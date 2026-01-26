News
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi introduces reimagined water villas in design refresh
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi has unveiled the first phase of its resort-wide design transformation, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of the property under Sun Siyam’s newly launched Luxury Collection. The five-star resort introduces a reimagined portfolio of overwater accommodation, setting a new design direction rooted in refined island luxury and Maldivian craftsmanship.
Reimagined Water Villas & Horizon Water Villas with Private Pool
The newly reimagined over water villas are the first chapter of this design transformation. Sublime in form and feeling, they introduce a contemporary expression of rustic Maldivian luxury. Each villa frames the ocean, offering a serene open-plan layout and a spacious bathroom with a bathtub overlooking the lagoon. Private decks feature multiple lounging zones, suspended hammocks, and intimate corners in soft green tones, creating a sense of refined, lived-in luxury.
All Horizon Water Villas now feature a 22 sqm private pool and sunken seating, transforming the space into a sanctuary for sunrise rituals, slow afternoons, and cinematic sunsets. For couples and honeymooners, bespoke moments ensure every stay feels beautifully tailored.
The overwater portfolio features 40 Water Villas with Pool (123 sqm), 16 Horizon Water Villas with Pool (128 sqm), and 19 Sunset Horizon Water Villas with Pool (128 sqm), each offering a seamless blend of comfort and privacy.
Design Excellence Guided by Vision
Driven by the group’s commitment to positioning Sun Siyam Iru Fushi among the Maldives’ leading luxury resorts, Sun Siyam appointed international interior design consultants Lee McNichol and Jose Rivero—Founders and Creative Directors of the London-based Studio Sixty7—to lead the transformation. Their approach introduces a characterful aesthetic with muted tones, natural textures, and softly sculpted forms that evoke effortless barefoot luxury. Gently imperfect plastered walls, tactile finishes, and layers of breathable linen create a relaxed yet elevated atmosphere.
“Every element has been chosen to feel grounded and sensorial, inviting guests into a deep sense of calm,” said Lee McNichol and Jose Rivero.
“This transformation goes beyond aesthetics—it’s a careful orchestration of space, service excellence, and emotional detail,” highlighted Abdulla Atham, the hotel’s Resort Manager. “From villa layouts and in-villa experiences to the minibar selection, outdoor offerings, views, and quiet gestures from your butler, each moment is designed to immerse guests into the spirit of chic island living”.
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi continues its transformation into a destination defined by understated luxury and island authenticity.
The Nautilus Maldives hosts Gregor Zimmermann for three-day Easter gastronomic programme
At The Nautilus Maldives, time is guided by personal rhythm and creativity is free from constraint. From 3 to 5 April 2026, the ultra-luxury private island resort will welcome Gregor Zimmermann, Switzerland’s State Chef and Executive Chef of the Bellevue Palace in Bern, for an intimate Easter culinary residency that brings Alpine heritage to the shores of the Indian Ocean.
During the three-day residency, guests will be invited to take part in a series of unhurried and immersive dining experiences. Two exclusive gourmet evenings at Zeytoun will feature tasting menus that create a refined dialogue between the flavours of the Swiss Alps and Maldivian produce. The programme also includes a Chocolate Masterclass, offering an interactive introduction to Switzerland’s celebrated chocolate-making traditions, where Zimmermann will share techniques, cultural heritage and the artistry behind the craft, allowing guests to create and enjoy their own confections.
The residency will extend into the island’s Easter celebrations, with Zimmermann’s creations appearing as special canapés during Nautilus Rising at the Naiboli Beach pop-up. These moments will serve as a prelude to the festive programme, blending culinary artistry with the relaxed rhythm of island life.
A member of the prestigious Le Club des Chefs des Chefs, the international association of chefs serving heads of state, Zimmermann is the trusted culinary custodian for visiting presidents, royalty and official delegations in Switzerland. His career includes cooking for figures such as President Emmanuel Macron and members of European royal families. In recognition of his contribution to gastronomy and his commitment to excellence, he was awarded the Officier du Mérite Agricole by the French President.
Zimmermann’s cuisine is defined by clarity, restraint and emotion. Rather than adhering to a fixed signature style, his cooking reflects stories of origin, landscape and memory, weaving Swiss Alpine traditions with global influences in a technically precise yet expressive approach. He has described his work as a continuous reinterpretation of rustic Swiss recipes, while remaining faithful to their roots.
Adan Gomez, General Manager of The Nautilus Maldives, said that Zimmermann’s residency reflects the resort’s commitment to artistic freedom and authenticity. He noted that the Masters for Masters series invites respected global talents to create without boundaries in an environment shaped by individuality and unhurried living.
Set within the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, the Easter residency at The Nautilus will bring together Swiss craftsmanship and Maldivian serenity in a celebration of purity, artistry and cultural exchange. The programme is designed to offer guests moments shaped by mastery, experienced entirely on their own terms.
St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort curates timeless Valentine’s experiences with IVAR Jewellery
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has unveiled an intimate celebration of love through an exclusive collaboration with IVAR Jewellery, bringing together craftsmanship, emotion, and timeless romance in a refined island setting. Rooted in shared values of artistry and enduring beauty, the partnership invites guests to experience love as something continuous, evolving, and deeply personal.
Central to the collaboration is IVAR’s Infinity Collection, inspired by the circle as a symbol with no beginning and no end. Each piece reflects a quiet and enduring expression of love, designed to preserve fleeting moments in lasting form. The collection speaks to intimacy, connection, and the promise of forever, offering jewellery that is both meaningful and timeless.
IVAR’s creations draw on the rich traditions of Indian craftsmanship, reinterpreted through a contemporary design approach. Crafted by skilled artisans using time-honoured techniques, each piece balances heritage with modern elegance. Designed for daily wear and long-term appreciation, the jewellery is intended to accompany life’s most significant milestones and be treasured across generations.
Inspired by this philosophy, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has curated a series of romantic experiences that reflect the elegance and symbolism of the Infinity Collection. At Iridium Spa, couples are invited to enjoy a Romantic Spa Escape, an immersive sensory journey infused with rose geranium and rose quartz. Each treatment is designed to restore balance, deepen connection, and create moments of calm intimacy that extend beyond the spa.
As evening approaches, romance continues with Valentine’s dining experiences set beneath open skies and framed by the island’s natural beauty. Soft lighting, refined menus, and an unhurried atmosphere encourage couples to linger, connect, and celebrate togetherness. Every detail is composed to honour shared moments and the quiet luxury of presence.
For couples preparing to begin their next chapter, IVAR’s Solitaire Collection offers a classic expression of commitment. Defined by diamonds of exceptional brilliance and clarity, each piece reflects the purity of the promise it represents. Set within the surroundings of The St. Regis Maldives, weddings become personal celebrations where elegance, emotion, and artistry come together.
Through this collaboration, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort and IVAR Jewellery invite guests to experience a love that is both effortless and profound, fleeting yet enduring, creating memories inspired by the infinite symbol that lies at the heart of the partnership.
Fushifaru Maldives unveils festive programme for Chinese New Year 2026
Fushifaru Maldives has announced a special programme to mark Chinese New Year 2026, with a series of festive activities and dining experiences scheduled from February 15 to 17.
The resort said the celebrations are designed to offer guests a relaxed island escape focused on togetherness, wellness and shared dining. Throughout the three-day period, guests will be able to enjoy a daily Chinese Tea Corner at Fanihandhi Bar, providing a dedicated space to gather and unwind during the festivities. Selected spa treatments will also be offered with special savings during the celebration period.
The main event is planned for Lunar New Year’s Eve, when the resort will host a family BBQ dinner at Raakani Restaurant. The evening will conclude with a fire show, intended to mark the arrival of the Year of the Horse and symbolise renewal and prosperity.
In addition to the scheduled events, Fushifaru Maldives will make its signature dining experiences available throughout the holiday period. Options include private beach dinners, in-villa dining, sandbank picnics and sandbank hut experiences, offering guests a range of settings for family gatherings and couples.
The celebrations will conclude on Lunar New Year Day with family-oriented activities, including a Red Packet Hunt, followed by a Lunar New Year Hot Pot Night at Raakani Restaurant.
Fushifaru Maldives said the programme has been designed to suit both family holidays and romantic escapes, combining dining, leisure and island experiences in a festive setting. Further details on the full programme and offerings are available through the resort’s Chinese New Year brochure and online gallery.
