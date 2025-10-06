Sun, sea, and serenity: Villa Nautica’s Winter Escape awaits

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort has announced an exclusive opportunity for Marriott Bonvoy members to bid for a one-of-a-kind wellness and endurance retreat with reigning IRONMAN World Champion Lucy Charles-Barclay. Curated through Marriott Bonvoy Moments, the experience will take place from 15 to 18 December 2025, offering a harmonious blend of performance, relaxation, and sustainability within the Maldives’ first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Baa Atoll.

Lucy Charles-Barclay, one of the world’s most acclaimed triathletes, is celebrated for her powerful swim, exceptional endurance, and numerous titles, including the 2023 IRONMAN World Championship, the 2022 World Triathlon Championship, and the 2021 IRONMAN 70.3 Championship. Beyond her competitive success, she is admired for her holistic approach to wellbeing and her dedication to inspiring athletes to balance performance and recovery.

Over three days, the winning bidder and their guest will embark on a transformative retreat designed to both motivate and restore. Accommodation will be provided in a luxurious Overwater Villa with Pool, inclusive of seaplane transfers from Malé and bespoke wellness amenities upon arrival. The experience will begin with a welcome cocktail at the resort’s Sunset Bar, followed by a curated beach dinner hosted by Lucy.

Each day will feature a combination of endurance activities and restorative experiences. Guests will participate in RunWestin sessions, mobility and breathwork classes on the beach, ocean kayaking alongside Lucy, and a lagoon swimming endurance workshop guided by Lucy and the resort’s AQUA Dive Master. Recovery experiences include a 60-minute couple’s treatment at the Heavenly Spa by Westin and access to a post-training smoothie bar. Evenings will provide intimate moments of conversation and insight with Lucy in a tranquil island setting.

Incorporating The Westin Maldives’ strong commitment to sustainability, the retreat also extends beyond the resort. Together with Lucy, participants will visit the Maldivian Mermaids Anhenunfushi Farm on Anhenunfushi Island for a mini-Olympic challenge, an immersive farm tour, and a traditional island lunch. This cultural experience celebrates the Maldives’ local community and sustainable living initiatives.

“We are delighted to welcome Lucy Charles-Barclay to The Westin Maldives for this inspiring Marriott Bonvoy Moments experience,” said Vijay Kumar, General Manager of The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort. “Her passion for endurance sport and holistic wellbeing aligns perfectly with our brand ethos, and we are proud to create an experience that unites training, relaxation, and cultural discovery.”

Lucy Charles-Barclay added, “The Maldives offers the ideal environment to combine recovery and performance. I am thrilled to guide Marriott Bonvoy members through this journey, blending endurance, mindfulness, and the opportunity to connect with such a vibrant local culture.”

Marriott Bonvoy members can now bid for this once-in-a-lifetime retreat with IRONMAN World Champion Lucy Charles-Barclay, inclusive of a three-night stay in an Overwater Villa with Pool at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, via moments.marriottbonvoy.com