Drink
Toast to heritage: JOALI Maldives and JOALI BEING host Domaines Ott by Louis Roederer
In October, JOALI Maldives and JOALI BEING — two of the Maldives’ foremost luxury destinations — hosted Domaines Ott by Louis Roederer for an exclusive series of wine experiences.
The events, held on 1 October at JOALI Maldives and on 3 October at JOALI BEING, offered guests a rare insight into the heritage and craftsmanship of one of the world’s most esteemed winemaking houses.
The evenings were led by Jean François Ott, General Manager of Domaines Ott and fourth-generation custodian of the family estate. Under his guidance, guests embarked on a curated journey through fine rosés and champagnes, uncovering the artistry, legacy, and innovation that define Domaines Ott’s distinguished wines.
Established nearly 130 years ago, Domaines Ott has become a benchmark of Provençal winemaking, producing exceptional rosés, whites, and reds from the Côtes de Provence and Bandol appellations. Guided by a philosophy rooted in respect for terroir and family heritage, the house continues to set the standard for wines of depth and character.
Today, Domaines Ott’s vineyards are certified organic, though the estate’s sustainable ethos long predates formal certification. The artisanal viticultural approach initiated by founder Marcel Ott has endured across four generations, safeguarding the land and inspiring the creation of wines that reflect authenticity, vitality, and timeless quality.
At the helm of Domaines Ott, Jean François Ott has upheld a delicate balance between tradition and innovation. Under his leadership, the estate has achieved global recognition, including the title of European Winery of the Year 2022 by Wine Enthusiast. His philosophy evokes a deep connection to time and place: “Provence is a land of contrasts that offers itself to those who know how to listen and wait. Everything here invites us to reap the benefits of time — the ultimate luxury.”
The collaboration between JOALI and Domaines Ott reflected their shared values of artistry, sustainability, and transformative experience.
At JOALI Maldives, guests were treated to a four-course set menu paired with a curated selection of fine wines, blending gastronomy, design, and culture in an evening that embodied refined island luxury. At JOALI BEING, the celebration aligned with the resort’s philosophy of Well-Living, highlighting organic wines in harmony with nature and sustainability.
Guests savoured rare vintages alongside a five-course dining experience, with each glass revealing a story of heritage and innovation. Against the serene Maldivian backdrop, the evenings offered a journey of discovery — where the art of winemaking met the spirit of island living.
Drink
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island welcomes world-class vintner Kai Schubert to Ithaa
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island will welcome internationally acclaimed winemaker Kai Schubert, co-founder of Schubert Wines in New Zealand, for an exclusive wine dinner at the resort’s iconic Ithaa Undersea Restaurant on Monday, 6 October 2025.
Renowned for producing world-class Pinot Noir and an exceptional portfolio of wines, Schubert Wines has earned a place on prestigious wine lists worldwide. Schubert’s visit presents Maldivian wine enthusiasts and resort guests with a rare opportunity to engage with a distinguished vintner whilst enjoying an extraordinary culinary experience.
The evening will showcase a specially curated five-course gourmet menu, each dish thoughtfully paired with Schubert Wines to highlight their elegance and complexity. Guests will be guided through the pairings by Schubert himself, gaining personal insights into his winemaking philosophy and journey.
With the breathtaking underwater setting of Ithaa providing a remarkable backdrop, the dinner promises an unforgettable occasion that brings together fine cuisine, distinguished wines and one of the most unique dining environments in the Maldives.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island forms part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest loyalty programme for Hilton’s 24 world-class brands. Hilton Honors members booking directly through preferred Hilton channels enjoy instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows nearly any combination of Points and money to be used for bookings, exclusive member discounts unavailable elsewhere, and complimentary standard Wi-Fi. Members also benefit from contactless technology via the Hilton Honors mobile app, enabling digital check-in, room selection, and room access through Digital Key.
Cooking
Journey Through the Vines: Dusit Thani Maldives launches two-night culinary collaboration
Dusit Thani Maldives has announced ‘A Journey Through the Vines,’ a two-night wine dinner series presented in collaboration with Ilaria Felluga and Liquid Concept. The events will take place at the resort’s beachfront restaurant, Sea Grill.
On 25 October 2025, the programme will begin with the Old-World Wine Dinner. Guests will experience a curated multi-course menu paired with celebrated vintages from Europe’s renowned wine regions. The evening will highlight the enduring connection between Old World terroir and fine dining.
The second event, the Ilaria Felluga Wine Dinner, will be held on 27 October 2025. Hosted by Ilaria Felluga, sixth-generation leader of her family’s distinguished wineries and recognised by Forbes as an Italian Excellence Under 40, the evening will feature her family’s signature wines. Each vintage will be paired with a specially designed island-inspired menu that reflects both tradition and innovation.
Both dinners offer discerning travellers the opportunity to enjoy world-class wines alongside bespoke menus in the setting of Baa Atoll, complemented by the distinctive Thai-Maldivian hospitality of Dusit Thani Maldives.
Jean-Louis Ripoche, Area General Manager of Dusit Thani Maldives, commented: “We are proud to offer our guests the opportunity to savour two distinct wine journeys in the idyllic setting of Baa Atoll. Partnering with Ilaria Felluga and Liquid Concept allows us to showcase exceptional vintages alongside inspired cuisine, creating memorable evenings that celebrate both heritage and innovation.”
Situated within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, Dusit Thani Maldives combines Thai heritage with Maldivian warmth, offering a strong sense of place. The Journey Through the Vines series reflects the resort’s commitment to delivering immersive culinary experiences for luxury travellers in the Maldives.
Drink
Oktoberfest comes to shore at SO/ Maldives with bratwurst & beats
This October, SO/ Maldives alters the world’s most iconic beer festival into a chic island activation, blending Bavarian tradition with the resort’s signature flair for fashion-led experiences. Guests are invited to trade their lederhosen for linen and toast to Oktoberfest in true Maldivian style with Bratwurst & Beats by the Beach, a one-night-only beachfront celebration at Lazuli Beach Hut on Sunday, 5 October 2025, from 7 PM to 10 PM.
As the waves set the rhythm, the evening unfolds with a Bavarian-inspired BBQ featuring bratwurst fresh from the grill, golden pretzels, tangy sauerkraut, and all the authentic fixings paired with unlimited free-flowing beers. Once the sun melts into the horizon, a live DJ takes over, layering energetic beats with the island’s natural soundtrack. More than just a feast, the activation brings together community, culture, and celebration in a way only SO/ Maldives can deliver.
Nestled in the vibrant Emboodhoo Lagoon, SO/ Maldives is a private island playground where avant-garde design meets barefoot luxury. The resort’s 80 beachfront and overwater villas are crafted for open-plan living, each complete with a private pool and sweeping ocean views. Designed across eight categories, including spacious two- and three-bedroom villas, SO/ Maldives offers stylish sanctuaries for couples, families, and groups seeking a fashionable island escape.
The culinary journey at SO/ Maldives is as bold as its design. Guests can explore three distinct dining destinations: The Citronelle Club, an oceanfront venue serving Pan-Asian delights with a European twist; Lazuli Beach Club, a sun-kissed Mediterranean-inspired lounge radiating Côte d’Azur vibes; and Hadaba, the signature Levantine restaurant where smoky delicacies meet endless sea views.
Wellness and play are equally celebrated at the resort. Spa is a sanctuary of rejuvenation featuring Vichy rainforest showers, steam and sauna rooms, and a fitness sphere with panoramic ocean vistas. Families are drawn to The Nest Kids Club and The Zone games lounge, while explorers dive into the watersports hub for island adventures on and beneath the waves.
“Oktoberfest is all about bringing people together, and at SO/ Maldives we love adding our own fashionable twist,” said Olivier MOIES-DELVAL, General Manager of SO/ Maldives. “Imagine celebrating with bratwurst and beer on a white sandy beach, with music, laughter, and the Maldivian sunset it’s an Oktoberfest you’ll never forget.”
Trending
-
Cooking1 week ago
Milaidhoo Maldives marks Chefs Day with ‘Around the World in Five Courses’ culinary journey
-
Action1 week ago
Maldives welcomes first PADI TecRec Dive Center
-
News1 week ago
Kuramathi Maldives refreshes spa menu with enhanced treatments
-
Drink1 week ago
Oktoberfest comes to shore at SO/ Maldives with bratwurst & beats
-
News1 week ago
Bandos Maldives achieves Green Globe Certification
-
News1 week ago
‘Haunted Elegance’ at Mercure Maldives Kooddoo: Adults-only Halloween under the stars
-
News1 week ago
‘Secrets of the Haunted Manor’: Addams family-inspired Halloween at Pullman Maldives Maamutaa
-
News1 week ago
Brennia Kottefaru unveils mobile app for guests