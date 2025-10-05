Splash of wonder, touch of magic: Holiday celebrations at COLOURS OF OBLU

This December, the festive season takes on a whole new meaning at COLOURS OF OBLU, where four islands present four completely different ways to celebrate. For those yet to plan their year-end holiday, COLOURS OF OBLU offers something for every mood and moment, from the high-energy splash of OBLU SELECT Sangeli, to the romantic elegance of OBLU SELECT Lobigili, the exuberant family fun at OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi, and the serene, soulful rhythms of OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO.

At OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi, the holidays unfold like a video game come to life. Themed around Roblox, the resort transforms into an open-air playground filled with imaginative workshops, poolside foam parties, neon DJ nights, and family movie sessions under the stars. Children mix mocktails and join daily challenges, while New Year’s Eve builds up to a dazzling gala dinner and countdown that feels like one big family celebration.

Across the jetty, sister island OBLU SELECT Lobigili offers something more intimate. This adult exclusive sanctuary invites couples to step into a ‘Timeless Love, a Masquerade of Moments’ themed celebration. Blending indulgence with elegance, the days drift by in ocean exploration, wellness rituals, and decorating gingerbread houses, and nights sparkling with delicious cocktails, candlelit dinners, soft jazz or live saxophone. The highlight is a New Year’s Eve masquerade gala in white and gold, designed for whispered resolutions and slow dances in the sand.

OBLU SELECT Sangeli, meanwhile, is all about rhythm and energy. Its “Waves of Wonder New Year Splash” brings together poolside games, cocktail showdowns, live music, and beach carnivals, filling the island with non-stop festive cheer. Stroll barefoot along white sandy beaches, relish tuna by the waves, jam to merry melodies, and light the Christmas tree. On New Year’s Eve, a colourful gala dinner spills onto the sand with fireworks, DJ sets, and barefoot dancing until dawn.

And for ocean lovers there is OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO, where the reef inspires a gentler kind of festivity. With its “Underwater Coral” theme, mornings begin with yoga and snorkelling, afternoons feature reef talks, art workshops, and conservation activities. Evenings come alive with themed culinary spreads ranging from Mekong flavours to Indonesian feasts, building to the “Ring of Fire” New Year’s Eve gala by the sea. It’s festive, but at your own pace — reflective, soulful, and beautifully enchanting.

As the year draws to a close, COLOURS OF OBLU invites travellers to celebrate the festive season in all its vibrant variety. If you haven’t yet decided where to ring in the New Year, now is the perfect time to book a stay at one of these resorts and welcome 2026 amidst the beauty and joy of the Maldives.