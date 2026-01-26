Love
‘Rosé All the Way’: SO/ Maldives plans beachfront Valentine’s Day celebration
Love doesn’t arrive loudly at SO/ Maldives, it drifts in with the tide, glows at sunset, and lingers long after the last note of music fades. This Valentine’s Day, the island invites couples to slow down, lean in, and write their own love story in paradise with Rosé All the Way, an intimate beachfront celebration at Lazuli Beach on 14 February 2026.
As the sky blushes pink and the lagoon mirrors the stars, Lazuli Beach transforms into a romantic sanctuary. Soft candlelight flickers, a soulful live band sets the rhythm of the evening, and the gentle sound of waves becomes part of the melody. Here, time feels suspended just two hearts, one island, and a moment that belongs only to you.
Couples are treated to a thoughtfully curated four-course dining experience, paired with a bottle of rosé champagne, designed to be savoured slowly, sip by sip, course by course. Every detail is intentional, every moment effortless romance without rules, elegance without pretense.
Celebrate love starting on The Citronee Club Beach with Rosé All the Way, an exclusive Valentine’s Day dining experience:
- USD 380++ per couple for Bed & Breakfast guests
- USD 240++ per couple for Half Board, Full Board and All Inclusive guests
Valentine’s Day is not confined to a single setting it’s a feeling that can unfold anywhere. From quiet moments on your private villa deck to laughter by the pool or barefoot walks along the shore, the island becomes a canvas for love, painted in your own style.
And for those who dream beyond the expected, romance takes on new dimensions. Drift across the lagoon aboard a traditional Maldivian dhoni, or descend beneath the surface for an underwater celebration, where silence speaks louder than words and love knows no boundaries.
This Valentine’s Day, forget the clichés. Follow the feeling. Paint your story in paradise Rosé All the Way, only at SO/ Maldives.
For more information or to book your perfect festive getaway, please visit so-maldives.com or contact so.maldives.reservations@so-hotels.com.
St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort curates timeless Valentine’s experiences with IVAR Jewellery
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has unveiled an intimate celebration of love through an exclusive collaboration with IVAR Jewellery, bringing together craftsmanship, emotion, and timeless romance in a refined island setting. Rooted in shared values of artistry and enduring beauty, the partnership invites guests to experience love as something continuous, evolving, and deeply personal.
Central to the collaboration is IVAR’s Infinity Collection, inspired by the circle as a symbol with no beginning and no end. Each piece reflects a quiet and enduring expression of love, designed to preserve fleeting moments in lasting form. The collection speaks to intimacy, connection, and the promise of forever, offering jewellery that is both meaningful and timeless.
IVAR’s creations draw on the rich traditions of Indian craftsmanship, reinterpreted through a contemporary design approach. Crafted by skilled artisans using time-honoured techniques, each piece balances heritage with modern elegance. Designed for daily wear and long-term appreciation, the jewellery is intended to accompany life’s most significant milestones and be treasured across generations.
Inspired by this philosophy, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has curated a series of romantic experiences that reflect the elegance and symbolism of the Infinity Collection. At Iridium Spa, couples are invited to enjoy a Romantic Spa Escape, an immersive sensory journey infused with rose geranium and rose quartz. Each treatment is designed to restore balance, deepen connection, and create moments of calm intimacy that extend beyond the spa.
As evening approaches, romance continues with Valentine’s dining experiences set beneath open skies and framed by the island’s natural beauty. Soft lighting, refined menus, and an unhurried atmosphere encourage couples to linger, connect, and celebrate togetherness. Every detail is composed to honour shared moments and the quiet luxury of presence.
For couples preparing to begin their next chapter, IVAR’s Solitaire Collection offers a classic expression of commitment. Defined by diamonds of exceptional brilliance and clarity, each piece reflects the purity of the promise it represents. Set within the surroundings of The St. Regis Maldives, weddings become personal celebrations where elegance, emotion, and artistry come together.
Through this collaboration, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort and IVAR Jewellery invite guests to experience a love that is both effortless and profound, fleeting yet enduring, creating memories inspired by the infinite symbol that lies at the heart of the partnership.
Romantic island experiences await couples at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef
At Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, romance forms an integral part of the island’s atmosphere, unfolding from the first light of sunrise to the calm of moonlit evenings. This Valentine’s season, the boutique resort is inviting couples to rediscover connection through a curated collection of experiences designed specifically for two. From early morning moments by the lagoon to evenings beneath the stars, each experience is created to celebrate intimacy, encourage togetherness and transform simple moments into lasting memories.
One of the signature experiences offered is the Sunrise Lagoon Breakfast, designed as a gentle beginning to the day in a tranquil setting. Breakfast is served directly over the water, allowing couples to enjoy the warmth of the early sun and the sound of the waves in a private and visually striking environment. The experience is intended for guests who wish to begin the day in a quiet and intimate way.
As evening approaches, couples may retreat to the Tranquillity Package, created for those seeking relaxation and renewal together. The experience takes place in one of the resort’s outdoor cabanas during the golden hour and begins with a traditional foot bath ritual. Guests may then choose between a Balinese massage or an Asian blend massage, followed by a relaxing foot treatment. The ritual concludes with a toast using a chilled bottle of sparkling wine, reflecting the resort’s focus on personalised service and romantic detail.
Nightfall introduces an exclusive date night through the resort’s Cinema by the Moonlight experience. Couples may choose from a floating cinema aboard a dhoni, a sunset cruise with a film, or a private dinner accompanied by champagne in a tailored setting. These experiences combine cinema with the natural beauty of the Maldivian night sky, offering personalised menus and locations designed for an intimate evening.
Throughout February, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef presents its Valentine’s Collection under the theme of Coastal Blush and Champagne Bubbles. The programme includes experiences such as a floating breakfast, signature cocktails, dedicated Valentine’s spa rituals, private lagoon dining and starlit movie nights. Each element is designed to encourage connection and create a relaxed and romantic atmosphere.
Together, these experiences form a season of calm, harmony and reflection for couples, with every detail intended to deepen the sense of escape and support meaningful reconnection at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef.
Valentine’s dining elevated at Lily Beach Resort & Spa with Chef Bruno Ménard
Lily Beach Resort & Spa is hosting French chef Bruno Ménard for an exclusive Valentine’s Day gastronomic programme in February, bringing one of Asia’s most respected culinary figures to the resort for a limited series of dining experiences.
Chef Ménard is internationally recognised for holding three Michelin stars in Tokyo for five consecutive years and brings more than 35 years of culinary experience to the Maldives. Now based in Singapore, he is known for his refined French techniques, contemporary interpretations and precise attention to detail.
On 14 February 2026, Lily Beach will present a Valentine’s Day Signature Dinner curated by Chef Ménard at Les Turquoise D’Aqua, from 7.30 pm to 9.30 pm. The venue is a recipient of the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence 2024, reflecting the strength of its wine programme and bar offerings. The setting and beverage selection are designed to complement the multi-course menu prepared for the evening, with cocktails that balance classic styles with modern presentation.
In addition to the signature dinner, guests will have the opportunity to experience Chef Ménard’s cuisine during lunch at the beachfront AQVA Restaurant on 13 and 14 February 2026, where a selection of dishes created by the chef will be featured.
Chef Ménard’s visit forms part of Lily Beach’s ongoing focus on presenting internationally recognised culinary talent within its dining programme, reinforcing its position in delivering curated gastronomic experiences.
Lily Beach is known for its diverse portfolio of restaurants and bars, offering a range of global cuisines, premium wines and crafted cocktails across beachfront and overwater venues. These experiences are integrated into the resort’s Platinum All-Inclusive concept, which includes gourmet dining, premium beverages, curated wine selections and selected signature experiences, allowing guests to enjoy a seamless luxury stay centred on dining and hospitality.
