Toast to heritage: JOALI Maldives and JOALI BEING host Domaines Ott by Louis Roederer

In October, JOALI Maldives and JOALI BEING — two of the Maldives’ foremost luxury destinations — hosted Domaines Ott by Louis Roederer for an exclusive series of wine experiences.

The events, held on 1 October at JOALI Maldives and on 3 October at JOALI BEING, offered guests a rare insight into the heritage and craftsmanship of one of the world’s most esteemed winemaking houses.

The evenings were led by Jean François Ott, General Manager of Domaines Ott and fourth-generation custodian of the family estate. Under his guidance, guests embarked on a curated journey through fine rosés and champagnes, uncovering the artistry, legacy, and innovation that define Domaines Ott’s distinguished wines.

Established nearly 130 years ago, Domaines Ott has become a benchmark of Provençal winemaking, producing exceptional rosés, whites, and reds from the Côtes de Provence and Bandol appellations. Guided by a philosophy rooted in respect for terroir and family heritage, the house continues to set the standard for wines of depth and character.

Today, Domaines Ott’s vineyards are certified organic, though the estate’s sustainable ethos long predates formal certification. The artisanal viticultural approach initiated by founder Marcel Ott has endured across four generations, safeguarding the land and inspiring the creation of wines that reflect authenticity, vitality, and timeless quality.

At the helm of Domaines Ott, Jean François Ott has upheld a delicate balance between tradition and innovation. Under his leadership, the estate has achieved global recognition, including the title of European Winery of the Year 2022 by Wine Enthusiast. His philosophy evokes a deep connection to time and place: “Provence is a land of contrasts that offers itself to those who know how to listen and wait. Everything here invites us to reap the benefits of time — the ultimate luxury.”

The collaboration between JOALI and Domaines Ott reflected their shared values of artistry, sustainability, and transformative experience.

At JOALI Maldives, guests were treated to a four-course set menu paired with a curated selection of fine wines, blending gastronomy, design, and culture in an evening that embodied refined island luxury. At JOALI BEING, the celebration aligned with the resort’s philosophy of Well-Living, highlighting organic wines in harmony with nature and sustainability.

Guests savoured rare vintages alongside a five-course dining experience, with each glass revealing a story of heritage and innovation. Against the serene Maldivian backdrop, the evenings offered a journey of discovery — where the art of winemaking met the spirit of island living.