtfully curated four-course dining experience, paired with a bottle of rosé champagne, designed to be savoured slowly, sip by sip, course by course. Every detail is intentional, every moment effortless romance without rules, elegance without pretense.

Celebrate love starting on The Citronee Club Beach with Rosé All the Way, an exclusive Valentine’s Day dining experience:

USD 380++ per couple for Bed & Breakfast guests

USD 240++ per couple for Half Board, Full Board and All Inclusive guests

Valentine’s Day is not confined to a single setting it’s a feeling that can unfold anywhere. From quiet moments on your private villa deck to laughter by the pool or barefoot walks along the shore, the island becomes a canvas for love, painted in your own style.

And for those who dream beyond the expected, romance takes on new dimensions. Drift across the lagoon aboard a traditional Maldivian dhoni, or descend beneath the surface for an underwater celebration, where silence speaks louder than words and love knows no boundaries.

This Valentine’s Day, forget the clichés. Follow the feeling. Paint your story in paradise Rosé All the Way, only at SO/ Maldives.

For more information or to book your perfect festive getaway, please visit so-maldives.com or contact so.maldives.reservations@so-hotels.com.