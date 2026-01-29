Love by the lagoon: Sheraton Maldives presents Valentine’s romantic journeys

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa invites couples to celebrate love in its most enchanting form with a collection of thoughtfully curated Valentine’s Romantic Packages. Designed to transform meaningful moments into lifelong memories, these bespoke experiences artfully blend refined dining, serene wellness, marine discovery, and intimate island settings into journeys crafted exclusively for two.

For couples drawn to a timeless expression of romance, Crystal & Candlelight sets an elegant tone with a four-course candlelit dinner at Sea Salt, complemented by a printed keepsake photo and romantic turndown amenities. As gentle waves whisper along the shore and candlelight dances beneath the stars, the evening unfolds into a classic celebration of intimacy and grace.

Those wishing to intertwine wellness, nature, and romance may choose The Enchanted Escape. This beautifully paced experience begins with a rejuvenating couple’s massage at Shine Spa, followed by guided coral planting alongside the resort’s marine biologist. The day then flows into a sunset dolphin cruise, before culminating in a romantic beachfront dinner under the night sky.

For a day devoted entirely to togetherness, Cupid’s Delight offers an immersive journey from morning to evening. Couples awake to a romantic in-villa breakfast with sparkling wine, indulge in a soothing spa ritual, take part in coral restoration, witness dolphins at sunset, and conclude the day with a candlelit beach dinner enhanced by thoughtful romantic touches.

Elevating the celebration further, The Grand Romance introduces a series of refined indulgences. These include a floating breakfast, a hand-tied flower bouquet, a signature couple’s massage, coral planting, a dolphin cruise, and an exclusive five-course private beach dinner paired with sparkling wine. Elegant turndown décor and keepsake memories ensure every detail is orchestrated with care.

For the ultimate expression of love without limits, Endless Love presents the resort’s most luxurious romantic journey. From a Champagne floating breakfast and picturesque lagoon lunch to spa serenity, marine discovery, a dolphin cruise, and a five-course private beach dinner paired with Champagne, this experience is designed for couples seeking to celebrate their connection in the most extraordinary way.

Each package is thoughtfully crafted to combine privacy, luxury, and authentic island experiences, while reflecting the resort’s commitment to marine conservation through guided coral planting, allowing love to leave a lasting imprint.

For couples planning a Valentine’s romantic escape and beyond, the Endless Summer offer is available for booking through February 28, 2026. The offer includes up to USD 150 in resort credit, daily meals at selected restaurants, and special dining credits at signature venues Baan Thai and Sea Salt. Additional privileges include wellness savings at Shine Spa and a selection of recreational experiences, allowing each stay to be personalised with ease, comfort, and meaningful moments together.

At Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, romance extends far beyond a single day. It is woven into every experience, every setting, and every memory waiting to be created.

For reservations and more information, email Sheraton.Maldives@sheraton.com or visit www.sheratonmaldives.com.