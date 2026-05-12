Culture
Sheraton Maldives to celebrate Eid with Maldivian culture and island experiences
Set on a lush private island just 15 minutes from Velana International Airport, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa invites guests to celebrate Eid al-Adha with sun-soaked festivities, meaningful traditions, and joyful moments shared by the sea. Blending Maldivian culture with relaxed island luxury, the resort becomes a vibrant playground of music, flavours, family experiences, and festive island spirit.
From the first light of morning to lively celebrations beneath the stars, each moment unfolds with warmth and ease. Guests are welcomed to begin the day with a peaceful Eid Prayer Gathering, followed by a lavish Eid Buffet Breakfast at Feast, where fresh pastries, comforting favorites, tropical fruits, and rich aromas fill the air as families and friends gather over long, leisurely conversations.
Throughout the day, little ones can step into a world of colour and creativity at the Kids’ Adventure Camp in Jalsaa, where face painting, piñatas, bouncy castles, arts and crafts, and playful Eid games keep the excitement going from one activity to the next. Meanwhile, those seeking a slower pace can retreat into pure relaxation with indulgent wellness experiences at Shine Spa for Sheraton, where soothing treatments and tranquil island surroundings invite moments of calm and reconnection.
As the afternoon drifts into golden hour, Kakuni Beach comes alive with festive energy. Live DJ sessions set the mood by the ocean, guests adorn their hands with elegant henna artistry, and families come together for the Maldivian Traditions Games Challenge, where laughter,
friendly competition, and local heritage create moments that feel both playful and memorable.
One of the most anticipated highlights of the celebration is the Eid Bodu Mas & Maali Parade. Inspired by Maldivian folklore and island traditions, the vibrant procession fills the island pathways with rhythmic drumming, colourful performances, traditional Maali characters, and the iconic giant Bodu Mas fish, creating a spectacular celebration that captures the joyful spirit of Eid.
As evening settles over the island, the celebrations continue with the Flavors of Eid Dinner Buffet. Set beneath a canopy of stars in a relaxed beachside setting, guests are invited to indulge in a generous spread of local specialties, international favorites, and freshly prepared live grilling stations, where smoky aromas and ocean breezes come together in a warm and festive atmosphere.
The night then builds into the lively Rhythms of Eid Boduberu Night at Anchorage, where traditional Maldivian drumming, island beats, and energetic performances invite guests to gather, celebrate, and dance barefoot by the sea.
At Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, Eid al-Adha becomes more than a celebration. It becomes a joyful island story filled with culture, connection, laughter, and unforgettable moments shared together in paradise.
For more information or reservations, visit www.sheratonmaldives.com.
Culture
Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa invites guests to immersive Eid island celebrations
Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa invites families to celebrate Eid al‑Adha rooted in celebrating culture and heritage with an uplifting blend of flavours, seaside adventures, and imaginative activities for young explorers, complete with family‑friendly villas and the recently unveiled six‑bedroom residence, an exclusive sanctuary perfect for bringing everyone together.
On May 27th families are invited to gather for an Eid Feast, where the rich culinary heritage of the Middle East comes alive. Talented chefs from the region present authentic dishes crafted from treasured traditional recipes.
The vibrant market-style dinner features:
- A live grill with shish tawook, lamb kebab, and chermoula fish
- A lively falafel bazaar and shawarma station
- Middle Eastern favourites such as mezze, dolma, chicken kabsa rice, and lamb tagine
- A sweet finale of umm Ali, basbousa, and more
Adding to the magic of the evening, families will be treated to live entertainment, creating an unforgettable celebration under the stars.
Family‑Friendly Adventures
At the heart of the resort’s family offering is the Krakengiri Kids’ Club, one of the largest in the Maldives, where young guests are invited to explore a vibrant program designed to spark creativity and curiosity.
During Eid, the Kids’ Club comes alive with a festive blend of cultural discovery and joyful celebration. Children can take part in hands-on activities inspired by Maldivian traditions, including Eid card making, intricate henna art, and traditional palm leaf weaving.
Extending beyond the Kids’ Club, families are invited to immerse themselves in the spirit of Eid through a lively, culturally inspired “Bodu Mas” and “Maali” parade. Rooted in time-honoured Maldivian island celebrations, this vibrant procession brings together guests of all ages with drumming, dancing, and imaginative costumes, capturing the essence of how communities across the Maldives traditionally mark the occasion.
This thoughtfully curated family programming offers a meaningful connection to local culture, creating memorable Eid moments filled with creativity, togetherness, and authentic island spirit.
Wellbeing Journeys
Guests can embark on deeply rejuvenating body and mind experiences at Amingiri Spa & Hammam.
Inspired by time-honoured Maldivian beauty rituals, the Ultimate Summer Glow experience embraces the nourishing power of coconut, long used by Maldivian women in traditional body treatments through oils and scrubs passed down for generations. This 120-minute journey begins with a morning yoga session, followed by a revitalising coconut body scrub, a choice of spirulina wrap or hydration facial, and concludes with a personalised 60-minute massage for complete rejuvenation.
The spa’s signature Age Defying Body Treatment offers a luxurious 90‑minute journey designed to deeply hydrate and rejuvenate the skin. Organic shea butter is used in an indulgent conditioning massage, while lotus, ginkgo, and clinically proven botanical extracts work together to firm, plump, and smooth for a youthful glow. The ritual is completed with an infusion of biodynamic flower essences, calming the nervous system and supporting gentle detoxification.
Guests may also choose from an extensive menu of salon services, restorative hammam rituals, calming massages, and dedicated sleep‑wellness experiences designed to encourage deep rest.
The Residence, A Private Haven for Family Celebrations
This Eid, Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa presents The Residence for families seeking exceptional privacy and exclusivity, with every element of the stay tailored to the individual preferences of each guest.
Located in its own secluded cove and accessed via a private arrival pier, The Residence spans over 4,000 sqm and accommodates up to 12 guests, offering the intimacy of a private island with effortless access to the resort’s world‑class dining, leisure, and wellness facilities.
Dedicated Guest Experience Makers personalise every moment, from private meals and curated spa rituals to bespoke island adventures, allowing families to design their own unforgettable Eid celebration.
Villas Designed for Families
Families can select from an array of spacious villas designed for comfort and connection:
- One‑Bedroom Family Beach Pool Villa: Perfect for two adults and two children under 12, featuring a king bed, sofa bed, private pool, a large swing, gazebo, and direct beach access.
- One‑Bedroom Overwater Suite with Pool: Ideal for those seeking tranquillity with a separate living area, overwater hammocks, and sea stairs leading straight into the lagoon.
- Two‑Bedroom Pool Villas: Designed for larger families, offering generous living space, two king rooms, and a bright, airy ambience complemented by a private pool.
For more information, please visit the resort’s website or call +960 664 63 64.
Culture
Sirru Fen Fushi celebrates Eid with focus on heritage and guest experiences
Eid at Sirru Fen Fushi Private Lagoon Resort unfolded this year as a heartfelt celebration of connection, reflection, and Maldivian heritage, bringing guests together through two days of meaningful experiences designed to honour the spirit of the holiday.
From the first morning of Eid, families gathered over generous breakfast spreads and continued to reconnect throughout the day with celebratory dining offerings that wove together shared traditions and island flavours. As evening arrived, the resort invited guests to slow down under the open sky–stargazing by the shoreline, floating sound- healing sessions by the lagoon, and gentle sunrise and sunset yoga created quiet spaces for gratitude and presence.
The festivities continued across the island with immersive activities for all ages. Guests joined friendly football matches and a junior football camp, explored new skills in hands-on cooking classes, centred mind and body through Muay Thai practice, and took part in light-hearted competitions such as kayaking and archery. Beyond the resort, those eager to discover local life ventured on guided island visits, while evenings resonated with Maldivian folklore storytelling and the rhythm of the traditional Boduberu performance, bringing the cultural heartbeat of Eid to life.
Honouring Maldivian Heritage
A highlight of this year’s celebrations was the Eid cultural showcase at Raha Market on the 20th of March. The space was transformed into a traditional Fange, a handcrafted palm-thatched hut, where guests could explore skills and tools that once formed the backbone of daily life across the Maldives.
Artisans demonstrated Hanu lathe, how it is used in the sharpening of the Kathivalhi chopping blade, and the versatile Furoa axe, offering insight into craftsmanship passed down through generations. Guests observed the intricate Roanu Veshun technique of coir rope braiding and the delicate Fangi Vinun craft of weaving coconut fronds into kajan roofing, a once-essential, fully renewable building material.
The experience continued with traditional hand-milling of grains–wheat, finger millet, and rice, recalling a time before modern conveniences. The hut glowed with the warm flicker of Faanoozu oil lamps, a reminder of the simplicity of island life before the arrival of electricity.
No Maldivian celebration is complete without hedhika, and guests enjoyed freshly prepared favourites such as gulha, bajiya, masroshi, and keemiya, each carrying the flavours of home kitchens and long-held family recipes.
A Night to Remember
Children brought joyful energy to the festivities with a special Eid parade, filling the island with colour and excitement. As the evening closed, guests gathered along the shoreline to watch the Eid moon rise over the ocean–a quiet, luminous moment that captured the essence of the celebration: gratitude, unity and the timeless beauty of island life.
This year’s Eid at Sirru Fen Fushi Private Lagoon Resort was more than an event, it was a shared experience woven from culture, community, and the simple joy of being together. The resort looks forward to welcoming guests again next year to continue this cherished tradition.
For further information and reservations, please visit https://sirrufenfushi.com/ or contact reservations@sirrufenfushi.com.
Culture
Sun Siyam Olhuveli celebrates Eid with beach fiesta and cultural performances
Sun Siyam Olhuveli marked the joyous occasion of Eid Al Fitr on 20th March 2026 with a spirited celebration that brought team members together in a lively showcase of unity, culture, and camaraderie. Set against the backdrop of the resort’s sun-drenched shores, the Eid Beach Fiesta transformed the Water Sports Beach into a lively hub of laughter, friendly competition, and shared moments, reinforcing the strong sense of community that defines the resort.
The celebration featured a series of engaging activities including classic beach games such as the wheelbarrow race, three-legged race, water bucket challenge, and the playful “Kukudu Koo” catch-the-chicken challenge, as highlighted in the event programme. These light-hearted competitions encouraged collaboration across departments, breaking routines and fostering meaningful connections beyond the workplace.
Eid in the Maldives is a time of togetherness and celebration, marked by communal prayers, festive meals, and gatherings with family and friends. Inspired by these traditions, Sun Siyam Olhuveli embraced the spirit of Eid through shared joy, cultural moments, and meaningful connections.
As part of the evening festivities, key team members took to the stage at the Lagoon to perform traditional Boduberu, offering guests an authentic cultural experience and marking the celebration with rhythm, energy, and island spirit.
“At Sun Siyam Olhuveli, our people are at the heart of everything we do. Celebrations like Eid Al Fitr are not only about honoring tradition but also about nurturing the connections that make our workplace feel like a community,” said Ahmed Shazeen, Director of Human Resource at Sun Siyam Olhuveli. “It is these shared experiences that elevate team spirit and create a positive environment where everyone thrives.”
As part of the Lifestyle Collection under the House of Siyam, Sun Siyam Olhuveli continues to champion a culture where meaningful experiences extend beyond guests to include its dedicated team members. The Eid celebration stands as a reflection of this ethos, where culture, connection, and a touch of playful energy come together seamlessly on island time.
To discover more upcoming events and experiences at Sun Siyam Olhuveli, please visit the resort’s website.
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