Sheraton Maldives to celebrate Eid with Maldivian culture and island experiences

Set on a lush private island just 15 minutes from Velana International Airport, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa invites guests to celebrate Eid al-Adha with sun-soaked festivities, meaningful traditions, and joyful moments shared by the sea. Blending Maldivian culture with relaxed island luxury, the resort becomes a vibrant playground of music, flavours, family experiences, and festive island spirit.

From the first light of morning to lively celebrations beneath the stars, each moment unfolds with warmth and ease. Guests are welcomed to begin the day with a peaceful Eid Prayer Gathering, followed by a lavish Eid Buffet Breakfast at Feast, where fresh pastries, comforting favorites, tropical fruits, and rich aromas fill the air as families and friends gather over long, leisurely conversations.

Throughout the day, little ones can step into a world of colour and creativity at the Kids’ Adventure Camp in Jalsaa, where face painting, piñatas, bouncy castles, arts and crafts, and playful Eid games keep the excitement going from one activity to the next. Meanwhile, those seeking a slower pace can retreat into pure relaxation with indulgent wellness experiences at Shine Spa for Sheraton, where soothing treatments and tranquil island surroundings invite moments of calm and reconnection.

As the afternoon drifts into golden hour, Kakuni Beach comes alive with festive energy. Live DJ sessions set the mood by the ocean, guests adorn their hands with elegant henna artistry, and families come together for the Maldivian Traditions Games Challenge, where laughter,

friendly competition, and local heritage create moments that feel both playful and memorable.

One of the most anticipated highlights of the celebration is the Eid Bodu Mas & Maali Parade. Inspired by Maldivian folklore and island traditions, the vibrant procession fills the island pathways with rhythmic drumming, colourful performances, traditional Maali characters, and the iconic giant Bodu Mas fish, creating a spectacular celebration that captures the joyful spirit of Eid.

As evening settles over the island, the celebrations continue with the Flavors of Eid Dinner Buffet. Set beneath a canopy of stars in a relaxed beachside setting, guests are invited to indulge in a generous spread of local specialties, international favorites, and freshly prepared live grilling stations, where smoky aromas and ocean breezes come together in a warm and festive atmosphere.

The night then builds into the lively Rhythms of Eid Boduberu Night at Anchorage, where traditional Maldivian drumming, island beats, and energetic performances invite guests to gather, celebrate, and dance barefoot by the sea.

At Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, Eid al-Adha becomes more than a celebration. It becomes a joyful island story filled with culture, connection, laughter, and unforgettable moments shared together in paradise.

For more information or reservations, visit www.sheratonmaldives.com.