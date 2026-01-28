Love
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa invites couples to a season of romance and refined indulgence
From February 9 – 27, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa presents celebration of love, culture and togetherness a week-long seasonal programme combining Valentine’s Day and Chinese New Year through immersive culinary, wellness, and cultural experiences. Set on the pristine shores of Vagaru Island in Shaviyani Atoll, the celebration is thoughtfully designed for couples and families to connect, celebrate, and create meaningful moments through refined luxury, cultural expression, and personalised service.
A stay at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa is defined by intuitive island living, with a dedicated Thakuru (personal butler) attending to every detail. From private in-villa pool breakfasts to intimate beachfront dining at sunset, each moment unfolds as an effortlessly memorable escape. Here, personalised service and indulgent experiences set the stage for cherished moments, allowing guests to create memories that will last a lifetime. Guests are also invited to explore the natural beauty of the island by bicycle, encouraging unhurried discovery and meaningful moments across the island’s lush pathways.
At the heart of the celebrations is A Day of Love, a bespoke Valentine’s experience created for couples seeking intimacy and indulgence. The journey begins with a floating breakfast served in the privacy of one’s villa, followed by a rejuvenating couples’ spa ritual at Spa by JW, offering pampering experiences like “The Power of Touch”—a unique, sensual journey designed to deepen connection through therapeutic touch. a unique, sensual journey designed to deepen connection through therapeutic touch. Couples can craft their own body scrubs, enjoy the process together, and conclude with a relaxing massage
For an extraordinary culinary journey, RIHA offers an unforgettable and romantic concept, promising a unique and private experience around a sunken outdoor Tandoor & Tawa. Here, personal Chef Rohit Agarwal crafts a private five-course menu upon the couple’s arrival. Each course brings together flavours and regional influences in a way that feels natural, layered, and quietly distinctive.
Culinary moments continue across the resort’s five dining venues, three full-service bars, and an intimate Wine Room housing more than 1,200 labels, complemented by bespoke destination dining experiences. Romance comes to life at Hashi Pier, where a candlelit setting overlooking the ocean frames an exclusive surf-and-turf menu, indulgent caviar, and perfectly paired Champagne. For a more intimate celebration, couples may retreat to the privacy of their villa for an elegant four-course dinner, crafted to celebrate romance through flavours and an intimate setting.
For couples seeking ultimate relaxation and privacy, Pool 18, the resort’s adults-only infinity pool, offers a tranquil sanctuary above the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean, provides an exclusive setting for sun-soaked afternoons or evening cocktails beneath the sky’s ever-changing hues.
Complementing the romance of Valentine’s Day, the resort transitions seamlessly into the vibrant spirit of Chinese New Year, as the island is animated with colour, rhythm, and time-honoured tradition. The celebrations commence with an auspicious lion dance, setting a tone of prosperity and renewal, and before unfolding into a thoughtfully curated Asian-inspired culinary week.
Throughout the Lunar New Year period, dining becomes a central expression of the season. Experiences range from Asian-inspired dinner buffets and festive breakfasts honouring cultural customs, to refined ocean selection celebrating the freshest seafood, and an elevated Asian fusion wine dinner that pairs nuanced flavours with carefully selected vintages. Each culinary moment is designed with intention, blending authentic heritage with JW Marriott’s craftsmanship to create meaningful dining experiences centred on togetherness, discovery, and mindful indulgence.
Premium villas with an azure view of the Indian Ocean
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa offers selections of private villas, including its most prestigious accommodation, the premium Duplex Villa, ideal for families seeking space and privacy. This two-storey sanctuary features expansive living areas, a private pool, direct lagoon access, and sweeping views of the Indian Ocean. Elegant interiors are complemented by a master bedroom with a king-sized bed and a luxurious bathroom complete with a deep soaking tub, creating a refined retreat designed for effortless island living.
The resort also presents Overwater and Beach Pool Villas with sunrise or sunset views, modern design, and private pools. Beach Pool Villas offer secluded beachfront living amid lush greenery, while Overwater Pool Villas provide serene oceanfront settings with expansive decks and uninterrupted sea views.
The Endless Summer package elevates the stay with a USD 300 resort credit per stay, complemented by daily breakfast, a three-course lunch, and a three-course dinner for two at select restaurants. A one-time floating breakfast served in the privacy of the villa adds an indulgent highlight, while a 60% reduction on food at Hashi and Shio invites guests to explore the resort’s culinary offerings. Complimentary non-motorised watersports provide effortless enjoyment on the lagoon, alongside the attentive service of a dedicated Thakuru (personal butler), complimentary bicycles, and a one-time 30-minute photography session with one printed keepsake to preserve moments in paradise.
Grand Park Kodhipparu curates new ‘Romance in Paradise’ experience for couples
Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives, the contemporary island retreat set in the heart of the North Malé Atoll, has announced the launch of its Romance in Paradise offer — a thoughtfully curated couples’ experience debuting for the Valentine’s period and available for stays throughout the year.
Designed for couples seeking meaningful connection rather than occasion-led indulgence, Romance in Paradise invites guests to slow down, reconnect and celebrate love in one of the world’s most captivating natural settings — framed by luminous lagoons, soft white sands and endless Indian Ocean horizons.
At Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives, romance is expressed through personalised moments and shared island experiences. Contemporary design blends effortlessly with the surrounding environment, creating a relaxed yet refined atmosphere where couples can enjoy time together in a way that feels natural, unhurried and deeply personal.
Set on a pristine island encircled by soft white sand and crystal-clear waters, the resort offers a sense of openness and ease, allowing romance to unfold organically. Days can be as tranquil or as adventurous as couples choose — from gliding across the lagoon by paddleboard and exploring vibrant marine life together, to quiet moments of reflection, wellness rituals for two and golden-hour sunsets by the ocean.
A signature highlight of Romance in Paradise is the resort’s Floating Deck experience — an intimate and unforgettable way to dine together on the open ocean. Couples sail gently into seclusion on a private floating deck, complete with plush daybeds, uninterrupted ocean views and a curated menu prepared and served by the resort’s chef. As the sun dips below the horizon and the Indian Ocean shifts through shades of gold and indigo, the experience offers a rare sense of privacy, presence and shared discovery.
Dining becomes a shared celebration with Romance in Paradise. Couples are invited to enjoy an intimate sunset dining experience in an inspired island setting, where carefully curated menus and attentive service are elevated by the rhythm of the ocean and the fading light of day.
Wellness is gently woven into the journey, with daily morning and evening yoga sessions offering couples the opportunity to reconnect in body and mind, guided by the natural pace of island life.
Offer Highlights Include:
- Daily Breakfast at The Edge – Start each day with a sumptuous spread of international and local delicacies in a relaxed island setting.
- Romantic Celebration Amenities on Arrival – Celebrate togetherness with a specially prepared cake, a bottle of wine, and a tropical fruit basket awaiting you in-villa.
- Sunset Rendezvous Private Dining – Share an intimate beachfront dinner as the sun dips below the horizon (advance reservation required).
- Non-Motorised Watersports Experience – Enjoy one hour of lagoon activities together — from paddleboarding to canoeing (advance reservation required).
- Yoga Sessions for Two – Rejuvenate with daily morning and evening shared yoga sessions — a perfect wellness ritual for balance and connection.
- Dedicated Lifestyle Host Service & Complimentary Wi-Fi – Ensuring personalised support and seamless connectivity throughout your stay.
Available exclusively for direct bookings via the resort’s official website, Romance in Paradise offers exceptional value for couples celebrating honeymoons, anniversaries or simply time together. Park Rewards members can enjoy additional savings of up to 15% on villa rates when signing up for free. “Romance in Paradise reflects our belief that the most meaningful luxury is time well spent together,” said Liz Smailes the Resort’s Director of Marketing. “This experience is designed to feel effortless and authentic — where connection, place and shared moments come together naturally, any time of year.”
The Romance in Paradise offer is available for stays up to 23 December 2026, with rates starting from USD 500 per night. For full details and reservations, guests are encouraged to book directly via the Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives website.
‘Rosé All the Way’: SO/ Maldives plans beachfront Valentine’s Day celebration
Love doesn’t arrive loudly at SO/ Maldives, it drifts in with the tide, glows at sunset, and lingers long after the last note of music fades. This Valentine’s Day, the island invites couples to slow down, lean in, and write their own love story in paradise with Rosé All the Way, an intimate beachfront celebration at Lazuli Beach on 14 February 2026.
As the sky blushes pink and the lagoon mirrors the stars, Lazuli Beach transforms into a romantic sanctuary. Soft candlelight flickers, a soulful live band sets the rhythm of the evening, and the gentle sound of waves becomes part of the melody. Here, time feels suspended just two hearts, one island, and a moment that belongs only to you.
Couples are treated to a thoughtfully curated four-course dining experience, paired with a bottle of rosé champagne, designed to be savoured slowly, sip by sip, course by course. Every detail is intentional, every moment effortless romance without rules, elegance without pretense.
Celebrate love starting on The Citronee Club Beach with Rosé All the Way, an exclusive Valentine’s Day dining experience:
- USD 380++ per couple for Bed & Breakfast guests
- USD 240++ per couple for Half Board, Full Board and All Inclusive guests
Valentine’s Day is not confined to a single setting it’s a feeling that can unfold anywhere. From quiet moments on your private villa deck to laughter by the pool or barefoot walks along the shore, the island becomes a canvas for love, painted in your own style.
And for those who dream beyond the expected, romance takes on new dimensions. Drift across the lagoon aboard a traditional Maldivian dhoni, or descend beneath the surface for an underwater celebration, where silence speaks louder than words and love knows no boundaries.
This Valentine’s Day, forget the clichés. Follow the feeling. Paint your story in paradise Rosé All the Way, only at SO/ Maldives.
For more information or to book your perfect festive getaway, please visit so-maldives.com or contact so.maldives.reservations@so-hotels.com.
St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort curates timeless Valentine’s experiences with IVAR Jewellery
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has unveiled an intimate celebration of love through an exclusive collaboration with IVAR Jewellery, bringing together craftsmanship, emotion, and timeless romance in a refined island setting. Rooted in shared values of artistry and enduring beauty, the partnership invites guests to experience love as something continuous, evolving, and deeply personal.
Central to the collaboration is IVAR’s Infinity Collection, inspired by the circle as a symbol with no beginning and no end. Each piece reflects a quiet and enduring expression of love, designed to preserve fleeting moments in lasting form. The collection speaks to intimacy, connection, and the promise of forever, offering jewellery that is both meaningful and timeless.
IVAR’s creations draw on the rich traditions of Indian craftsmanship, reinterpreted through a contemporary design approach. Crafted by skilled artisans using time-honoured techniques, each piece balances heritage with modern elegance. Designed for daily wear and long-term appreciation, the jewellery is intended to accompany life’s most significant milestones and be treasured across generations.
Inspired by this philosophy, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has curated a series of romantic experiences that reflect the elegance and symbolism of the Infinity Collection. At Iridium Spa, couples are invited to enjoy a Romantic Spa Escape, an immersive sensory journey infused with rose geranium and rose quartz. Each treatment is designed to restore balance, deepen connection, and create moments of calm intimacy that extend beyond the spa.
As evening approaches, romance continues with Valentine’s dining experiences set beneath open skies and framed by the island’s natural beauty. Soft lighting, refined menus, and an unhurried atmosphere encourage couples to linger, connect, and celebrate togetherness. Every detail is composed to honour shared moments and the quiet luxury of presence.
For couples preparing to begin their next chapter, IVAR’s Solitaire Collection offers a classic expression of commitment. Defined by diamonds of exceptional brilliance and clarity, each piece reflects the purity of the promise it represents. Set within the surroundings of The St. Regis Maldives, weddings become personal celebrations where elegance, emotion, and artistry come together.
Through this collaboration, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort and IVAR Jewellery invite guests to experience a love that is both effortless and profound, fleeting yet enduring, creating memories inspired by the infinite symbol that lies at the heart of the partnership.
