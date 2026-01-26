OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI to host Janice Wong’s ‘Chocolate Art & Serenity’ experience

The whispers of innovation are sweetening the Maldivian air once more as THE OZEN COLLECTION heralds the celebrated return of culinary visionary, Janice Wong. This April, the pristine shores of OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI will again become a canvas for her genius, hosting the exclusive ‘Chocolate Art & Serenity’ pop-up from the 27th to the 29th. Here, against the iconic overwater backdrop of the resort’s world-class outlets, CUVÉE, ORIGINꓱ and Vista del Mar, indulgence is redefined transformed into an immersive journey of edible artistry and sublime flavour.

The ‘Chocolate Art & Serenity’ pop-up will present a meticulously curated series of exclusive engagements. From intimate masterclasses for adults, where the alchemy of chocolate is unveiled, to engaging guided cooking activities for children, and a bespoke Cacao Bonfire Meditation Ceremony with Chef Janice Wong combining a guided sound healing session and an intention-setting ritual with a cacao-infused culmination, the programme is designed to enchant every guest.

Leading the series is Chef Janice Wong, a visionary often hailed as Asia’s “Queen of Desserts.” Over a celebrated 18-year career, Chef Janice has revolutionised the world of patisserie, transforming desserts into multi-sensory works of art. Her eponymous restaurant, 2am:dessertbar, became a global phenomenon, earning her two consecutive spots on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list and establishing her as a formidable force in the industry.

“My passion for culinary art has always been driven by a desire to test the limits of dessert making,” said Chef Janice Wong. “At OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, chocolate becomes more than a confection, it is a medium where art meets design and mindfulness. Each creation is thoughtfully composed to encourage presence and curiosity, inviting guests to engage their senses and experience dessert as a moment of balance, creativity and wellbeing within this tranquil island environment.”

The event also underscores Atmosphere Core’s continued dedication to curating world-class gastronomic experiences. Anupam Banerjee, Vice President of Food & Beverage for Atmosphere Core, remarked, “Hosting a culinary artist of Janice’s calibre once again is a testament to our ongoing mission to deliver unparalleled, memorable moments to our guests. This collaboration reflects our company vision that true gastronomy transcends indulgence – it becomes a ritual of wellness, weaving artistry and nourishment into every experience. Her innovative approach aligns perfectly with our vision for OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI as an invitation to savour health, joy and artistry in every bite.”

This highly anticipated 2026 series builds upon the resort’s distinguished legacy, a narrative woven from pioneering gastronomy, the restorative wellness of ELE|NA Elements of Nature and deeply engaging guest experiences. Since its inception, OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI has masterfully curated moments where artistic expression and world-class hospitality converge, establishing an unwavering precedent for excellence that defines the very ethos of THE OZEN COLLECTION.