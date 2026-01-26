Cooking
OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI to host Janice Wong’s ‘Chocolate Art & Serenity’ experience
The whispers of innovation are sweetening the Maldivian air once more as THE OZEN COLLECTION heralds the celebrated return of culinary visionary, Janice Wong. This April, the pristine shores of OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI will again become a canvas for her genius, hosting the exclusive ‘Chocolate Art & Serenity’ pop-up from the 27th to the 29th. Here, against the iconic overwater backdrop of the resort’s world-class outlets, CUVÉE, ORIGINꓱ and Vista del Mar, indulgence is redefined transformed into an immersive journey of edible artistry and sublime flavour.
The ‘Chocolate Art & Serenity’ pop-up will present a meticulously curated series of exclusive engagements. From intimate masterclasses for adults, where the alchemy of chocolate is unveiled, to engaging guided cooking activities for children, and a bespoke Cacao Bonfire Meditation Ceremony with Chef Janice Wong combining a guided sound healing session and an intention-setting ritual with a cacao-infused culmination, the programme is designed to enchant every guest.
Leading the series is Chef Janice Wong, a visionary often hailed as Asia’s “Queen of Desserts.” Over a celebrated 18-year career, Chef Janice has revolutionised the world of patisserie, transforming desserts into multi-sensory works of art. Her eponymous restaurant, 2am:dessertbar, became a global phenomenon, earning her two consecutive spots on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list and establishing her as a formidable force in the industry.
“My passion for culinary art has always been driven by a desire to test the limits of dessert making,” said Chef Janice Wong. “At OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, chocolate becomes more than a confection, it is a medium where art meets design and mindfulness. Each creation is thoughtfully composed to encourage presence and curiosity, inviting guests to engage their senses and experience dessert as a moment of balance, creativity and wellbeing within this tranquil island environment.”
The event also underscores Atmosphere Core’s continued dedication to curating world-class gastronomic experiences. Anupam Banerjee, Vice President of Food & Beverage for Atmosphere Core, remarked, “Hosting a culinary artist of Janice’s calibre once again is a testament to our ongoing mission to deliver unparalleled, memorable moments to our guests. This collaboration reflects our company vision that true gastronomy transcends indulgence – it becomes a ritual of wellness, weaving artistry and nourishment into every experience. Her innovative approach aligns perfectly with our vision for OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI as an invitation to savour health, joy and artistry in every bite.”
This highly anticipated 2026 series builds upon the resort’s distinguished legacy, a narrative woven from pioneering gastronomy, the restorative wellness of ELE|NA Elements of Nature and deeply engaging guest experiences. Since its inception, OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI has masterfully curated moments where artistic expression and world-class hospitality converge, establishing an unwavering precedent for excellence that defines the very ethos of THE OZEN COLLECTION.
Patina Maldives, Khyber unite for Holi festival dining experience
This Holi, Patina Maldives, Fari Islands welcomes iconic Indian restaurant Khyber for a three-night takeover that brings the spirit of the festival to life through shared tables, bold flavours and joyful connection.
Rooted in craft and culture, the collaboration brings together two brands that value authenticity, thoughtful hospitality and meaningful experiences. Khyber’s time-honoured recipes from India’s North-West Frontier meet Patina’s design-led, modern sensibility, creating a dining moment that feels both grounded and forward-looking.
More than a pop-up, the takeover is a celebration of heritage meeting place. Set against the Indian Ocean, guests are invited to gather, connect and mark Holi in a way that feels communal and elevated.
A name that for over five decades has embodied heritage and excellence, Khyber has become a cultural landmark, welcoming global travellers, dignitaries and tastemakers from around the world, including Shakira, Brad Pitt and, most recently, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
“This association with Patina Maldives is a celebration of elevated hospitality,” said Sudheer Bahl and Ishaan Bahl, Founders of Khyber. “Both brands share a commitment to authenticity, excellence and crafting memorable experiences that go beyond expectations. With Khyber’s enduring legacy rooted in Indian heritage and culture, we are honoured to bring this rich narrative to one of the world’s most acclaimed resorts.”
Adding to the celebration, Tom Bray, Director of Lifestyle at Patina Maldives, shared, “This is about bringing people together through flavour, colour and easy island energy.”
Taking place from 3 to 5 March the experience features a festive menu designed to be shared and savoured, capturing the warmth and generosity of Holi.
To book email reservations.maldives@patinahotels.com, tel. +960 4000555, or visit the resort’s website.
Sebastian Frank to present ‘Roots & Waves’ menus at Nova Maldives in May 2026
Sebastian Frank, acclaimed chef and owner of Berlin’s two-Michelin-starred restaurant Restaurant Horváth, will be a guest chef at Nova Maldives from 10 to 15 May 2026, presenting an exceptional culinary residency. Originally from Austria, Frank has developed a distinctive culinary signature through his philosophy of “emancipated vegetable cuisine” — a radically personal approach that moves far beyond conventional fine dining.
For Nova, Sebastian Frank has created a series of new menus under the theme “Roots & Waves” — bold, uncompromising and defined by clarity. The menus express the essence of his cuisine: no artifice, no luxury for luxury’s sake. Instead, seemingly simple ingredients take centre stage, elevated through precise craftsmanship, creative techniques and the transformative power of time. The result is food with purpose, character and lasting impact.
At the heart of Chef Sebastian’s emancipated vegetable cuisine is an uncompromising focus on vegetables and fruit. During his residency at Nova, ingredients such as aubergine, spinach and pumpkin will play a central role, reflecting his commitment to regional and seasonal produce. By exploring their flavours in multiple dimensions, Chef Sebastian creates a completely new culinary experience. The predominantly vegetarian focus not only reflects his personal philosophy, but also aligns seamlessly with Nova’s sustainability-led concept.
During the residency, Chef Sebastian will host two exclusive gourmet dinners at Flames Restaurant on 10 and 15 May 2026. On 12 May 2026, guests will also have the opportunity to take part in a vegetable-focused cooking class at Soul Kitchen, where Chef Sebastian will present the signature recipe of his iconic dish “Celery – Mature and Young”. The celery component of this dish undergoes a unique maturation process lasting an entire year.
An optional, trend-setting non-alcoholic beverage pairing will be available alongside the menus, featuring tea infusions, house-made vegetable juices, premium oils and refined reductions. All menus are offered either fully vegetarian or, alternatively, with locally sourced fish or meat components.
Sebastian Frank describes his philosophy in his own words: “Restriction is focus, and vegetables are my strongest form of expression. I continually engage with my culinary roots, which enables me to create dishes that emotionally resonate with people. I am very much looking forward to introducing Nova’s guests to my emancipated vegetable cuisine — with refined dishes that unite Maldivian and regional ingredients.”
This approach fits seamlessly with the ethos of Nova Maldives, where enjoyment, sustainability and modern lifestyle converge to create an exceptional fine-dining experience in the heart of the Indian Ocean.
“We are delighted to welcome Chef Sebastian Frank, a true pioneer of vegetable-led cuisine, to Nova,” says Abdulla Aboobakuru, General Manager of Nova Maldives. “We are excited to experience his creative dishes that combine Maldivian ingredients with regional produce. Maldivian cuisine lends itself surprisingly well to vegetarian and even vegan interpretations — traditional fish curry, for example, is now often prepared with sweet potato or jackfruit. Curries featuring pumpkin, aubergine, okra or chickpeas are also popular, alongside vegetarian snacks such as fried plantain or breadfruit. Our guests at Nova will be able to enjoy this diversity throughout the residency.”
For bookings and more information on the island resort, visit Nova’s website.
Valentine’s dining elevated at Lily Beach Resort & Spa with Chef Bruno Ménard
Lily Beach Resort & Spa is hosting French chef Bruno Ménard for an exclusive Valentine’s Day gastronomic programme in February, bringing one of Asia’s most respected culinary figures to the resort for a limited series of dining experiences.
Chef Ménard is internationally recognised for holding three Michelin stars in Tokyo for five consecutive years and brings more than 35 years of culinary experience to the Maldives. Now based in Singapore, he is known for his refined French techniques, contemporary interpretations and precise attention to detail.
On 14 February 2026, Lily Beach will present a Valentine’s Day Signature Dinner curated by Chef Ménard at Les Turquoise D’Aqua, from 7.30 pm to 9.30 pm. The venue is a recipient of the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence 2024, reflecting the strength of its wine programme and bar offerings. The setting and beverage selection are designed to complement the multi-course menu prepared for the evening, with cocktails that balance classic styles with modern presentation.
In addition to the signature dinner, guests will have the opportunity to experience Chef Ménard’s cuisine during lunch at the beachfront AQVA Restaurant on 13 and 14 February 2026, where a selection of dishes created by the chef will be featured.
Chef Ménard’s visit forms part of Lily Beach’s ongoing focus on presenting internationally recognised culinary talent within its dining programme, reinforcing its position in delivering curated gastronomic experiences.
Lily Beach is known for its diverse portfolio of restaurants and bars, offering a range of global cuisines, premium wines and crafted cocktails across beachfront and overwater venues. These experiences are integrated into the resort’s Platinum All-Inclusive concept, which includes gourmet dining, premium beverages, curated wine selections and selected signature experiences, allowing guests to enjoy a seamless luxury stay centred on dining and hospitality.
