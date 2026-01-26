Sun Siyam Iru Fushi introduces reimagined water villas in design refresh

Sun Siyam Iru Fushi has unveiled the first phase of its resort-wide design transformation, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of the property under Sun Siyam’s newly launched Luxury Collection. The five-star resort introduces a reimagined portfolio of overwater accommodation, setting a new design direction rooted in refined island luxury and Maldivian craftsmanship.

Reimagined Water Villas & Horizon Water Villas with Private Pool

The newly reimagined over water villas are the first chapter of this design transformation. Sublime in form and feeling, they introduce a contemporary expression of rustic Maldivian luxury. Each villa frames the ocean, offering a serene open-plan layout and a spacious bathroom with a bathtub overlooking the lagoon. Private decks feature multiple lounging zones, suspended hammocks, and intimate corners in soft green tones, creating a sense of refined, lived-in luxury.

All Horizon Water Villas now feature a 22 sqm private pool and sunken seating, transforming the space into a sanctuary for sunrise rituals, slow afternoons, and cinematic sunsets. For couples and honeymooners, bespoke moments ensure every stay feels beautifully tailored.

The overwater portfolio features 40 Water Villas with Pool (123 sqm), 16 Horizon Water Villas with Pool (128 sqm), and 19 Sunset Horizon Water Villas with Pool (128 sqm), each offering a seamless blend of comfort and privacy.

Design Excellence Guided by Vision

Driven by the group’s commitment to positioning Sun Siyam Iru Fushi among the Maldives’ leading luxury resorts, Sun Siyam appointed international interior design consultants Lee McNichol and Jose Rivero—Founders and Creative Directors of the London-based Studio Sixty7—to lead the transformation. Their approach introduces a characterful aesthetic with muted tones, natural textures, and softly sculpted forms that evoke effortless barefoot luxury. Gently imperfect plastered walls, tactile finishes, and layers of breathable linen create a relaxed yet elevated atmosphere.

“Every element has been chosen to feel grounded and sensorial, inviting guests into a deep sense of calm,” said Lee McNichol and Jose Rivero.

“This transformation goes beyond aesthetics—it’s a careful orchestration of space, service excellence, and emotional detail,” highlighted Abdulla Atham, the hotel’s Resort Manager. “From villa layouts and in-villa experiences to the minibar selection, outdoor offerings, views, and quiet gestures from your butler, each moment is designed to immerse guests into the spirit of chic island living”.

Sun Siyam Iru Fushi continues its transformation into a destination defined by understated luxury and island authenticity.

Book your stay now on Sun Siyam Iru Fushi’s website and indulge in Premium Island Indulgence with Signature Moments.